Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Body Intercession https://www.facebook.com/Prisonbreak- Ministries-104846544570489/
The basics of Intercession • The cost of intercession  Before God can really use us as an intercessor, He will deal with ...
Travailing Intercession • Prayer is learning the terms of spiritual engagement. • Travailing Intercession is a high level ...
Travailing Intercession • Tools to develop spiritual muscle: Fasting – is not just about not eating food, it is about not...
What is Body Intercession o Intercessors, the biggest lesson we have to learn is that our lives are not about us. We have ...
What is Body Intercession o When you get pains in your body, it is for the general Body of Christ. o Your body is a barome...
What is Body Intercession o The body barometer concept works really well for getting a grip on what God is saying to your ...
What is Body Intercession o When you have a sudden or growing pain in your body, it may be that God is trying to give you ...
What is Body Intercession o The pain will be in your body until you have prayed the assignment to completion. o You will k...
Body Intercession Guidelines o The following is a guideline and is not “thus sayeth the Lord” but rather to help you to fi...
Body Intercession Guidelines  Head Pains include headaches, migraine and blow to the head. A head speaks about headship o...
Body Intercession Guidelines  Feet Eph 6:15 “…and your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace…” Sore feet ...
Body Intercession Guidelines  Knees Hebrews 12:12-13. Knees speak of our prayer life or lack of prayer life. God may want...
Body Intercession Guidelines  Stomach pains/nausea continue Pain in the small of your back is indicative of witchcraft. P...
Body Intercession Guidelines  Stomach pains/nausea continue Pain in this area could also indicate a readiness to give bir...
Body Intercession Guidelines  Hands Hands are used for doing and holding something. Hands speak about the way we handle s...
Body intercession
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Body intercession

24 views

Published on

Pr. Verculene

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Body intercession

  1. 1. Body Intercession https://www.facebook.com/Prisonbreak- Ministries-104846544570489/
  2. 2. The basics of Intercession • The cost of intercession  Before God can really use us as an intercessor, He will deal with the FLESH (our natural carnal nature). We must choose to surrender all to the Master, so He can deal with us. He needs "clean vessels", that are "Fit for the Master's use". We are meant to live for Jesus, not ourselves. Our WILL needs to DIE! So that God's will must be our number one priority. • The Primary Stages of intercession 1) Identification = The Lord will lead you to identify with a person or situation, so that you can pray from their position. 2) Agony = You cannot truly intercede if you are not living through experience of identification. You agonize over the person or situation. It is not that you "pray" it through, but almost that you "live the burden“ through. It never leaves you; it is a burden, not a casual prayer. 3) Authority = After identification and agony, you can enter into a place of authority. When you speak God's word over the situation, it is like a sword or hammer that cracks the rock (Jerm 23:29 & Heb 4:12) because it has God's authority behind it.
  3. 3. Travailing Intercession • Prayer is learning the terms of spiritual engagement. • Travailing Intercession is a high level protocol that belongs to strategists who want to see the kingdom come to earth as it is in heaven. Prayer is one of the most heavenly and spiritual function of the Spiritual life. • This type of prayer is costly. Your day-to-day life will change, your responsibilities will change. • It is about you having to agree with heaven to birth His purpose in the earth. • You are joining God’s gym, building prayer muscles.
  4. 4. Travailing Intercession • Tools to develop spiritual muscle: Fasting – is not just about not eating food, it is about not “feeding” spiritually from the last place you were at. If you want to go to a new level in God, you cannot pray the same as you have always done, you cannot war the same way, you cannot act the same way, your repentance has to be deeper, your prayer life has to change! Fasting – will change your capacity to a future/new dimension. Trials & tribulations - are there to mature us. A new level in God or a new place in God will require pain and tears. Every struggle you find yourself in is to mature and grow you for His Glory = building spiritual muscle. • How to equip yourself to enter “Travailing Intercession”.  Implement Ephesians 6 : 22- 32 in your life first “strip yourself”.
  5. 5. What is Body Intercession o Intercessors, the biggest lesson we have to learn is that our lives are not about us. We have surrendered our lives to the Lord and it is all about Him. o Our gifts are given for everyone except ourselves! o The very nature of intercession is that we stand on behalf of someone else. o Our body is a barometer and God speaks through every part of the body. o A barometer is an instrument measuring atmospheric pressure. That’s why Apostle Paul teaches us our battle is not against flesh and blood but against the principalities in the atmosphere!
  6. 6. What is Body Intercession o When you get pains in your body, it is for the general Body of Christ. o Your body is a barometer of what is happening in the spirit realm. Refer to Daniel 8 when he received a long vision and received an instruction from the Angel. In verse 27 it says “and I, Daniel fainted and was sick for certain days…” His physical body was weak after engaging the spirit realm. o When you engage in the spirit realm or when God speaks to your spirit, your body will react. oGod is looking for people that want to know Him.
  7. 7. What is Body Intercession o The body barometer concept works really well for getting a grip on what God is saying to your church or your group. Ask your intercessors how they are feeling. How many have headaches, leg aches or who is not sleeping well at night? o Headaches can represent the fight for their minds…when they are about to receive a teaching. It can also represent that the person under who’s leadership they are mentored by/walked with, that person’s leadership is under attack! BUT above all allow the Holy Spirit to teach you, to guide you, to advise you! There is no greater teacher than the Holy Spirit.
  8. 8. What is Body Intercession o When you have a sudden or growing pain in your body, it may be that God is trying to give you a prayer assignment. o God can be giving you the pain to draw your attention to something you need to pray for or the enemy could be attacking your leader of church and God is using you to feel it so that you can pray of into the situation….BUT again consult the Holy Spirit. o In body intercession the gift of discernment is VITAL! o Personal experience…sometimes suddenly I get a pain in my shoulder…a growing pain…then I know I need to intercede and get an unction from the Holy Spirit as there is somehow an attack on my life…my leadership as a mother, Pastor etc……
  9. 9. What is Body Intercession o The pain will be in your body until you have prayed the assignment to completion. o You will know that you have completed the prayer assignment when the pain lifts. Keep praying until the pain is gone. Enquire by the Hoy Spirit.
  10. 10. Body Intercession Guidelines o The following is a guideline and is not “thus sayeth the Lord” but rather to help you to find God’s purpose in how to pray…….BUT ABOVE SEEK THE HOLY SPIRIT FOR WISDOM & DISCERNMENT!
  11. 11. Body Intercession Guidelines  Head Pains include headaches, migraine and blow to the head. A head speaks about headship or leadership of a home, church, group or nation. The brain or mind of a person is in the head, Romans 12:2. Intense headaches can mean that person is having a difficult time receiving revelation or a new pattern of thinking. The enemy may be exercising mind control to stop new ideas and thought patterns coming to the leader.  Shoulders Isaiah 9:6 “…and the government shall be upon His shoulders. Shoulders also refer to leadership of families, churches and nations. The aspect that is highlighted here is that of corporate leadership or the office of leadership as apposed to an individual. It speaks about the practical works of leadership. How leaders administrate their mandates and delegate responsibility.
  12. 12. Body Intercession Guidelines  Feet Eph 6:15 “…and your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace…” Sore feet speaks of being unprepared. If you feet are in pain, we will have difficulty standing or walking and we will struggle to “hold” the ground we are on. We have not prepared properly for an assignment. It is therefore important that you need to prepare for any assignment.  Legs Psalm 1:1 “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly…” Legs speaks of our daily walk before the Lord, including our attitudes and behaviors. If we suffer from sore legs, God may be drawing your attention to an area of your walk that He is not happy with/begin to ask Him what he want to change.
  13. 13. Body Intercession Guidelines  Knees Hebrews 12:12-13. Knees speak of our prayer life or lack of prayer life. God may want to take us to a new level of prayer. It can also speak to an issue of submission, Isaish 45:23  Thigh/hip/Loin/Womb Thigh can be translates as hip, loin, or womb – Gen 32:25. The thigh speaks of your point of strength. The thigh is the strongest muscle in the body and enables movement. Loins speak of your ability to birth something. Thigh also speaks about the womb, the ability to procreate.  Stomach pains/nausea Nausea is almost always associated with witchcraft, slander, gossip. If you have it combined with pain in the small of your back you are suffering a witchcraft attack. Always take communion and pray in tongues.
  14. 14. Body Intercession Guidelines  Stomach pains/nausea continue Pain in the small of your back is indicative of witchcraft. People hook into you and latch onto your anointing here at the base of your back. People drain you from this place in the spirit realm – making your tired/exhausted! Remember witchcraft stemming from people praying their own opinions is still witchcraft. All gossip and slander will affect you as an intercessor as witchcraft. Say the following prayer as this is massive in the body of Christ as it speaks to people that do not want to submit!!! Or those with spiritual jealously!!! Prayer: All prayers and words being said using my name and any place where my name is being used in gossip, slander and anywhere my name is being used that is not in line with what heaven has written for me I break it off me and I unhook it in the Mighty Name of Yeshua Ha’Masiach (The Anointed One).
  15. 15. Body Intercession Guidelines  Stomach pains/nausea continue Pain in this area could also indicate a readiness to give birth in the spirit. This pain will feel more like contractions, like when a woman is in labor…when labor begins. Intense pain could indicate a fight for what you are birthing.  Bones/Skeleton Bones give the body shape and form. They speak to the structure or administration of an organization. Bones carry the DNA of the blood, so even if a person died a long time ago…the bones can still be used to resurrect the body – Ezek 37:3  Breast/Chest The word El in Hebrew comes from the root word strength, might, power. El- Shaddai = The All Sufficient God. Shad in Hebrew is related to the word for breasts, indicating sufficiency and nourishment , Gen 49:25. Pain in this area here could refer to young people whom God is drawing your attention to.
  16. 16. Body Intercession Guidelines  Hands Hands are used for doing and holding something. Hands speak about the way we handle situations. Are we coping with what God has placed in our hands. If there is pain in our hands, God could be saying that we are not handling something correctly, the ability to perform a task is being impeded or there is an attach on the administration. Judges 7:6 the ability to use their hands to take the measured sips of water qualifies these 300 men to fight with Joshua. Their hands have been disciplined and trained to war.  Arms Are linked to hands and speak to the strength and ability to fight the enemy Isaiah 44:12 & Psalm 18:34  Fingers/Toes Hands also refer to the 5 fold ministry and each digit represents one of these gifts: Thumb = apostolic, Index finger = Prophetic, Middle finger = Evangelist, Ring finger = Pastor & Little finger = Teacher.

×