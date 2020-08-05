Successfully reported this slideshow.
7 days Journey with the Holy Spirit 5 AUGUST 2020 3RD BIBLE STUDY
Psalm 98 4 Shout to the LORD, all the earth; break out in praise and sing for joy! 5 Sing your praise to the LORD with the...
My Jesus, my Savior Lord, there is none like You All of my days, I want to praise The wonders of Your mighty love Shout to...
My comfort, my shelter Tower of refuge and strength Let every breath, all that I am Never cease to worship You Shout to th...
Shout to the Lord, all the earth, let us sing Power and majesty, praise to the King Mountains bow down and the seas will r...
I sing for joy at the work of Your hands Forever I'll love You, forever I'll stand, Nothing compares to the promise I have...
Death could not hold You, the veil tore before You You silenced the boast, of sin and grave The heavens are roaring, the p...
You have no rival, You have no equal Now and forever, Our God reigns Yours is the Kingdom, Yours is the glory Yours is the...
What a powerful Name it is What a powerful Name it is The Name of Jesus Christ my King What a powerful Name it is Nothing ...
What a powerful Name it is What a powerful Name it is The Name of Jesus Christ my King What a powerful Name it is Nothing ...
Day 6 - 18/06/2020 Praying in tongues, kneeling for 2 hours, with eyes closed. 6:30 start After a short while of tongues, ...
Next I saw vision of me standing at the beautiful green meadow & Jesus holding a staff. He gave it to me. Suddenly a pack ...
Then a white stallion appeared and galloped to me. I took the stallion, got onto it & practised galloping around the beaut...
2 Samuel 22:2-3 2 He said: “The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; 3 my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge,...
Ephesians 1:17-23 17 that the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, may give to you the spirit of wisdom and ...
Ephesians 3:14-21 14 For this reason I bow my knees to the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, 15 from whom the whole family ...
Our Bible Study: Our Hope DELIVERANCE
Day 7: 10:30am Prayed in tounge most the session n i din have the prompt to want to sing in spirit.My thought go to the wa...
Then after 1 hour plus i started impatient n i changed my place to sit on a chair facing the window. While i prayed n look...
#Day 5, July 126.10am to 8.10am PTL for wonderful 2 hours. As l learned to connect with the Holy Spirit, He stirred in me ...
For the 15mins, waiting upon the Lord, l could sense beautiful peace and affirmation that He takes great delight in me.(Ze...
Day 2 at 5.30am- 8.00am. Was having headache since last night n woke up with it still. I still wanted to keep my commitmen...
Next : For the weary, discouraged, backsliders, broken in the spirit, n burnt out ones. Though in the spirit the tongues t...
The lyrics r as follows: Receive the love of Yahweh for He loves you with an everlasting love.) Receive the truth of the W...
