The series was a star vehicle for Dinah Shore, the Tennessee-born pop vocalist who'd climbed steadily up the ladder since ...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Various ●Narrated By: Ensemble Cast ●Publisher: Dreamscape Media, LLC ●Dat...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
OR instant access to download Birds Eye Open House: Starring Dinah Shore audiobook
Customers who bought this item also bought The Motherfucker with the Hat The MountaintopOthello: Fully Dramatized Audio Ed...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Birds Eye Open House By Various online audiobooks

7 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] Birds Eye Open House By Various online audiobooks

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
7
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Birds Eye Open House By Various online audiobooks

  1. 1. The series was a star vehicle for Dinah Shore, the Tennessee-born pop vocalist who'd climbed steadily up the ladder since her network debut in the late 1930s. Shore blended a jazz-conscious approach to the pop hits of the day with a breezy, easy-to-take microphone personality that made her a sensation on radio and records -- and her sense for comedy, honed by an early apprenticeship with Eddie Cantor, helps her carry off the non-musical portions of each week's program. She's accompanied by announcer Harry Von Zell, a practiced foil who'd worked with her on the Cantor program, and the lush melodies of an orchestra conducted by Broadway melodist Robert Emmett Dolan. But the real interest in the Birds Eye programs is in the guest stars, drawn from the top ranks of Hollywood comedy talent. No less a personality than Groucho Marx appears as a semi-regular on the show -- and while his characterization is somewhat muted by the demands of a scripted series, the programs offer a rare chance to hear the fo LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Birds Eye Open House: Starring Dinah Shore | free online audiobook
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Various ●Narrated By: Ensemble Cast ●Publisher: Dreamscape Media, LLC ●Date: April 2016 ●Duration: 9 hours 51 minutes
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. OR instant access to download Birds Eye Open House: Starring Dinah Shore audiobook
  5. 5. Customers who bought this item also bought The Motherfucker with the Hat The MountaintopOthello: Fully Dramatized Audio Edition

×