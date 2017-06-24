ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do t...
RELAÇÃO ENTRE PRÁTICAS PEDAGÓGICAS E DISCURSIVAS, EXCLUSÃO, INCLUSÃO E MERCADO DE TRABALHO

  1. 1. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 1 RELAÇÃO ENTRE PRÁTICAS PEDAGÓGICAS E DISCURSIVAS, EXCLUSÃO, INCLUSÃO E MERCADO DE TRABALHO RESUMO Este painel objetiva relacionar processos de exclusão e de inclusão sociais que pode ocorrer a partir de ações e práticas pedagógicas operacionalizadas tanto no âmbito escolar, quanto extra-escolar. Desta forma, três pesquisas diferentes, mas complementares, fundamentam essa discussão. Sidnei H. Santos, ao analisar os processos de seleção e de contratação de trabalhadores sob a ótica da lógica competência, percebe que o conceito ainda não se efetiva na prática, sendo, em grande parte dos casos, apenas uma nova nomenclatura para um processo ainda baseado nos moldes da qualificação, o que representa uma forma de exclusão na medida em que as práticas adotadas pelas prestadoras de serviço não são realizadas em conformidade com o que é proposto pela teoria. Já Maria L. Teixeira, analisa as práticas pedagógicas de uma entidade filantrópica de Belo Horizonte, cuja missão éformare inserir jovens no mercado de trabalho. É evidenciada uma prática pedagógica conformadora e tradicional, que não possibilita ao jovem trabalhador, construir os saberes, as habilidades e as competências requeridas pelo mercado de trabalho. Por sua vez, Marilza O. Santos, estuda práticas discursivas utilizadas em uma sala de aula de ensino fundamental, com o objetivo de verificar se os discursos adotados podem influenciar na construção da identidade da criança, seja para sua afirmação ou para sua negação como pessoa, como indivíduo. Assim, este painel traz uma discussão sobre a importância de se refletir sobre as práticas pedagógicas e discursivas utilizadas por profissionais da educação formal ou não-formal, em diferentes espaços e, como tais práticas podem serexcludentes e conformadoras. Palavras-chave: práticas pedagógicas; práticas discursivas; cidadania; formação profissional.
  2. 2. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 2 LÓGICACOMPETÊNCIA– ATEORIAE APRÁTICANO PROCESSO DE RECRUTAMENTO E SELEÇÃO DE PESSOAS Sidnei Huebert Santos Escola Municipal IMACO/SMED/PBH Resumo: Este artigo é o resultado parcial de uma pesquisa realizada junto a quatro empresas sediadas em Belo Horizonte/MG, de um total previsto de doze empresas dedicadas aos serviços de recrutamento e seleção de profissionais. O critério de escolha foi baseado no reconhecimento dessas empresas pelo mercado, sendo que duas empresas têm abrangência nacional e as demais, regional. O objetivo é analisar os princípios que norteiam as ações desses serviços na busca de trabalhadores, os discursos e as práticas utilizados e, em que medida essas ações refletem possíveis utilizações do conceito da lógica competência. A pesquisa se ampara teoricamente nos trabalhos de P. Zarifian, M. Dadoy, R. Ruas, F. Ropé, L. Tanguy, M. Stroobants, A. Fleury e M. T. Fleury. Esta investigação, de caráter qualitativo, utiliza como instrumental de pesquisa entrevista aberta, análise do discurso, análise documental e observação. Foram entrevistados quatro selecionadores que atuam nas empresas, analisados documentos e testes disponibilizados pelas prestadoras de serviço e observadas suas práticas. Os resultados parciais relacionam-se ao entendimento do conceito de competência como algo que pode ser medido, quantificado, algo complexo de ser realizado quando se pensa na subjetividade do sujeito, o seu saber-ser, como objeto de análise por parte do selecionador. Nessa perspectiva, o trabalho parece ser tratado como um conjunto de tarefas ligadas ao modelo da qualificação. Desta forma, percebe-se que o conceito da lógica competência não é utilizado, efetivamente, na prática dos processos de recrutamento e seleção de pessoas, o que é evidenciado pelos discursos e pelas práticas dos selecionadores. Palavras-chave: qualificação; lógica competência; recrutamento e seleção.
  3. 3. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 3 Introdução O mundo do trabalho foi profundamente influenciado e transformado, pelo desenvolvimento de novas tecnologias e importantes mudanças na economia internacional, entre outros fatores. Tais fatos expuseram o esgotamento do modelo taylorista/fordista que predominou na produção até a década de 1970, dando lugar aos novos modelos de gestão da mão-de-obra, dentre eles os chamados modelos japoneses, cujas implicações sobre a gestão de pessoas nas organizações tem sido objeto de inúmeros estudos. Destacam-se entre essas implicações aquelas provocadas pelo chamado modelo das competências sobre o recrutamento, seleção de mão-de-obra e sua avaliação. Nesse contexto, as empresas de serviços de recrutamento e seleção de pessoal testemunham as mudanças no mundo do trabalho e são, em grande medida, as responsáveis pela implantação dos novos modelos de gestão de pessoas. Assim, se no modelo taylorista-fordista, o trabalhador era considerado uma simples peça de uma imensa engrenagem, executando praticamente a mesma tarefa durante todo o seu tempo de trabalho, no modelo de produção flexível, o trabalhador como afirma Zarifian (2001) precisa agir na incerteza, ser flexível, comunicativo, autônomo, trabalhar em grupo e em culturas diferentes da sua. O modelo taylorista-fordista de produção não levava em conta (muito embora lá estivessem) a criatividade, a iniciativa, a subjetividade do trabalhador elementos que hoje, parecem ser reconhecidos e negociados, no mercado de trabalho. As reflexões apontadas suscitam questionamentos referentes às concepções da noção de competência que norteiam as ações dos serviços de recrutamento e seleção de mão-de-obra. Se, no passado, o processo de recrutamento e seleção de pessoas obedecia a princípios centrados nos modelos que tinham como referência os postos de trabalho bem definidos, o trabalho individual e processos rígidos de produção dentre outras características. Na atualidade, os processos flexíveis de produção e postos de trabalho quase indefinidos e o trabalho coletivo apontam para necessárias mudanças nos modos de recrutamento e seleção de pessoas nas empresas. Dessa maneira, a problemática explicitada sugere a seguinte questão de pesquisa: que entendimento os serviços de recrutamento e seleção possuem do modelo de competência? Que princípios norteiam, na atualidade, as ações dos serviços de recrutamento e seleção na busca de trabalhadores?
  4. 4. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 4 Competência – Alguns pressupostos teóricos O mundo do trabalho apropriou-se da noção de competência construída por diversas áreas de estudo como a Ergonomia, o Direito, a Sociologia e a Lingüística (DADOY 2004). Tal apropriação se deu em diferentes contextos aplicados a objetos distintos dos originais, sem que houvesse por parte dos empregadores, sindicatos, educadores da área profissional uma reflexão mais aprofundada sobre as diversas definições e utilizações da noção de competência. Esse fato gerou e ainda gera relativas confusões, indefinições, disputas, divergências debates quanto ao adequado emprego dessa noção no mundo do trabalho. Em decorrência da grande heterogeneidade conceitual da noção de competências seu uso social é marcado pela sobreposição de concepções correlatas, tais como, qualificação, atribuições, desempenho (DADOY, 2004; RUAS, 2005). A utilização do termo, no contexto organizacional, refere-se à modificação do perfil do trabalhador acrescido de um vocabulário renovado que apela aos termos saberes e competências (STROOBANTS, 2002) e a um conjunto de conhecimentos, qualidades, capacidades relacionadas ao ofício (ROPÉ E TANGUY, 2002). A abordagem de competência entendida sob o prisma da inteligência prática de situações que se apóiam nos conhecimentos adquiridos (ZARIFIAN, 2001) e os transformam com quanto mais força, quanto maior a complexidade das situações vivenciadas pelos trabalhadores nas organizações enfoca a saída do foco do posto para o indivíduo. Nessa perspectiva, o trabalho não é mais o conjunto de tarefas associadas descritivamente ao cargo, mas torna-se o prolongamento direto da competência que o indivíduo mobiliza em face de uma situação profissional cada vez mais mutável e complexa. No que diz respeito à área empresarial parece existir inúmeros entendimentos da noção e do uso social do termo competência explicitados nas pesquisas de autores como Zarifian, Ruas, Fleury & Fleury. Essa ocorrência instiga a pesquisa científica e deixa transparecer certo desconhecimento, por parte da academia a respeito do entendimento dos empresários, ou seja, no mundo do trabalho, sobre o modelo das competências, bem como, às demandas que fazem, hoje, à mão-de-obra, cujas repercussões podem ser detectadas no recrutamento e seleção de pessoas. Nesse sentido, no âmbito dos profissionais de recursos humanos parece existir a tendência da utilização do conceito de competência como algo que pode ser medido, quantificado, à semelhança dos resultados obtidos por meio do
  5. 5. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 5 treinamento; e do uso de padrões baseados em habilidades, no conjunto de conhecimentos e atitudes que afetam o trabalho, ou seja, em desempenho, afirmam Fleury & Fleury (2004). Tal entendimento aponta para a utilização do modelo de competência como uma nova roupagem para qualificação na gestão de pessoas. Assim, os princípios do trabalho centrados na tarefa e o conjunto de tarefas referentes ao cargo continuariam em pauta. Competência – O entendimento do termo nas empresas pesquisadas. O ramo de recrutamento e seleção conta com aproximadamente 181 empresas. Neste trabalho, a escolha da amostra se deu por meio dos seguintes critérios: tempo mínimo de 15 anos de atuação no mercado, exigência de formação superior, abrangência nacional e seleção para cargos que vão desde trainee à presidência. Foram selecionadas 12 empresas. Tal escolha se justifica devido às mesmas terem vivenciado transformações importantes no mundo do trabalho e à crença de que a noção de competência aparece mais nitidamente nos cargos de gerência que exigem nível universitário. A coleta de dados se deu por meio de entrevista aberta realizada em cada empresa junto aos responsáveis diretos pelo processo de recrutamento e seleção e adotou-se a técnica de análise do discurso. Prática que busca avaliar construções ideológicas, apreendendo o significado de aspectos verbais e não verbais presentes nos textos em uma dada conjuntura histórico-social. A sustentação teórico-conceitual se dá por meio de estudo bibliográfico sobre a temática apontada. Um dado comum observado na totalidade das empresas entrevistadas relaciona-se ao fato da necessidade de inserção “in loco” por parte do entrevistado – selecionador – às empresas contratantes do serviço. Dessa forma, são captadas a cultura empresarial e as particularidades do cargo a ser preenchido visando o melhor encaixe do profissional à vaga, conforme o que relata o entrevistado R&S 1 “A empresa me dá capacete e protetores. Vou para o meio da fábrica para conversar com um, com outro, para entender como a fábrica funciona.” [...] “Porque um dos aspectos para contratar é entender como é que é o contratante, a pessoa com quem o candidato vai trabalhar o chefe imediato do sujeito”. O selecionador ao vivenciar o dia-a-dia da empresa por um determinado período, apura o seu olhar por meio das lentes da necessidade de contratação de mão de obra da empresa. Pode-se constatar uma mudança no tocante ao fato de hoje ser esperado do trabalhador uma visão generalista no e do
  6. 6. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 6 trabalho “Ele tem que mexer com o negócio da empresa”, afirma R&S1. “Uma característica fundamental é a disponibilidade para aprender. Outra é a flexibilidade porque as mudanças são contínuas e cotidianas. O negócio fechado ontem à noite considerado ótimo, pela manhazinha não ‘tá valendo nada’”, pontua R&S2. As características avaliadas como fundamentais pelos entrevistados no tocante ao perfil profissional dos trabalhadores, assenta-se primeiramente na formação profissional de nível superior, o desenvolvimento de aprendizado contínuo, na experiência construída na trajetória de vida pessoal e profissional. “O passado sugere um comportamento que poderá se repetir no futuro” afirma R&S3. Disponibilidade, flexibilidade, abertura a mudanças, dinamismo, comunicabilidade constituem-se em um rol de valores considerados importantes pelas empresas. O elenco de tais características desejáveis pelas organizações compõe o perfil profissional dos trabalhadores. Contudo, os selecionadores, até agora estudados, buscam atestar as capacidades explanadas pelo candidato por meio de estudos de caso, ‘cases’, com vistas a captar a maneira pela qual o candidato responde a uma situação problema, que traduz a idéia da incerteza, da mobilização de saberes, contidos na lógica competência, percebidos nos trechos a seguir: “Não adianta perguntar ao candidato quais são os seus pontos fortes ou fracos”, afirma R&S1; e em R&S3, “a nossa entrevista, principalmente quando estamos avaliando as competências, se dá por meio de um assunto técnico, que é a experiência dele. Saber como e onde ele fez e qual o resultado alcançado é uma maneira de fazê-lo sentir-se à vontade para relatar questões ligadas à história acadêmica e profissional”. Neste trecho final, percebe-se a maneira pela qual o saber ser, atitudes e comportamentos é avaliado. O candidato, historiando sua vida acadêmica e profissional, saber formal e experencial, o faz por meio da capacidade de verbalização, de comunicação - saberes relacionais - um dos itens que compõe o perfil dos trabalhadores na atualidade. Por meio de testes e inventários as empresas selecionadoras buscam mapear as competências dos candidatos, procurando comprovar se as capacidades exigidas pela organização são preenchidas pelo candidato. “Aplicamos um questionário com várias perguntas que a pessoa responde. E aí você tem como dimensionar as competências. Os inventários também ajudam a levantar essas características profissionais” afirma R&S1. Para R&S2 “Existem sistemas informatizados que filtram os candidatos indicando seu perfil de competência. Tem testes pela WEB que você faz um perfil das competências”. Esse recurso
  7. 7. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 7 é também apontado por R&S4 no tocante ao levantamento do coeficiente intelectual, inteligência emocional, contida em dezesseis tipos diferentes de competência. Aparentemente, na análise dos discursos levantados nesta pesquisa, se confirma a tendência teórica na qual o entendimento e o uso social da noção de competência no recrutamento e seleção de pessoas como algo que pode ser medido, mapeado e relacionado a desempenho. (FLEURY & FLEURY, 2004). Conclusão Muito embora a pesquisa se encontre ainda em andamento e conte com uma amostra de investigação reduzida, percebe-se a presença da lógica competência nos discursos e práticas presentes nos serviços de recrutamento e seleção estudados. Percebidos por meio da utilização de estudos de casos como forma de avaliar os candidatos e as suas competências, baseados, na idéia da incerteza e mobilização de saberes. Registre-se, contudo, que a presença dessa lógica se faz sem que haja o desaparecimento de práticas clássicas do modelo da qualificação, tais como os testes e inventários. Ou seja, as empresas selecionadoras buscam, quantitativamente, mapear as competências dos candidatos e comprovar se as capacidades exigidas pela organização são preenchidas por ele. Além disso, se no modelo taylorista-fordista o foco no posto de trabalho era a tônica, na atualidade, o olhar dos selecionadores sobre as vagas disponibilizadas pelas organizações, não abandonaram de todo essa lógica, uma vez que a visita por parte deles no ambiente de trabalho tem como objetivo conhecer o espaço de atuação do trabalhador e a cultura da empresa, tendo em vista a melhor adequação do profissional ao cargo a ser desempenhado. Por outro lado, a função tornou-se mais fluida, abrindo espaço para que o saber ser – atitudes e comportamentos – fossem então considerados e explicitados nos processos de seleção. Os princípios que norteiam as ações dos serviços de recrutamento e seleção na busca de trabalhadores na atualidade têm, em certa medida, conexão com os postulados teóricos dos pesquisadores da área, traduzidos na ênfase posta pelos entrevistados no saber escolarizado, na história de vida, tanto profissional quanto pessoal e do saber-ser, contextualizados, postos em ação.
  8. 8. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 8 No discurso dos recrutadores “não adianta dizer que você é competente, que detém conhecimentos e experiências” é preciso, como preconiza a lógica competência, comprovar pelo olhar do outro a competência. Contudo, um rol de competências mapeadas, sistematizadas e utilizadas como orientadoras de um processo seletivo, parece não mostrar aquilo que distingue um trabalhador do outro – a sua subjetividade. Referências DADOY, Mirelle. As noções de competência e competências à luz das transformações na gestão da mão-de-obra. In: TOMASI, Antonio (org). Da qualificação à competência: pensando o século XXI. Campinas, SP: Papirus, 2004 – (Prática Pedagógica). FLEURY,A.;FLEURY, M.T.L. Estratégias empresariais e formação de competências. Um quebra–cabeça caleidoscópio da indústria brasileira,3a. Ed. São Paulo, Editora Atlas S.A, 2004. ROPÉ, F.; TANGUY, L Saberes e competências – O uso de tais noções na escola e na empresa 3ª. Ed., Campinas, Papirus Editora, 2002. RUAS, R. L. Gestão por competências: uma contribuição às estratégias das organizações. In: ANTONELLO, C. S.; BOFF, L.H. (Orgs.) et al Os novos horizontes da gestão: aprendizagem organizacional e competências. Porto Alegre: Bookman, 2005. STROOBANTS, M. A visibilidade das competências. In: ROPÉ, F.; TANGUY, L. Saberes e competências, 3ª. Ed., Campinas, Papirus, Editora, 2002. ZARIFIAN, P.Objetivo competência:Por uma nova lógica; tradução Trylinski. SP, Atlas, 2001.
  9. 9. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 9 PRÁTICAS PEDAGÓGICAS E DE FORMAÇÃO PROFISSIONAL Maria de Lourdes Teixeira – Universidade do Estado de Minas Gerais Sidnei Huebert dos Santos – Universidade do Estado de Minas Gerais Resumo: Este artigo é o resultado parcial de uma pesquisa realizada junto a uma entidade filantrópica sediada em Belo Horizonte/MG, que seleciona, treina, forma e insere jovens no mercado de trabalho. O critério de escolha foi baseado no reconhecimento e na relevância dessa entidade pela sociedade belo-horizontina e pelo mercado de trabalho. O objetivo é analisar as práticas pedagógicas adotadas pela entidade, que norteiam as ações da entidade nos seus processos formativos, diante das novas demandas impostas pelo capital ao trabalhador e às novas demandas do mercado de trabalho, onde o trabalhador passa a exercer um novo papel, sendo requeridos dele saberes, habilidades e competências, antes não valorizadas pelas empresas. Esta investigação, de caráter qualitativo, utiliza como instrumentos de pesquisa a entrevista aberta, análise documental e observação. Foi entrevistada uma professora que atua na instituição lecionando Língua Portuguesa. Analisados documentos institucionais como informativos, materiais didáticos e outros, e observadas as práticas pedagógicas durante as aulas. A pesquisa se ampara teoricamente, dentre outros, nos trabalhos de Zabala, Gómez, Sacristán, Freire e Santomé. Os resultados demonstram que a entidade realiza seu processo de formação profissional sem um direcionamento claro, cuja concepção de educação que se destaca é aquela do tipo conformadora, cujas práticas são fundamentadas pela concepção tradicional de ensino-aprendizagem. Assim, observa-se que suas práticas são permeadas por atividades de reforço e memorização, que não valorizam ou incentivam a criatividade, o trabalho em equipe, o desenvolvimento de saberes, habilidades e competências requeridas pelo mercado de trabalho. A ausência de uma proposta de trabalho fundamentada em uma concepção de ensino-aprendizagem baseada no construtivismo ou no sócio-interacionismo, é um entrave importante que destacamos na pesquisa. Palavras-chave: práticas pedagógicas; formação profissional; concepções de ensino-aprendizagem.
  10. 10. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 10 Introdução Mudanças substantivas têm ocorrido na dinâmica do capitalismo internacional que transcendem os fenômenos econômicos, invadindo as dimensões políticas, sociais e culturais. Novos conceitos de produção e formas de organização do trabalho suscitam crescentes exigências quanto às qualificações profissionais que se traduzem em novas necessidades relativas à educação dos trabalhadores. (HARVEY, 1994). A sociedade Industrial, tipicamente marcada pela gerência, pelo controle e pela produção em massa, baseada no binômio fordismo/taylorismo – caracterizada pela produção maquinizada, produção em massa rotinizada, economia de escala, incorporação volumosa de trabalhadores pouco qualificados, e pela intensa divisão do trabalho – vigorou plenamente até meados da década de 1970, quando então se viu o colapso do sistema vigente de acumulação capitalista (Harvey, 1994; Machado, 1998). Como resposta a esta crise, surge o processo de “acumulação flexível”, apoiado nas transformações tecnológicas e na globalização, que nos apresenta uma sociedade de tipo tecnizada, de caráter flexível, informacional, cuja base técnica é a da microeletrônica, onde a produção se torna diversificada e personalizada (Harvey, 1994). Naquele contexto, à educação cumpria efetivar uma formação profissional que privilegiava a memorização e a repetição, através do treinamento e adestramento, onde se privilegiava a racionalidade técnica por meio da transmissão de conhecimento sem compreensão, reforçando o respeito à autoridade e à hierarquia. (SANTOMÉ, 1994). Na contemporaneidade, período marcado pela sociedade do conhecimento, torna-se necessária uma formação de trabalhadores onde ocorram construção e reconstrução de saberes, através de uma aprendizagem contextualizada e significativa. Assim, a concepção de educação do trabalhador se volta para a construção do conhecimento e de compreensão de todo o processo produtivo, com a necessidade da aquisição de habilidades e de capacidades não somente técnicas ou instrumentais, mas, sobretudo, cognitivas, organizacionais e comunicacionais, superando a racionalidade técnica por meio da racionalidade crítica, quando o sujeito poderá analisar e superar a própria ação. Então, entendendo que a formação profissional inicia-se na educação geral e básica, e estende-se pela vida; e que tal formação pode é oferecida em diferentes e diversos contextos; que ocorre de forma sistematizada em escolas
  11. 11. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 11 e em outros espaços de formação (Manfredi, 2002); e, principalmente, é mediada por um professor ou um instrutor, que adota uma prática pedagógica em seu processo formativo; torna-se importante discutir sobre tais práticas, especialmente na formação profissional. Assim, foi realizada uma pesquisa em uma entidade filantrópica de Belo Horizonte que atua na formação profissional e na inserção de jovens, que precisam atender os seguintes pré-requisitos: idade entre 15 e 18 anos; estar cursando, no mínimo, a 7ª série do Ensino Fundamental e renda familiar compatível. A entidade, seleciona, treina e forma seus jovens através de programas de formação diversos, sempre relacionando à permanência no emprego ao rendimento escolar e participação nos cursos oferecidos ao longo do período em que estão sob a tutela da instituição. Ora, se surgem novas demandas para a formação do trabalhador, emergem também a necessidade de serem adotadas práticas pedagógicas que dêem conta dessas novas demandas e que superem a formação profissional baseada na racionalidade técnica e instrumental. Portanto, o objetivo do trabalho é analisar as práticas pedagógicas adotadas pela entidade nos seus processos formativos. Algumas concepções de práticas pedagógicas Para o início da discussão, convém abordar algumas questões relativas à prática pedagógica como prática profissional, no nosso caso exercida por um professor e/ou um instrutor. Primeiramente, compreendemos que a prática pedagógica não se restringe à realidade escolar e extrapola o âmbito metodológico o espaço formativo (SACRISTÁN, 1999). Ainda, para efeito desta pesquisa, entendemos a prática como uma atividade manifestada no momento do trabalho que visa o alcance de objetivos definidos. A prática caracteriza-se pela "transformação real, objetiva, do mundo natural ou social para satisfazer determinada necessidade humana" (VÁSQUEZ, 1997, p. 194). Portanto, podemos dizer que a prática pedagógica é uma ação desenvolvida pelo sujeito que ensina que visa alcançar uma transformação no sujeito que aprende, que para tanto lança mão de instrumentos e meios diversos para alcançar seus objetivos. Entretanto, a prática pedagógica do professor não se resume à simples execução de métodos e de técnicas. Conforme Gómez:
  12. 12. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 12 O problema fundamental que se coloca para a perspectiva técnica de intervenção na aula é sua incapacidade para enfrentar a natureza dos fenômenos educativos. A realidade social, ao contrário da realidade física, resiste a ser enquadrada em esquemad fixos preestabelecidos, resiste às classificações taxionômicas, às generalizações universalmente válidas para todo tempo e contexto, aos procedimentos algorítmicos, nos quais os passos se encadeiam mecanicamente, conduzindo sempre aos mesmos resultados. A realidade social e, concretamente, a realidade da aula é sempre complexa, incerta, mutante, singular e carregada de opções de valor. (GÓMEZ, 1998, p. 83, in: SACRISTÁN & GÓMEZ, 1998). Grifos do autor. Desta forma, não podemos pensar a prática dissociada da diversidade e da complexidade da realidade social. Assim, seus problemas “não podem ser reduzidos a questões meramente instrumentais” (Idem). Neste contexto, entendendo a prática pedagógica como práxis, sua ação redunda numa transformação, ou nos dizeres de Freire (1996, p. 98), “como experiência especificamente humana, a educação é uma forma de intervenção no mundo”. Assim, dado seu caráter intencional, pode-se optar por uma prática pedagógica emancipadora e dialógica, onde se entende que, conforme Freire (1996, p. 15), "formar é muito mais do que puramente treinar o educando no desempenho de destrezas", por um lado, ou se adotar uma postura conformadora, de cunho tradicionalista, por outro. Uma prática pedagógica tradicionalista se apóia no domínio da técnica e da racionalidade, que propõe [...] como modelo, a produção de objetos e a organização empresarial. Ainda que a complexidade do comportamento humano dificulte a produção do conhecimento científico necessário e suas derivações tecnológicas, assume-se o problema como uma dificuldade temporária. Pouco a pouco vai se incrementando o corpo de conhecimentos científicos sobre os processos de ensino- aprendizagem e, no momento oportuno, a intervenção docente será tão previsível e algorítmica como os procedimentos para produzir máquinas ou curar doenças. (GÓMEZ, 1998, p. 82, in: SACRISTÁN & GÓMEZ, 1998). Já uma prática emancipadora pressupõe a adoção de uma prática reflexiva (Perrenoud, 1999) por parte do professor, que entende que A vida da sala de aula deve ser interpretada como uma rede viva de troca, criação e transformação de significados. Os processos de aprendizagem são, enfim, processos de criação e transformação de significados. A intervenção docente na aula encaminha-se para orientar e preparar as trocas entre os aluno/as e o conhecimento, de modo que os sistemas de significados compartilhados que os estudantes vão elaborando sejam enriquecidos e estimulados.
  13. 13. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 13 (GÓMEZ, 1998, p. 85, in: SACRISTÁN & GÓMEZ, 1998). Grifos do autor. Baseando-nos em estudos de Silva (2007, p. 73), apresentamos ao final do texto um quadro comparativo entre as duas proposições. Relações entre práticas pedagógicas e concepções de ensino- aprendizagem Uma discussão sobre práticas pedagógicas pode levar-nos a outras análises que giram em torno da Didática e das Teorias Pedagógicas, objetos de estudo desde o Século XVII, começando por Comênio passando por Herbart no Século XVIII e Dewey no Século XX, dentre outros estudiosos. No Brasil, tal discussão tem em José Carlos Libâneo, Vera Maria Candau, Maria Rita N. Sales de Oliveira, Ilma Passos, Luiz Carlos Freitas, Demerval Saviani entre outros, seus principais expoentes. Valemo-nos da definição apresentada por Zabala (1998), que afirma que as práticas pedagógicas podem ser representadas pelas ações de ensino e aprendizagem que são realizadas no processo educacional e formativo, que visam a transformação dos sujeitos envolvidos no ato educativo. As práticas pedagógicas evidenciam os métodos, os instrumentos, os tempos, espaços e os recursos elaborados e/ou utilizados pelos educadores com o objetivo de mediar a construção do conhecimento por parte do estudante. Representam, portanto, as ações intencionais do educador que possibilitam – ou facilitam – a aprendizagem. (ZABALA, 1998). Desta forma, devido ao seu caráter intencional, as práticas pedagógicas levadas a cabo pelos educadores, revelam suas concepções de conhecimento, de mundo, de homem, educação, mesmo que estas não lhes sejam conscientes e que haja incoerência entre os seus discursos e suas atuações, pois as práticas pedagógicas são também práticas sociais complexas. (TARDIF, 2000). Entre os instrumentos e métodos adotados pelo professor/instrutor em numa relação pedagógica, evidenciamos os materiais, técnicas e os recursos didáticos utilizados, como livros, vídeos, textos, músicas, apostilas, experiências; a organização do espaço físico e a disposição dos alunos na sala de aula/local de formação; aulas expositivas; seminários; trabalho em grupo; pesquisas; a escolha dos conteúdos que serão trabalhados; a relação (ou não)
  14. 14. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 14 desses com o mundo do trabalho e com a realidade do aluno, dentre outros. (ZABALA, 1998). Consideramos que a prática adotada por cada um dos seus agentes não se sustenta por si só, ou seja, que o sujeito de sua ação carrega em si concepções de mundo, de homem e de sociedade dentre outras, como dito anteriormente, e que, portanto, é ideológica e não é neutra, sendo que as principais correntes que fundamentam algumas das principais práticas pedagógicas adotadas por professores e instrutores nos diversos processos formativos são as concepções empirista, ou tradicional, a construtivista e sócio- interacionista. Ao longo da história, buscou-se explicar como os sujeitos conseguem chegar ao conhecimento. Há concepções que fundamentam a teoria e a prática pedagógica que servem de subsídio para se discutir, também, a formação profissional, pois nessa se reflete certa concepção do processo de ensino- aprendizagem que é resultante do papel atribuído ao sujeito (o aluno e, em alguns, casos o professor) e ao objeto do conhecimento (os conteúdos). Análise dos dados O objetivo da coleta de dados realizada através das entrevistas realizadas com com os educadores responsáveis diretamente com o desenvolvimento dos cursos oferecidos, no caso de Português foi o de obter informações sobre o perfil, características, concepções, e idéias sobre a entidade sobre cursos ofertados, bem como do mercado de trabalho. Durante o período de observação das aulas – durante o mês de dezembro de 2008, observamos o contexto de sala de aula, objetivando analisar as práticas pedagógicas desenvolvidas. Convém salientar que as entrevistas ocorreram no mesmo período. Na análise documental, obtivemos acesso aos seguintes documentos: • Sistemática do projeto de apoio psicopedagógico. • Relatório de atividades desenvolvidas pelo setor. • Exemplares de seus jornais internos, cuja publicação é mensal. • Quadro de cursos oferecidos em dez/08 • Proposta sócio-educativa. • Apostila do Curso de Português. • Apostila do Curso de Excelência no Atendimento ao Cliente. • Apostila do Curso de Telefonia. • Apostila do Curso de Matemática Básica.
  15. 15. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 15 • Apostila do Curso de Secretariado. As visitas realizadas às salas de aula ocorreram sem problemas, inclusive sem despertar o interesse dos alunos que praticamente desconsideraram a presença do observador. O mesmo não pode ser dito sobre a professora na medida em que a mesma sempre reforçava a presença do observador. Assim, somente foi possível discutir sobre as práticas pedagógicas dos cursos oferecidos diretamente pela entidade. Sobre os mesmos, em seus documentos, a entidade afirma que eles têm “como finalidade diminuir as dificuldades dos alunos tanto na área de linguagem escrita/falada como na matemática, para melhor desenvolvimento na área profissional, pessoal e social”. (SISTEMÁTICA DO PROJETO DE APOIO PSICOPEDAGÓGICO, ASSPROM, mimeo). A princípio, os cursos se assemelham aos processos de intervenção pedagógica de reforço escolar, já que “detectamos um alto índice de adolescentes com déficit relacionado ao baixo nível da capacidade intelectual que envolve as dificuldades aritméticas, na leitura, na escrita, na linguagem expressiva, na interpretação e compreensão”. (IDEM). A Professora de Língua Portuguesa, durante sua entrevista, demonstra certo desalento e desânimo, pois “os alunos só querem saber de coisas práticas, que irão usar no serviço, como se falar e escrever corretamente também não façam parte do trabalho”. Nas práticas de leitura, a professora utiliza obras que são indicados para os exames de pré-vestibular, no segundo semestre, e no primeiro semestre utiliza o material do ENEM, numa clara visão utilitarista da educação. Em sua prática pedagógica durante suas aulas, utiliza jogos, filmes, músicas e leva os alunos ao laboratório de informática. Entretanto, suas atividades são baseadas na memorização e na repetição, através do treinamento para responder somente ao o que propõe o exercício, que como tido anteriormente, são testes de vestibulares e do ENEM. Questionada sobre a possibilidade de adotar uma prática pedagógica diferenciada, a professora afirmou que “Eu não tenho apoio e nem conhecimento, os alunos somente se interessam pelo o que vai cair em provas e concursos e só fazem o que é obrigatório. Os concursos que proponho quase não tem público, são sempre os mesmos. Teatro então...”
  16. 16. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 16 Toda sua prática é construída solitária e intuitivamente, por não dizer, mecanicamente, portanto, sem reflexão. Sua apostila relembra os velhos manuais do antigo MOBRAL. Contem apenas questões objetivas de tipos variados e nem uma atividade que seja desafiante ou tenha significado para o aluno. Conclusão Para a sociedade do conhecimento, torna-se necessária uma formação de trabalhadores que possibilite a construção e reconstrução de saberes, de competências pessoais e técnicas, de valores e de atitudes em consonância com as atuais demandas da sociedade, ainda mais quando falamos de propostas de formação e de inserção profissional de jovens oriundos de classes baixas no mercado de trabalho. Esta formação, de desenvolve através de uma aprendizagem contextualizada e significativa, onde são adotadas práticas pedagógicas emancipadoras que dariam conta dessas demandas. Ao analisarmos as práticas pedagógicas da entidade de nosso estudo, verificamos a ausência de uma organização didático-pedagógica e constatamos a presença de uma forte estrutura burocrática-administrativa. Não há, sequer, um planejamento das disciplinas, cuja preparação fica por conta e risco de cada professor ou profissional responsável pelos cursos. A pressão do mercado de trabalho por trabalhadores “qualificados” é muito grande. Uma formação profissional que atenda tais demandas necessita de uma [...] sólida base de educação geral, exigindo-se a superação da ruptura historicamente determinada entre uma escola que ensine a pensar através do domínio teórico-metodológico do conhecimento socialmente produzido e acumulado, e uma escola que ensine a fazer, através da memorização de procedimentos e do desenvolvimento de habilidades psico-físicas; em decorrência, a acumulação flexível demanda a superação de um paradigma dual, que polariza técnicas e humanidades, apontando a educação tecnológica como uma síntese possível entre ciência e trabalho. (KUENZER, Educação & Sociedade, n. 70, 2000) Verifica-se, através dos cursos que são oferecidos pela entidade aos seus empregados, que as competências que são desenvolvidas, não ultrapassam as exigidas pelo emprego de nível subalterno, isto é, os jovens dificilmente conseguirão ascensão profissional. Os cursos oferecidos pela entidade, possibilitam aos jovens trabalharem em diversas empresas, ocupando várias funções e substituírem outros trabalhadores em caso de necessidade ou da falta do titular.
  17. 17. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 17 Referências FREIRE, Paulo Freire. Pedagogia da autonomia: Saberes necessários à prática educativa. São Paulo: Paz e Terra, 1996. HARVEY, David. Condição pós-moderna. 4ª ed. São Paulo. Loyola, 1994. GÓMEZ, Pérez. Ensino para a compreensão. In: SACRISTÁN, J. G.; PÉREZ GÓMEZ, J. Compreender e transformar o ensino. 4. ed. Porto Alegre: Artmed, 1998. KUENZER, Acácia Z. O Ensino Médio agora é para a vida: entre o pretendido, o dito e o feito. Educ. Soc., abr. 2000, vol.21, no.70, p.15-39. ISSN 0101-7330. MACHADO, Lucília Regina de Souza. Educação Básica, Empregabilidade e Competência. In: Trabalho & Educação - Revista do NETE. Belo Horizonte, nº 3, jan/jul, 1998. MANFREDI, Silva Maria. Educação Profissional no Brasil. São Paulo: Cortez, 2002. PERRENOUD, Philippe. Formar professores em contextos sociais em mudança: prática reflexiva e participação crítica. In: REVISTA BRASILEIRA DE EDUCAÇÃO. São Paulo, Set/Out/Nov/Dez 1999, n º 12 TARDIF, Maurice. Saberes profissionais dos professores e conhecimentos universitários – elementos para uma epistemologia da prática profissional dos professores e suas consequências em relação à formação para o magistério. Revista Brasileira de Educação. São Paulo, jan/fev/mar/abr, p. 5-24, 2000. SACRISTÁN, J. G. Consciência e acção sobre a prática como libertação profissional dos professores. In: NÓVOA, A. Profissão professor. Portugal: Porto, 1999. p. 13-34. SANTOMÉ, Jurjo. Globalización e interdisciplinaridade: el curriculum integrado. Madrid: Ediciones Morata, 1994. SILVA, Andréa de Carvalho Silva. Formação continuada em serviço e prática pedagógica. Dissertação de Mestrado. Universidade Federal de Brasília, Faculdade de Educação, 2007.
  18. 18. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 18 VÁZQUEZ, A. S. Filosofia da práxis. 2. ed. Rio de Janeiro: Paz e Terra, 1977. ZABALA, Antoni. A prática educativa: como ensinar. Porto Alegre: ArtMed, 1998. Quadro I - Características da prática tradicionalista e da prática emancipadora Prática tradicionalista Prática emancipadora Separa a teoria da prática Teoria e prática formam uma unidade indissociável. O conhecimento é considerado imutável, produto acabado, não recebe influências decorrentes do processo prático O conhecimento se ajusta às exigências sociais e às mudanças decorrentes do processo prático. Não se inventa o modo de fazer. Fazer é repetir outra ação. Cria-se o modo de fazer, dando margem ao improvável e ao imprevisível. Não transforma criadoramente, mas contribui para multiplicar quantitativamente uma mudança qualitativa já produzida. É mantenedora do status quo. Transforma a realidade humana e social. Repete o processo prático para obtenção de produtos análogos, sempre e quando desejar. Cada processo prático e o seu produto têm caráter único. A atividade profissional é instrumental, com aplicação rigorosa de teorias e técnicas científicas. O êxito do profissional depende da sua capacidade para considerar a complexidade e resolver problemas práticos, por meio da integração inteligente e criativa do conhecimento e da técnica Fonte: Silva (2007, p. 73).
  19. 19. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 19 Sala de aula: espaço de construção do Ser cidadão ou de sua negação. Marilza de Oliveira Santos – Universidade do Minho/Centro Universitário Newton Paiva RESUMO: Esse artigo visa demonstrar a importância do discurso de uma professora de língua portuguesa, em processo de alfabetização/literacia, no espaço de sala de aula, para a construção da identidade e da cidadania dos (as) alunos(as) negros(as), considerando que as escolhas discursivas tanto podem servir para a construção do Ser cidadão/cidadã negro(a) como para sua negação, nosso trabalho se sustenta na Abordagem Crítica da Análise do Discurso e em Estudo etnográfico fundamentado nos conceitos de Linguagem, Identidade, Cidadania, bem como articulado com a teoria de sujeitos participantes do ato de linguagem. Tomamos os estudos de psicólogos interessados em explicar como a pessoa e a identidade se constrói biopsicologicamente e se realiza em nível individual e coletivo. A identidade social surge do processo de identificação do indivíduo com aqueles considerados importantes em sua socialização. Logo, a identidade social se inter-relaciona com a possibilidade de construção de uma identidade pessoal desvinculada da identidade social. Assim, o indivíduo constrói a sua identidade através dos vários grupos dos quais faz parte, como a família, os amigos ou a escola, desempenhando papéis diversificados. Neste jogo de relações, ele se torna consciente de sua singularidade. Para tentar mostrar como as práticas discursivas podem ser facilitadoras da construção do Ser cidadão/ cidadã, ou de negação dessa cidadania, utilizamos para análise alguns eventos discursivos retirados de um corpus, que foi gravado em uma sala de aula de uma escola pública de Belo Horizonte, no Estado de Minas Gerais, no ano de 2004. Tomamos como análise os quatro Princípios do Contrato de Comunicação de Patrick Charaudeau quer sejam, o Princípio de Alteridade, o Princípio de Influência, O Princípio de Pertinência e o Princípio de Regulação. Palavras-chave: discurso, identidade , cidadania.
  20. 20. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 20 1. INTRODUÇÃO Muitas pesquisas no campo educacional têm demonstrado em âmbito nacional que o fracasso escolar e as dificuldades de domínio das habilidades de leitura e escrita por parte dos (as) alunos (as), continuam a existir nas diversas instituições públicas de ensino. Também podemos observar a existência de muitas crianças que mesmo, permanecendo na escola por vários anos, ainda não dominam essas habilidades que são fundamentais no contexto social. O Brasil ainda enfrenta insistentemente o problema do analfabetismo, tanto de crianças que saem da escola quanto de outras que não tiveram a oportunidade de se apropriarem do saber da leitura e escrita. É sabido também que ele ainda possui um número significativo de indivíduos que não adquiriram o saber necessário para atender às exigências de uma sociedade letrada, sendo considerados como analfabetos funcionais. De acordo com informações (MEC/INEP, 2001) cerca de 980.000 crianças na 4ª série do ensino fundamental não sabem ler, e mais de 1.600 são capazes de ler apenas frases. A leitura é uma prática social e permite à criança e a todos nós a interação com os outros, com o diferente, com a diversidade, a multiculturalidade, Também possibilita a participação, discussão, comunicação e expressão em todos os acontecimentos sociais. Enfim, é uma forma de agir no mundo social por meio da linguagem. Ao falar da comunicação humana, devemos ter em mente em primeiro lugar o problema da identidade do sujeito falante, enquanto ser comunicante para em seguida poder falar de seu direito de comunicar. O que precisa ficar claro é que para todo sujeito que quer se exprimir pela fala, coloca-se a questão de saber se tal sujeito tem bases para fazê-lo porque se não as possui, ele não vai existir enquanto sujeito falante. Será que todas as pessoas realmente podem falar? Como as escolhas discursivas das professoras em sala de aula podem contribuir para que esse direito de comunicação dos (as) alunos(as) efetivamente aconteça? 2. FUNDAMENTAÇÃO TEÓRICA No contexto da produção teórica que discute a relação entre Educação e Cidadania, Discurso e Identidade, vários pesquisadores têm contribuído com suas reflexões para as várias dimensões do fenômeno educativo, mas parece que pouco tem se refletido sobre as práticas discursivas dentro de salas de aula, principalmente na interação das/dos professoras(es) com alunos(as) negros(as).
  21. 21. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 21 Ao falar de práticas discursivas recorremos aos quatros princípios do contrato de comunicação da teoria de Charaudeau (1993), onde temos: A) Um princípio de alteridade: que define o ato de comunicação como um fenômeno de troca entre dois parceiros que se encontram. B) Um princípio de pertinência, que exige duas coisas: - por um lado, que o interlocutor (ou o destinatário) possa supor que o locutor tem uma determinada intenção, um projeto de palavra, que dará ao ato de linguagem sua motivação, sua razão de ser. - por outro lado, que os parceiros do ato de linguagem possuam em comum um mínimo de dados constituintes desse ato, sem o que eles não poderiam efetuar as trocas de linguagem. C) Um princípio de influência que coloca que aquilo que motiva a intenção do sujeito falante, inscreve-se numa finalidade actionnelle (e psicológica) e leva esse sujeito a se perguntar: “Como devo falar para agir/ ter influência sobre o outro? Responder a tal pergunta o levará a utilizar determinadas estratégias de fala. D) Um princípio de regulação que determina, ao mesmo tempo, as condições por meio das quais os parceiros da comunicação entram em contato e se reconhecem como parceiros legitimados e as condições para que se prossiga e aconteça a troca comunicativa, já que o princípio de influência coloca os parceiros numa relação de luta discursiva que faz com que, cada vez, um deles ceda o terreno, perca um pouco de sua identidade e, às vezes, até desapareça completamente. Esses quatro princípios são inseparáveis uns dos outros e constroem o contrato de comunicação. Esse liga os parceiros numa espécie de aliança que lhes permite co-construir o sentido, se auto-legitimando. Se não há a possibilidade de se reconhecer um tal contrato, o ato de comunicação não tem pertinência e os parceiros não têm direito à palavra. Ensinar a ler e escrever são tarefas não apenas da professora de língua portuguesa, mas também de todos os outros professores das diversas disciplinas, já que o domínio dessas habilidades são condições básicas para o desenvolvimento da capacidade de aprender e constituem competências fundamentais para a formação de todo estudante. Embora em um primeiro momento Ler e Escrever seja alfabetizar, levar o (a) estudante ao domínio do código escrito, não podemos nos esquecer o que as pesquisas atuais, como por exemplo a de Soares (2003) que nos apontam que o letramento é um fenômeno de cunho social. Salienta que ele é, portanto o resultado da ação de ensinar e/ou de aprender a ler e escrever, e denota estado ou condição em que um indivíduo ou sociedade obtém como resultado de ter-se dominado o sistema de grafia. Soares também exemplifica a prática de letramento quando nos mostra que um adulto pode até ser analfabeto, contudo, pode ser letrado, ou seja, ele não aprendeu a ler e escrever, todavia,
  22. 22. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 22 utiliza a escrita para escrever uma carta através de um outro indivíduo alfabetizado, um escriba, mas é necessário enfatizar que é o próprio analfabeto que dita o seu texto, logo, ele lança mão de todos os recursos necessários da língua para se comunicar, mesmo que tudo seja carregado de suas particularidades. (2003:47). Portanto, ensinar é dar condições ao aluno(a) para que se aproprie do conhecimento historicamente construído e se insira nessa construção como produtor(a) e autor(a) de conhecimentos. E, como o conhecimento acumulado está em grande parte escrito em livros, arquivos, etc., é preciso não só ensinar a Ler, mas também ensinar a Escrever e inscreVer-se no mundo enquanto Ser de linguagem que cada um é. Tomando a linguagem como discurso, como interação social, percebemos que qualquer palavra existe para o sujeito falante em três aspectos: como palavra da língua neutra e não pertencente a ninguém; como palavra alheia dos outros, cheia de ecos e de outros enunciadores, e, por fim, como palavra de cada um, porque, uma vez que o sujeito opera com ela em uma situação determinada com uma intenção discursiva, ela já está compenetrada da expressão de cada sujeito. Portanto, a linguagem, enquanto discurso, não constitui um universo de signos que serve apenas como instrumento de comunicação ou de pensamento, mas é, como já dissemos, interação, é um modo de produção social, é lugar de conflito ideológico e seu estudo não pode estar desvinculado de suas condições de produção, de prática social que constitui os sujeitos. Todavia, para entendermos a constituição da identidade dos sujeitos sociais culturais em uma dada sociedade não podemos desconsiderar o estudo da cultura através de tecnologias de poder, pois como nos diz Foucault “ele não só reprime, mas também cria” (1982, pág. 78). Neste sentido, conhecer a estrutura da linguagem e seu funcionamento, implica prioritariamente saber mover-se dentro dela, utilizá-la nos diversos contextos sociais, visto que somos seres de linguagem, efeitos dos discursos. E como somos efeitos dos discursos, constituímos a nossa identidade na interação com as diversas pessoas. A identidade tem relação direta com a alteridade, que significa distinção: o outro que é distinto, diferente.”Alteridade do latim alter, que significa o outro ou antes alteres, do verbo alterar” ( SILVA, 2000:92). Em uma perspectiva antropológica, Erickson (1987) nos ajuda a relacionar a organização social ao desenvolvimento do indivíduo e mostra a construção do sujeito, como resultado de um processo de reflexão em que o homem avalia a si e aqueles que o rodeiam. Existe, portanto uma demarcação de fronteiras que separa o que permanece e o que fica de fora. Neste sentido, o mundo social se divide em os cidadãos e os não cidadãos, os alfabetizados e os analfabetos, etc. Não
  23. 23. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 23 podemos deixar de nos indignar quando ainda em pleno século XXI, ainda vemos pessoas sujarem seu dedo polegar para se fazerem nomeadas em um documento, registro, etc. Não é a educação um direito de todos? Como vemos essa cidadania ainda não “chegou” para todos(as). Para nós a educação deve capacitar todas as pessoas a participar efetivamente de uma sociedade livre. Ela é uma condição sine qua non para o exercício da cidadania, pois é ela que vai permitir além do exercício a conquista do conjunto de direitos da cidadania que se ampliam cada dia mais, ante às necessidades da nossa humanidade. A cidadania é aprendida e, neste sentido, nenhum de nós nasce cidadão/cidadã, mas tornamo-nos um cidadão, uma cidadã. 3. METODOLOGIA A partir dos estudos sociolinguísticos e etnográficos consideramos que as identidades dos sujeitos e a cidadania são construídas na interação com as diversas pessoas e de modo privilegiado no contexto escolar, no espaço de sala de aula. Acreditamos que o contexto da processo ensino - aprendizagem é um contexto em que as interpretações socioculturais podem ser produzidas de forma nova e criativa nas interações, caso as escolhas discursivas das (os) professoras(es) possibilitem isso. Para tentar mostrar como as práticas discursivas podem ser facilitadoras da construção do Ser cidadão/ cidadã, ou de negação dessa cidadania, utilizamos para análise alguns eventos discursivos retirados de um corpus, que foi gravado em uma sala de aula de uma escola pública de Belo Horizonte, no Estado de Minas Gerais, no ano de 2004, em nossa coleta de dados para a pesquisa de mestrado em Educação. Foram feitas 30 gravações de aulas de língua portuguesa, com duração de 4h/a, sendo 10 aulas de cada professora, bem como entrevistas com as três educadoras. A turma da aula que vamos analisar tinha 28 crianças, sendo 27 negras. Nesse trabalho, nossa análise centra-se em uma aula do dia 06 de abril de 2003. Essa aula foi escolhida, porque foi nela em que a questão da etnia negra foi colocada em pauta e a questão da identidade não foi trabalhada. Tomamos como referência para nossa análise a abordagem da análise de discurso que nos possibilita com suas ferramentas, focalizar os efeitos socais que os diferentes tipos de discurso têm na construção e constituição de entidades sociais (por exemplo: letramento/cidadania), e nas relações (por exemplo de professoras (es) e alunas(os), alfabetizados e analfabetos, negros e brancos), etc. Vamos buscar identificar nessa análise as funções ideológicas, as práticas discursivas e a hegemonia que tendem promover o apagamento da identidade dos sujeitos, em nosso caso, os sujeitos negros. Utilizaremos para professora o código (P) e nomearemos os alunos(as) por nomes fictícios.
  24. 24. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 24 4. ANÁLISE DOS DADOS 4.1 Contexto do início da interação da aula de português A professora encerra a atividade prazerosa que a turma estava fazendo (o colorido de um desenho do coelho da páscoa) da aula de artes e ao enunciar a pergunta: “vamos ver quem aprendeu a fazer o nome?”, manda que todos parem a tarefa de sala. A professora inicia a aula de língua portuguesa após uma aula de artes em que os alunos estavam construindo um desenho (sobre a Páscoa) e demarca o fim do trabalho anterior que todos estavam executando com prazer e em interação uns com os outros e orienta para o início da tarefa de português. Ela ignora a fala da maioria das crianças que ainda estavam a executar a tarefa e argumenta estar com pressa. No cotidiano da escola, a fragmentação entre as disciplinas, compartimentadas, sem vínculo, bem como a “pressa” de terminar um determinado conteúdo, faz com que cada professora esteja preocupada apenas com sua disciplina, perdendo oportunidades de integração entre as atividades propostas. Na aula observada a interação entre a professora e os (as) alunos (as) é demarcada por uma inexistência do contrato de comunicação entre os participantes, como já vimos na teoria de Charaudeau, além do que a sequência discursiva não segue uma estrutura típica de sala de aula, em que há uma Iniciação-Respota-Avaliação. Apesar de ter havido uma tentativa da professora de orientar o trabalho, percebe - se uma contra resistência dos participantes em executar o que foi solicitado. A tarefa pedida implicava o domínio da habilidade de escrita que ainda não tinham adquirido. É interessante notar que as crianças denunciam em sequência discursiva que essa aprendizagem ainda não foi adquirida: “eu não, eu também não sei”. Mas, como poderiam já tê-la adquirida, se o que faziam todos os dias e por muito tempo era copiar a ficha dos seus próprios nomes? A “indisciplina” e tumulto gerados que levam a professora a perder a paciência são a nosso ver, devidos às escolhas discursivas que ela mesma utilizou ao exigir e interromper de forma autoritária a atividade anterior que estavam fazendo, bem como a uma falta de atenção, de escuta e, não reconhecimento da palavra de cada participante do grupo, que repetidas vezes afirma sua dificuldade em escrever o próprio nome. Ao desconsiderar essas dificuldades e continuar a sequência das tarefas, a professora não contribui para que a habilidade da escrita seja desenvolvida. Lembramos ainda que a escrita do nome de cada pessoa é a marca primeira de sua identidade social. Porém, ignorar essa dificuldade das crianças
  25. 25. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 25 negras em sala de aula coincide com a circunscrição enunciativa da professora em um discurso de fracasso dos alunos negros na escola pública, quando ela apresenta sua visão de sociedade, em entrevista com a pesquisadora, revelando elementos de seu imaginário sócio-discursivo: “Se você olhar uma sala da escola pública, quais são os maiores fracassados da escola: os pardos e os negros. Os brancos fracassam, apesar de serem excluídos por serem pobres; mas eles fracassam menos na escola do que os negros”. (entrevista com Lia, 2004) As práticas de silenciamento de temáticas tanto da cultura negra quanto da violência, que deveriam ser trabalhadas no processo de aprendizagem, nos parece corresponder a um imaginário sócio-discursivo das educadoras dessa escola, de que as crianças pobres e negras sempre fracassam na escola; e isso foi confirmado pela fala de várias professoras dessa escola, quando em uma conversa coletiva, no horário de projeto, diziam uma às outras: “essas crianças não têm jeito, se garantirmos pelo menos a escrita do nome e as operações básicas, está bom”. Causa-nos uma enorme indignação quando ainda vemos, em pleno século XXI, pessoas que ainda “sujam o dedo polegar em carimbos” para marcar sua identidade em algum documento ou outro papel, porque ainda não sabem escrever o próprio nome. Não adquiriram as habilidades básicas de leitura e escrita que são um direito de toda pessoa. 4.2. Reações dos participantes ante as escolhas discursivas da professora A sala de aula está organizada em filas, e entre elas a professora anda para ver as atividades dos alunos e alunas. O fato dessa e de outras atividades serem feitas de forma individualizada inviabiliza a interação entre os membros da sala e faz com que cada um “fique em seu lugar”. Sequencialmente a professora continua a não responder aos participantes, o que culmina com um aluno no chão a imitar um gato e outros a fazer o que seria denominado por muitas professoras e professores alheios à situação como “bagunça e indisciplina” e que nós identificamos como uma expressão de fala, como uma atuação, que demarca a insatisfação do grupo que está ali para aprender. Que já denunciou suas dificuldades e que espera ajuda da professora para para conseguir superá-las. Mas, como a ajuda não vem sentem-se incompetentes, impotentes ante aquela situação, ao ponto de um aluno dizer em nome de todo o grupo que a tarefa que estão a fazer serve só: “para mostrar nossa burrice.” A professora procura utilizar estratégias de interação com as crianças, porém, acontece, na maioria das vezes, uma quebra do contrato de
  26. 26. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 26 comunicação, no sentido da legitimidade do seu papel de professora pelos alunos(as). Ela tem dificuldades de organizar as falas, no sentido de que seja possível o diálogo e a troca de conhecimentos. Sendo assim, o que ocorre, na maior parte de suas aulas, são discussões que impossibilitam a aprendizagem. Assim, para tentar manter sua autoridade, utiliza o tempo inteiro as mais variadas estratégias discursivas: ameaça, promessa, sedução, etc. sendo as estratégias de regulação as mais utilizadas, para tentar controlar o comportamento dos alunos que, constantemente, rompem o contrato das normas básicas para que aconteça o diálogo. É preciso que haja palavra e escuta dessa palavra para que a intercomunicação ocorra, pois, quando todos falam ao mesmo tempo ou não respeitam o(a) enunciador(a) e vice-versa, não há contrato. E quando ela não consegue regular a atenção das crianças, convoca outras autoridades em seu discurso, como a mãe do aluno e a coordenadora da escola. Todos esses atos de linguagem demonstram que há uma constante quebra do contrato entre a professora e as crianças negras e isso interfere no processo de aprendizagem e no desenvolvimento de suas habilidades para a leitura, a escrita e outros conhecimentos. Essas tentativas de vigilância e punição, no entanto, foram fadadas ao fracasso, pois embora em um primeiro momento os membros parecessem aceitar, em seguida desconsideravam a ordem dada, ou o pedido feito. Como nos diz Foucault (1987 ) essas práticas rotineiras têm que ser objeto de nossa atenção e deconfiança no contexto de sala de aula, à medida em que são utilizadas como instrumentos naturais de controle de comportamento. E no caso desta sala muito mais, visto que a ordem discursiva não dá conta de ajudar a criar um ambiente que favoreça a aprendizagem dos membros do grupo. E, é neste contexto confuso que a professora convoca os membros da sala para arrumar as carteiras e “ resolve” contar uma história intitulada: Menina bonita, do laço de fita, que uma criança da sala lhe deu para contar para a turma. 4.3. Relação entre a história lida e a identidade negra A professora resolveu contar essa história sobre a questão da raça negra porque, segundo ela, em sua sala havia um aluno que acreditava que uma criança é preta porque vem do carvão É interessante notar que na história lida a menina não sabe sobre sua identidade e sobre sua cor de pele. Também não se reconhece como preta e às vezes até mente sobre o porquê de sua cor de pele, até que sua mãe lhe conta de onde essa cor vem. Porém, após contar a história, ao invés da professora fazer um trabalho de questionamento e análise sobre a questão da identidade negra, que ajudaria na construção e reconhecimento das identidades negras daquelas crianças, o que ela faz é
  27. 27. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 27 apenas interrogar os alunos e alunas a respeito das características físicas da personagem da história, como vimos na sequência discursiva acima. Nos discursos das crianças aparece a negação da cor negra própria de 99% da turma, e um ideal de ego da cor branca como a cor bonita, macia, caracterizada na fala da criança branca que diz que a pele branca é maciinha. É interesante que a história lida fala de um coelho branco e é esse coelho que diz da menina preta, querendo uma filha igual à ela. Ora, um coelho é um animal e não uma pessoa, portanto não é uma pessoa branca que deseja ter uma filha negra. Embora reconheçamos que se trata de uma história, devemos lembrar sempre que nenhuma história é neutra e traz em si toda uma tessitura ideológica. Percebe-se também um desconhecimento das crianças sobre a cultura negra, sobre suas próprias histórias, embora desde 9 de janeiro de 2003, no Brasil já existe uma alteração da lei 10639/2003, que integra de forma obrigatória essa discussão nos contéudos escolares Além do mais a professora naturaliza a questão da escravidão em tempos passados, sem promover qualquer questionamento em relação à essa questão. Não há conflitos de vozes na sala de aula. Não se trabalha com a questão das diferenças de cada um, do reconhecimento de Ser ele/ela mesmo(a), da aceitação de si, da cor de sua pele, de suas características físicas sem querer Ser um Outro, mas sim, de SER a partir da alteridade pois como aponta Maria Lúcia Montes o processo de identificação só pode se dar no reconhecimento da alteridade e não é possível falar da alteridade sem pensar em processo de identificação. Ela afirma: …se todo processo de criação de identidade é um processo de reconhecimento da alteridade, em relação à qual vou constituir e afirmar minha própria identidade- um eu outro, ou um outro eu- é preciso pensar que diferentes contextos e situações vão configurar alteridades distintas… a identidade não existe senão contextualizada, como um processo de construção, e pressupõe o reconhecimento da alteridade para sua afirmação ( 1996, p.57). Ao mesmo tempo em que, em sua entrevista com a pesquisadora, a professora relata o desejo de trabalhar atividades referentes à questão da cultura negra, ela justifica-se afirmando que a escola não trabalha esse assunto: “Tem muita coisa que eu gostaria de estar desenvolvendo... eu quero começar a trabalhar com as questões do continente africano, mas aí tem que estudar bastante, né (ri) e tem muita coisa que a gente desconhece porque a escola nunca trabalha isso com a gente”. (entrevista com a professora Lia, 2004). Embora a professora tenha prometido aos alunos e alunas uma pesquisa para descobrirem sobre a cultura negra, ela não realizou esse trabalho. Ao final da aula deste dia diz para a pesquisadora:
  28. 28. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 28 “A mãe da Julia é mais morena do que ele, ele diz que ela é branca. É muito interessante como a aceitação é nada. O pai é negro, mas a mãe é branca. A outra também, tenho que fazer um trabalho muito insistente com eles, porque a questão da aceitação da raça é muito difícil, da raça não, da etnia. Muito difícil, você aceitar que sua pele é negra numa sociedade desta em que vivemos, minha filha, dói” ( Professora Lia, 2004). 5. CONCLUSÃO Procuramos no percurso desse trabalho mostrar a importância das escolhas discursivas da professora, em interação com as crianças em sala de aula, para a construção da identidade e da cidadania das crianças negras. Como já demonstramos anteriormente, as identidades sociais são construídas nas interações com as pesoas, porém o que se percebeu na interação dessa professora com seus alunos e alunas é que as diferenças são naturalizadas e as identidades sociais são vistas como inerente às pessoas e não emergentes de práticas discursivas que constroem a realidade em contextos sócio- históricos. Perceber o discurso como construção social faz com que as pessoas sejam participantes dos processos de construção do significado na sociedade e assim possibilita com que tenham posições de resistência em relação a discursos hegemônicos que privilegiam uma determinada classe social, ou a ideologia da classe dominante em detrimento de outras que se tornam ao longo da história as minorias sociais. A sala de aula, e prioritariamente a aula de português, deve ser o espaço, por excelência, para que os alunos e alunas negros e negras descubram que o poder não é monolítico e que as identidades sociais não são fixas. Essa aprendizagem permitirá com que eles e elas, no processo ensino- aprendizagem, possam dialogar, confrontar suas idéias e descobrirem de forma crítica que suas identidades são marcadas pela cultura, pela instituição, pela história, e portanto não são naturais, como muitas vezes as escolhas discursivas da professora pode levá-los a crer. Analisando esses discursos reafirmamos nossa crença de que, para que uma educadora seja bem sucedida, deve buscar entender a complexidade do processo ensino-aprendizagem e utilizar este conhecimento de modo a capacitar seus aprendizes (interlocutores do seu ato de comunicação) na e para além da situação de sala de aula.
  29. 29. ANAIS DO XV ENDIPE – ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE DIDÁTICA E PRÁTICA DE ENSINO Convergências e tensões no campo da formação e do trabalho docente: políticas e práticas educacionais, Belo Horizonte, 2010 29 6. REFERÊNCIAS CHARAUDEAU, Patrick (1993). Le contrat de communication dans la situation de classe. Université de Paris XIII (CAD) ____________(1983). Languages et discours. Elements de sémiolinguistique (theorie e pratique). Paris: Hachette. BAKHTIN, Mikhail. (1992), Marxismo e filosofia da linguagem. Hucite: São Paulo. MONTES, Maria Lúcia (1996). Raça e Identidade: entre o espelho, a invenção e a ideologia. In: Raça e Diversidade, Schwartca, Lilia M. e Queiroz, Renata da S.(orgs). São Paulo.EDUSP, Estação ciência. ERIKSON, ERIK(1987). Identidade, juventude e crise trad. Álvaro Cabral. Rio de Janeiro. Guanabara. FOUCAULT, Michel. (1987). Vigiar e Punir. 7º ed. Petrópolis (RJ): Vozes _________________. ( 1982). Microfísica do poder. 3º ed. Rio de Janeiro, Graal. COSTA, Jurandir Freire.(2003). Psicanálise e Violência. 3 ed. RJ. Graal. HAII, Stuart.(2002)A identidade cultural na pós modernidade: Trad. Tomaz Tadeu da Silva, Guacira Lopes Louro. 7 ed RJ . TELLES, Vera da Silva (1999). Direitos sociais: afinal do que se trata? Belo Horizonte: UFMG. SIGNORINI, Inês (1998). Linguagem e identidade: elementos para uma discussão no campo aplicado. Campinas: São Paulo. Mercado de Letras. Fapesp. BARBALET, J.M.(1989). A cidadania. Lisboa: Estampa. JOVCHELOVITCH, Sandra (1998). Re(des)cobrindo o outro: para um entendimento da alteridade na teoria das representaçãoes sociais. In. Angela Arruda(org.). Representando a alteridade: Petrópolis: Vozes. SILVA, Tomaz Tadeu da (org).(2000). Identidade e diferença : a perspectiva dos estudos culturais. Petrópolis: Vozes. SOARES, Magda ( 2003). Letramento: um tema em três gêneros. Belo Horizonte: 2ª ed. Autêntica. LAURENTI, Carolina & BARROS, MARI.(2000). Identidade : questões conceituais e contextuais. Revista de Psicologia Social e Institucional. Volume.2, nº 1. Universidade Estadual de Londrina.

