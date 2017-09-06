In the 1988 paper that coined the term and cemented the concept, the authors distinguished six levels of RAID, 0 through 5...
Standard RAID levels RAID 0  This configuration has striping, but no redundancy of data.  It offers the best performance...
RAID 1  Also known as disk mirroring.  The configuration consists of at least two drives that duplicate the storage of d...
RAID 2  This configuration uses striping across disks, with some disks storing error checking and correcting (ECC) inform...
RAID 3  This technique uses striping and dedicates one drive to storing parity information.  The embedded ECC informatio...
RAID 4  This level uses large stripes, which means we can read records from any single drive.  This allows we to use ove...
RAID 5  RAID 5 arrays are generally considered to be a poor choice for use on write-intensive systems because of the perf...
Raid levels

Standard Raid Levels

Raid levels

