Ferro Vanadium is produced from Vanadium Sludge & usually available in the range with V: 50-85%. Ferro Vanadium acts as a universal hardener, strengthener and anti-corrosive additive for steels like high-strength low-alloy (HSLA) steel, tool steels, as well as other ferrous-based products. The origin of Ferro Vanadium is mainly India and China.