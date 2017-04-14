By:Compufield Date:26/6/2015
A Bank is “an establishment for custody of money Which it pays out on customer’s order.” What is a Bank ?
Features of Bank Compufield 29/6/2015 3
Types of Bank : 1. Savings Bank 2. Commercial Bank a) Public Sector Banks b) Private Sector Banks c) Foreign Banks 3. Co-o...
Savings Bank: These banks functions with the intention to culminate saving habits among the people, especially those who b...
2. The private sectors banks are owned and operated by private institute. They are free to operate and are controlled by m...
3.State cooperative banks: These banks have a presence in all the states of the country and have their presence throughout...
Central bank: The central bank is also called the banker's bank in any country. In India, the Reserve Bank of India is the...
FUNCTIONS OF BANK PRIMARY FUNCTIONS Accepting Deposits Granting Loan and Advances SECONDARY FUNCTIONS Agency Functions Uti...
1.Current Account 2.Savings Account 3.Recurring Deposit 4.Fixed Deposit Compufield 29/6/2015 10
CURRENT ACCOUNT:Current accounts are usually for businessmen and daily transactions. It doesn’t serve a purpose of saving ...
SAVINGS ACCOUNT: Savings Accounts are the most popular kind of individual accounts for personal purpose of saving your inv...
RECURRING DEPOSIT: Recurring deposits also known as RD accounts who wish to invest an average amount of their savings on a...
FIXED DEPOSIT: Fixed Deposits popularly known as FD are available at various schemes with a tenure from 7 days to 10 years...
THANK YOU Compufield 29/6/2015 15
This Presentation is about bank and what are the different functions of bank, features of bank and what are the different bank accounts you can create

  • This is a bank presentation

    • Bank Presentation

