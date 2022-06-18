Information Technology and Supply Chain Management.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 18, 2022
The role that IT plays in supply chain management or SCM is so important. IT provides the tools which can pick up relevant information, break it down for proper analysis and execute it for optimum performance of the supply chain. Data is pivotal to the execution of the supply chain, primarily because it provides the base on which the supply chain managers can take decisions.

Real-time or almost real-time information is the key to proper supply chain management. With information about the various stages of the supply chain, decision-makers can plan, manage, and adjust processes to achieve goals in procurement, inventory, manufacturing, etc

  1. 1. Siddharth Kumar Rai siddharthkumarrai45@gmail.com 9560331260 Siddharth has 6 years’ of software industry experience as a Business Analyst with in-depth experience in requirements elicitation, designing & optimizing workflows, wire-framing, documentation, process demonstration and delivery sign off for various functional domains of Maharatna Companies. He was involved in end to end implementation of E-office Paperless System for ONGC & NTPC as implementation partner with LTI (Larsen & Toubro Infotech), Rolta India Ltd. & IBM India Private Limited Professional Synopsis  6 years of experience in working with IBM BPM & IBM Blue-works Live for designing Business Processes for functional domains such as Contracts Services, Material Management, Finance and HR for Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) companies.  Key working area includes Requirement Gathering sessions with Client, Requirement Analysis and Documentation, Making Business Process Diagrams, Wire-framing/Screen Layout Designing, Creating Project Plans and maintaining the status throughout the project, Drafting of Deliverable Documents, Effort Estimation & Change Request Management.  Liaising the business users and technical developers in getting the issues resolved, sending the WSRs and MSRs (Weekly and Monthly Status Reports), participating in the Status Review Meetings, following upon the MOM, and meticulously tracking the project progress.
  2. 2. I. What is SCM?
  3. 3. Supply Chain Management (SCM) Systems  SCM is the process of effectively managing the components of an extended value chain--from suppliers, through manufacturing and distribution chain, and to the consumers.  SCM information systems use technology to more effectively manage supply chains
  4. 4. Why Supply Chain Management? Parts $5,000 Labor 4000 Overhead 2000 Management Marketing 3000 Total Cost $14,000 1950-1980s Manufacturing • 50 years ago, U.S. is the only country that can manufacture cars. ● You buy a car from GM, all the money will go to the GM. 1980-2000s Supply Chain Management • Today, foreign parts and labors are much cheaper than that in US. ● You buy a car from GM, only a portion of money will go to the GM.
  5. 5. Value Chain Analysis
  6. 6. Benefits of Value Chain Analysis - Disintermediation to the Consumer Manufacturer Manufacturer Manufacturer Distributor Retailer Retailer Customer Customer Customer Cost/ Sweate r $48.50 $40.34 $20.45
  7. 7. Service  The concept of Supply Chain Management is also applied to Service.  Business Process Management or Business Process Reengineering
  8. 8. Stockless Inventory Compared to Traditional and Just-in-time Supply Methods
  9. 9. II. Information Systems for SCM
  10. 10. Information Technology for Supply Chain Management  Software Systems  Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)  Material Requirements Planning (MRP)  Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP II)  Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)  Supply Chain Management Systems (SCM)  Customer Relationship Management (CRM)  Internet-based Software  Network Infrastructure  Wide Area Network  Internet (for E-commerce: B2B, B2C)
  11. 11. III. ERP
  12. 12. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Systems  Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a term used to refer to a system that links individual applications (for example, accounting and manufacturing applications) into a single application that integrates the data and business processes of the entire business.
  13. 13. Origins of ERP Systems  ERP systems grew out of a function called materials requirements planning (MRP) which was used to allocate resources for a manufacturing operation  MRP systems software ultimately became very complex allowing for efficiencies of scale not previously possible  Even more sophisticated MRP II systems began to replace MRP systems in the 1980s  By the early 1990s, other enterprise activities were being incorporated into ERP systems
  14. 14. Origins of ERP Systems  Today, an ERP system can encompass, but is not limited to, the following functions:  Sales and order entry  Raw materials, inventory, purchasing, production scheduling, and shipping  Accounting  Human resources  Resource and production planning
  15. 15. Major ERP Systems  SAP R/3  Oracle  PeopleSoft (have been merged by Oracle)  Toyota uses PeopleSoft and SAP  Microsoft Dynamics (formerly Microsoft Business Solutions - Great Plains)
  16. 16. E-Business and ERP Systems  An e-business must keep track of and process a tremendous amount of information  Businesses realized that much of the information they needed to run an e-business — stock levels at various warehouses, cost of parts, projected shipping dates — could already be found in their ERP system databases  A major part of the online efforts of many e- businesses involved adding Web access to an existing ERP system
  17. 17. E-Business and ERP Systems  Many e-businesses want the same things from their business infrastructure  Thus, rather than custom build applications, many companies prefer to use prepackaged ERP system software, which is often more efficient and less expensive to implement
  18. 18. Cost of Implementing ERP Systems  Most businesses need extensive help from consultants to configure their ERP system software around their existing business practices, or to suggest changes in business practices in order to better fit the ERP system requirements  This process of mutual adaptation is called systems integration  The consultants who supervise the integration process are often referred to as systems integrators
  19. 19. Outsourcing ERP Systems  One response to the challenge of managing a complex ERP system is to outsource it  Some businesses choose to outsource not only the installation but also the ERP system software
  20. 20. IV. Supply Chain Systems
  21. 21. Supply Chain Management (SCM) Systems  A typical SCM system might address the following issues:  Planning  Vendor selection  Manufacturing  Logistics  Customer relationship
  22. 22. Supply Chain Management (SCM) Systems
  23. 23. Supply Chain Management (SCM) Systems  With the advent of the Internet, e-businesses began to demand different things from their SCM systems  Most importantly, SCM systems vendors (largely the same vendors that provide ERP systems software) had to modify their products to include a Web-based interface  The ultimate goal of a business ERP system is complete optimization of internal business processes
  24. 24. Supply Chain Management (SCM) Systems  The two basic types of SCM system software are:  Supply Chain Planning software (SCP): uses mathematical models to predict inventory levels based on the efficient flow of resources into the supply chain  Supply Chain Execution software (SCE): is used to automate different steps in the supply chain such as automatically sending purchase orders to vendors when inventories reach specified levels
  25. 25. Major Supply Chain Planning (SCP) Players  i2 Technologies  i2’s strength began with its powerful Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS)  Manugistics  Oracle  SAP  Advanced Planner and Optimizer (APO)
  26. 26. SAP Advanced Planner and Optimizer (APO)
  27. 27. Supply Network Design (SND) The Supply Chain Cockpit (SCC) Demand Planning (DP) Supply Network Planning (SND) Collaborative Planning, Forecasting, and Replenishment (CPFR) … Levels of SAP APO SAP R/3
  28. 28. Oracle Supply Chain Planning  Oracle Supply Chain Planning is part of the Oracle E-Business Suite's family of Supply Chain Management solutions  It includes  Demand Planning  Collaborative Planning  Inventory Optimization  Manufacturing Scheduling, and  Global Order Promising
  29. 29. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Systems  Customer relationship management (CRM) systems, sometimes called e-CRM systems, use technology to help an e-business manage its customer base  CRM allows an e-business to match customer needs with product plans and offerings, remind customers of service requirements, and determine what products a customer has purchased
  30. 30. V. CRM
  31. 31. Salesforce.com
  32. 32. Muiti-channels CRM
  33. 33. Data Mining/Web Mining/Business Intelligence  Data mining is the process of using mathematical techniques to look for hidden patterns in groups of data, thereby discovering previously unknown relationships among the many pieces of information stored in a database  A data warehouse is a database that contains huge amounts of data, such as customer and sales data
  34. 34. What does Data Mining Do? Explores Your Data Finds Patterns Performs Predictions Query, Reporting, Analysis Data Mining Why How What
  35. 35.  Data acquisition from source systems and integration  Data transformation and synthesis  Data enrichment, with business logic, hierarchical views  Data discovery via data mining  Data presentation and distribution  Data access for the masses Integrate Analyze Report
  36. 36. SQL Server 2005 Algorithms Decision Trees Clustering Time Series Sequence Clustering Association Naïve Bayes Neural Net Plus: Linear and Logistic Regression
  37. 37. Relationship among SCM, ERP, CRM SCM ERP CRM Broader SCM
  38. 38. V. SAP R/3
  39. 39. PARTIAL SAP CLIENT LIST Spacenet
  40. 40. BEFORE SAP R/3 Systems didn’t talk to the extent processes required, in spite of 20 years of IS labor Human glue was required:  to fill-in where systems don’t talk  to reconcile multiple views of data to arrive at an “answer”  to monitor “hold-points” to ensure procedures are followed amidst the disorganization of being part paper and part automated  to bridge systems and paper processes
  41. 41. Pump/Motor Run Time Work Order System Catalog Accounts Payable Disbursements Real Property DOE FIMS DOE DISCAS Purchasing General Ledger Bench Stock Control Bar Coding Fixed Assets Inventory Control System Off-site Vendor Custody Payroll Personnel Paper Journal Entry Request Paper Paper receivers Paper Invoices Paper parts order Paper Purchase Requisition Legacy System Legend Centra EDM/PDM Engineering Change Control Log Paper ECP Paper Contract MRP Models batch file batch file batch file batch file Paper Stock level decision Security Training Paper checks Artemis Project Fund Accounting Primavera Schedules Paper milestone definitions Logistics Support Analysis
  42. 42. Logistics Support Analysis Pump/Motor Run Time Work Order System Catalog Accounts Payable Disbursements Security Real Property DOE FIMS DOE DISCAS Purchasing General Ledger Bench Stock Control Bar Coding Fixed Assets Inv entory Control System Of f-site Vendor Custody Payroll Personnel Paper Records Journal Entry Request Paper Paper receivers Paper Inv oices Paper parts order Paper Purchase Requisition Legacy Sy stem Legend Centra EDM/PDM Engineering Change Control Log Paper ECP Paper Contract MRP Models batch f ile batch f ile batch f ile batch f ile Paper Stock lev el decision Training Paper checks Artemis Project Fund Accounting Primav era Schedules Paper milestone def nitions Human Glue
  43. 43. PROCESS EFFICIENCY Realized through ability to reduce the personnel requirements to perform the process Transfer into processes that were able to meet customer requirements
  44. 44. 1 SAP R/3  Omni-functional  Fully integrated  Process-oriented  Off-the-shelf THE KEY ENABLER: ONE SYSTEM SAP R/3 Single Central Database Financial Accounting Controlling Fixed Assets Mgt. Workflow Exec. Information & Report Writer Materials Mgt. Sales & Distribution Production Planning Quality Mgt. Project System Plant Maintenance Human Resources FI CO AM PS MM PM HR WF PP SD QM
  45. 45. Some SAP Products  R/3  APO  Customer Relationship Management (CRM)  Business process improvement (BPI)  Strategic Enterprise Management (SEM)  Business Warehouse (BW)
  46. 46. VI. SCM/ERP for Small Businesses – Microsoft Dynamics
  47. 47. Microsoft Dynamics Screenshot
  48. 48. Microsoft Dynamics  Formerly Microsoft Business Solutions – Great Plains  With Microsoft Dynamics, you can bring supply-chain functions online and make information available for team collaboration—wherever your employees, vendors, partners and suppliers are.  Business portal functionality lets you provide supply- chain functions, documents, and information to people across the chain, both inside and outside of the organization.  And you can use the same portal technology to let your executives review and augment performance— when, where, and how they need to.
  49. 49. Why Microsoft Dynamics is for small businesses?  Hardware considerations  Database requirements
  50. 50. VI. Information Technology for for E-Business
  51. 51. TOOLS FOR WEB PAGE DEVELOPMENT & SITE MAINTENANCE  Languages:  HTML  CGI (Common Gateway Interface)  CSS (Cascading Style Sheets)  Javascript  Java (Java Applet)  XML/XSL  Software:  Front Page  Microsoft Word  Macromedia Flash Player  http://www.macromedia.com/software/flash/  Macromedia Dreamweaver
  52. 52. V. Hardware Considerations for SCM systems
  53. 53. Intranet vs. Extranet  Intranet is to use Internet technology and protocol (TCP/IP) for the internal communications  Extranet is to use Internet technology and protocol for the internal and suppliers’ communications
  54. 54. Network Infrastructure: Wide Area Networks (WANs)  WAN Technologies  Ordinary telephone line and telephone modem.  Point-to-Point Leased lines (such as T1 line)  Public switched data network (PSDN)  Such as ATM, Frame Relay  Send your data over the Internet securely, using Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology PSDN VPN
  55. 55. Global Considerations in Using SCM/ERP Systems  Time differences  Language issues  Currency exchange rates  Tax  Different accounting systems  Internet and security restrictions  Culture and religion holidays
The role that IT plays in supply chain management or SCM is so important. IT provides the tools which can pick up relevant information, break it down for proper analysis and execute it for optimum performance of the supply chain. Data is pivotal to the execution of the supply chain, primarily because it provides the base on which the supply chain managers can take decisions.

Real-time or almost real-time information is the key to proper supply chain management. With information about the various stages of the supply chain, decision-makers can plan, manage, and adjust processes to achieve goals in procurement, inventory, manufacturing, etc

