Information Technology and Supply Chain Management.pptx

The role that IT plays in supply chain management or SCM is so important. IT provides the tools which can pick up relevant information, break it down for proper analysis and execute it for optimum performance of the supply chain. Data is pivotal to the execution of the supply chain, primarily because it provides the base on which the supply chain managers can take decisions.



Real-time or almost real-time information is the key to proper supply chain management. With information about the various stages of the supply chain, decision-makers can plan, manage, and adjust processes to achieve goals in procurement, inventory, manufacturing, etc