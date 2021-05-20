Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
#forumpa2021 www.forumpa2021.it PA SOSTENIBILE E RESILIENTE 2021 Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare...
FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare...
FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare...
FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare...
FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare...
FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare...
FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
40 views
May. 20, 2021

Asp cz premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 - template-ppt

Azienda Sanitaria Provinciale di Catanzaro - Progetto C.R.O.S.S

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Asp cz premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 - template-ppt

  1. 1. #forumpa2021 www.forumpa2021.it PA SOSTENIBILE E RESILIENTE 2021 Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile In collaborazione con
  2. 2. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile SOGGETTO PROPONENTE: Azienda Sanitaria Provinciale di Catanzaro - Formazione Aziendale TITOLO DELLA SOLUZIONE: C.R.O.S.S. «Creare Reti Organizzate nel Servizio Sanitario» CATEGORIA: Formare sui temi della sostenibilità AMBITO: Capitale umano ed educazione
  3. 3. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile GRUPPO DI LAVORO • Annamaria Bruni , Psicologa e psicoterapeuta, esperta in Comunicazione e formazione interistituzionale (responsabile URP e Comunicazione e Formazione) • Maria Irene Carlei, biologa, con esperienza nel settore Formazione • Giuseppe Romano, Fisico, esperto • Ilenia Perino ,Psicologa , specializzanda in psicoterapia • Elisa Longo, dott.ssa in psicologia, tirocinante • Annarita Gaetano ,dott.ssa in psicologia, tirocinante
  4. 4. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PRESENTAZIONE DELLA SOLUZIONE 1/2 Identificazione di Partner qualificati e Creazione di una Rete Organizzata che possa valorizzare il know-how operativo e dei saperi disciplinari maturati in ambito socio sanitario. La rete consentirà di innovare ed implementare il sistema formativo ed affrontare nuove esigenze formative e tecnologiche generate dall’ emergenza pandemica . Una sfida per superare le criticità del sistema formativo aziendale carente di risorse umane e tecnologiche .
  5. 5. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PRESENTAZIONE DELLA SOLUZIONE 2/2 Per chi è adatta / in che contesti o amministrazioni si può attuare • AZIENDE SANITARIE • ENTI FORMATIVI a vari livelli • ORDINI e COLLEGI Professionali del territorio • ORGANISMI DI RAPPRESENTANZA DEI PROFESSIONISTI, • ASSOCIAZIONI DEI PROFESSIONISTI DELLA SALUTE DI ALTO PROFILO
  6. 6. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile • Creazione di una rete organizzata nel sistema sanitario che possa valorizzare il know-how operativo e dei saperi disciplinari maturati in ambito socio sanitario ed innovare ed implementare il sistema formativo . • L’AZIENDA Sanitaria Provinciale di Catanzaro ha approvato un Piano di Formazione 2021 da realizzarsi in RETE per affrontare le nuove esigenze formative e tecnologiche generate dall’ emergenza pandemica a cui si era impreparati e superare alcune criticità del sistema formativo aziendale rimasto privo di risorse umane e carente di tecnologiche per la FAD . • La risorsa essenziale è costituita dal clima appassionato e motivato con cui lavora il TEAM ASP pronto ad assumere una sfida di cambiamento rilevante perché supportato dal vertice Aziendale che incoraggia, sostiene e gratifica ogni proposta ed azione orientata all’innovazione ed al miglioramento continuo. • Il progetto intende soddisfare le esigenze formative; le opportunità di scelta formativa; l’ accessibilità , le pari opportunità; l’orientamento; la valorizzazione.
  7. 7. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile ANAGRAFICA DEL REFERENTE Nome e Cognome: Annamaria Bruni Email: formazione.tirocini@asp.cz.it Altre informazioni: cell. : 347 7164218 tel. 0968 208719

×