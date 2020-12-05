major biologist

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MAJOR BIOLOGISTS • DR. SALIM ALI • MR. MOHINDAR SINGH RANDHAWA Made by . Shweta . B. Ed 1 year . 76 . Jnvu
  2. 2. DR. SALIM ALI Salim Moizuddin Abdul Ali ( Born – 12 Nov – 20 June 1987 ) was an Indian ornithologist and naturalist known as BIRDMAN OF INDIA Salim Ali was first Indian to conduct systematic bird surveys across India and wrote several books that popularised ornithology in India. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1958 and Padhma Vibhushan in 1976.
  3. 3. • Born into a Sulaimani Bohra Muslim family in Bombay. Salim was introduced to serious study of birds by W. S. Millard the secretary of Bombay National History society where his father was a member. • In his autobiography he notes that yellow throated sparrow event as turning point of his life. One that lead him to ornithology an unusual career choice; especially for Indian in those days. • Salim went to primary school at medical mission girls high school along with 2 of his sisters and later to St. Xavier College. Around the age of 13 he suffered from chronic headaches ,making him to drop out and went to sind to his uncle in 1913 he pass his matriculation. • - EARLY LIFE
  4. 4. Ali failed to get an ornithologist job which was open at ZSI due to lack of formal degree and he was hired as guide lecturer in 1926 at newly open National section in Provides of whales Museum in Mumbai for salary Rs. 350/month .
  5. 5. ORNITHOLOGY • In 1928 he went to Germany and work under Professor Erwin at Berlin National History Museum • On return to india in 1930 he discovered that the guide lecturer position has been eliminated due to lack of funds, unable to find a suitable job. Ali and his wife Tahmina moved to kihim a coastal village near Mumbai, here he had the opportunity to study at close to the breeding of the baya weaver and discovered their mating sequence.
  6. 6. • Salim Ali took some interest in bird photography along with his friend Loke Won Though. Loke introduced to Ali by JTM Gibson a BNHS member and Leitutent commander of Royal India Navy who had taught English to Loke at a school in Switzerland. • Ali was introduced interested in historical aspects of ornithology in India. In series articles among his first publications he examined the contribution to natural history of mughal emperors, In 1971 Sundar Lal Hora memorial lecture.
  7. 7. HONOURS AND MEMORIALS • Although recognition came late,he received several honorary doctorates and numerous awards, the earliest was “ Jay Govind Law Gold Medal “ • He received doctorates from AMU , DU, Andhra Pradesh’s university. • In 1967 he became first non British citizen to receive the Gold Medal of British Ornithologist ‘ s Union. • In 1969he received the John Phillips memorial award • The Indian government decorated him with Padma Bhushan and in 1958 with Padma Vibhushan and he was nominated to Rajya sabha in 1958
  8. 8. DIED • Dr. Salim Ali died in Mumbai at age of 90 on June 20 after a protracted battle with cancer • Names of some species Apus Pacificus – zoothera salimali

