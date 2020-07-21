Successfully reported this slideshow.
LIFESTYLE MODIFICATION AND STRESS MANAGEMENT DURING PANDEMIC COVID-19 Dr Shweta Mishra BNYS, MSC YOGA, AYUSH NET
BREATH AWARENESS / SWASH PREKSHA  watch the breath synchronized with chest, abdomen movement  awareness  visualization
INVOCATION ‘A’ kara- ‘U’kara- ‘M’ kara-
Kumar S, Nagendra HR, Manjunath NK, Naveen KV, Telles S. Meditation on OM: Relevance from ancient texts and contemporary s...
POSTURE/ ERGONOMICS
CAPACITIES OF YOGA THERAPY IN GLOBAL PANDEMIC SITUATION COVID-19 1. STRESS MANAGEMENT 2. LIFESTYLE MODIFICATION 3. EFFECT ...
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE (A way of living) 1. Achar 2. Vichar 3. Ahaar 4. Vihar (four pillars) Yoga sutra, Bhagvat Gita, Ayurveda
CONCEPT OF HEALTH According to WHO- Health is a state of physical, mental and social spiritual well-being, not merely the ...
CONCEPT OF HEALTH AYURVEDA समदोषः समाग्निश्च समधातु मलःक्रियाः। प्रसन्िात्मेग्न्ियमिः स्वस्थइततअभिधीयते॥ Sushruta Samhita ...
According to Yoga health is an integrated state of body, mind and spirit. There is Harmony in all the psycho-physiological...
YOGA युज्यते अिेि इतत योगः- Yoga is that which joins. Panini's Dhatupatha (collection of roots of Sanskrit words) . योगः च...
YOGA According to Bhagvat Gita (II: 48) योगस्थ: कु रु क माा णि सङ्गं त्यक्तत्वा ध ि ञ्जय | भस द्ध्य भस द्ध्यो: समो िू त्वा...
YOGA Swami Vivekanand Yoga is a conscious process for accelerating the growth from an animal man to divine man.
YOGA is a Science Art Philosophy BKS Iyengar
MEDICAL YOGA THERAPY Medical yoga is defined as the use of yoga practices for the prevention and treatment of medical cond...
HOLISTIC APPROACH
Y OGA & HEALTH The Yogic view of health: (Qualities of physical health) i) Lightness of body ii) Health iii) Thirstlessnes...
Y OGA & HEALTH The Yogic view of health: (Qualities of physical health) Kaya sampat- attributes of bodily perfection Perfe...
Y OGA & HEALTH Stitha prajna: (Mentally Healthy) Bhagwat Gita Beyond passion, fear and anger ( B.G: II.56) Devoid of posse...
Y OGA & HEALTH • Fearlessness (abhayam) • Purity of inner being (sattva samshuddhih), • Steadfastness in the path of knowl...
AIM OF YOGA Physical- Mental- Emotional- Balance
VIJNANAMAYAKOSH Buddhi analysis Memory Discrimination
GUIDELINES FROM CCRYN, AYUSH MINISTRY , GOVT. OF INDIA
YOGA PRACTICES
HEAD AND NECK MOVEMENT/ GRIVA SANCHALANA Forward and backward
Sideward neck movement
SHOULDER MOVEMENT a. Shoulder shrugging b. Shoulder rotation
SPINAL STRETCHING
BREATHING EXERCISES HAND IN AND OUT BREATHING
HAND STRETCH BREATHING
FULL YOGIC BREATHING
PRANAYAMA DIRGHSWASH PRANAYAMA/ DEEP BREATHING-
UJJAI
BHRAMARI PRANAYAMA Effect on cardiovascualar system ANS EFFECT ON COGNITIVE FUNCTIONS (perceive, remember, speak, think, m...
EYE EXERCISE 1. Blinking 2. Right left 3. UP-DOWN 4. Diagonal 5. Near and far
DHYAN/ SURYA TATAKA •CONTINUOUS GAZING • RESIST THE BLINKING REFLEX IMPROVES FOCUS, Activates tear glands
TO KEEP THE BODY IN GOOD HEALTH IS A DUTY......OTHERWISE WE SHALL NOT BE ABLE TO KEEP OUR MINDS STRONG AND CLEAR Gautam Bu...
LIFESTYLE MODIFICATION AND STRESS MANAGEMENT DURING PANDEMIC COVID-19

yoga, lifestyle management, tress management, panchakosha theory, relaxation, breath awareness,correct posture. concept of health in Yoga

Published in: Healthcare
LIFESTYLE MODIFICATION AND STRESS MANAGEMENT DURING PANDEMIC COVID-19

×