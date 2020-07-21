Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CAPACITIES YOGA HAS TO OFFER SHWETA MISHRA BNYS, MSC YOGA, AYUSH-NET AYUSH AIIMS BHOPAL
BREATH AWARENESS / SWASH PREKSHA  Watch the breath synchronized with chest, abdomen movement  Awareness  Visualization ...
POSTURE/ ERGONOMICS
CAPACITIES OF YOGA THERAPY IN GLOBAL PANDEMIC SITUATION COVID-19 1. STRESS MANAGEMENT- 2. LIFESTYLE MODIFICATION- 3. EFFEC...
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE (A way of living) (जीवन शैली ) 1. Achar 2. Vichar 3. Ahaar 4. Vihar (four pillars) Yoga sutra, Bhagvat G...
According to Yoga health is an integrated state of body, mind and spirit. There is Harmony in all the psycho-physiological...
YOGA is a Science Art Philosophy BKS Iyengar
MEDICAL YOGA THERAPY Medical yoga is defined as the use of yoga practices for the prevention and treatment of medical cond...
HEALTH OF BODY-MIND-COMPLEX 1. Aahar 2. Sun bath 3. Yoga practices 4. Affirmations/ Autosuggestion (pair of opposites)
HOLISTIC APPROACH
Y OGA & HEALTH The Yogic view of health: (Qualities of physical health) i) Lightness of body ii) Health iii) Thirstlessnes...
Y OGA & HEALTH The Yogic view of health: (Qualities of physical health) Kaya sampat- attributes of bodily perfection Perfe...
Y OGA & HEALTH Stitha prajna: (Mentally Healthy) Bhagwat Gita Beyond passion, fear and anger ( B.G: II.56) Devoid of posse...
Y OGA & HEALTH • Fearlessness (abhayam) • Purity of inner being (sattva samshuddhih), • Steadfastness in the path of knowl...
PANCHKOSHA VIVEKA Five major aspects of existence: Anandmayakosha Vijnanamayakosha Momayakosha Pranamayakosha Annamayakosh...
AIM OF YOGA Physical- Mental- Emotional- Balance Bhagvat Gita chapter 2,verse 48 योगस्थ: कु रु कर्माणि सङ्गं त्यक्तत्वम धन...
BASIC YOGA PRACTICES
HEAD AND NECK MOVEMENT/ GRIVA SANCHALANA Forward and backward
GRIVA SANCHALANA Sideward neck movement
SHOULDER MOVEMENT a. Shoulder shrugging b. Shoulder rotation
SPINAL STRETCHING/ TWISTING
LEG LIFTING
BREATHING EXERCISES HAND IN AND OUT BREATHING
HAND STRETCH BREATHING
INSTANT RELAXATION TECHNIQUE Relaxing position/ Lie in Shavasana … Bring legs together, hand by the site Stretch and tig...
PRANAYAMA DIRGHSWASH PRANAYAMA/ DEEP BREATHING-
FULL YOGIC BREATHING
UJJAI
BHRAMARI PRANAYAMA Effect on cardiovascular system ANS EFFECT ON COGNITIVE FUNCTIONS (perceive, remember, speak, think, ma...
OM/ AUM KARA ‘A’ kara- ‘U’kara- ‘M’ kara- Mandukya Upanishad
Kumar S, Nagendra HR, Manjunath NK, Naveen KV, Telles S. Meditation on OM: Relevance from ancient texts and contemporary s...
SOLAR ENERGY SURYA TRATAKA •Eye exercise •Sun gazing SUN BATH •Vitamin D •Favors bone homeostasis •Analgesic effect
BENEFITS IN NUT SHELL
TO KEEP THE BODY IN GOOD HEALTH IS A DUTY......OTHERWISE WE SHALL NOT BE ABLE TO KEEP OUR MINDS STRONG AND CLEAR Gautam Bu...
#Capacities of yoga therapy
#Capacities of yoga therapy
#Capacities of yoga therapy
#Capacities of yoga therapy
#Capacities of yoga therapy
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

#Capacities of yoga therapy

36 views

Published on

Yoga therapy, breathing practices, office yoga, simple immunity boosting yoga practices, benefit of Yoga, stress curve, yoga and homeostasis

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

#Capacities of yoga therapy

  1. 1. CAPACITIES YOGA HAS TO OFFER SHWETA MISHRA BNYS, MSC YOGA, AYUSH-NET AYUSH AIIMS BHOPAL
  2. 2. BREATH AWARENESS / SWASH PREKSHA  Watch the breath synchronized with chest, abdomen movement  Awareness  Visualization  Affirmation/ Autosuggestion
  3. 3. POSTURE/ ERGONOMICS
  4. 4. CAPACITIES OF YOGA THERAPY IN GLOBAL PANDEMIC SITUATION COVID-19 1. STRESS MANAGEMENT- 2. LIFESTYLE MODIFICATION- 3. EFFECT ON IMMUNITY/ VITALITY/ PRANA SHAKTI / VITAL FORCE- 4. RELAXATION- (Calms the mind and decrease its activity while promoting stability) 5. MODERATION/ HOMEOSTASIS/ BALANCE- 6. Help to overcome Quarantine Syndrome -isolation, fear, uneasiness, anxiety
  5. 5. HEALTHY LIFESTYLE (A way of living) (जीवन शैली ) 1. Achar 2. Vichar 3. Ahaar 4. Vihar (four pillars) Yoga sutra, Bhagvat Gita, Ayurveda HEALTHY LIFESTYLE
  6. 6. According to Yoga health is an integrated state of body, mind and spirit. There is Harmony in all the psycho-physiological functions. It is well coordinated and balanced condition of body and mind wherein homeostasis is adequately maintained. Therefore a feeling of happiness and contentment are essential factors of the sound health. CONCEPT OF HEALTH
  7. 7. YOGA is a Science Art Philosophy BKS Iyengar
  8. 8. MEDICAL YOGA THERAPY Medical yoga is defined as the use of yoga practices for the prevention and treatment of medical conditions. Beyond the physical elements of yoga, which are important and effective for strengthening the body, it also incorporates appropriate breathing techniques, mindfulness, and meditation in order to achieve the maximum benefits. Stephens I. Medical Yoga Therapy. Children (Basel) [Internet]. 2017 Feb 10 [cited 2020 Jun 16];4(2). Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5332914/
  9. 9. HEALTH OF BODY-MIND-COMPLEX 1. Aahar 2. Sun bath 3. Yoga practices 4. Affirmations/ Autosuggestion (pair of opposites)
  10. 10. HOLISTIC APPROACH
  11. 11. Y OGA & HEALTH The Yogic view of health: (Qualities of physical health) i) Lightness of body ii) Health iii) Thirstlessness of mind iv) Clearness of complexion v) A beautiful voice vi) An agreeable odour vii) Scantiness of excretions (Shvetaasvatara Upanishad: II-13). According to Yogi Svatmarama suri: i. Slimness of body ii. lustre on face iii. Clarity of voice iv. Brightness of eyes v. Freedom from disease vi. Control over seminal ejaculation vii. Stimulation of gastric heat viii. Purification of subtle energy channels are marks of success in Hathayoga. (Hatha Yoga Pradipika II: 78)
  12. 12. Y OGA & HEALTH The Yogic view of health: (Qualities of physical health) Kaya sampat- attributes of bodily perfection Perfection of body includes Beauty Gracefulness Strength Adamantine hardness (Patanjali Yoga Darshan III: 47) Samana Jayat Jvalanam: Deep concentration on energy of digestion. (Patanjali Yoga Darshan III: 41)
  13. 13. Y OGA & HEALTH Stitha prajna: (Mentally Healthy) Bhagwat Gita Beyond passion, fear and anger ( B.G: II.56) Devoid of possessiveness and egoism ( B.G: II.7) Firm in understanding and unbewildered (B.G V.20) Engaged in doing good to all creatures (B.G V.25) Friendly and compassionate to all ( B.G XII.13) Pure hearted and skilful without expectation (B.G XII.16) The Yogic view of health: (Qualities of Mental Health) (Constant search for moderation and a harmonious homoeostatic balance (Yoga A unitive impulse) Maharishi Patanjali tells us that we can gain unexcelled happiness, mental comfort, joy and satisfaction by practising contentment. Yoga Darshan II:42
  14. 14. Y OGA & HEALTH • Fearlessness (abhayam) • Purity of inner being (sattva samshuddhih), • Steadfastness in the path of knowledge (jnanayoga vyavasthitih) • Charity (danam), • Self control (dama) • Spirit of sacrifice (yajna) • Self analysis (svadhyaya) • Disciplined life (tapa) • Uprightness (arjavam) • Non violence (ahimsa) • Truthfulness (satyam), • Freedom from anger (akrodhah) • Spirit of renunciation (tyagah) • Tranquility (shanti) • Aversion to defamation (apaishunam) • Compassion to all living creatures (daya bhutesv) • Non covetedness (aloluptvam) • Gentleness (maardavam) • Modesty (hriracaapalam) • Vigour (tejah) • Forgiveness (kshama) • Fortitude (dhritih) • Cleanliness of body and mind (saucam) • Freedom from malice (adroho) • Absence of pride (naatimaanita). Bhagavad Gita Verse 1,2,3 chapter XVI The Yogic view of health: (Qualities of Spiritual Health)
  15. 15. PANCHKOSHA VIVEKA Five major aspects of existence: Anandmayakosha Vijnanamayakosha Momayakosha Pranamayakosha Annamayakosh Taittireya Upanishad
  16. 16. AIM OF YOGA Physical- Mental- Emotional- Balance Bhagvat Gita chapter 2,verse 48 योगस्थ: कु रु कर्माणि सङ्गं त्यक्तत्वम धनञ्जय | ससद्ध्यससद्ध्यो: सर्ो भूत्वम सर्त्वं योग उच्यते || 48||
  17. 17. BASIC YOGA PRACTICES
  18. 18. HEAD AND NECK MOVEMENT/ GRIVA SANCHALANA Forward and backward
  19. 19. GRIVA SANCHALANA Sideward neck movement
  20. 20. SHOULDER MOVEMENT a. Shoulder shrugging b. Shoulder rotation
  21. 21. SPINAL STRETCHING/ TWISTING
  22. 22. LEG LIFTING
  23. 23. BREATHING EXERCISES HAND IN AND OUT BREATHING
  24. 24. HAND STRETCH BREATHING
  25. 25. INSTANT RELAXATION TECHNIQUE Relaxing position/ Lie in Shavasana … Bring legs together, hand by the site Stretch and tighten the toe…stretch the ankles. Tighten the calf muscle…pull up the knee caps and tighten. Tighten the thigh muscles. Exhale and suck the abdominal muscles. Make fist of the hands and tighten. Inhale, expand and tighten the chest. Tighten the neck muscles…Tighten the facial muscles. Tighten the whole body….Tighten…Tighten…..Tighten…… Release and Relax.
  26. 26. PRANAYAMA DIRGHSWASH PRANAYAMA/ DEEP BREATHING-
  27. 27. FULL YOGIC BREATHING
  28. 28. UJJAI
  29. 29. BHRAMARI PRANAYAMA Effect on cardiovascular system ANS EFFECT ON COGNITIVE FUNCTIONS (perceive, remember, speak, think, make decisions, and solve problems) Kuppusamy M, Kamaldeen D, Pitani R, Amaldas J, Shanmugam P. Effects of Bhramari Pranayama on health – A systematic review. J Tradit Complement Med. 2017 Mar 18
  30. 30. OM/ AUM KARA ‘A’ kara- ‘U’kara- ‘M’ kara- Mandukya Upanishad
  31. 31. Kumar S, Nagendra HR, Manjunath NK, Naveen KV, Telles S. Meditation on OM: Relevance from ancient texts and contemporary science. International Journal of Yoga [Internet]. 2010 Jan 1 Concentration on OM brings peace, clarity, harmony and energy Mental alertness with physiological rest during the practice of OM Meditation. Evoked potential studies suggest a decrease in sensory transmission time.
  32. 32. SOLAR ENERGY SURYA TRATAKA •Eye exercise •Sun gazing SUN BATH •Vitamin D •Favors bone homeostasis •Analgesic effect
  33. 33. BENEFITS IN NUT SHELL
  34. 34. TO KEEP THE BODY IN GOOD HEALTH IS A DUTY......OTHERWISE WE SHALL NOT BE ABLE TO KEEP OUR MINDS STRONG AND CLEAR Gautam Buddha

×