Presented by Supervised by Real-time Data Visualization Using Business Intelligence Techniques And Make...
Introduction ● Business is more complicated ● Sales are the most important ● Sales Report are not Enoug...
What is BI? Business intelligence is the application that taking the huge amount of data like as big da...
How BI Works? 4
Proposed Model 5
Basic Algorithm Step 1 − START Input With Mobile Application Step 2 − If Internet Not Connected, Data S...
Input Phase Where there is a mobile interface it will be a mobile application (Android-based OS) which ...
Input Phase They also have a login Id and password to access their input dashboard. Security maintains ...
Processing phase Data is stored as JSON and synchronized in real-time to every connected client. We als...
Processing phase In the under layer of power, bi used an in-memory analytical engine and columnar datab...
Meet MR. X A Businessman, He Has Retail Sales Business
• His Business Running at 8 Division in Bangladesh • 98 Sub divisional Chain Shop • 20 Managers • Hi...
Use Excel To maintaining Wholesalers and Other business sales related data. Category Sub Division Ch...
Sales Data • Date • Chain • Post Code • Category • Total Units • Sales Price • Cost Price
Oh. Ok His Business Doing well and all are running.
After Few Months later he face some problems. What kind of Problems ?
Some Informational Problems.
He has Data but Can't Understand.
• Need Total Sales Amount • Need State or Division Wise Data • Which sales is larger , Ready Wear or...
Final Year Defense 20
Data Relation Using Power BI , Power Query
Equations To achieve goal and mining the right information model used some equation that's are : Total ...
Visualization Doing Different type of operation and process model produced a summary dashboard that sho...
Final Year Defense 24 Single Dashboard for All Data into Information
Final Year Defense 25 Single Dashboard for All Data into Information
Visualization Data Manipulation : We sort our Huge data to the small understandable data. By manipulati...
Visualization Clustered bar chart : Clustered Bar chart also known as a group bar chart that can show s...
Final Year Defense 28 Single Dashboard for All Data into Information
Visualization Line and Stacked Column chart : Sales and gross profit by financial quarter with a line a...
Final Year Defense 30 Single Dashboard for All Data into Information
Scatter Plot
Scatter chart : A Scatter chart (Plot) is a mathematical representation that use cartesian coordinate t...
Real -time data visualization using business intelligence techniques and make a faster decision on s...
Got Information.
Thanks for Your Patient. The End
MD. Owes Quruny Shubho Apprentice Data Scientist https://www.linkedin.com/in/shubhobd/ https://github.c...
Real -time data visualization using business intelligence techniques. and make a faster decision on sales data

28 views

Published on

Real-time data visualization using business intelligence techniques. and make a faster decision on sales data.
Business Intelligence is a way of gaining advantage form business using data. This data can be User information, Stock information sales report or any source that related to its business. From a large amount of data, business intelligence mining the information and convert them to knowledge which plays a role for the decision support system.BI is a mass effective way to make a data-driven decision.BI Visualize data and give us a visual look of data that can be easily understood.

Published in: Technology
Real -time data visualization using business intelligence techniques. and make a faster decision on sales data

  Presented by Supervised by Real-time Data Visualization Using Business Intelligence Techniques And Make A Faster Decision On Sales Data MD. RASEL ALAM 163-15-8310 WALID IBNA RAKIB DIPTO 163-15-8362 MD.OWES QURUNY SHUBHO 163-15-8308 MS. ZERIN NASRIN TUMPA Lecturer Department of CSE Daffodil International University Saturday 14 September 2019
  Introduction ● Business is more complicated ● Sales are the most important ● Sales Report are not Enough ● Data driven decision is more impactful ● Develop affordable and approachable model ● Understand Business ● Make business decision faster 2
  What is BI? Business intelligence is the application that taking the huge amount of data like as big data and analyzing those data for better business performance.BI also provide efficiency of business operation for increase the business 3
  How BI Works? 4
  Proposed Model 5
  Basic Algorithm Step 1 − START Input With Mobile Application Step 2 − If Internet Not Connected, Data Saved on Local Database Step 3 − Internet Connected, Data Sync with Firebase Database Step 4 − API Called, Data Parse from Firebase Step 5 − Data Input to Microsoft Power BI Step 6 − Power BI, Output Visualized Data 6
  Input Phase Where there is a mobile interface it will be a mobile application (Android-based OS) which is connected to Firebase throw the internet. In the input phase that mobile application also works in offline mode that time all data are saved in mobile local storage. After connected with internet all data automatically sync with Firebase. The Mobile application of this model has two user access, one internal staff of the business (Regional Managers) and external Staff of the business (General Sales Staff). Cont. 7
  Input Phase They also have a login Id and password to access their input dashboard. Security maintains with two-factor authentication (2FA) using Account Kit. [8] Various sources of data can be directly applied to power bi. It supports almost all common database and format used in business purpose. 8
  Processing phase Data is stored as JSON and synchronized in real-time to every connected client. We also Storage raw file and formatted file like excel. The data can be accessed by online application or Third part Application throw API. Here is the most important part of our model Power BI. It can Freely Download a Desktop Version of Power BI Desktop without any cost. It's freeware. Web Link: https://powerbi.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads/ 9
  Processing phase In the under layer of power, bi used an in-memory analytical engine and columnar database that tabular data store structures which used power pivot. Using DAX (Data Analysis Expressions) power bi produced extended and expressed model of data. 10
  Meet MR. X A Businessman, He Has Retail Sales Business
  • His Business Running at 8 Division in Bangladesh • 98 Sub divisional Chain Shop • 20 Managers • His Business Financial Quarters are Divided into 4 In a Year. • Top 10 Buyer. • Sell System : Ready Wear and Billings
  Use Excel To maintaining Wholesalers and Other business sales related data. Category Sub Division Chain
  Sales Data • Date • Chain • Post Code • Category • Total Units • Sales Price • Cost Price
  Oh. Ok His Business Doing well and all are running.
  After Few Months later he face some problems. What kind of Problems ?
  Some Informational Problems.
  He has Data but Can't Understand.
  • Need Total Sales Amount • Need State or Division Wise Data • Which sales is larger , Ready Wear or Billings • Sales by Chain • Sales by Chain and Category • Which Category, Which Time Sales much ? • Managers Sales ? • Sales to Buyers ? • Sales Up and Down ? • Divisional Sales Percentage • Sales Trends … • And more….
  20. 20. Final Year Defense 20
  Data Relation Using Power BI , Power Query
  Equations To achieve goal and mining the right information model used some equation that's are : Total Sales = [Sales Price] * [Total Unit] Cost = [Cost Price] * [Total Unit] Gross Profit = [Total Sales] – [Cost] Gross Profit % = SUM (Sales [Gross Profit]) / SUM (Sales [Total Sales]) Where Gross profit percent represents the sum of gross profit divided by totals sales 22
  Visualization Doing Different type of operation and process model produced a summary dashboard that shown different output which is more than a data visualization it's related to business and shows some insight of business information that's can't show on raw or other media of data. Data Visualization is more helpful than only sales report using various charts and infographic view insight into business data 23
  Single Dashboard for All Data into Information
  25. 25. Final Year Defense 25 Single Dashboard for All Data into Information
  Visualization Data Manipulation : We sort our Huge data to the small understandable data. By manipulation Drill Down our Data: We sort our Huge data to the small understandable data. We drill down our data. By sorting and customizing. 26 Data Visualization : We create Lot's of Data Visualization such as chart.. Graph. KPI Chart :
  Visualization Clustered bar chart : Clustered Bar chart also known as a group bar chart that can show some group of data at a single view of the chart. Our Sales Category and Chain data are combined in the clustered bar chart.In this chart we can see which type of category sales are mostly done by chain. 27 Geographical map view It can show which division are most sales with a geographical map view.
  28. 28. Final Year Defense 28 Single Dashboard for All Data into Information
  Visualization Line and Stacked Column chart : Sales and gross profit by financial quarter with a line and stacked column chart. Indicate the sales and profit in that period of quarter. 29 Stacked Column Show the Sales growth with financial quarters and Line within the stacked column present the gross profit according to sales by using gross line.
  30. 30. Final Year Defense 30 Single Dashboard for All Data into Information
  Scatter Plot
  Scatter chart : A Scatter chart (Plot) is a mathematical representation that use cartesian coordinate to present a set of data to a visual coordinate. It uses Linear regression that maintains a finite time of data to view the exact result. 32
  Real -time data visualization using business intelligence techniques and make a faster decision on sales data
  Got Information.
  Thanks for Your Patient. The End
  MD. Owes Quruny Shubho Apprentice Data Scientist https://www.linkedin.com/in/shubhobd/ https://github.com/shubhomedia https://shubho.info

×