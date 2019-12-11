Real-time data visualization using business intelligence techniques. and make a faster decision on sales data.

Business Intelligence is a way of gaining advantage form business using data. This data can be User information, Stock information sales report or any source that related to its business. From a large amount of data, business intelligence mining the information and convert them to knowledge which plays a role for the decision support system.BI is a mass effective way to make a data-driven decision.BI Visualize data and give us a visual look of data that can be easily understood.