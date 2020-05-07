Successfully reported this slideshow.
Freezing of Fruits and Vegetables 1
 WHAT IS FREEZING? • It is a unit operation. • Temparature of the food is reduced below its freezing point generally to -...
GRAPH SHOWING FREEZING PROCESS FOR FOODS 3
• Freezing point is defined as the temperature at which the first ice crystal appears and the liquid at that temperature i...
Principles of Freezing  Does not sterilize food.  Extreme cold (0 oF or -18 oC) colder): ◦ Stops growth of microorganism...
Advantages of Freezing Foods  Many foods can be frozen.  Good natural color, flavor and nutritive value can be retained....
Disadvantages of Freezing Foods  Texture of some foods is undesirable because of changes due to the freezing process.  I...
Chemical changes • Enzymes in vegetables  Are destroyed by heat, called blanching, before packaging and freezing. • Enzym...
Freezing Fruits  Frozen in many forms ◦ Whole, sliced, crushed, juiced.  Best quality ◦ Optimum maturity and freshness. ...
Raw material Water Removal of low quality produce Sorting - grading PackagingSugar addition Washing Sale Frozen storage -1...
Sweetened Packs For Fruit  Syrup Pack ◦ Better texture. ◦ Not needed for safety. ◦ Fruits should be covered with syrup. ...
Unsweetened Packs For Fruit  Dry Pack ◦ Good for small whole fruit such as berries that don’t need sugar. ◦ Simply pack i...
Freezing Vegetables  Select young, tender, high-quality vegetables.  Sort for size and ripeness.  Wash and drain before...
Raw material Water Removal of low quality produce Sorting - grading Packaging Hot water & Steam Washing Sale Frozen storag...
Types of Pack for Vegetables  Dry Pack ◦ Pack after the vegetables are blanched, cooled, and drained. ◦ Pack quickly, pus...
Fruits • Most frozen fruits maintain high quality for 8 to 12 months • Unsweetened fruits lose quality faster than fruits ...
Thawing Foods For Serving 17
Fruits  Best if served with ice crystals present.  Thaw: o In refrigerator 6 to 8 hours per pound of fruit in syrup. o A...
Vegetables  Most vegetables can be cooked without thawing.  Leafy greens cook more evenly if partially thawed. 19
Packaging Materials 20  Moisture-vapor resistant  Durable and leak-proof  Not become brittle and crack at low temperatu...
Types of Packaging Materials  Rigid Containers o Plastic freezer containers. o Wide-mouth canning/freezing jars. Good fo...
Types of Packaging Materials  Non-Rigid Containers o Bags o Wrappings – plastic (such as polyethylene), heavy-duty alumin...
Labels  Name of product  Added ingredients  Form of food - halves, whole, ground, etc.  Packaging date  Number of ser...
Consider • Size • Shape • Efficiency • Defrosting features • Available floor area • Amount of freezer space needed Other f...
Types of Freezers 25
Refrigerator - Freezer Combination Air Blast Freezer Belt Freezer Plate Freezer Liquid Nitrogen Freezer Immersion Freezer ...
Location and Placement of Freezer  Place in convenient, cool, dry, well-ventilated area.  Do not place by stove, range, ...
Freezer Emergencies  If know power will be off, set freezer controls on -10oF to -20oF immediately.  Do NOT open the doo...
Best Advice for Freezing  Freeze foods quickly. ◦ Set freezer temperature at -10o F at least 24 hours ahead of freezing l...
