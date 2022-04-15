Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 15, 2022
This presentation will help to freshers in the field of upstream process development. In UPD bioreactor operations are crucial and understanding various aspects also has the same importance. Hence, this PPT will brief the introduction about bioreactors followed by their classifications. Eventually, the body construction.

Bioreactors classifications.pptx

  1. 1. Shubham A. Chinchulkar M.Tech (Pharm.) National Institute of Pharmaceutical education and Research (NIPER), Mohali +91 7508142388/9730748384 shubhamchinchulkar007@gmail.com Bioreactor Design and Control 1
  2. 2. BACKGROUND TO BIOREACTORS  Bioreactor: An apparatus in which a biological reaction or process is carried out, especially on an industrial scale  De Beeze and Liebmann (1944) used the first large scale (above 20 litre capacity) fermenter for the production of yeast  A British scientist named Chain Weizmann (1914-1918) developed a fermenter for the production of acetone  Function: To achieve optimal growth and or product formation with controlled environmental conditions 2 BIOREACTOR FERMENTER May use microorganism or biochemical active substrate such as enzymes or catalyst Always use microorganism to carry out the reaction Can use mammalian or insect cell population Use fungal or bacterial cell population Aerobic or anaerobic conditions Anaerobic conditions only Doubling time is 24 hours Doubling time is 20 min. Used in the production of medicines, antibodies, and vaccines Used to produce lactic acid and ethanol Preferable agitation RMP has to be maintained due to absence of cell wall Considerable agitation rate RMP can be used as both bacteria and fungi have cell wall
  3. 3. 3 Inoculums/seed generation Production Vial (1 ml) Shake flasks (40 mL- 500 mL) Bioreactor (2L-150L) Harvest
  4. 4. Factors responsible for performance of Bioreactor Biomass concentration Agitation Sterile condition effective agitation Temperature, pH, pressure, aeration. Liquid level, and Heat Transfer Creation of shear condition Groups of bioreactor Non-stirred, non- aerated system 70% Non-stirred, aerated system 10% Stirred and aerated systems 20% Size of fermenter (litres) Industrial product 1-20,000 Diagnostic enzymes, substances for molecular biology 40-80,000 Some enzymes, antibiotics 100-1,50,000 Pencillins, proteases, amino acids, steroid transformation, wine, and bear 2,00,000-5,00,000 Amino acids, wine, and bear. 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. Sartorius biostat b dcu II 6
  7. 7. DASGIP® Parallel Series Bioreactor Systems from Eppendorf ambr® 250 high throughput Single-Use Bioreactor Vessels 7
  8. 8. Types of Bioreactor Airlift bioreactor Stirred tank bioreactor Fluidized bed bioreactor Packed-bed bioreactor Trickle bed bioreactor Bubble column fermenter Multiphase bioreactor Disposable bioreactor Wave bioreactor 8
  9. 9. Factors responsible for bioreactor designing Robust vessel Adequate aeration and agitation Low power consumption Temperature controlled system Sampling facilities Good vessel design to reduce labour in operation, harvesting, clean, and maintenance No evaporation loss pH controlled system Factors of Bioreactors 9
  10. 10. Bioreactor A glass vessel with round or flat bottom and a top flanged carrying a plate It is sterilize by autoclaving A glass cylinder with stainless steel top and bottom plates It is sterilize in situ 10
  11. 11. Design of bioreactor Body construction TEMPERATURE CONTROL Aeration and Agitation The agitator (impeller) Disc turbines Vanned disc Open turbine variable pitch Marine propeller Stirrer glands and bearings Packed gland seal Mechanical seal Magnetic drives Baffles Aeration system (Sparger) Porous sparger Orifice sparger Nozzle sparger Combined sparger- agitator Valves and steam traps Gate valves Globe valves Piston valves Needle valves Pinch valves Diaphragm valves Pressure control valve Plug valves Ball valves Butterfly valves 11
  12. 12.  As large scale fermenters are sterilized in situ and made up from stainless steel  Less than 4% chromium – steel alloy & more than 4% chromium – stainless steel  Thin hydrous oxide film on the surface of metal and the film is stabilized by chromium (10-13%) which is considered to be continuous, non-porous, insoluble, and self healing & it starts healing once come in contact with oxygen or oxidizing agent  Molybdenum presence in stainless steel provide resistance to solution of halogen salts  Chromium 18%, Nickel 10%, and molybdenum 2-2.5% - commonly used fermenter BODY CONSTRUCTION 12
  13. 13.  The thickness will increase with scale  For 300000 to 400000 dm3 - 0.7 mm plate for side wall and 10 mm plate for top and bottom which is hemisphere to withstand pressure  Reliable aseptic seal – A. Glass and glass - B. Glass and metal - seal can be made with compressible gasket a lip seal or ‘O’ ring C. Metal and metal - i. Only ‘O’ ring is suitable ii. Nitryl or butyl rubbers are normally used for these seals as they withstand with fermentation condition 13
  14. 14. TEMPERATURE CONTROL  Heat will be produce throughout the fermentation process  If microbial activity and mechanical agitation are responsible for heat generation then this is not ideal for manufacturing process, further will be achieved by following approaches - a. Place fermenter in thermostatically controlled bath b. Use internal heating coil c. Use heating jacket through which water is circulated d. Use silicone heating jacket – heating wires between two mats  For fermenter of 55000 dm3 the cooling area will be 50 to 70 m2 with coolant temperature 14°C, which may be cooled from 120°C to 30°C in 2.5h from 4h without stirring  The consumption of cooling water also depends on the culture present inside (bacterial – 500 to 2000 dm3 per hour & fungal – 2000 to 10,000 dm3 per hour ) 14
  15. 15.  To find accurate estimate of heating/cooling requirement we have to consider following parameters - Qexch = Qmet + Qag + Qgas – Qacc – Qscn – Qevap  Where, Qmet = heat generation rate due to microbial metabolism Qagt = heat generation rate due to mechanical agitation Qgas = heat generation rate due to aeration power input Qacc = heat accumulation rate by system Qexch = heat transfer rate to the surroundings and/or heat exchanger Qevap = heat loss by evaporation Qsen = rate of sensible enthalpy gain by flow streams  When designing large fermenter, a. The operating temperature and flow condition will determine Qevap and Qsen b. The choice of agitator, its speed and the aeration rate will determine Qagt c. The sparger design and aeration rate will determine Qgas 15
  16. 16.  The cooling requirement calculated by following formula – Qexch = U.Α. ∆𝑇 Where, A = surface available for heat transfer m2 Q = heat transferred W U = Overall heat transfer coefficient W/m2K ∆𝑇 = temperature difference between heating and cooling K  U represent the conductivity of the system and it is influenced by vessel geometry, wall material, flow velocity, fluid properties, and thickness  Hence 1/U (reciprocal of overall heat transfer coefficient) is the overall resistance to heat transfer  1 𝑈 = 1 ℎ𝑜 + 1 ℎ𝑖 + 1 ℎ𝑜𝑓 + 1 ℎ𝑖𝑓 + 1 ℎ𝑤 ho = outside film coefficient W/m2K hi = inside film coefficient W/m2K hof = outside fouling film coefficient W/m2K hif = inside fouling film coefficient W/m2K hw = wall heat transfer coefficient = k/x, W/m2K k = thermal conductivity of wall W/mK; x = wall thickness m 16
  17. 17. Three methods to determine ∆𝑇 (the temperature driving force) depending on the operating circumstances If one side of the wall is at a constant temperature, as is often case in stirred fermenter and the coolant temperature rises in the direction of the coolant flow along a cooling coil: ΔΤ𝑎𝑚= 𝑇𝑓 −𝑇𝑒 +(𝑇𝑓−𝑇𝑖) 2 If the fluids are in counter or co-current flow and the temperature varies in both fluids then a log mean temperature difference is appropriate: ΔΤ𝑚= 𝑇𝑒 −𝑇𝑖 ln( Δ𝑇𝑒 Δ𝑇𝑖 ) Where, Te = Temperature of coolant entering the system Ti = Temperature of coolant leaving the system Tf = bulk liquid temperature in the vessel Qexch = U.Α. ∆𝑇 17
  18. 18. Aeration and Agitation  Provide sufficient oxygen for metabolic requirement, while agitation will helps in uniform oxygen distribution  Aeration without agitation and aeration with agitation  If vessel is of height/diameter ratio of 5:1 then it is suitable for non-agitated fermentation  In such vessel aeration is sufficient to produce high turbulence Components involved in aeration and agitation – 1. The agitator (impeller) 2. Stirrer glands and bearings 3. Baffles 4. The aeration system (sparger) 18
  19. 19. The agitator (impeller) Agitator is require to achieve following objectives – 1. Mixing of bulk fluid and gas phase 2. Air dispersion 3. Oxygen transfer 4. Heat transfer 5. Suspension of solid particles 6. Uniform environment  The proper designing of bioreactor requires to achieve objectives demands for knowledge of most appropriate agitator, air sparger, baffles, and the best position of feed  The agitator size, number, speed, and power input need to specify and also crucial factor in bioreactor designing  The agitator classified as - 19
  20. 20. Disc turbines: Rectangular vanes Vanned disc Open turbine variable pitch Marine propeller 20
  21. 21.  Air from sparger hit the undersite of disc and is displaced towards the vane where bubbles are broken up into smaller bubbles  The vanes of Open turbine variable pitch and the blades of marine propeller are attached directly to a boss on the agitator shaft  In such cases air bubbles do not initially heat any surface before dispersion by vanes or blades  The propeller being flooded at lower velocity and also less efficient in breaking up a stream of air bubbles the flow it produces axial rather than radial  The disc turbine will help to break the bubble occurs at the tip  It has been show that similar oxygen transfer efficiencies are obtained at the same power input per unit volume, regardless of agitator type  To achieve efficient bulk blending in high viscosity fermentation number of agitators have been developed  The Scaba 6SRGT can handle high flow rate before flooding at a given power input  This is good in bulk blending but not enough for top to bottom mixing in a large fermenter which leads to lower concentration of oxygen in broth 21
  22. 22.  Another Prochem Maxflo agitator, which consists four, five or six hydrofoil blades  Dual impeller combination to achieve good blending and aeration  Lower impeller acts as gas disperser and upper impeller acts primarily as a device for helping in circulation of vessel content  Multi-rod mixing impeller were used in a 15000 dm3 vessel having good efficiency in blending and oxygen transfer rate but not to come in general use 22
  23. 23. Thank you 23

