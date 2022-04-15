Provisionals in fpd.pptx

-
Provisional Restoration in fixed dental
prosthesis
Presented by
Dr. Shruti khot
II -MDS
2.
Contents
Introduction
Ideal requirement of provisional restoration
Functions of provisional restoration
Classification
Techniques of fabrication of prosthesis
Recent advances
Cementation of provisional prosthesis
Conclusion
References
3.
Introduction
Provisionalization : -
To establish esthetics, occlusal stability, and function for a limited time in
preparation for the definitive prosthesis; to verify therapeutic outcome and patient
acceptance before the definitive prostheses.
(GPT - 9 )
4.
SYNONYMS
Provisional restoration,
Treatment restoration (Temporization),
Interim prosthesis,
Provisional prosthesis.
5.
Rationale
(Modified by Federick and Krug)
• Protect pulpal tissue and sedate prepared abutments
• Protect teeth from dental caries
• Provide comfort and function Evaluate parallelism of abutments
• Provide method for immediately replacing missing teeth
• Prevent migration of abutments Improve esthetics
• Provide an environment conductive to periodontal health
• Evaluate and reinforce the patient’s oral home care
6.
• Assist with periodontal therapy by providing visibility and access to
surgical sites when removed.
• Aid in developing and evaluating an occlusal scheme before definitive
treatment.
• Allow evaluation of vertical dimension, phonetics, and masticatory
function.
• Assist in determining the prognosis of questionable abutments during
prosthodontic treatment planning
7.
Ideal requirement of provisional restoration
Biologic
Pulp protection
Periodontal health
Positional stability
Prevention of
fracture
Esthetics
Colour
compatibility
Translucency
Colour stability
Mechanical
Function
Loss of retention
Removal of
reuse
8.
PULP PROTECTION: During tooth preparation
the dentinal tubules are exposed. Thus
provisional restoration should protect the
prepared tooth from oral environment, thereby
preventing sensitivity and irritation to pulp.
PERIODONTAL HEALTH: It should have good
marginal fit, proper contour and smooth
surface to prevent accumulation of plaque,
facilitate easy plaque removal and maintain
periodontal health.
9.
POSITIONAL STABILITY: It should
provide a comfortable, stable, and
functional occlusal relationship by
maintaining interarch and intra-arch
stability thereby preventing tooth
migration , supraeruption.
PREVENTION OF FRACTURE: It should
protect the prepared tooth surface
from fracture which is commonly seen
in partial coverage restoration, in
which margin of preparation is close
to the occlusal surface of tooth and
could be damaged during chewing.
10.
FUNCTIONAL: It should possess good
compressive and flexural strength.
The strength of material used for
fabricating provisional restoration is
always much lower than that of the
definitive restoration material. The
greatest stresses in a provisional
restoration occur during chewing..
LOSS OF RETENTION: It should have
close adaptation to the prepared tooth
surface to prevent displacement and
recementation, which will increase
patient visits.
11.
Functions of Provisional restoration
1. Protect Pulpal tissue and sedate prepared abutments
2. Provide an environment conductive to periodontal health
3. Provide method for immediately replacing missing teeth, prevent migration of
abutments and opposing teeth
4. Protects the pulp from thermal and chemical insults after crown preparation and
enamel removal.
5. It serves to maintain gingival health and contour while providing for an esthetic
and/or functional interim restoration .
6. Protect teeth from dental caries
7. Ensure marginal seal
12.
Classification of provisional restoration
Method of
fabrication
Type of material
used
Duration of use
Technique for
fabrication
13.
Method of fabrication
Advantages Disadvantages
Custom made • Minimum interference
• Wide variety of material can
be used
• Evaluation of tooth reduction
can be done
• Additional lab procedure
• Time consuming
Preformed • Less time consuming • Rarely satisfies the
requirement of contours
• Generally limited to single
tooth restoration
14.
Preform Provisional Restoration
Resin
Metal
Polycarbonate crown Cellulose acetate
Nickel cromium Aluminum
Polycarbonate crown Cellulose acetate
15.
Type of material used
Resin based • Cellulose acetate
• Polycarbonate
• PMMA : chemically activated
• Micro- filled composite : BISGMA
• Poly-R-methacrylate
• UDMA : light cured resin
Metal • Aluminum
• Nickel- chromium
• Tin-silver
J Gandhimathi. Recent advances in provisional restorations. IOSR Journal of dental and medical sciences.2019;18(4):55-58 15
16.
Materials use for interim fixed restoration
• PMMA Resin
• Microfilled composite Resin
• Light Polymerised Resin
17.
Types Commercially
available
Advantages Disadvantages
Poly methyl
methacrylate
Jet (Lang), Alike
(GC America),
Temporary
Bridge Resin
(Dentsply/Caulk)
, Neopar
(SDS/Kerr),
and Duralay
(Reliance)
low cost, good wear
resistance, good esthetics,
high
polishability, good color
stability w
exothermic reaction, high
degree of shrinkage (about
8%) objectionable odor, short
working time, hard to
repair and radiolucent
Bis-Acryl
Composites
Protemp,coolte
mp,Luxatemp
shrink less, give off less heat
during setting, and can be
polished at chair side.
Greater cost than acrylic
Viscosity cannot be altered
More brittle than acrylate
18.
Polymethyl methacrylate resins
Poly R Methacrylate Micro filled composite resin
with automix delivery system
Photo polymerized polymethyl
methacrylate 18
19.
Ideal properties of materials use for interim
restoration
• Conventional handling – Adequate working time,easy molding, rappid
setting time.
• Biocompatibility – Non toxic, Non allergic, Non exothermic.
• Dimensional stability during solidification.
• Ease of contouring and polishing.
• Adequate strength and abrasion resistance
• Ease of repairing
• Chemical compatible with interim luting agents.
20.
Basic clinical armamentarium
• Gloves
• Mask
• Mouth mirror
• Periodontal probe
• Saliva ejaculator
• Cotton rolls
• Petrolatum
• Autoplymerizing resin
• Dropper
• Dappen dishes
• Cement spatula
• Straight slow speed hand piece
• Carborondum disc with mandrels
• Tungsten carbide burs
• Fine garnet paper disc (7/8- Inch
diameter)
• Muslin wheels
• Robinson bristle brush
-
Direct
technique
Indirect
technique
Indirect direct
technique
21
-
22.
23.
-
24.
-
Post and core interim restoration
Wire is marked so that bend is
made correct level
180 degree or greater bend in the wire is made to
resist displacement
Wire is inserted into post place
Filled external surface form is
seated
Completed interim post
and crown restoration
26.
cooltemp Perfect temp Luxatemp
Tuff temp Protemp
-
27.
Recent Advances
28.
Temp Tabs Thermoplastic Matrix Wafers
Matrix for fabrication of
provisionals Quick Bite Registration
Temp Tabs® Natural and True Blue flexible multiuse
thermoplastic matrix tabs
29.
PROTEMP CROWN
Adapting protemp
crown to the buccal
margins
Light cure buccal
surface for 3 seconds
Margins are trimmed
Protemp crown is
cemented
30.
LUXATEMP
Trimming and polishing kit
Luxatemp provisional restorative material
Prepared teeth Impression making Putty index
Finished and polished restoration Luxatemp poured into putty index
Provisional restoration in place
31.
TUFF-TEMP PLUS
CAD-CAM PMMA Provisionals
32.
Cementation of Provisional restoration
• IDEAL PROPERTIES OF CEMENT:
• Ability to seal against leakage of oral fluid.
• Strength consist with intentional removal.
• Low solubility.
• Chemical compatibility with provisional polymer. Ease of eliminating excess.
• Adequate working time and short setting time.
• CEMENTS USED:
• Zinc oxide eugenol.
• Reinforced zinc oxide eugenol.
• Non- eugenol cements.
• Zinc phosphate, Zinc polycarboxylate, and Glass ionomer cements are not used
because their comparatively high strength makes intentional removal difficult.
33.
• Eugenol based cements provide sedative effects that reduce dentin
hypersensitivity and possess antibacterial properties.
• Unfortunately, free radical production necessary for polymerization
of methacrylate materials can be significantly hampered by the
presence of eugenol found in eugenol based provisional luting
materials.
• This can interfere with the acrylic resin polymerization and hardening
process.
34.
Removal of excess
cement
Removal of excess
cement
Removing
interproximal excess
cement
Application of Vaseline Placement of luting
agent
Cementation of provisional restoration
35.
Removal, Repair, Re-cementation of
provisional restoration
Removal of provisional restoration
Repair of provisional restoration using bead brush technique
-
36.
Limitation of provisional restoration
• Lack of inherent strength
• Poor marginal adaptation
• Color stability
• Poor wear properties
• Detectable odour emission
• Inadequate bonding characteristics
• Poor tissue response to irritation
37.
INFLUENCE OF MATERIAL PROPERTIES ON
TREATMENT OUTCOME
• Marginal accuracy
• Colour stability
• Gingival response
• Pulpal response
38.
• Barghi and Simmons
• Indicated that autopolymerizing
acrylic resin provisional restorations
routinely did not have adequate
marginal adaptation.
• The accuracy could be significantly
improved by relining the restoration
after the initial polymerization.
Crispin et al evaluated marginal accuracy with
direct and indirect techniques. They reported
that indirect fabrication provided significant
improvements in marginal fit relative to direct
methods.
39.
•
Crispin and Caputo
• Studied the colour
stability of provisional
materials. They found
that methyl
methacrylate materials
exhibited the least
darkening, followed by
ethyl methacrylate
• Yannikakis et al
• Immersed provisional materials in
various staining solutions for up to
1 month. They reported that all
materials showed perceptible
color changes after 1 week. After
1 month, the methyl methacrylate
materials exhibited the best color
stability than bis-acryl materials .
40.
• Indicated that the occurrence
of gingival recession before
provisional treatment was
directly linked to further
recession observed after the
completion of definitive
prosthodontic treatment.
• He also found a direct relation
between the degree of
pressure applied by a
provisional restoration and
gingival recession. An
anatomically contoured
provisional restoration caused
less recession than did a non
atomically contoured one
41.
CLINICAL CONSIDERATION FOR PROVISIONAL
TREATMENT ENVOLVING NATURAL TEETH
• Occlusal diagnostic and treatment
• Esthetics phonetics diagnosis
• Periodontal treatment
• Provisional fixed prosthesis fabrication
• - Adaption on prepared tooth
• -cavosurface adaptation
• - form – cervical concavities and proper emergence properties
42.
CLINICAL CONSIDERATION FOR PROVISIONAL
TREATMENT INVOLVING DENTAL IMPLANTS
Treatment protocol Clinical conditions
No interim prosthesis required Esthetics not a concern to a patient Implants placed in posterior
region
Removable interim prosthesis Before first-stage surgery; eliminated
after first-stage surgery with implant
supported provisional
Before or just after first stage
surgery, maintained until
completion of definitive
treatment
Fixed interim prosthesis Resin bonded using clinical crown of
extracted tooth or denture tooth
• Resin bonded pontic prosthesis
Fixed implant retained provisional
placed after second-stage
surgery/no removable prosthesis
Provisional placed at or shortly after
first stage surgery implant retained
43.
conclusion
• Provisional restorations are usually planned for short-term use and
then discarded.
• They should provide pleasing esthetics, adequate support, and good
protection for teeth.
• They should be selected carefully for clinical applications preserving
periodontal health.
• Proper planning is needed to ensure the most suitable provisional is
used, especially when multiple teeth are to be prepared. Therefore
dentists should be familiar with the techniques and range of materials
available.
44.
Take home points
• Provisional restoration is given for a period of time until permanent
arrangement can be made.
• Ideal requirements – Biologic,Mechanical,esthetics
• Techniques for fabrication of provisional restoration –
• Direct technique , indirect technique, direct indirect technique
• Recent advances – protemp crown , tuff temp plus,temp tabs, CAD
CAM PMMA provisionals
45.
References
• Rosenstiel, Land, Fujimoto. Contemporary Fixed Prosthodontics, 4th edition.
• Regish KM, Sharma D, Prithviraj DR. technique of fabrication of provisional restoration: An overview.
International journal of dentistry. 2011;2011:1-5.
• Raghvan R, Shajahan PA, Kunjumon N. Provisionals in dentistry- from past to recent advances. IJDMSR.
2018;2(6):1-6.
• Barghi N, Simmons EW Jr. The marginal integrity of the temporary acrylic resin crown. J Prosthet Dent
1976;36:274-7
• Donaldson D. The etiology of gingival recession associated with temporary crowns. J Periodontol
1974;45:468-71
• Gandhimathi. Recent advances in provisional restorations. IOSR Journal of dental and medical
sciences.2019;18(4):55-5
• 8Crispin BJ, Caputo AA. Color stability of temporary restorative materials. J Prosthet Dent 1979;42:27-
33.
• Yannikakis SA, Zissis AJ, Polyzois GL, Caroni C. Color stability of provisional resin restorative materials. J
Prosthet Dent 1998;80:533-9.
• Burns DR, Beck DA, Nelson SK;. A review of selected dental literature on contemporary provisional fixed
prosthodontic treatment: J Prosthet Dent. 2003
46.
THANK YOU
