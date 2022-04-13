Successfully reported this slideshow.

Shriram Westwoods | plots for sale in Bangalore

0

Share

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 25 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 12

Shriram Westwoods | plots for sale in Bangalore

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 25 views

0

Share

Real Estate

A once-in-a-life opportunity to access your lifetime happiness in a 21 acres’ green paradise. Welcome to Shriram Westwoods, plotted development in Bangalore. This serene plot in Bangalore is Away from the chaos of the city and yet minutes away from economic and social infrastructure.

A once-in-a-life opportunity to access your lifetime happiness in a 21 acres’ green paradise. Welcome to Shriram Westwoods, plotted development in Bangalore. This serene plot in Bangalore is Away from the chaos of the city and yet minutes away from economic and social infrastructure.

Real Estate

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Buy, Rehab, Rent, Refinance, Repeat: The BRRRR Rental Property Investment Strategy Made Simple David M Greene
(5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor, Rev. Ed: The Definitive Book on Value Investing Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
The Four Pillars of Investing: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio: Lessons for Building a Winning Portfolio William J. Bernstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Principles: Life and Work Ray Dalio
(4/5)
Free
Laughing at Wall Street: How I Beat the Pros at Investing (by Reading Tabloids, Shopping at the Mall, and Connecting on Facebook) and How You Can, Too Chris Camillo
(4.5/5)
Free
A Non-Random Walk Down Wall Street Andrew W. Lo
(0/5)
Free
The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust Diana B. Henriques
(3.5/5)
Free
The Myth of the Rational Market: A History of Risk, Reward, and Delusion on Wall Street Justin Fox
(3/5)
Free
The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains: An Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and the Technology that Powers Them (Cryptography, Derivatives Investments, Futures Trading, Digital Assets, NFT) Antony Lewis
(4/5)
Free
A First-Class Catastrophe: The Road to Black Monday, the Worst Day in Wall Street History Diana B. Henriques
(4.5/5)
Free
Fortune's Formula: The Untold Story of the Scientific Betting System That Beat the Casinos and Wall Street William Poundstone
(4/5)
Free
Lessons from Private Equity Any Company Can Use Orit Gadiesh
(4/5)
Free
The Book on Investing in Real Estate with No (and Low) Money Down: Real Life Strategies for Investing in Real Estate Using Other People's Money Brandon Turner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Education of a Value Investor: My Transformative Quest for Wealth, Wisdom, and Enlightenment Guy Spier
(4.5/5)
Free
The Toyota Way: 14 Management Principles From the World's Greatest Manufacturer Jeffrey K. Liker
(2/5)
Free
When Markets Collide: Investment Strategies for the Age of Global Economic Change Mohamed El-Erian
(0/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Technical Analysis For Dummies: 3rd Edition Barbara Rockefeller
(5/5)
Free
Mutual Funds for Dummies: 7th Edition Eric Tyson MBA
(4/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
Adaptive Markets: Financial Evolution at the Speed of Thought Andrew W. Lo
(4.5/5)
Free
Rich Woman: A Book on Investing for Women Kim Kiyosaki
(4.5/5)
Free
Irrational Exuberance: Revised and Expanded Third Edition Robert J. Shiller
(4.5/5)
Free
Foreclosure Investing For Dummies Ralph R. Roberts
(4.5/5)
Free
The Intelligent Investor Rev Ed. Benjamin Graham
(4.5/5)
Free
House of Cards: A Tale of Hubris and Wretched Excess on Wall Street William D. Cohan
(4.5/5)
Free
Learn to Earn: A Beginner's Guide to the Basics of Investing Peter Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
The Only Investment Guide You'll Ever Need Andrew Tobias
(4.5/5)
Free
The Motley Fool Million Dollar Portfolio David Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
A History of the United States in Five Crashes: Stock Market Meltdowns That Defined a Nation Scott Nations
(4.5/5)
Free
Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits and Other Writings: 2nd Edition Philip A. Fisher
(4.5/5)
Free
Warren Buffett's Ground Rules: Words of Wisdom from the Partnership Letters of the World's Greatest Investor Jeremy C. Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Money and Your Brain: How the New Science of Neuroeconomics Can Help Make You Rich Jason Zweig
(5/5)
Free

Shriram Westwoods | plots for sale in Bangalore

  1. 1. IWVE3T 3MALL GAIW BIG PRM/KA/RERA/1251/310/PR/210813/004261 RERA Registered
  2. 2. 02 Just 10mins from Dodda AladaMara, amidst nature Fast growing area just off Bangalore-Mysore highway Connected by the Peripheral NICE road& proposed Metro PHII Proposed 1000acre Hi-tech corridor between Magadi road and Mysoreroad 15mins drive to proposed Bangalore- Mysore expressway An investment rooted in firm history & seamlessly Connegted to everytking nearby Approx. time
  3. 3. 03 Strategigally Logated Easy access to E-City, Kanakapura Road, Bannerghatta Road &Tumkur road via NICERoad Proposed 10 - lane of Bangalore - Mysoreexpressway has begun Upcoming purple line (metro) extension to Bidadi Just 30 mins to Kengeri, NICE Road, BidadiIndustrial Area etc Well connectedto Bangalore West, Bidadi IndustrialArea and proposed SatelliteTown Ring Road passing through Ramanagara 15minutes drive to the plot from the proposed 10 laneBangalore-Mysore Expressway Approx. time
  4. 4. Magadi Manchanabele Reservoir Ramanagaram BigBanyan Tree Ruppi's Hotel& Resort Shriram Earth Off. MysoreRoad Bidadi Industrial Area Hejjala RailwayStation Wonderla Coca Rajaraje College DonBosco Institute ofTechonology Kumbalagodu IndustrialArea Bus Stop Country Club ToyotaKirloskar/Suzuki Bosch Britannia InnovationCentre Coca-Cola LOCATION MAP Map not toscale 04
  5. 5. ChristUniversity Decathlon Global TechVillage Rajarajeshwari Nagar NiceRoad Metro Terminal Towards TumkurRoad Proposed Metro Station STV BANASHANKARI ColaFactory ToyotaKirloskar Motors Innovative FilmCity Rajarajeshwari Dental College/Hospital shwari ofEng. Kengeri Rajarajeshwari MedicalCollege/Hospital BGSGlobal HealthCity ELECTRONIC CITY GopalanArcade SCHOOL/INSTITUTE METRO RAILWAY STATION HOSPITAL RETAIL/MALL LEGEND RESORT/HOTEL LOCATIONS INDUSTRY 05
  6. 6. DONNENAHALLI EWT 4 6 4 14 20 14 25 26 27 2 27 27 15 11 12 12 13 21 23 23 A 18 19 17 16 30X40 1200 SQ.FT. 30X50 1500 SQ.FT. 40X60 2400 SQ.FT. 50X80 4000 SQ.FT. ODD PLOTS ODD SIZES PHASE1 PHASE2 PHASE3 A. EWT (ELEVATED WATER TANK) B. STP (SEWAGE TREATMENT PLANT) 06
  7. 7. MASTER PLAN 2 3 1 7 5 6 8 25 28 27 30 9 10 9 20 14 22 23 B 24 GRAND ENTRANCE 1. MAIN ENTRY PORTAL WITH ARCH & GATE 2. GUARD HOUSE 3. SPECIAL PAVING 4. DRIVEWAY ZEN GARDEN 5. AROMA GARDEN 6. BENCH / SEAT WALL 7. DRY GARDEN 8. THERAPEUTIC WALK 9. BUDDHASCULPTURE 10. YOGA PAVILION SPORTS PARK 12. FRUIT TREE GROVE 20. CHILDREN'S PLAYAREA 21. PLAY MOUNDS 22. MULTI-USE SPORTS FIELD 23. JOGGING PATH 24. FULL BASKETBALLCOURT 25. PLAY LAWN 26. LANDSCAPE BERM 27. EXERCISE STATIONS 28. MINI AMPHITHEATRE 29. SPECTATOR GALLERY 30. OPEN LAWN PLAY AREA 11. CRICKET PRACTICE NET 12. FRUIT TREE GROVE 13. SAND PLAYAREA 14. TRELLIS 15. GIANT CHESS BOARD PICNIC AREA 16. BARBEQUE PAVILION 17. BONFIRE PIT 18. BEACH VOLLEYBALL 19. STEPPING PADS 07
  8. 8. 08 Agreen paradise with an array of amenities Tugked away in the greens. you find one among the best lifestyle. 2ı agre green regluse with one among the top level infrastrugture and Modern Lifestyle amenities to ghoose from. Safe and segure gommunity with a grand entrange gate.
  9. 9. Why invest in land? An asset for a lifetime. a treasure for generations to gome. One of the highest appregiation potential with good returns. Build by gkoige. 09
  10. 10. Everything you need for your house is glose by RVCollege of Engineering 30Mins EDUCATION National Public School 30Mins Sree Swami Narayan International School 20Mins Raja Rajeshwari Engineering College 15Mins Don Bosco Institute of Technology 22Mins Vivekananda Institute of Technology 25Mins Raja Rajeshwari MedicalCollege 20Mins Christ PU University 25Mins SFS School 15Mins ICFAIBusiness School 20Mins Global Village Tech Park 35Mins Bidadi IndustrialArea 30Mins Kumbalgodu IndustrialArea 5Mins BUSINESS/INDUSTRIAL PARKS 10
  11. 11. Wonderla AmusementPark 20Mins Innovative Film City 30Mins Big Banyan Tree 10Mins Manchanbele Reservoir 15Mins LEISURE Decathlon 20Mins GopalanArcade 45Mins SHOPPING Rajarajeshwari Hospital 20Mins BGS Global Hospitals 35Mins HEALTH 11
  12. 12. PRM/KA/RERA/1251/310/PR/210813/004261 RERA Registered Visit www.rera.karnataka.gov.in |*T&C Apply |Images for representation purpose only BENGALURU | CHENNAI | COIMBATORE | VISAKHAPATNAM | KOLKATA ACROSS 5 LOCATIONS PARTOF THE FINANCIALCONGLOMERATE - THE SHRIRAMGROUP 22,000+ HAPPYFAMILIES REALESTATE AWARDS 2021 BYGLOBAL REAL ESTATE CONGRESS MOST TRUSTED REAL ESTATE BRAND PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTMENT BY GLOBAL PLAYERS MITSUBISHI, TPG KOTAK, WALTON STREET CAPITAL STARWOOD CAPITAL AND TATA CAPITAL SHRI RAM PROPERTIE S ASEALOFTRUST! 40-YEAR LEGACY OF EXCELLENCE.

×