Unshakeable Android : Unshakeable : How to Thrive (Not Just Survive) in the Coming Financial
Correction Audiobook Tony Robbins, Jeremy Bobb
Written By: Tony Robbins
Narrated By: Jeremy Bobb, Tony
Robbins
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Date: February 2017
Duration: 7 hours 22 minute
Anthony "Tony" Robbins is an American life coach, self-help author and motivational speaker. He became well known through his
infomercials and self-help books, Unlimited Power and Awaken the Giant Within.
Robbins writes about subjects such as health and energy, overcoming fears, building wealth, persuasive communication, and enhancing
relationships.
Robbins began his career learning from many different motivational speakers, and promoted seminars for his personal mentor, Jim Rohn. He
is deeply influenced by neuro-linguistic programming.
Robbins' work has been featured in major media including Time, Newsweek, Fortune, Forbes, Life, GQ, Vanity Fair, Businessweek, Tycoon,
the Oprah Winfrey show, SUCCESS magazines, CBS Evening News, NBC News, ABC's Prime Time Live, Fox News, CNN, A&E, as well as
newspapers, radio programs, and Internet media worldwide.
Robbins' programs have reached over 4 million people from 100 countries around the world.
In 2007, he was named to Forbes magazine's "Celebrity 100" list. Forbes estimated that Robbins earned approximately $30 million USD in
that year.
