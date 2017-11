The report, titled ‘Hernia Repair Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019,’ says that the market will exhibit a 7.5% CAGR from 2013 to 2019. The market, which had a valuation of US$3.57 bn in 2012, is projected to stand at US$5.93 bn by 2019.