Azure being a pay-as-you-go services platform can quickly scale resources up or down to match demand, so you only pay for the services and infrastructure you use. With per-minute calculations for billing and Microsoft’s commitment at least match the competitor prices for popular infrastructure services like storage, compute, and bandwidth means you will always get the best price for a high-performance system.

  1. 1. Microsoft Azure Services Next Generation Cloud Platform For All Your : • BI App Needs • AI App Needs • Analytics Needs • Infrastructure Needs Why Azure For Cloud Needs? Pay as you go Azure being a pay-as-you-go services platform can quickly scale resources up or down to match demand, so you only pay for the services and infrastructure you use. With per-minute calculations for billing and Microsoft’s commitment at least match the competitor prices for popular infrastructure services like storage, compute, and bandwidth means you will always get the best price for a high-performance system. • No upfront cost • Pay as per usage • Pay only for what you use • Per Minute Billing Open and flexible Platform Microsoft Azure implementation supports most of the programming languages, databases, frameworks, operating systems, tools, and hardware. Azure can run Linux containers along with Docker integration. It allows you to build apps with .NET, Node.js, JavaScript, Python, PHP, and Java. You can also build back-ends for Android, iOS and Windows devices. Azure cloud service offers support for the technologies and platforms that thousands of developers use to develop applications and solutions. Pre-Build Disaster Management Microsoft Azure has a pre-built disaster management module that takes care of all your sensitive data protection needs. Data in organizations is of utmost importance and amounts to organizational knowledge over the years. Azure disaster management ensures that your data will always be secure and ready to use even when your on-premise installation or live instance suffers a crash. Power to Grow Microsoft Azure is a vast platform which offers seamless integration with all popular platforms within the Microsoft Stack and from other popular vendors as well. The platforms allow you to take your business ahead of the competition with customized solutions built using Machine Learning, Business Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence tools
  2. 2. Our Azure Services Azure Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is a cloud computing solution that offers virtualized computing resources which can be accessed over the Internet. IaaS being a pay-as-you-go infrastructure platform can quickly scale resources up or down to match demand, so you only pay for the services and infrastructure you use. It helps you avoid the expenses and the need for a team to handle the complex buying and managing efforts for your physical servers and other data center infrastructure. Each resource and service is offered as a separate offering in the Platform, and the system automatically assigns you the resources that you need. • Compute Service • Cloud Storage • Networking
  3. 3. Azure Platform as a Service (PaaS) Platform as a service (PaaS) is a cloud-based applications development and deployment environment. These could be simple cloud-based applications or complex cloud-enabled applications. The PaaS backbone utilizes virtualization techniques, where the virtual machine is independent of the actual hardware that hosts it. PaaS supports the complete application lifecycle of building, testing, deploying, managing, and updating. Like IaaS, PaaS includes a comprehensive infrastructure of servers, storages, and networking. In addition, it also provides middleware, development tools, business intelligence services (BI), database management systems, etc. Azure Platform as a Service (PaaS) Platform as a service (PaaS) is a cloud-based applications development and deployment environment. These could be simple cloud-based applications or complex cloud-enabled applications. The PaaS backbone utilizes virtualization techniques, where the virtual machine is independent of the actual hardware that hosts it. PaaS supports the complete application lifecycle of building, testing, deploying, managing, and updating. Like IaaS, PaaS includes a comprehensive infrastructure of servers, storages, and networking. In addition, it also provides middleware, development tools, business intelligence services (BI), database management systems, etc.
  4. 4. Azure Cloud Architecture & Consulting Our Architecture consulting services would engage with you to define the roadmap of your cloud adoption journey. Our team monitors the entire infrastructure, productivity tools and business applications you run to evaluate, guide, build and manage IT infrastructure capable of supporting your business. Managed Services As a Tier-I Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), Gold Cloud Customer Relationship Management partner and Gold ERP partner for Microsoft, Alletec is equipped to consult and handhold the transition of your IT infrastructure and business applications to the cloud. Alletec offers Cloud Managed Services to handle your public/private/hybrid cloud models, with 24 X 7 monitoring of all resources including networks, servers, applications and data.

