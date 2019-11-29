Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sap suckers as a pest of forest trees. Md. Sazzat Hossain Raihan 19AFJJ-05M
Introduction Insects that use special sucking mouth parts to feed on sap and plant cells include some of the most diverse ...
What is sap? Sap is the life’s blood of a plant. There are actually two kinds of sap in a plant. Phloem (FLOWM) sap is the...
Nature of damage The majority of sap-sucking insects are in the orders Hemiptera (true bugs) and Homoptera (aphids, leaf a...
Some sucking insects inject toxic materials into the plant while feeding, and some transmit disease organisms. The followi...
Leafhoppers: Leafhoppers are small, green, wedgeshaped insects that attack many garden, forage and fruit crops. They suck ...
Stink bugs: These bugs feed on the fruit of a wide range of plants including beets, beans, pears, squash, tomatoes and cor...
Tarnished plant bugs: Tarnished plant bugs feed on the leaves of many plants, causing them to curl, reducing growth, and t...
Squash bugs: Mature squash bugs are about an inch long and are gray-black in color. While still immature, they are strikin...
Thrips: Thrips are minute insects that feed on pollen and tender plant tissue. They typically hide in the cracks and crevi...
Spider mites: Spider mites are not insects, but are closely related to ticks. They suck out juices from leaves and stems, ...
IPM tips for managing sucking pests: • SITE SANITATION: Weeds, infested plants, crop debris must be removed. • USE CLEAN T...
Sap suckers as a pest of forest trees.

IPM tips for managing sucking pests:

