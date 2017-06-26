Intro to blockchain - Dapper Dev Bootcamp

DAPPER NETWORK THE BLOCKCHAIN INTRO TO THE
OBJECTIVES EXPLORE BLOCKCHAIN FUNDAMENTALS WHITE PAPERS & KEY RESOURCES INTRODUCE ETHEREUM PLATFORM
MAURICE STEPHENS
MAURICE STEPHENS ▸ Full Stack Developer almost 10 years ▸ Designing Databases almost 20 years ▸ VFX, Post Production & Vid...
TEXT
BLOCKCHAIN WHAT IS Exactly
BLOCKCHAIN ▸ A Software Architecture ▸ A Distributed, Decentralized Ledger ▸ A Network of Nodes ▸ A Basis for New Currenci...
WHAT ARE WE TALKING ABOUT WHEN WE SAY THE WORD: MONEY?
BLOCKCHAIN & BITCOIN ‣ An idea conceptualized by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008 ‣ White Paper published in 2009
BITCOIN WHITEPAPER
BITCOIN ▸ An speciﬁc implementation of blockchain architecture ▸ Introduces us to … ▸ the distributed ledger ▸ The block o...
BLOCKCHAIN AS OPEN DISTRIBUTED LEDGER ‣ Set of key-value pairs. Basic pattern is a timestamp and a link to previous block ...
Single Point of Failure Distributed Architecture
BLOCK EXPLORER
BLOCKCHAIN.INFO
CONSENSUS PROTOCOL ‣ Proof of Work - is an economic measure to deter denial of service attacks and other service abuses su...
BYZANTINE GENERAL’S DILEMMA
TEXT HASHES & CRYPTOGRAPHY ‣ SHA256 ‣ A cryptographic hash is like a signature for a text or a data ﬁle. algorithm generat...
PUBLIC KEY CRYPTOGRAPHY The idea of Public Key Cryptography is to send messages in such a way that only the person who rec...
ESTABLISH DECENTRALIZED CONSENSUS
PREVENT DOUBLE SPEND
MERKLE TREE  A Merkle tree is a hash based data structure that is a generalization of the hash list. It is a tree structur...
TEXT
FROM BITCOIN WIKI MERKLE TREE Every transaction has a hash associated with it. In a block, all of the transaction hashes i...
A GENESIS BLOCK IS THE FIRST BLOCK OF A BLOCK CHAIN. GENESIS HASH GetHash() = 0x000000000019d6689c085ae165831e934ff763ae46...
TEXT Vitalek Buterin
TEXT
ETHEREUM ▸ Smart Contract - Capable of running code logic from a decentralized application ▸ Self Executing - No Middlemen...
ETHEREUM - SMART CONTRACT
ETHEREUM
ETHEREUM MULTIPLE INITIATIVES ▸ Smart Contracts - Solidity ▸ EVM - Ethereum Virtual Machine ▸ Mist Browser - Casper Browse...
MIST
FEATURES OF MIST BROWSER / ETHEREUM WALLET ▸ Browse DAPPS ▸ Mine Ether on Main or TestNet ▸ Add Ether Addresses ▸ Run Soli...
TROOPWORK
Are you speaking of money as a Storage of Value, a Medium of Exchange OR Unit of Account? Vitalek Buterin FROM ANTON A...
WAYS TO THINK ABOUT CURRENCY ▸ Storage of Value - Is the function of an asset that can be saved, retrieved and exchanged a...
6/24/2017
https://www.meetup.com/DApperNetwork/events/239140303/

