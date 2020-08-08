Successfully reported this slideshow.
ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM ---------------------------------- TRẦN THỊ KIM NGÂN NGHIÊN CỨU TÌNH HÌNH NHIỄ...
i LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong suốt quá trình học tập và rèn luyện tại trường Đại học Nông Lâm - Thái Nguyên em đã nhận được sự dạy bả...
ii LỜI NÓI ĐẦU Trong chương trình đào tạo của nhà trường, giai đoạn thực tập tốt nghiệp chiếm một vị trí quan trọng đối vớ...
iii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 3.1. Sơ đồ bố trí thí nghiệm .....................................................................
iv DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH Hình 4.1. Biểu đồ tỷ lệ nhiễm bệnh CRD theo giai đoạn .................................... 39 Hình 4....
v DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ, CỤM TỪ VIẾT TẮT Từ viết tắt Ý nghĩa CRD Chronic Respiratory Disease Cs Cộng sự LP Lương Phượng MG Mycop...
vi MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN .......................................................................................................
vii 2.4. Giới thiệu vài nét về thuốc thí nghiệm.......................................................... 24 PHẦN 3: ĐỐI T...
1 PHẦN 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1.1. Đặt vấn đề Trong những năm gần đây, song song với sự phát triển của nền kinh tế xã hội, nhu cầu của c...
Đề tài: Nghiên cứu tình hình nhiễm bệnh CRD trên gà thịt lông màu và biện pháp phòng trị

Download luận văn đồ án tốt nghiệp ngành thú y với đề tài: Nghiên cứu tình hình nhiễm bệnh CRD trên gà thịt lông màu và biện pháp phòng trị

Đề tài: Nghiên cứu tình hình nhiễm bệnh CRD trên gà thịt lông màu và biện pháp phòng trị

  1. 1. ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM ---------------------------------- TRÂN THỊ KIM NGÂN NGHIÊN CỨU TÌNH HÌNH NHIỄM BỆNH CRD TRÊN GÀ THỊT LÔNG MÀU VÀ BIỆN PHÁP PHÒNG TRỊ KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐẠI HỌC Hệ đào tạo: Chính quy Chuyên ngành: Thú y Khoa: Chăn nuôi Thú y Khóa học: 2011 – 2016 THÁI NGUYÊN - 2015
  2. 2. ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC NÔNG LÂM ---------------------------------- TRẦN THỊ KIM NGÂN NGHIÊN CỨU TÌNH HÌNH NHIỄM BỆNH CRD TRÊN GÀ THỊT LÔNG MÀU VÀ BIỆN PHÁP PHÒNG TRỊ KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐẠI HỌC Hệ đào tạo: Chính quy Chuyên ngành: Thú y Khoa: Chăn nuôi Thú y Khóa học: 2011 – 2016 Giảng viên hƣớng dẫn: TS. Nguyễn Thị Mỵ THÁI NGUYÊN - 2015
  3. 3. i LỜI CẢM ƠN Trong suốt quá trình học tập và rèn luyện tại trường Đại học Nông Lâm - Thái Nguyên em đã nhận được sự dạy bảo và giúp đỡ ân cần của các thầy cô giáo khoa chăn nuôi - Thú y, cũng như các thầy cô giáo trong trường đã trang bị cho em những kiến thức cơ bản, cho em được có lòng tin vững bước trong cuộc sống và công tác sau này. Em xin trân trọng cảm ơn Ban giám hiệu nhà trường, BCN khoa và các thầy giáo, cô giáo, cán bộ công nhân viên khoa Chăn nuôi – Thú y trường Đại học Nông Lâm Thái Nguyên đã dạy bảo tận tình chúng em trong toàn khóa học. Em xin bày tỏ lòng biết ơn sâu sắc nhất tới thầy giáo PGS.TS Trần Thanh Vân và cô giáo TS. Nguyễn Thị Thúy Mỵ cùng toàn thể gia đình đã trực tiếp hướng dẫn, tạo mọi điều kiện giúp đỡ em trong quá trình thực tập tốt nghiệp. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn UBND xã Quyết Thắng – Thành Phố Thái Nguyên cùng nhân dân địa phương đã tạo điều kiện thuận lợi để em thực hiện đề tài tốt nghiệp. Tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn người thân trong gia đình, bạn bè, đồng nghiệp đã luôn tận tình giúp đỡ động viên tôi trong suốt quá trình học tập và thực hiện đề tài. Thái Nguyên, ngày...tháng...năm 2015 Sinh viên Trần Thị Kim Ngân
  4. 4. ii LỜI NÓI ĐẦU Trong chương trình đào tạo của nhà trường, giai đoạn thực tập tốt nghiệp chiếm một vị trí quan trọng đối với mỗi sinh viên trước khi ra trường. Đây là khoảng thời gian để sinh viên hệ thống hóa toàn bộ kiến thức đã học và củng cố chuyên môn, đồng thời giúp sinh viên làm quen với thực tế sản xuất. Từ đó nâng cao trình độ chuyên môn, nắm được phương pháp tổ chức và tiến hành công tác nghiên cứu, ứng dụng tiến bộ khoa học kỹ thuật vào thực tiễn sản xuất, tạo cho mình tác phong làm việc đúng đắn, sáng tạo để khi ra trường trở thành một người cán bộ kỹ thuật có chuyên môn, đáp ứng được nhu cầu thực tiễn, góp phần vào sự nghiệp phát triển đất nước. Được sự nhất trí của nhà trường và Ban chủ nhiệm khoa Chăn nuôi - Thú y trường Đại học Nông Lâm Thái Nguyên, được sự phân công của cô giáo hướng dẫn TS. Nguyễn Thị Thúy Mỵ và sự tiếp nhận của cơ sở tôi tiến hành nghiên cứu đề tài: “Nghiên cứu tình hình nhiễm bệnh CRD trên gà thịt lông màu và biện pháp phòng trị „. Do thời gian và trình độ có hạn, bước đầu làm quen với công tác nghiên cứu khoa học nên khóa luận này không tránh khỏi những thiếu sót, hạn chế. Vì vậy, tôi rất mong nhận được sự góp ý của thầy cô giáo và các bạn đồng nghiệp để bản khóa luận này được hoàn thiện hơn.
  5. 5. iii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 3.1. Sơ đồ bố trí thí nghiệm ........................................................................ 26 Bảng 3.2. Thành phần dinh dưỡng của thức ăn của gà thí nghiệm...................... 28 Bảng 3.3. Chương trình sử dụng vắc-xin cho gà thí nghiệm ............................... 29 Bảng 4.1. Kết quả công tác phục vụ sản xuất ...................................................... 35 Bảng 4.2. Tỷ lệ nuôi sống của gà thí nghiệm qua các tuần tuổi (%) ................... 36 Bảng 4.3. Tỷ lệ nhiễm CRD theo giai đoạn......................................................... 38 Bảng 4.4. Triệu chứng và bệnh tích mổ khám của gà bị CRD ............................ 40 Bảng 4.5. Kết quả điều trị bệnh............................................................................ 42 Bảng 4.6. Chi phí thuốc thú y cho gà điều trị ...................................................... 43 Bảng 4.7. Sinh trưởng tích lũy của gà thí nghiệm (g/con)................................... 45 Bảng 4.8. Sinh trưởng tuyệt đối và tương đối của gà thí nghiệm........................ 47 Bảng 4.9. Tiêu thụ thức ăn của gà thí nghiệm (g/con)......................................... 49 Bảng 4.10 : Tiêu tốn thức ăn cho tăng khối lượng của gà thí nghiệm (kg) ......... 50
  6. 6. iv DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH Hình 4.1. Biểu đồ tỷ lệ nhiễm bệnh CRD theo giai đoạn .................................... 39 Hình 4.2. Biểu đồ tỷ lệ khỏi bệnh CRD của gà thí nghiệm ................................. 42 Hình 4.3. Đồ thị sinh trưởng tích lũy của gà thí nghiệm ..................................... 46 Hình 4.4. Biểu đồ sinh trưởng tuyệt đối của gà thí nghiệm (g/con/ngày) ........... 48 Hình 4.5. Biểu đồ sinh trưởng tương đối của gà thí nghiệm................................ 48
  7. 7. v DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ, CỤM TỪ VIẾT TẮT Từ viết tắt Ý nghĩa CRD Chronic Respiratory Disease Cs Cộng sự LP Lương Phượng MG Mycoplasma gallisepticum MS Mycoplasma synoviae Nxb Nhà xuất bản TĂ Thức ăn KL tr Khối lượng Trang
  8. 8. vi MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN ......................................................................................................... i LỜI NÓI ĐẦU ....................................................................................................... ii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG....................................................................................iii DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH..................................................................................... iv DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ, CỤM TỪ VIẾT TẮT...................................................... v MỤC LỤC............................................................................................................. vi PHẦN 1: MỞ ĐẦU............................................................................................... 1 1.1. Đặt vấn đề ....................................................................................................... 1 1.2. Mục đích nghiên cứu....................................................................................... 2 1.3. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu........................................................................................ 2 1.4. Ý nghĩa của đề tài............................................................................................ 2 1.4.1. Ý nghĩa khoa học ......................................................................................... 2 1.4.2. Ý nghĩa trong thực tiễn ................................................................................ 2 PHẦN 2: TỔNG QUAN NGHIÊN CỨU ........................................................... 3 2.1. Cơ sở khoa học và pháp lý của đề tài.............................................................. 3 2.1.1. Đặc điểm sinh lý hô hấp ở gà....................................................................... 3 2.1.2. Bệnh hô hấp mãn tính ở gà (CRD)............................................................... 4 2.1.3. Một số đặc điểm sinh học của vi khuẩn gây bệnh CRD (Mycoplasma gallisepticum)............................................................................................ 16 2.2. Tình hình nghiên cứu trong và ngoài nước................................................... 16 2.2.1. Tình hình nghiên cứu trên thế giới............................................................. 16 2.2.2. Tình hình nghiên cứu trong nước............................................................... 19 2.3. Giới thiệu vài nét về giống gà thí nghiệm..................................................... 20 2.3.1. Gà Chọi ...................................................................................................... 20 2.3.2. Gà Lương Phượng...................................................................................... 21 2.3.3. Gà lai F1 (trống Chọi x mái Lương Phượng)............................................. 21 2.3.4. Gà Ri .......................................................................................................... 22 2.3.5. Gà lai F1 (Trống Ri x Mái Lương Phượng)............................................... 23
  9. 9. vii 2.4. Giới thiệu vài nét về thuốc thí nghiệm.......................................................... 24 PHẦN 3: ĐỐI TƯỢNG, NỘI DUNG VÀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU. 26 3.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu.................................................................................... 26 3.2. Thời gian và địa điểm nghiên cứu................................................................. 26 3.3. Nội dung nghiên cứu..................................................................................... 26 3.4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu và các chỉ tiêu theo dõi......................................... 26 3.4.1. Phương pháp bố trí thí nghiệm................................................................... 26 3.4.2. Các chỉ tiêu và phương pháp theo dõi........................................................ 29 PHẦN 4: KẾT QUẢ VÀ PHÂN TÍCH KẾT QUẢ......................................... 33 4.1. Kết quả phục vụ sản xuất .............................................................................. 33 4.1.1. Công tác chăn nuôi..................................................................................... 33 4.1.2. Công tác thú y ............................................................................................ 34 4.2. Kết quả chuyên đề nghiên cứu khoa học ...................................................... 36 4.2.1. Tỷ lệ nuôi sống........................................................................................... 36 4.2.2. Tình hình cảm nhiễm bệnh CRD trên đàn gà thí nghiệm .......................... 37 4.2.3. Kết quả theo dõi triệu chứng lâm sàng, mổ khám bệnh tích đại thể ở gà nhiễm bệnh CRD....................................................................................... 40 4.2.4. Kết quả điều trị bệnh.................................................................................. 41 4.2.5. Chi phí thuốc thú y..................................................................................... 43 4.2.6. Khả năng sinh trưởng của gà thí nghiệm ................................................... 44 4.2.7. Khả năng tiêu thụ và chuyển hóa thức ăn .................................................. 49 PHẦN 5: KẾT LUẬN VÀ KIẾN NGHỊ........................................................... 52 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ................................................................................. 54
  10. 10. 1 PHẦN 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1.1. Đặt vấn đề Trong những năm gần đây, song song với sự phát triển của nền kinh tế xã hội, nhu cầu của con người ngày một nâng cao, điều đó đòi hỏi nhu cầu về nguồn thực phẩm có giá trị dinh dưỡng cao mà còn phải an toàn vệ sinh thực phẩm. Chính vì vậy chúng ta phải đa dạng hóa nguồn con giống có chất lượng thịt, trứng và khả năng sinh trưởng tốt để đáp ứng đầy đủ những nhu cầu đó. Chăn nuôi gia cầm chiếm một vị trí quan trọng trong ngành chăn nuôi và luôn được quan tâm hàng đầu vì nó có khả năng đáp ứng nhanh nhu cầu về thịt và trứng, cung cấp nguồn protein dồi dào cho con người. Gia cầm chiếm 20 - 25 % tổng sản phẩm thịt trên thế giới, ở các nước phát triển tỷ lệ thịt gia cầm chiếm 30 % hoặc hơn nữa. Mức sản xuất trứng và thịt không ngừng tăng qua các năm. Ngoài ra, còn cung cấp các sản phẩm phụ cho ngành công nghiệp chế biến và ngành trồng trọt…Chính vì lẽ đó mà trong những năm gần đây, chăn nuôi gia cầm đã có những bước phát triển vượt bậc cả về số lượng và chất lượng. Để chăn nuôi gà có năng suất và chất lượng cao, ngoài vấn đề về con giống và thức ăn thì công tác thú y, phòng bệnh cũng rất quan trọng. Theo nghiên cứu gần đây cho thấy cùng với sự phát triển của ngành chăn nuôi gia cầm thì dịch bệnh cũng xảy ra rất nhiều đã gây thiệt hại không nhỏ về kinh tế, ảnh hưởng đến sản lượng cũng như chất lượng ngành chăn nuôi. Thực tế chăn nuôi cho thấy, gà rất mẫn cảm với bệnh truyền nhiễm như: H5N1, Newcastle, Gumboro, Tụ huyết trùng, CRD…Những bệnh này có ảnh hưởng tới số lượng và chất lượng đàn gà. Trong những bệnh trên thì bệnh viêm đường hô hấp mãn tính ở gà (CRD) xảy ra rất nhiều và thường xuyên, bệnh gây thiệt hại lớn cho ngành chăn nuôi và thường gặp nhiều ở các đàn gà chăn nuôi công nghiệp với mật độ cao. Bệnh viêm đường hô hấp mãn tính (CRD) do vi khuẩn Gram âm là Mycoplasma gallisepticum gây ra. Tỷ lệ gà chết do CRD thường từ 5 - 10 %, nhưng điều quan trọng là gà bị viêm đường hô hấp kéo dài, làm cho gà gầy yếu, giảm tỷ lệ tăng trọng (10 -20 %), giảm tính đồng đều của đàn, giảm tỷ lệ đẻ trứng (10 - 20 %), gây thiệt hại lớn về kinh tế. Bệnh thường ở dạng ẩn tính, tạo điều kiện cho các bệnh khác phát triển (Đào Thị Hảo, 2008 [6]). Vì vậy, để góp phần hạn chế tác hại của bệnh CRD gây ra trên đàn gia cầm, chúng tôi thực hiện đề tài: “Nghiên cứu tình hình nhiễm bệnh CRD trên gà thịt lông màu và biện pháp phòng trị”
