Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn i LỜI CAM ĐOAN - Tôi xin cam đoan rằng, số liệu và kết quả ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Quá trình học tập và thực hiện luận văn này t...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN .....................................
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn iv 2.3.3. Nhóm các chỉ tiêu định tính.........................
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn v 4.2. Một số giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả quản trị chi...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn vi DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ, CỤM TỪ VIẾT TẮT CPMTC : Chi phí máy thi...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn vii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 1.1. Bảng so sánh kết quả và hiệ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn viii DANH MỤC BIỂU ĐỒ, SƠ ĐỒ Biểu đồ: Biểu đồ 3.1. Cơ cấu t...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Ngành xây dựng cơ bản...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 2 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu 2.1. Mục tiêu chung Nghiên cứu thự...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 3 4. Những đóng góp của đề tài - Về lý luận: Góp phần làm r...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 4 Chƣơng 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ THỰC TIỄN VỀ HIỆU QUẢ QUẢN TRỊ ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 5 Như vậy, để có thể đi vào hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh, ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 6 Như vậy, có thể rút ra khái niệm: “Chi phí sản xuất kinh ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 7 1.1.1.2. Phân loại chi phí sản xuất Phân loại chi phí sản...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 8 Chi phí khác bằng tiền: Là các khoản chi phí gồm thuế môn...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 9 vụ sản xuất chung cho toàn công trình, chi phí về công cụ...
Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 10 quan đến việc chế tạo hay thực hiện các lao vụ, dịch vụ ...
  1. 1. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH NGUYỄN NGỌC HÀO NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ QUẢN TRỊ CHI PHÍ TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH XD VÀ TM ĐÔNG HẢI LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ THEO ĐỊNH HƢỚNG ỨNG DỤNG CHUYÊN NGÀNH: QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH THÁI NGUYÊN - 2016
  2. 2. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn ĐẠI HỌC THÁI NGUYÊN TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ VÀ QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH NGUYỄN NGỌC HÀO NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ QUẢN TRỊ CHI PHÍ TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH XD VÀ TM ĐÔNG HẢI Chuyên ngành: Quản trị kinh doanh Mã số: 60.34.01.02 LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ THEO ĐỊNH HƢỚNG ỨNG DỤNG Ngƣời hƣớng dẫn khoa học: PGS.TS. BÙI HUY NHƢỢNG THÁI NGUYÊN - 2016
  3. 3. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn i LỜI CAM ĐOAN - Tôi xin cam đoan rằng, số liệu và kết quả nghiên cứu trong luận văn là trung thực và chưa từng được sử dụng để bảo vệ một học vị nào. - Tôi xin cam đoan mọi sự giúp đỡ cho việc thực hiện luận văn này đã được cảm ơn và các thông tin trích dẫn trong luận văn này đã được chỉ rõ nguồn gốc. Tác giả luận văn Nguyễn Ngọc Hào
  4. 4. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Quá trình học tập và thực hiện luận văn này tôi được sự giúp đỡ của nhiều cá nhân và tập thể. Tôi xin bày tỏ sự cảm ơn sâu sắc nhất đến tất cả các cá nhân và tập thể đã tạo điều kiện giúp đỡ tôi trong quá trình học tập và nghiên cứu. Trước hết, tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn sâu sắc đến PGS.TS. Bùi Huy Nhƣợng - người đã trực tiếp hướng dẫn và giúp đỡ tôi trong suốt quá trình học tập, nghiên cứu và hoàn thành luận văn này. Tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn các Thầy giáo, Cô giáo, Cán bộ phòng Đào tạo và các Phòng, Khoa chuyên môn trường Đại học Kinh tế và Quản trị kinh doanh đã tạo điều kiện giúp đỡ và hướng dẫn tận tình cho tôi trong quá trình học tập và hoàn thành luận văn này. Tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn ban lãnh đạo công ty TNHH xây dựng và thương mại Đông Hải đã tạo điều kiện giúp đỡ tôi trong việc thu thập số liệu và những thông tin cần thiết cho việc nghiên cứu luận văn này. Tôi xin cảm ơn nhiều tới gia đình tôi, bạn bè, đồng nghiệp đã luôn ở bên tôi, động viên, chia sẻ và tạo điều kiện cho tôi trong suốt thời gian học tập và nghiên cứu luận văn này. Xin trân trọng cảm ơn! Tác giả luận văn Nguyễn Ngọc Hào
  5. 5. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn iii MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN ........................................................................................... i LỜI CẢM ƠN................................................................................................ ii MỤC LỤC ....................................................................................................iii DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ, CỤM TỪ VIẾT TẮT .............................................. vi DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG...........................................................................vii DANH MỤC BIỂU ĐỒ, SƠ ĐỒ.................................................................viii MỞ ĐẦU....................................................................................................... 1 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài.............................................................................. 1 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu................................................................................... 2 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu............................................................... 2 4. Những đóng góp của đề tài......................................................................... 3 5. Kết cấu của luận văn .................................................................................. 3 Chƣơng 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ THỰC TIỄN VỀ HIỆU QUẢ QUẢN TRỊ CHI PHÍ ............................................................................. 4 1.1. Cơ sở lý luận về hiệu quả quản trị chi phí................................................ 4 1.1.1. Chi phí sản xuất.................................................................................... 4 1.1.2. Mối quan hệ giữa chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh và giá thành sản phẩm.... 11 1.1.3. Quản trị chi phí và hiệu quả quản trị chi phí........................................... 19 1.1.4. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hiệu quả quản trị chi phí trong doanh nghiệp...... 25 1.2. Cơ sở thực tiễn về nâng cao hiệu quả quản trị chi phí............................ 27 1.2.1. Kinh nghiệm của một số doanh nghiệp............................................... 27 1.2.2. Bài học kinh nghiệm cho Công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải......... 30 Chƣơng 2. PHƢƠNG PHÁP NGHIÊN CỨU ........................................... 32 2.1. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu................................................................................ 32 2.2. Phương pháp nghiên cứu ....................................................................... 32 2.2.1. Phương pháp thu thập thông tin .......................................................... 32 2.2.2. Phương pháp tổng hợp và xử lý thông tin ........................................... 33 2.2.3. Phương pháp phân tích thông tin ........................................................ 34 2.3. Chỉ tiêu nghiên cứu ............................................................................... 34 2.3.1. Nhóm chỉ tiêu phản ánh hiệu quả kinh doanh ..................................... 34 2.3.2. Nhóm chỉ tiêu phản ánh hiểu quả quản trị chi phí............................... 35
  6. 6. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn iv 2.3.3. Nhóm các chỉ tiêu định tính................................................................ 36 Chƣơng 3. THỰC TRẠNG CÔNG TÁC QUẢN TRỊ CHI PHÍ VÀ HIỆU QUẢ QUẢN TRỊ CHI PHÍ TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH XD VÀ TM ĐÔNG HẢI ............................................................................. 37 3.1. Khái quát chung về công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải ..................... 37 3.1.1. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển của công ty.................................... 37 3.1.2. Đặc điểm tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của công ty.................................... 37 3.1.3. Tình hình về lao động của công ty...................................................... 38 3.1.4. Kết quả sản xuất kinh doanh của công ty TNHH xây dựng và thương mại Đông Hải giai đoạn 2012-2014 ............................................................ 40 3.2. Thực trạng quản trị chi phí kinh doanh tại Công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải......................................................................................... 41 3.2.1. Lập dự toán chi phí sản xuất ............................................................... 41 3.2.2. Tổ chức thực hiện quản trị chi phí sản xuất ........................................ 45 3.2.3. Kiểm tra chi phí.................................................................................. 53 3.2.4. Phân tích kết quả quản trị chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD Và TM Đông Hải................................................................................................ 55 3.3. Các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến hiệu quả quản trị chi phí trong doanh nghiệp ..... 60 3.3.1. Những tiến bộ khoa học kỹ thuật và công nghệ .................................. 60 3.3.2. Tổ chức sản xuất và sử dụng con người.............................................. 60 3.3.3. Nguồn tài chính doanh nghiệp ............................................................ 61 3.3.4. Yếu tố đầu vào.................................................................................... 62 3.4. Đánh giá thực trạng quản trị chi phí kinh doanh tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải ..................................................................................... 62 3.4.1. Những kết quả đạt được...................................................................... 62 3.4.2. Những mặt còn hạn chế ...................................................................... 63 3.4.3. Nguyên nhân hạn chế ......................................................................... 65 Chƣơng 4. MỘT SỐ GIẢI PHÁP NHẰM NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ QUẢN TRỊ CHI PHÍ TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH XD VÀ TM ĐÔNG HẢI.....69 4.1. Định hướng, mục tiêu nâng cao hiệu quả quản trị chi phí tại Công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải.................................................................. 69 4.1.1. Định hướng phát triển hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải.............................................................................. 69 4.1.2. Mục tiêu, phương hướng đối với quản lý chi phí tại Công TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải.............................................................................. 70
  7. 7. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn v 4.2. Một số giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả quản trị chi phí tại công ty ... 71 4.2.1. Hoàn thiện chính sách chi phí tiền lương............................................ 71 4.2.2. Tăng cường biện pháp quản lý chi phí nguyên vật liệu ....................... 72 4.2.3. Tiết kiệm chi phí sản xuất chung ........................................................ 73 4.2.4. Đảm bảo và rút ngắn tiến độ thi công, nâng cao chất lượng công trình, áp dụng linh hoạt các giải pháp thu hồi vốn để giảm chi phí tài chính.......... 73 4.2.5. Áp dụng tối đa nguyên tắc khoán để tiết kiệm chi phí......................... 75 4.2.6. Quản lý chi phí máy thi công.............................................................. 76 4.2.7. Phát huy vai trò của tài chính trong kiểm tra, giám sát việc sử dụng chi phí .................................................................................................... 77 4.3. Kiến nghị nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả quản trị chi phí cho Công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải.................................................................. 78 4.3.1. Đối với cơ quản quản lý Nhà nước ..................................................... 78 4.3.2. Đối với ban lãnh đạo Công ty ............................................................. 80 KẾT LUẬN................................................................................................. 82 TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO.......................................................................... 84
  8. 8. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn vi DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ, CỤM TỪ VIẾT TẮT CPMTC : Chi phí máy thi công CPNC : Chi phí nhân công CPNCTT : Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp CPNVL : Chi phí nguyên vật liệu CPNVLTT : Chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp CPSX : Chi phí sản xuất CPSXC : Chi phí sản xuất chung DN : Doanh nghiệp GTSP : Giá trị sản phẩm NCTT : Nhân công trực tiếp NVLTT : Nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp SXC : Sản xuất chung SXKD : Sản xuất kinh doanh TM : Thương mại TNHH XD : Trách nhiệm hữu hạn xây dựng TSCĐ : Tài sản cố định
  9. 9. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn vii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 1.1. Bảng so sánh kết quả và hiệu quả ........................................... 24 Bảng 3.1. Bảng thống kê tình hình lao đông tại công ty Đông Hải.......... 39 Bảng 3.2. Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải giai đoạn 2012-2014 ........................................ 41 Bảng 3.3. Bảng thống kê chi CPSX, giá thành thực tế và dự toán CPSX, GTSP tại công ty từ 2012-2014................................... 43 Bảng 3.4. Kết quả so sánh chi phí, giá thành thực tế với dự toán chi phí, giá thành từ 2012-2014.................................................... 44 Bảng 3.5. Kết cấu chi phí sản xuất của Công ty giai đoạn 2012-2014..... 49 Bảng 3.6. Bảng phân tích tỷ suất chi phí, giá thành của Công ty............. 53 Bảng 3.7. Hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty ............................. 56 Bảng 3.8. Bảng phân mức hạ giá thành Công ty ..................................... 59 Bảng 3.9. Kết quả điều tra khảo sát ý kiến về công tác quản trị chi phí trong công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải....................... 64 Bảng 3.10. Kết quả điều tra khảo sát ý kiến về công tác quản lý chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải................................. 65
  10. 10. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn viii DANH MỤC BIỂU ĐỒ, SƠ ĐỒ Biểu đồ: Biểu đồ 3.1. Cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty................................................... 37 Biểu đồ 3.2. Kết cấu chi phí sản xuất của Công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải .............................................................................. 50 Biểu đồ 3.3. Chi phí tài chính, chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp của Công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải giai đoạn 2012-2014 ........... 52 Biểu đồ 3.4. Tốc độ tăng trưởng tổng chi phí và doanh thu....................... 54 Biểu đồ 3.5. Mối quan hệ giữa giá thành xây lắp với giá xây dựng khác... 58 Sơ đồ: Sơ đồ 1.1. Quá trình quản trị sản xuất kinh doanh ....................................... 20
  11. 11. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Ngành xây dựng cơ bản là một ngành có đặc thù riêng và khác với hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của các doanh nghiệp khác, bởi những đặc điểm về hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh, đặc điểm về sản phẩm, đặc điểm về tổ chức sản xuất và sản phẩm của ngành… Một trong những sự khác biệt đó là vấn đề quản lý các loại chi phí phát sinh trong quá trình xây dựng. Cũng như bất kể một loại doanh nghiệp nào, muốn tồn tại và phát triển được trên thị trường thì doanh nghiệp tất yếu phải sản xuất và kinh doanh có hiệu quả, tức là bù đáp được các khoản chi phí bỏ ra trong quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh và có một khoản lợi nhuận hợp lý để tái tạo quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh ấy… Điều đó có nghĩa là doanh nghiệp phải tính toán chính xác, hợp lý các chi phí sản xuất và thực hiện quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh ấy đúng theo tính toán đó. Chi phí là chỉ tiêu chất lượng quan trọng, phản ánh và tác động đến hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Chi phí sản xuất cao hay thấp, tăng hay giảm so với kế hoạch nó phản ánh của việc quản lý chi phí đó như thế nào? Việc phấn đấu tiết kiệm chi phí sản xuất mà vẫn đảm bảo chất lượng công trình xây dựng là mục tiêu quan trọng của doanh nghiệp cũng như mục tiêu chung của xã hội. Chi phí không chỉ ảnh hưởng đến kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp mà nó còn ảnh hưởng đến nghĩa vụ đóng thuế của doanh nghiệp xây dựng đối với nhà nước. Do vậy việc quản lý chi phí là rất quan trọng. Xuất phát từ thực tiễn đó, là một cán bộ công tác tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải, với mong muốn tìm ra những tồn tại và hạn chế để từ đó đưa ra những giải pháp nâng cao công tác quản trị chi phí tại cơ quan mình, em đã chọn đề tài: “Nâng cao hiệu quả quản trị chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải” làm đề tài luận văn thạc sỹ của mình.
  12. 12. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 2 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu 2.1. Mục tiêu chung Nghiên cứu thực trạng quản trị chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải. Từ đó đề xuất những giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả quản trị chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải. 2.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể - Hệ thống hóa cơ sở lý luận và thực tiễn về hiệu quả quản trị chi phí trong doanh nghiệp. - Đánh giá thực trạng quản trị chi phí sản xuất tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải. - Đề xuất một số giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả quản trị chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải. 3. Đối tƣợng và phạm vi nghiên cứu 3.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu Đối tượng nghiên cứu của đề tài là nội dung và hiệu quả quản trị chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải. 3.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu - Phạm vi về thời gian: Đề tài tập trung nghiên cứu thực trạng công tác quản trị chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải trong giai đoạn 2012- 2015. - Về không gian: Đề tài nghiên cứu tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải. - Về nội dung: Đề tài tập trung nghiên cứu một số vấn đề về lý luận và thực tiễn về công tác quản trị chi phí sản xuất và thực trạng quản trị chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải. Đề xuất một số giải pháp nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả quản trị chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải.
  13. 13. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 3 4. Những đóng góp của đề tài - Về lý luận: Góp phần làm rõ lý luận về hiệu quả quản lý chi phí sản xuất trong doanh nghiệp. Khẳng định sự cần thiết khách quan của việc nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý chi phí trong doanh nghiệp. - Về thực tiễn: Nghiên cứu thực trạng quản lý chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải. Đưa ra một số biện pháp nâng cao hiệu quả quản trị chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải. 5. Kết cấu của luận văn Ngoài phần mở đầu và kết luận, luận văn gồm 4 chương: Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận và thực tiễn về quản trị chi phí kinh doanh trong doanh nghiệp. Chương 2: Phương pháp nghiên cứu. Chương 3: Thực trạng công tác quản trị chi phí và hiệu quả quản trị chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD và TM đông Hải. Chương 4: Một số giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả quản trị chi phí tại công ty TNHH XD và TM Đông Hải.
  14. 14. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 4 Chƣơng 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ THỰC TIỄN VỀ HIỆU QUẢ QUẢN TRỊ CHI PHÍ 1.1. Cơ sở lý luận về hiệu quả quản trị chi phí 1.1.1. Chi phí sản xuất 1.1.1.1. Khái niệm và bản chất của chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh Theo các nhà nghiên cứu kinh tế thế giới: “Mọi hoạt động của con người mà tạo ra thu nhập là hoạt động sản xuất, nền sản xuất của một quốc gia bao gồm các ngành sản xuất ra sản phẩm vật chất và các ngành sản xuất sản phẩm dịch vụ”. “Trong quá trình đó doanh nghiệp phải bỏ ra các hao phí về lao động sống và lao động vật hoá cho kinh doanh của mình, chi phí bỏ ra cho hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh được gọi là chi phí sản xuất” (Phan Ngọc Thúy, 2010). “Các chi phí mà doanh nghiệp chi ra cấu thành nên giá trị của sản phẩm, lao vụ dịch vụ để đáp ứng nhu cầu tiêu dùng của xã hội. Giá trị sản phẩm gồm ba bộ phận là: C, V, m. Trong đó: - C: Là toàn bộ giá trị tư liệu sản xuất đã tiêu hao trong quá trình tạo ra sản phẩm dịch vụ như: Khấu hao tài sản cố định, chi phí nguyên vật liệu, công cụ, năng lượng... Bộ phận này được gọi là hao phí vật chất. - V: Là chi phí tiền lương, tiền công phải trả cho người lao động tham gia quá trình sản xuất tạo ra sản phẩm, dịch vụ, được gọi là hao phí lao động cần thiết. - m: Là giá trị mới do lao động sống tạo ra trong quá trình hoạt động sản xuất ra giá trị sản phẩm, dịch vụ” (C. Mác và Ph. Ăngghen, Toàn tập, Nxb Chính trị quốc gia, Hà Nội, 1993, tr 224).
  15. 15. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 5 Như vậy, để có thể đi vào hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh, doanh nghiệp phải bỏ ra các hao phí về lao động sống và lao động vật hoá cho kinh doanh của mình, chi phí bỏ ra cho hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh được gọi là chi phí sản xuất. Về vật chất đó là tiêu hao về vật tư, nguyên nhiên vật liệu, khấu hao TSCĐ,... Còn đối với lao động được thể hiện thông qua tiền lương, phụ cấp cho người lao động và các khoản trích theo lương,... Tóm lại để thực hiện các mục tiêu của kinh doanh, doanh nghiệp phải bỏ ra những chi phí trong quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh. Chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp là biểu hiện bằng tiền toàn bộ các hao phí về vật chất và lao động mà doanh nghiệp bỏ ra để sản xuất kinh doanh trong một thời kỳ nhất định. Như vậy, bản chất của chi phí trong hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp luôn được xác định là những hao phí về lao động sống, lao động vật hoá và các chi phí cần thiết khác mà doanh nghiệp phải chi ra gắn liền với mục đích kinh doanh trong một thời kỳ nhất định. Chi phí này bao gồm chi phí phí cho việc sản xuất sản phẩm, chi phí tổ chức tiêu thụ sản phẩm và những khoản tiền thuế gián thu nộp cho Nhà nước theo luật thuế quy định. Tuy nhiên, các doanh nghiệp thuộc các ngành kinh tế - kỹ thuật khác nhau thì nội dung, cơ cấu chi phí sẽ không giống nhau. Điều quan trọng đối với tất cả các doanh nghiệp là phải luôn quan tâm đến việc quản lý chi phí, tiết kiệm chi phí, bởi vì nếu không hợp lý, không đúng với thực tế đều gây ra những trở ngại trong quản lý và làm giảm lợi nhuận của doanh nghiệp. Muốn tiết kiệm chi phí, doanh nghiệp phải tính toán trước mọi chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh kỳ kế hoạch, phải xây dựng được ý thức thường xuyên tiết kiệm để đạt được mục tiêu kinh doanh mà doanh nghiệp đề ra. Cần phân biệt rõ các loại chi phí trong hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh để tăng cường công tác kiểm tra, giám sát đối với từng loại chi phí đó.
  16. 16. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 6 Như vậy, có thể rút ra khái niệm: “Chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh là biểu hiện bằng tiền của toàn bộ hao phí về vật chất và lao động mà doanh nghiệp bỏ ra để thực hiện sản xuất, tiêu thụ sản phẩm trong một thời kỳ nhất định”. (PGS. TS Nguyễn Đình Kiệm, tr.187, 2008). Về bản chất các chi phí sản xuất chính là sự chuyển dịch giá trị của các yếu tố nguồn lực sản xuất vào sản phẩm, hàng hóa được tạo ra. Chi phí sản xuất phát sinh thường xuyên và gắn liền với hoạt động sản xuất của DN, nó là nhân tố cơ bản để xác định giá thành sản phẩm và cơ sở để xác định giá bán sản phẩm hợp lý. Ngoài ra mức tiêu hao các chi phí sản xuất có ảnh hưởng quyết định đến hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh của DN. Tiết kiệm chi phí sản xuất là con đường cơ bản nhất để hạ giá thành sản phẩm, nâng cao lợi nhuận của DN. Cũng như các doanh nghiệp khác, các doanh nghiệp xây lắp trong quá trình hoạt động, doanh nghiệp phải huy động và sử dụng các nguồn tài lực, vật lực (lao động, vật tư, tiền vốn...) để thực hiện công việc sản xuất kinh doanh của mình từ công việc mua sắm các yếu tố đầu vào cho sản xuất, và tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Như vậy, trên góc độ doanh nghiệp chi phí kinh doanh là biểu hiện bằng tiền của toàn bộ hao phí về lao động sống và lao động vật hoá mà doanh nghiệp bỏ ra trong một thời gian nhất định. Trong nền kinh tế thị trường đòi hỏi các doanh nghiệp phải quản lý chặt chẽ các khoản chi phí tìm ra các biện pháp để tiết kiệm chi phí hạ giá thành sản phẩm. Để quản lý sản xuất kinh doanh một cách chặt chẽ, quản lý thực hiện các định mức kinh tế - kĩ thuật tính toán được kết quả tiết kiệm chi phí ở từng khoản mục chi phí cần thiết phải phân loại chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh theo những tiêu thức nhất định.
  17. 17. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 7 1.1.1.2. Phân loại chi phí sản xuất Phân loại chi phí sản xuất theo nội dung và tính chất kinh tế của chi phí (theo yếu tố chi phí) Theo cách phân loại này, người ta dựa vào công dụng kinh tế của chi phí phát sinh lần đầu (còn gọi là dựa vào hình thái nguyên thuỷ của chi phí phát sinh) chỉ căn cứ vào tính chất kinh tế của các khoản chi phí. Do đó những chi phí giống nhau được xếp vào một yếu tố: Chi phí nguyên liệu, vật liệu: Là giá trị toàn bộ nguyên vật liệu, nhiên liệu, động lực mà doanh nghiệp đã sử dụng vào hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh trong một kỳ nhất định. Chi phí tiền lương và các khoản phụ cấp có tính chất tiền lương: Là toàn bộ tiền lương, tiền công, chi phí có tính chất tiền lương trả cho người tham gia vào quá trình sản xuất sản phẩm. Chi phí bảo hiểm xã hội, bảo hiểm y tế, kinh phí công đoàn. Chi phí khấu hao tài sản cố định: Trong quá trình sử dụng, tài sản cố định bị hao mòn. Một bộ phận tương ứng với giá trị hao mòn đó chuyển dịch dần vào giá thành sản phẩm gọi là khấu hao tài sản cố định. Thông thường, các doanh nghiệp trích khấu hao hàng năm theo phương pháp tuyến tính cố định. Mức trích khấu hao hàng năm được tính bằng cách lấy nguyên giá của từng loại tài sản cố định chia cho số năm sử dụng ước tính của tài sản cố định đó. Sau đó cộng lại để xác định mức trích khấu hao của toàn doanh nghiệp trong năm. Chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài: Là các chi phí đã trả cho các tổ chức cá nhân doanh nghiệp về các dịch vụ thực hiện theo yêu cầu của doanh nghiệp như tiền điện, nước, điện thoại, tư vấn, kiểm toán... và các dịch vụ khác.
  18. 18. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 8 Chi phí khác bằng tiền: Là các khoản chi phí gồm thuế môn bài, thuế sử dụng đất, quyết toán công trình. Các khoản chi khác doanh nghiệp được phép tính vào chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh gồm các khoản dự phòng giảm giá theo quy định. Đặc điểm của cách phân loại này là dựa trên hình thái nguyên thuỷ bỏ vào chi phí sản xuất, không phân biệt chi phí đó được bỏ vào đâu, mục đích gì. Theo cách phân loại này có tác dụng trong công tác chi phí cho phép hiểu rõ cơ cấu, tỷ trọng của từng yếu tố chi phí là cơ sở để phân tích đánh giá tình hình thực hiện dự toán chi phí sản xuất, làm cơ sở cho việc dự trù hay xây dựng kế hoạch cung ứng vật tư, tiền vốn hay sử dụng lao động. Phân loại chi phí sản xuất theo khoản mục chi phí Theo cách phân loại này là sắp xếp các khoản mục chi phí có công dụng và địa điểm phát sinh giống nhau vào cùng một loại. Chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp: Bao gồm toàn bộ các chi phí về nguyên vật liệu chính vật liệu phụ, nhiên liệu, phụ tùng... tham gia trực tiếp vào sản xuất chế tạo sản phẩm, hay thực hiện lao vụ, dịch vụ (loại trừ giá trị vật tư dùng không hết nhập kho và phế liệu thu hồi). Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp: Gồm tiền lương trả cho người lao động trực tiếp, các khoản phụ cấp có tính chất tiền lương, các khoản trích bảo hiểm xã hội, bảo hiểm y tế, kinh phí công đoàn, bảo hiểm thất nghiệp, trích trên lương cơ bản của công nhân sản xuất. Chi phí sản xuất chung: Là những chi phí phát sinh trong phạm vi phân xưởng sản xuất (trừ chi phí vật liệu và nhân công trực tiếp). Trong doanh nghiệp xây lắp, chi phí sản xuất chung bao gồm chi phí phát sinh ở các đội sản xuất bao gồm: chi phí cho bộ máy quản lý tại công trình, các chi phí phục
  19. 19. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 9 vụ sản xuất chung cho toàn công trình, chi phí về công cụ, dụng cụ như dàn giáo, cốt pha… Chi phí bán hàng: là chi phí liên quan đến quá trình tiêu thụ sản phẩm hàng hoá dịch vụ như tiền lương, khoản phụ cấp trả cho nhân viên bán hàng chi phí đóng gói vận chuyển sản phẩm… và các chi phí khác. Các khoản mục chi phí bán hàng trong doanh nghiệp xây lắp bao gồm: chi phí xúc tiến ký kết hợp đồng, chi phí bàn giao quyết toán công trình... Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp: Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp bao gồm chi phí quản lý kinh doanh, chi phí hành chính, các chi phí khác liên quan đến hoạt động sản xuất của toàn doanh nghiệp. Cụ thể khoản mục chi phí này gồm: Chi phí tiền lương và các khoản phụ cấp, các khoản trích theo lương theo quy định của nhà nước (Bảo hiểm y tế, bảo hiểm xã hội, kinh phí công đoàn, bảo hiểm thất nghiệp) của cán bộ quản lý, cán bộ hành chính, tiền khấu hao tài sản cố định dùng chung cho doanh nghiệp, thuế phí, lệ phí, chi phí dự phòng, chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài, chi phí bằng tiền khác. Do đặc điểm của ngành xây dựng nên chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp trong kỳ được tập hợp sau đó phân bổ cho từng công trình hạng mục công trình theo những tiêu thức nhất định. Phân loại chi phí theo tiêu thức này có tác dụng phục vụ cho việc quản lý chi phí theo định mức là cơ sở cho kế toán tập hợp chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm theo khoản mục, là cơ sở để phân tích tình hình thực hiện kế hoạch giá thành và định mức chi phí sản xuất cho kỳ sau. Phân loại chi phí sản xuất theo chức năng hoạt động Dựa vào chức năng hoạt động trong quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh và chi phí liên quan đến việc thực hiện các chức năng mà chia chi phí SXKD làm 3 loại: Chi phí thực hiện chức năng sản xuất: Bao gồm những chi phí liên
  20. 20. Số hóa bởi Trung tâm Học liệu – ĐHTN http://www.ltc.tnu.edu.vn 10 quan đến việc chế tạo hay thực hiện các lao vụ, dịch vụ của DN Chi phí thực hiện chức năng tiêu thụ: Gồm tất cả các chi phí phát sinh liên quan đến việc tiêu thụ sản phẩm, hàng hoá, lao vụ, dịch vụ của DN. Chi phí thực hiện chức năng quản lý: Gồm các chi phí quản lý kinh doanh hành chính và những chi phí chung phát sinh liên quan đến hoạt động của DN. Cách phân loại này là cơ sở để xác định giá thành công xưởng, giá thành toàn bộ, giá trị hàng tồn kho, phân biệt chi phí theo từng chức năng cũng như làm căn cứ để kiểm soát và quản lý quản lý chi phí. Phân loại chi phí sản xuất theo mối quan hệ giữa chi phí sản xuất và khối lượng sản phẩm Căn cứ phân loại là dựa vào mối quan hệ giữa chi phí phát sinh và khối lượng sản phẩm hoàn thành để chia thành chi phí cố định và chi phí biến đổi: - Định phí (chi phí cố định): Là những chi phí chi ra có tính chất ổn định, không thay đổi (hoặc ít thay đổi) so với khối lượng sản phẩm sản xuất trong kỳ như chi phí khấu hao TSCĐ, chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp. Tuy vậy sự ổn định đó cũng có mức độ giới hạn nhất định. Khi có sự thay đổi quá lớn về kết quả SXKD thì sẽ có sự thay đổi của các chi phí bất biến. - Biến phí (chi phí biến đổi): Là các chi phí thay đổi tỷ lệ thuận với sản lượng sản phẩm sản xuất ra như: Chi phí vật liệu xây dựng, chi phí nhân công, chi phí sử dụng máy thi công... “Việc phân loại chi phí SXKD thành chi phí bất biến và chi phí khả biến, có tác dụng trong việc xây dựng chiến lược sản xuất và tiêu thụ sản phẩm hàng hoá, lao vụ, dịch vụ của DN” (PGS. TS Vũ Công Ty, 2006). Điều này có ý nghĩa trong việc phân tích tình hình tiết kiệm chi phí sản xuất
  21. 21. DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 50210 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: Xem bình luận Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

