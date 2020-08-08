Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ĐẠI HỌC QUỐC GIA HÀ NỘI TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KHOA HỌC XÃ HỘI VÀ NHÂN VĂN ----------------------------------------------------- Đ...
ĐẠI HỌC QUỐC GIA HÀ NỘI TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KHOA HỌC XÃ HỘI VÀ NHÂN VĂN ----------------------------------------------------- Đ...
MỤC LỤC PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU....................................................................................... 1 1. Lý do chọn...
1.4.3. Phương pháp xếp hạng.............................................................. 18 1.4.4. Phương pháp đánh giá t...
2.5.2.3. Đánh giá kết quả việc thực hiện.............................................. 73 CHƯƠNG 3: GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN V...
LỜI CẢM ƠN Để hoàn thành bài luận văn tốt nghiệp dưới đây, trong thời gian qua tôi đã nhận được rất nhiều sự giúp đỡ tận t...
DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT BSC Balance ScoreCard CBCNV Cán bộ công nhân viên ĐGTHCV Đánh giá thực hiện công việc KPI Key Per...
DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 1.1. Tiến trình đánh giá thành tình công tác....................................... 8 Hình 1.2. Mối qua...
DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 1.1. Tác dụng của BSC (Theo tạp chí Mangament Review,1996).... 21 Bảng 1.2. Các cấp độ xây dựng chiến l...
1 PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Trong môi trường cạnh tranh hiện nay, các tổ chức phải dành rất nhiều thời gian, công s...
2 Hiện nay việc đánh giá hiệu quả thực thi chiến lược của một công ty nếu chỉ dựa trên chỉ số tài chính thì nó sẽ không ph...
3 Daviget al (2004) đã xem xét một cách kỹ lưỡng việc sử dụng các thành phần của BSC trong những tổ chức sản xuất nhỏ. Nhữ...
4 tiến và hoàn thiện phương pháp đánh KPI về mục tiêu nhân sự phù hợp với mục tiêu trong hệ thống thẻ điểm câns bằng tại C...
5 6. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu Câu hỏi nghiên cứu 1: Thực trạng ứng dụng phương pháp đánh giá KPI trong công tác đánh giá thực hi...
6 9. Kết cấu của luận văn Đề tài gồm có 3 chương: Chương 1:LÝ LUẬN VỀ CÁC PHƯƠNG PHÁP ĐÁNH GIÁKPI VÀ HỆ THỐNG THẺ ĐIỂM CÂN...
7 PHẦN NỘI DUNG CHƯƠNG 1.LÝ LUẬN VỀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP ĐÁNH GIÁ KPI VÀ HỆ THỐNG THẺ ĐIỂM CÂN BẰNG TRONG QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC 1....
8 những chiến lược nhân sự phù hợp nhất góp phần làm đòn bẩy cho việc thực hiện các chiến lược khác hiệu quả của tổ chức. ...
9 hiện nay. Vậy đánh giá thực hiện công việc của nhân viên như thế nào để họ thấy hợp lý, lựa chọn đúng người để tạo điều ...
10 thông tin hữu ích trong việc phát triển các chương trình đào tạo chuyên sâu nhằm phát triển những kỹ năng còn yếu kém c...
11 nghiệp làm cơ sở cho các nhân viên thực hiện.“ Không phải quy chế, không phải kỷ luật, càng không phải là một ông chủ k...
DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 50233 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: Xem bình luận Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Luận văn: Hoàn thiện phương pháp đánh giá KPI phù hợp với hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng BSC tại Công ty TNHH Quốc tế UNIQUE LOGISTICS (Việt Nam)

37 views

Published on

Download luận văn thạc sĩ với đề tài: Hoàn thiện phương pháp đánh giá KPI phù hợp với hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng BSC tại Công ty TNHH Quốc tế UNIQUE LOGISTICS (Việt Nam)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Luận văn: Hoàn thiện phương pháp đánh giá KPI phù hợp với hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng BSC tại Công ty TNHH Quốc tế UNIQUE LOGISTICS (Việt Nam)

  1. 1. ĐẠI HỌC QUỐC GIA HÀ NỘI TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KHOA HỌC XÃ HỘI VÀ NHÂN VĂN ----------------------------------------------------- ĐẶNG THỊ THANH HUYỀN HOÀN THIỆN PHƯƠNG PHÁP ĐÁNH GIÁ KPI PHÙ HỢP VỚI HỆ THỐNG THẺ ĐIỂM CÂN BẰNG BSC TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ UNIQUE LOGISTICS (VIỆT NAM) LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ Hà Nội, 2015
  2. 2. ĐẠI HỌC QUỐC GIA HÀ NỘI TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KHOA HỌC XÃ HỘI VÀ NHÂN VĂN ----------------------------------------------------- ĐẶNG THỊ THANH HUYỀN HOÀN THIỆN PHƯƠNG PHÁP ĐÁNH GIÁ KPI PHÙ HỢP VỚI HỆ THỐNG THẺ ĐIỂM CÂN BẰNG BSC TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ UNIQUE LOGISTICS (VIỆT NAM) LUẬN VĂN THẠC SĨ Người hướng dẫn khoa học: TS HOÀNG TRUNG DŨNG Hà Nội, 2015
  3. 3. MỤC LỤC PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU....................................................................................... 1 1. Lý do chọn đề tài ................................................................................ 1 2. Tổng quan tình hình nghiên cứu ......................................................... 2 3. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu ........................................................................... 4 4. Phạm vi nghiên cứu ............................................................................ 4 5. Mẫu khảo sát ...................................................................................... 4 6. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu............................................................................. 5 7. Giả thuyết nghiên cứu......................................................................... 5 8. Phương pháp nghiên cứu .................................................................... 5 9. Kết cấu của luận văn........................................................................... 6 PHẦN NỘI DUNG ................................................................................... 7 CHƯƠNG 1.LÝ LUẬN VỀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP ĐÁNH GIÁ KPI VÀ HỆ THỐNG THẺ ĐIỂM CÂN BẰNG TRONG QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC................................................................................................ 7 1.1. Tổng quan về đánh giá thực hiện công việc trong tổ chức.............. 7 1.1.1. Khái niệm.................................................................................... 7 1.1.2. Vai trò của đánh giá thực hiện công việc .................................... 8 1.2. Các yếu tố của tổ chức ảnh hưởng tới đánh giá thực hiện công việc. 10 1.2.1. Văn hóa tổ chức ........................................................................ 10 1.2.2. Hệ thống tiêu chuẩn đánh giá thực hiện công việc .................... 12 1.2.3. Trình độ, khả năng của người đánh giá..................................... 13 1.2.4. Nhận thức của nhân viên và người quản lý................................ 14 1.3. Yêu cầu đánh giá công việc ......................................................... 15 1.4. Các phương pháp đánh giá chính................................................. 16 1.4.1. Phương pháp đánh giá cho điểm............................................... 17 1.4.2. Phương pháp quản trị theo mục tiêu ......................................... 17
  4. 4. 1.4.3. Phương pháp xếp hạng.............................................................. 18 1.4.4. Phương pháp đánh giá theo tiêu chuẩn công việc ..................... 18 1.5. Đánh giá thực hiện công việc với mục tiêu của tổ chức .............. 18 1.6. Khái quát chung về BSC và KPI.................................................. 19 1.6.1. Hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng-BSC.............................................. 19 1.6.2. Phương pháp đánh giá hiệu quả hoạt động – KPI..................... 27 1.7. BCS và KPI sự kết nối giữa chiến lược tổ chức và chiến lược quản lý nguồn nhân lực................................................................................. 38 CHƯƠNG 2. THỰC TRẠNG ỨNG DỤNG PHƯƠNG PHÁP ĐÁNH GIÁ KPI TRONG HỆ THỐNG THẺ ĐIỂM CÂN BẰNG – BSC TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ UNIQUE LOGISTICS (VIỆT NAM) . 42 2.1. Giới thiệu chung về Công Ty TNHH Quốc Tế Unique Logistics (Việt Nam) 42 2.1.1. Qúa trình phát triển và hoạt động............................................... 42 2.1.2. Viễn cảnh, sứ mệnh và các giá trị cốt lõi ................................... 44 2.2. Cơ cấu tổ chức và chức năng, nhiệm vụ......................................... 46 2.3. Đặc điểm về nguồn nhân lực ......................................................... 49 2.4. Hiện trạng áp dụng các chỉ số đánh giá KPI trong đánh giá thực hiện công việc dựa trên quy trình triển khai BSC tại ULI VN ...................... 50 2.4.1. Khái quát mục tiêu hoạt động của ULI VN dựa trên hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng BSC .............................................................................. 50 2.4.2. Kế hoạch thực thi BSC của ULI VN............................................ 51 2.5.Thực trạng công tác đánh giá thực hiện công việc tại công ty ULI VN ............................................................................................... 61 2.5.1. Công tác đánh giá thực hiện công việc...................................... 61 2.5.2. Ứng dụng chỉ số KPI trong công tác đánh giá công việc của ULIVN 64 2.5.2.1.Nhóm mục tiêu mà KPI áp dụng .............................................. 64 2.5.2.2. Quy trình thực hiện................................................................ 67
  5. 5. 2.5.2.3. Đánh giá kết quả việc thực hiện.............................................. 73 CHƯƠNG 3: GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN VIỆC ÁP DỤNG PHƯƠNG PHÁP ĐÁNH GIÁ KPI PHÙ HỢP VỚI HỆ THỐNG THẺ ĐIỂM CÂN BẰNG TRONG QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ UNIQUE LOGISTICS (VIỆT NAM).............. 81 3.1. Xác định rõ các mục tiêu BSC....................................................... 81 3.2. Cải tiến bộ chỉ số đánh giá KPI phù hợp với mục tiêu thẻ điểm cân bằng (BSC)........................................................................................... 83 3.3.2. Xây dựng hệ thống báo cáo và đánh giá KPI .............................. 98 3.3.3. Hoàn thiện bản mô tả công việc................................................ 101 3.3.4. Thiết kế cấu trúc trả lương theo KPI......................................... 102 KẾT LUẬN........................................................................................... 105
  6. 6. LỜI CẢM ƠN Để hoàn thành bài luận văn tốt nghiệp dưới đây, trong thời gian qua tôi đã nhận được rất nhiều sự giúp đỡ tận tình của thầy giáo hướng dẫn TS. Hoàng Trung Dũng. Mặt khác, tôi cũng nhận sự hướng dẫn của các anh, chị Phòng Hành chính nhân sự, văn phòng Tổng công ty TNHH Quốc Tế Unique Logistics (Việt Nam). Cùng với đó là sự tự cố gắng, nỗ lực của bản thân. Do vậy, trong phần mở đầu của báo cáo luận văn tốt nghiệp, tôi xin gửi lời cảm ơn tới thầy giáo hướng dẫn Hoàng Trung Dũng, các anh, chị Phòng hành chính nhân sự, Văn phòng Tổng công ty TNHH Quốc Tế Unique Logistics (Việt Nam) lời cảm ơn chân thành và sâu sắc nhất. Xin chân thành cảm ơn!
  7. 7. DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT BSC Balance ScoreCard CBCNV Cán bộ công nhân viên ĐGTHCV Đánh giá thực hiện công việc KPI Key Performance Indicators NLĐ Người lao động ULI VN Công ty TNHH Quốc Tế Unique Logistics (Việt Nam)
  8. 8. DANH MỤC HÌNH Hình 1.1. Tiến trình đánh giá thành tình công tác....................................... 8 Hình 1.2. Mối quan hệ của hệ thống đánh giá và các mục tiêu của đánh giá thực hiện công việc …………………………………………………….16 Hình 1.4. Khung cảnh của Banlance Scorecard ........................................ 20 Hình 1.5. Quan hệ nhân – quả trong BSC (Kaplan & Norton, 1996) ........ 26 Hình 2.5:Chi tiết các mục tiêu BSC của ULI VN (Phòng hành chính – nhân sự)............................................................................................................ 54 Hình 2.5. Trọng số đánh giá ..................................................................... 54 Hình 2.3. Sơ đồ chiến lược BSC của ULI VN (Nguồn: Phòng hành chính- Nhân sự, năm 2011) ................................................................................. 56 Hình 2.6. Quy trình thực hiện công tác đánh giá....................................... 68 Hình 2.7.Sơ đồ triển khai BSC tại ULI VN .............................................. 69 Hình 3.1. Mối quan hệ nhân quả BSC ...................................................... 82 Hình 3.2. Quy trình xây dựng KPI phù hợp với mục tiêu BSC về quản lý nhân sự [nguồn:Viện kinh tế thương mại quốc tế (2014)]......................... 86
  9. 9. DANH MỤC BẢNG Bảng 1.1. Tác dụng của BSC (Theo tạp chí Mangament Review,1996).... 21 Bảng 1.2. Các cấp độ xây dựng chiến lược............................................... 40 Bảng 2.1. Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh năm 2013-2014(Nguồn: Phòng hành chính-kế toán Công ty ULI VN) ...................................................... 43 Bảng 2.2. Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh năm 2013-2014 (Nguồn: Phòng hành chính-kế toán Công ty ULI VN) ...................................................... 43 Hình 2.1. Sơ đồ tổ chức bộ máy ............................................................... 46 Bảng 2.3. Thống kê trình độ tại công ty TNHH Quốc Tế Unique Logistics (Việt Nam) (Nguồn: Phòng hành chính-Nhân sự, tính đến tháng 04 năm 2014) (Đơn vị: Người)............................................................................. 49 Bảng 2.4. Thống kê tình hình nhân sự theo giới tính, tuổi tác tại công ty TNHH Quốc Tế Unique Logistics (Việt Nam) (Nguồn: Phòng hành chính- Nhân sự, tính đến tháng 04 năm 2014) ..................................................... 49 Bảng 2.5. Các bộ phận triển khai thực hiện BSC(Nguồn: Phòng hành chính-nhân sự, Ban điều hành BSC –ULIVN 2011)................................. 52 Bảng 2.7. Phân tích SWOT - ULIVN....................................................... 55 Bảng 2.8. Các tiêu chí đo lường và các chương trình hoạt động ULI VN (Nguồn: Phòng hành chính-Nhân sự, năm 2013)...................................... 59 Bảng 2.12. KPI đánh giá việc thực hiện các mục tiêu BSC cho Phòng hành chính nhân sự năm 2013........................................................................... 70 Bảng 2.13. Chủ thể đánh giá..................................................................... 72 Bảng 2.14. Đánh giá mức độ phù hợp áp dụng KPI trong quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại ULI VN (Phòng Hành chính – nhân sự)................................ 74 Bảng 3.0: KPI cho các đơn vị Phòng/Ban (Nguồn: Hệ thống đánh giá năng lực thực hiện-KPIs áp dụng tại Trường ĐH Sư phạm kỹ thuật TP.HCM). 93 Bảng 3.1. Chi tiết thực hiện KPI trong đánh giá nhân sự [nguồn:Viện kinh tế thương mại quốc tế (2014)] .................................................................. 95
  10. 10. 1 PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Trong môi trường cạnh tranh hiện nay, các tổ chức phải dành rất nhiều thời gian, công sức, nhân lực và những nguồn tài chính để đo lường kết quả trong việc đạt được các mục tiêu chiến lược. Nhưng dù đã bỏ ra nhiều nỗ lực, nhiều tổ chức vẫn không hài lòng với những nỗ lực đo lường của mình. Là một doanh nghiệp hoạt động trong lĩnh vực cung cấp dịch vụ giao nhận vận tải, việc làm thế nào để khẳng định vị trí, vai trò của công ty cũng như việc cố gắng nâng cao vị trí trên thị trường đòi hỏi công ty phải xây dựng một chiến lược tốt, kế hoạch triển khai chiến lược khoa học và xây dựng một hệ thống đo lường thành quả phù hợp. Qua thực tế tìm hiểu tôi nhận thấy có rất nhiều phương pháp đánh giá nhân sự phù hợp với vấn đề nêu trên, điển hình phương pháp áp dụng bổ chỉ số KPI trong đánh gia nhân sự giúp công ty chuyển tầm nhìn và chiến lược thành các mục tiêu và thước đo cụ thể từ đó cho phép việc xây dựng chiến lược quản lý nguồn nhân lực của công ty được thực hiện tốt hơn dựa trên hệ thống BSC đã được xây dựng sẵn tại Công Ty. Việc xây dựng và triển khai tốt chiến lược quản lý nguồn nhân lực là một bước quan trọng dẫn đến thành công của doanh nghiệp. Nói cách khác, quản lý nguồn nhân lực đòi hỏi doanh nghiệp phải xây dựng các mục tiêu, chiến lược, chính sách nhân lực phù hợp với chiến lược kinh doanh của mình. Những yếu tố này tạo điều kiện phát triển những kỹ năng cần thiết nhằm đáp ứng đòi hỏi, yêu cầu và mục tiêu chung của doanh nghiệp đã đề ra. Ngoài ra, chúng cũng tạo lập một khuôn khổ trong đó nhu cầu con người trong một tổ chức được đảm bảo. Điều quan trọng nhất là tổ chức xác định được vai trò của quản lý nguồn nhân lực trong chiến lược của mình, từ đó đưa ra những phương pháp hợp lý để xây dựng chiến lược quản lý nguồn nhân lực một cách phù hợp nhất nhằm đạt được thành công và vị trí xứng đáng của mình trên thương trường.
  11. 11. 2 Hiện nay việc đánh giá hiệu quả thực thi chiến lược của một công ty nếu chỉ dựa trên chỉ số tài chính thì nó sẽ không phản ánh được một cách toàn diện và đầy đủ, vì vậy nếu các nhà quản trị muốn có được bức tranh chân thực về tổ chức cần phải tìm ra một công cụ đánh giá công việc hiệu quả hơn. Đề tài này sẽ tạo ra tiền đề cho việc phát triển và hỗ hoàn thiện hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng BSC cho Công Ty TNHH Quốc Tế Unique Logistics (Việt Nam) và hoàn thiện phương pháp đánh giá KPI . Giúp các bộ phận đánh giá hiệu quả việc thực thi công việc của mình, từ đó xác định được những vấn đề, khu vực yếu kém cần cải tiến và phát huy những thế mạnh. Xuất phát từ thực tiễn trên, tôi lựa chọn đề tài nghiên cứu về: “Hoàn thiện phương pháp đánh giá KPI phù hợp với hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng BSC tại Công Ty TNHH Quốc Tế Unique Logistics (Việt Nam)’’. 2. Tổng quan tình hình nghiên cứu Trong lĩnh vực này đã có khá nhiều công trình nghiên cứu trên bình diện nghiên cứu và nghiên cứu triển khai ở cả cấp độ vi mô và vĩ mô. Tôi xin hệ thống hóa một cách tóm tắt các công trình nghiên cứu lại như sau: Ngoài nước: BSC là một hệ thống quản lý được Robert Kaplan, trường kinh doanh Havard và David Norton – sáng lập viên công ty tư vấn CNTT khởi xướng vào những năm đầu thập niên 1990 và đã thu được rất nhiều thành công. Kaplan và Norton (1996) đã lần đầu tiên đề xuất cách tiếp cận sử dụng“ biểu đồ chiến lược „ thông qua sự biến đổi của bốn bộ phận căn bản tới cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty trong sự kết hợp chặt chẽ với viễn cảnh và chiến lược công ty. Thông qua một cuộc nghiên cứu Malina và Selto (2001) họ đã tìm thấy được mối quan hệ nhân quả của các mắt xích trong mô hình và hiệu ứng xác thực cho sự bền vững trong việc sử dụng cách tiếp cận này tới sự kiểm soát chiến lược của tập đoàn.
  12. 12. 3 Daviget al (2004) đã xem xét một cách kỹ lưỡng việc sử dụng các thành phần của BSC trong những tổ chức sản xuất nhỏ. Những kết quả của họ đã cho thấy rằng tổ chức sử dụng BSC – kiểu đo lường đánh giá tốt hơn tổ chức sử dụng đo lường một mình tài chính. Trong nước: Một số đề tài dựa trên hệ thống BSC để đánh giá hoạt động cũng như triển khai các đánh giá nhân sự phù hợp với chiến lược tại tổ chức như: “Vận dụng BSC trong đánh giá thành quả hoạt động của Cao đẳng sư phạm trung ương HCM’’ ; “Vận dụng Thẻ điểm cân bằng trong đánh giá công tác quản lý & thực thi chiến lược kinh doanh tại khách sạn Kim Liên thuộc CTCP Du lịch Kim Liên – Thực trạng và một số giải pháp hoàn thiện „ Các đề tài này chủ yếu mô tả vận dụng phương pháp đánh giá thành quả hoạt động quản lý theo thẻ điểm cân bằng của tổ chức, vạch ra được những mặt tích cực khi ứng dụng thẻ điểm cân bằng trong hệ thống quản lý tổ chức từ đó rút ra những hạn chế còn tồn tại. Hay các đề tài đề cập đến nghiên cứu, đề xuất các phương pháp đánh giá nhân sự như: “Đo lường mức độ thỏa mãn với công việc và kết quả thực hiện công việc của nhân viên công ty International SOS Việt Nam’ . Chuyên đề “Hoàn thiện phương pháp đánh giá thực hiện công việc tại Công ty cổ phần lắp máy và xây dựng điện „ Đề tài “Ứng dụng KPI trong đánh giá hiệu quả công việc ở công ty tnhh thương mại Hà Việt „ Những đề tài này đi vào chi tiết công tác đánh giá hiệu quả công việc, hiệu quả quản lý- một trong những bước đệm chi tiết tác động tích cực đến hệ thống quản lý mục tiêu, chiến lược của công ty. Tính mới của đề tài: Đề tài dựa trên việc nghiên cứu phương pháp đánh giá nhân sự hiệu quả - KPI trong hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng BSC đã được xây dựng tại ULIVN, góp phần xây dựng chiến lược quản lý nguồn nhân lực phù hợp cho công ty.Từ đó nghiên cứu, đánh giá và đề xuất những phương cách cải
  13. 13. 4 tiến và hoàn thiện phương pháp đánh KPI về mục tiêu nhân sự phù hợp với mục tiêu trong hệ thống thẻ điểm câns bằng tại Công Ty TNHH Quốc Tế Unique Logistics (VN) trong giai đoạn hiện nay.Tạo ra tiền đề cho việc phát triển và vận hành hiệu quả hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng BSC cho Công Ty. Giúp các bộ phận đánh giá một cách hiệu quả công việc, từ đó xác định được những vấn đề, khu vực yếu kém cần cải tiến và phát huy những thế mạnh. 3. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu Nghiên cứu thực trạng áp dụng phương pháp đánh giá KPI trong hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng tại Công Ty TNHH Quốc Tế Unique Logistics (Việt Nam). Tạo ra cơ sở để xây dựng và hoàn thiện việc ứng dụng phương pháp đánh giá KPI trong công tác đánh giá thực hiện công việc với hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng tại Công Ty. 4. Phạm vi nghiên cứu Phạm vi không gian: Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Unique Logistics Việt nam – 2 cơ sở: Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh và chi nhánh Hà Nội ( Phòng: chứng từ xuất nhập khẩu; phòng: sales và marketing;Phòng kế toán tài chính và phòng hành chính nhân sự) Phạm vi thời gian: 2011 - 2014 5. Mẫu khảo sát Khảo sát 50 người tại Công ty TNHH Quốc tế Unique Logistics Việt Nam theo cơ cấu như sau: - Nam: 17 người, Nữ: 33 người. - Bộ phận Tài chính kế toán: 08 người. - Bộ phận Kinh doanh: 25 người. - Bộ phận Xuất nhập khẩu: 11 người - Bộ phận Nhân sự- hành chính: 06 người
  14. 14. 5 6. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu Câu hỏi nghiên cứu 1: Thực trạng ứng dụng phương pháp đánh giá KPI trong công tác đánh giá thực hiện công việc và hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng tại Công Ty TNHH Quốc Tế Unique Logistics (Việt Nam) như thế nào? Câu hỏi nghiên cứu 2:Cần những biện pháp nào để hoàn thiện phương pháp đánh giá thực hiện công việc KPI phù hợp với hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng tại Công Ty TNHH Quốc Tế Unique Logistics (Việt Nam) đối với công tác đánh giá thực hiện công việc? 7. Giả thuyết nghiên cứu Gỉa thuyết 1: Hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng đã bắt đầu được ứng dụng tại Công ty từ tháng 11 năm 2011 cho đến nay, trong đó sử dụng phương pháp đánh giá KPI để hỗ trợ đánh giá thực hiện công việc góp phần thúc đẩy các mục tiêu chiến lượcđề ra trong hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng BSC được vận hành một cách hiệu quả. Phương pháp đánh giá KPI ngay từ khi áp dụng đã có những tác động đáng kể đến hiệu quả chiến lược nhân sự như: đánh giá công việc, trả lương – thưởng, tạo động lực. Tuy nhiên vẫn còn tồn tại một vài hạn chế. Giả thuyết 2: Để hoàn thiện việc áp dụng phương pháp đánh giá KPI sao cho phù hợp với hệ thống thẻ điểm cân bằng tại ULIVN cần xây dựng và hoàn thiện các thang bảng đánh giá hệ thống và chi tiết hơn dựa trên những mục tiêu rõ ràngvề quản trị nhân sự hỗ trợ hệ thống chiến lược BSC để công tác đánh giá thực hiện công việc đạt hiệu quả tốt hơn. 8. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Để đạt được mục đích trên, tôi lựa chọn các phương pháp sau: Phương pháp nghiên cứu tài liệu Phương pháp phân tích – tổng hợp Phương pháp điều tra bảng hỏi
  15. 15. 6 9. Kết cấu của luận văn Đề tài gồm có 3 chương: Chương 1:LÝ LUẬN VỀ CÁC PHƯƠNG PHÁP ĐÁNH GIÁKPI VÀ HỆ THỐNG THẺ ĐIỂM CÂN BẰNG TRONG QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC Chương 2:THỰC TRẠNG ỨNG DỤNG PHƯƠNG PHÁP ĐÁNH GIÁ KPI TRONG HỆ THỐNG THẺ ĐIỂM CÂN BẰNG TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ UNIQUE LOGISTICS (VIỆT NAM) Chương 3:GIẢI PHÁP NHẰM HOÀN THIỆN PHƯƠNG PHÁP ĐÁNH GIÁ KPI PHÙ HỢP VỚI HỆ THỐNG THẺ ĐIỂM CÂN BẰNG TRONG QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ UNIQUE LOGISTICS (VIỆT NAM)
  16. 16. 7 PHẦN NỘI DUNG CHƯƠNG 1.LÝ LUẬN VỀ PHƯƠNG PHÁP ĐÁNH GIÁ KPI VÀ HỆ THỐNG THẺ ĐIỂM CÂN BẰNG TRONG QUẢN LÝ NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC 1.1. Tổng quan về đánh giá thực hiện công việc trong tổ chức 1.1.1. Khái niệm Mỗi tổ chức đều có những đặc thù riêng về môi trường làm việc, mặt hàng , dịch vụ hay sản phẩm kinh doanh.. vì thế mỗi tổ chức sẽ có những cách thức đánh giá thực hiện công việc khác nhau. Mặc dù có nhiều cách nói khác nhau nhưng đều hiểu là đánh giá thực hiện công việc. Vậy, “Công việc là tất cả những nhiệm vụ được thực hiện bởi cùng một NLĐ hoặc tất cả những nhiệm vụ giống nhau được thực hiện bởi một số NLĐ”[Giáo trình QTNL, trang 44] Còn thực hiện công việc là quá trình NLĐ sử dụng kiến thức, kỹ năng và công sức của mình đẻ hoàn thành một nhiệm vụ, công việc nào đó cho tổ chức. Như vậy, “Đánh giá thực hiện công việc là sự đánh giá có hệ thống và chính thức tình hình thực hiện công việc của NLĐ trong quan hệ so sánh với các tiêu chuẩn đã được xây dựng theo định kỳ và có sự thỏa thuận về sự đánh giá đó với NLĐ”[Giáo trình QTNL, trang 134] Đánh giá có hệ thống là đánh giá một cách toàn diện liên quan đến nhiều khía cánh của tình hình thực hiện công việc. Như vậy, đánh giá tình hình thực hiện công việc không chỉ đơn giản là đánh giá khối lượng sản phẩm, chất lượng công việc mà còn đề cập đến những vấn đề khác như thái độ làm việc, năng lực chuyên môn, phẩm chất của NLĐ… Vì vậy, việc đánh giá đóng vai trò rất quan trọng với các nhà quản lý, giúp họ có cái nhìn tổng quan, sâu rộng về NLĐ từ đó đưa ra được
  17. 17. 8 những chiến lược nhân sự phù hợp nhất góp phần làm đòn bẩy cho việc thực hiện các chiến lược khác hiệu quả của tổ chức. Xác định mục tiêu đánh giá Ấn định kì vọng công việc Xem xét công việc được thực hiên Lựa chọn các phương tiện phù hợp Đánh giá sự hoàn thành Thảo luận việc đánh giá Hình 1.1. Tiến trình đánh giá thành tình công tác [Nguồn: R. Wayne and Robert M.Noe, Op Cit, P.389] 1.1.2. Vai trò của đánh giá thực hiện công việc Đánh giá thực hiện công việc là việc mà bất cứ tổ chức nào cũng cần phải tiến hành thực hiện, có thể đánh giá một cách đơn giản sơ lược, cũng có thể đánh giá kỹ lưỡng thông qua các tiêu chí với các phương pháp cụ thể khác nhau. Đánh giá thực hiện công việc không chỉ là trách nhiệm mà còn là quyền lợi của cả nhân viên và người quản lý, là cơ sở quan trọng để xem xét nhân viên của mình. Đánh giá thực hiện công việc của nhân viên là nhiệm vụ quan trọng của nhà quả lý. Một doanh nghiệp có đầy đủ các điều kiện từ cơ sở vật chất hiện đại, vốn đầu từ nhiều, nguồn nhân lực dồi dào nhưng đội ngũ nhân sự lại yếu kém và không chuyên nghiệp thì cũng không thể đạt được những thành công như mong muốn. Nhân sự là yếu tố quan trọng nhất trong một tổ chức, là lợi thế cạnh tranh trong nền kinh tế thị trường
  18. 18. 9 hiện nay. Vậy đánh giá thực hiện công việc của nhân viên như thế nào để họ thấy hợp lý, lựa chọn đúng người để tạo điều kiện khuyến khích họ làm việc trung thành. Vai trò của đánh giá thực hiện công việc thể hiện cụ thể như sau: Thứ nhất, đối với nhà quản lý, những người lãnh đạo, trưởng phòng, trưởng bộ phận, bộ phận chuyên trách về nguồn nhân lực công tác đánh giá nhân sự giúp họ có thể đưa ra các quyết định nhân sự đúng đắn, cụ thể: Phân tích thiết kế công việc, trong quá trình đánh giá thực hiện công việc có rất nhiều nhân viên không đạt được các tiêu chuẩn đã đặt ra. Khi đó cần xem xét lại các hoạt động, phân tích công việc của doanh nghiệp, tổ chức đó, vì có thể có những sai lầm trong bản mô tả công việc và tiêu chuẩn công việc. Khi đánh giá thực hiện công việc sẽ xác định được những sai lệch để kịp thời có những điều chỉnh sao cho phù hợp. Kế hoạch hóa nguồn nhân lực, kết quả đánh giá thực hiện công việc của nhân viên chính là cơ sở dữ liệu quan trọng cho biết khả năng tiến hành nghề nghiệp cũng như tiềm năng của nhân viên. Thông qua hoạt động đánh giá tổ chức có thể thực hiện quy hoạch đội ngũ cán bộ lãnh đạo quản lý. Tuyển mộ và tuyển chọn, thông qua hoạt động đánh giá thực hiện công việc, doanh nghiệp có thể đánh giá hiệu quả hoạt động tuyển mộ và tuyển chọn của mình , là cơ sở để đưa ra những điều chỉnh nhất định trong hoạt động tuyển mộ và tuyển chọn. Đào tạo và phát triển, đánh giá thực hiện công việc sẽ cho biết được những ưu điểm cũng như những mặt còn hạn chế của nhân viên từ đó xác định chính xác nhu cầu về đào tạo, giáo dục, phát triển đối với nhân viên. Nếu một nhân viên không đạt được các yêu cầu thì có thể họ sẽ được hỗ trợ tham gia vào các chương trình, các buổi huấn luyện đào tạo thêm các kiến thức cũng như kĩ năng nghề nghiệp để củng cố và phát triển thêm. Đánh giá thực hiện công việc cũng mang lại những
  19. 19. 10 thông tin hữu ích trong việc phát triển các chương trình đào tạo chuyên sâu nhằm phát triển những kỹ năng còn yếu kém của đội ngũ nhân viên đảm bảo đáp ứng yêu cầu của tổ chức. Phát triển nghề nghiệp, kết quả đánh giá thực hiện công việc của nhân viên cho thấy những điểm mạnh, điểm yếu cũng như tiềm năng của nhân viên. Căn cứ vào đó người quản lý cũng như bản thân nhân viên biết được kế hoạch tương ứng để phát triển nghề nghiệp. Trả lương, căn cứ vào hệ thống đánh giá thực hiện công việc, các nhà quản lý đưa ra những quyết đinh về trả lương, khuyến khích nhân viên. Để khuyến khích nhân viên của mình thực hiện tốt công việc, tổ chức cần thiết kế một hệ thống đánh giá thực hiện công việc công bằng và khuyến khích nhân viên nâng cao năng suất lao động và chất lượng công việc. Biên chế nội bộ, kết quả đánh giá thực hiện công việc là những dữ liệu quan trọng làm cơ sở để quyết định đề bạt, thăng chức hay sa thải nhân viên. Đánh giá tiềm năng của nhân viên, thông qua kết quả đánh giá thực hiện công việc nhà quản lý có thể đánh giá được tiềm năng của nhân viên trên cơ sở mối quan hệ giữa hành vi trong quá khứ và hiện tại (mức hoàn thành công việc hiện tại) với hành vi trong tương lai (mục tiêu đề xuất thực hiện). Từ đó lựa chọn những nhân viên ưu tú, có khả năng đảm nhiệm những công việc mang lại hiệu quả tốt nhất 1.2. Các yếu tố của tổ chức ảnh hưởng tới đánh giá thực hiện công việc 1.2.1. Văn hóa tổ chức Một quốc gia không thể duy trì và phát triển nếu không giữ gìn và bảo tồn bản sắc văn hóa của dân tốc mình. Một gia đình sẽ không thể hạnh phúc nếu không có nề nếp gia phong, mỗi thành viên trong gia đình cũng phải biết sống gắn bó và đoàn kết với nhau. Một doanh nghiệp muốn tồn tại cũng cần xây dựng cho tổ chức mình tác phong làm việc, xây dựng những giá trị văn hóa riêng tạo ra nét khác biệt với các tổ chức khác, đồng thời cũng tạo dựng phương hướng phát triển cho doanh
  20. 20. 11 nghiệp làm cơ sở cho các nhân viên thực hiện.“ Không phải quy chế, không phải kỷ luật, càng không phải là một ông chủ khó tính luôn xét nét, thúc ép nhân viên, kể cả những người cứng đầu, trở thành những công dân tự giác làm hết mình, những đại sứ mang trong mình màu cờ sắc áo, bản tính, bản sắc của công ty. Công cụ đó chỉ có thể là văn hóa tổ chức, văn hóa doanh nghiệp” . Với nhiều cách tiếp cận và góc độ khác nhau, văn hóa tổ chức lại được nhìn nhận và đưa ra những cách hiểu khác nhau.Văn hóa tổ chức không phải tự nhiên mà có, nó phải trải qua một quá trình dài, thông qua sự gắn kết và bồi đắp xây dựng từ sự cố gắng và nỗ lực của từng cá nhân trong tổ chức. Văn hóa tổ chức giúp cho nhân viên thấy rõ đươc mục tiêu định hướng và bản chất công việc mình làm. Văn hóa tổ chức còn tạo ra môi trường làm việc lành mạnh giữa các nhân viên, tạo ra những mối quan hệ tốt đẹp giữa các nhân viên với nhau. Mỗi đóng góp của nhân viên sẽ tạo nên sức mạnh giúp cho tổ chức phát triển. Văn hóa tổ chức là nói tới hình thức tín ngưỡng, giá trị và thói quen được phát triển trong suốt quá trình hình thành và lịch sử của tổ chức. Những điều này được thể hiện trong cách điều hành và hành vi ứng xử của các thành viên trong tổ chức. Văn hóa tổ chức nói chung và văn hóa doanh nghiệp nói riêng tạo ra sự thống nhất về ý chí hành động của tất cả các thành viên trong doanh nghiệp với tư cách là một cộng đồng người. Văn hóa doanh nghiệp sẽ giúp ta phân biệt được doanh nghiệp này với doanh nghiệp khác, tạo ra những nét riêng khác biệt cho doanh nghiệp mà chỉ doanh nghiệp đó mới có. Văn hóa doanh nghiệp được cấu thành bởi các yếu tố như hệ thống các giá trị, các niềm tin, quan điểm truyền thống và thói quen, tác phong sinh hoạt, cách ứng xử, nội quy, quy chế, các thủ tục, biểu tượng doanh nghiệp, các giá trị…các giá trị và quan điểm là những yếu tố quan trọng đặc trưng cho doanh nghiệp, giá trị là những niềm tin, chuẩn mực cho doanh nghiệp mà tất cả hoặc hầu hết các thành viên trong doanh nghiệp chấp nhận. Những thói quen, cách ứng xử của mỗi cá nhân cũng tạo ra sự khác biệt.
  21. 21. DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 50233 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: Xem bình luận Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

×