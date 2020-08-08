Successfully reported this slideshow.
Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU SV ĐH Tôn Đức...
Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 2 du lịch quốc tế làm hướn...
Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 3 2. Mục đích nghiên cứu: ...
Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 4 4. Phƣơng pháp nghiên cứ...
Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 5 CHƢƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN ...
Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 6 thể có hoặc không liên q...
Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 7 phục vụ cho việc sinh ho...
Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 8 là các dịch vụ làm cho s...
Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 9 nhược điểm do đặc điểm n...
Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 10 phải luôn luôn cập nhật...
Đề tài: Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt

Download luận văn đồ án tốt nghiệp với đề tài: Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt

Published in: Education
Đề tài: Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt

  1. 1. Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU SV ĐH Tôn Đức Thắng 1. Lý do chọn đề tài: Nhu cầu đi du lịch đã bùng nổ và trở thành một nhân tố không thể thiếu trong xã hội ngày nay. Phát triển du lịch là một xu thế chung của thời đại, một trào lưu của xã hội hiện tại. Bởi vì đời sống con người ngày một nâng cao cả về vật chất và tinh thần nên nhu cầu của họ ngày càng cao hơn, đa dạng hơn. Công nghiệp dịch vụ ngày càng phát triển. Du lịch góp phần tạo nên sự gắn kết, giúp con người khắp trên thế giới xích lại gần nhau hơn trong xu thế hội nhập, giao lưu tìm hiểu các nền văn hóa. Các tổ chức hợp tác đa quốc gia thành lập là điều kiện quan trọng giúp cho hoạt động du lịch diễn ra thuận lợi trên khắp thế giới. Ý muốn tìm hiểu về văn hóa gia đình, dân tộc đã vươn xa hơn để tìm hiểu các nền văn hóa thế giới, hình thành các tour du lịch quốc tế với thời gian lâu hơn. Hoạt động du lịch cũng gia tăng do thời gian lao động giảm bớt, ngày nghỉ dài hơn tạo điều kiện cho hoạt động du lịch. Xuất phát từ nhu cầu du lịch ngày càng gia tăng và thời gian lưu lại điểm du lịch ngày càng dài hơn trong thời gian gần đây, ngành du lịch thế giới đã xây dựng và hoàn thiện những cơ sở lưu trú du lịch với nhiều loại hình đa dạng để đáp ứng đủ nhu cầu. Tài nguyên du lịch, cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật, cơ sở hạ tầng là những nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến sự lựa chọn của khách nhưng đó chỉ là ấn tượng bề ngoài lúc ban đầu còn ấn tượng thực sự để lại trong họ chính là chất lượng dịch vụ mà họ được cung cấp khi nghỉ tại một nơi nào đó. Tại sao Hawaii (Mỹ), nơi mà bất kỳ du khách nào cũng mong muốn được tới trong khi nhiều nơi khác có cảnh đẹp không kém thậm chí còn hơn? Câu trả lời khiến cho mọi quốc gia đều phải quan tâm đến đó là vì tại đây, tất cả các nhu cầu của du khách dù nhỏ nhất đều được phục vụ một cách chu đáo chỉ trong nháy mắt. Việt Nam, một quốc gia nằm tại trung tâm khu vực Đông Nam Á, thành viên của tổ chức ASEAN, đã đặt ra mục tiêu đuổi kịp các nước ở Đông Nam Á, phấn đấu đến năm 2020 trở thành một quốc gia có ngành du lịch phát triển hàng đầu trong khu vực. Quan điểm cơ bản xuyên suốt định hướng chiến lược là phát triển nhanh, bền vững, lấy
  2. 2. Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 2 du lịch quốc tế làm hướng đột phá trên cơ sở khai thác có hiệu quả mọi nguồn lực trong nước và ngoài nước, đảm bảo đạt hiệu quả cao về kinh tế - chính trị - xã hội, môi trường văn hoá, kết hợp chặt chẽ giữa an ninh quốc gia và trật tự an toàn xã hội. Những mục tiêu này sẽ chỉ nằm trên giấy nếu như nó không thực sự phù hợp với tình hình thực tế, sự thực hiện và chỉ đạo thực hiện một cách đồng bộ. Trong tổng doanh thu từ du lịch của Việt Nam hiện nay thì doanh thu từ khách du lịch quốc tế chiếm tới 75% bởi hầu hết họ đều là những người có khả năng thanh toán cao và nhu cầu thì luôn đi liền với khả năng về tài chính. Vậy để thu hút và hấp dẫn được khách du lịch loại này không còn cách nào khác là nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ. Khách sạn - cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật đặc thù của ngành du lịch - ngoài nhiệm vụ kinh doanh dịch vụ phục vụ cho nhu cầu thiết yếu của con người như: lưu trú, ăn uống, ngoài ra còn kinh doanh các dịch vụ bổ sung khác như: thể thao, vui chơi giải trí, massage,... Kinh doanh khách sạn đã trở thành một ngành mang lại nhiều lợi nhuận nhất thông qua việc khai thác tài nguyên du lịch ở mỗi địa phương. Hiện nay ngành kinh doanh khách sạn của Việt Nam còn non trẻ, vì vậy phải đương đầu với nhiều khó khăn do tình trạng thiếu vốn, trình độ chuyên môn và tác phong công nghiệp. Trong bối cảnh quốc tế hóa, nhất là trong giai đoạn nước ta vừa mới gia nhập WTO như hiện nay, hoạt động kinh doanh khách sạn có sự cạnh tranh khốc liệt của nhiều tập đoàn hàng đầu thế giới như Hiltion, Melia, Sheraton, Sofitel, Ana Mandara,... Vì vậy vấn đề đặt ra đối với các khách sạn Việt Nam là làm thế nào để có thể cạnh tranh được với các tập đoàn khách sạn lớn như vậy, làm sao để tên tuổi, hình ảnh của khách sạn trong nước đứng vững trên thị trường và được khách hàng tin tưởng. Trước tình hình này, để tồn tại và khẳng định vị trí của mình trên thị trường, các doanh nghiệp phải tìm đủ mọi cách, thực thi mọi biện pháp để có đủ sức mạnh cạnh tranh. Đó là ngoài ưu thế về quy mô, vị trí, giá cả, chất lượng cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật,... các khách sạn cần có một hệ thống những sản phẩm dịch vụ hấp dẫn cung cấp cho khách. Giữ vững và nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ chính là giữ vững và nâng cao uy tín cho doanh nghiệp trên thị trường.
  3. 3. Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 3 2. Mục đích nghiên cứu: Khách sạn Ngọc Lan mới đi vào hoạt động được gần 4 năm nhưng kết quả đạt được của công ty trong những năm vừa qua thật đáng khích lệ, công ty luôn đứng vững và không ngừng phát triển, lượng khách đến khách sạn liên tục tăng. Có được như vậy là vì ban lãnh đạo đã có sự quan tâm đúng mức đến chất lượng dịch vụ. Tuy nhiên, việc xác định tiêu chuẩn chất lượng dịch vụ hết sức khó khăn do nó phụ thuộc vào rất nhiều yếu tố. Nghiên cứu chất lượng dịch vụ trong khách sạn là nhằm để phân tích mặt mạnh, yếu để từ đó có những biện pháp giải quyết nhằm đạt hiệu quả kinh doanh tốt nhất. Xuất phát từ thực tiễn trên, là sinh viên thực tập tại Khách sạn Ngọc Lan, em xin mạnh dạn chọn đề tài “Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan” nhằm mục tiêu góp một phần nhỏ bé của mình vào việc cải thiện và nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ không chỉ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan mà còn cả các khách sạn khác. 3. Đối tƣợng và phạm vi nguyên cứu: Đối tượng nghiên cứu là các dịch vụ trong khách sạn Ngọc Lan nói riêng và kết hợp so sánh liên hệ một số khách sạn khác tại Đà Lạt. Phạm vi nghiên cứu bao gồm giải quyết những nội dung sau: - Các khái niệm cơ bản về dịch vụ trong kinh doanh khách sạn. - Cách đo lường và quản lý chất lượng dịch vụ. - Hiểu biết khái quát về địa điểm thực tập. - Có một cái nhìn khái quát về chất lượng dịch vụ nói chung và chất lượng dịch vụ trong khách sạn nó riêng, từ đó có thể phần nào đưa ra những nhận xét sơ bộ về chất lượng dịch vụ của khách sạn nơi thực tập. - Tình hình hoạt động kinh doanh của khách sạn để từ đó đánh giá hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh. - Những mặt thuận lợi và hạn chế trong công tác quản lý, điều hành và kinh doanh khách sạn. - Đưa ra một số giải pháp nhằm khắc phục những yếu điểm còn tồn tại và nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh, thông qua việc nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ trong quá trình phục vụ khách hàng.
  4. 4. Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 4 4. Phƣơng pháp nghiên cứu: Trong quá trình thực tập và tìm hiểu tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan, để đạt được mục tiêu và nội dung nghiên cứu, phương pháp nghiên cứu là: - Phương pháp khảo sát thực địa: sinh viên thực tập tại bộ phận Nhà hàng và khảo sát các bộ phận khác trong khách sạn. - Phương pháp thu thập và xử lý số liệu: tiến hành phân tích, đánh giá và nhận xét dựa trên số liệu khách sạn cung cấp. - Phương pháp điều tra xã hội học: sinh viên phỏng vấn trực tiếp những nhân viên, quản lý khách sạn và khách hàng, những người trực tiếp xây dựng và sử dụng sản phẩm dịch vụ để từ đó đưa ra những khái quát sơ bộ về chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan. 5. Kết cấu đề tài: Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận về chất lượng dịch vụ trong kinh doanh khách sạn Chương 2: Thực trạng chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt Chương 3: Định hướng phát triển và giải pháp nhằm nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt
  5. 5. Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 5 CHƢƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CHẤT LƢỢNG DỊCH VỤ TRONG KINH DOANH KHÁCH SẠN 1.1. Dịch vụ trong khách sạn 1.1.1. Khái niệm dịch vụ Dịch vụ, một lĩnh vực tiềm năng và có triển vọng phát triển lớn nhất trong số tất cả các ngành kinh tế, đã và đang tỏ rõ được ưu thế cũng như vai trò quan trọng của mình trong quá trình thúc đẩy nền kinh tế phát triển. Đời sống ngày một nâng cao, nhu cầu của con người ngày càng trở nên đa dạng và phong phú hơn. Việc tạo ra một hệ thống dịch vụ nhằm quan tâm, phục vụ, thỏa mãn một cách tối đa những nhu cầu của con người là thực sự cần thiết và mang lại lợi ích cho cả hai phía: người tạo ra dịch vụ và người tiêu dùng dịch vụ. Tại những nước phát triển, ngành này đã được quan tâm một cách đúng mức và kết quả đạt được thật đáng nể, tổng thu nhập từ ngành dịch vụ chiếm tới trên 70% tổng thu nhập quốc dân. Còn ở những nước đang phát triển, ngành dịch vụ cũng đóng góp một phần không nhỏ cho ngân sách quốc gia hàng năm. Vậy dịch vụ xét về bản chất là gì? Hiện nay người ta quan niệm về dịch vụ như thế nào? Trước hết chúng ta tìm hiểu các khái niệm về dịch vụ. Khái niệm đầu tiên dựa trên góc độ nhìn nhận sản phẩm dịch vụ như là tổng thể các mục tiêu hay bao hàm một quá trình thỏa mãn các nhu cầu của khách hàng. Dịch vụ được coi là một hoạt động bao gồm các nhân tố hiện hữu và không hiện hữu dùng để giải quyết mối quan hệ giữa khách hàng với nhà cung cấp mà không có sự chuyển giao quyền sở hữu. Khái niệm thứ hai dựa theo tiêu chuẩn đo lường chất lượng ISO 9000: Dịch vụ là kết quả mang lại nhờ các hoạt động tương tác giữa người cung cấp và khách hàng hay nhờ các hoạt động của người cung cấp để thỏa mãn nhu cầu của người tiêu dùng. Theo quan niệm của các chuyên gia trong lĩnh vực marketing: dịch vụ là toàn bộ các hỗ trợ mà khách hàng mong đợi, nó phù hợp với giá, uy tín ngoài bản thân hàng hóa hay dịch vụ đó. Hoặc là mọi biện pháp hay lợi ích mà một bên có thể cung cấp cho bên kia và chủ yếu là vô hình, không dẫn đến sự chiếm đoạt, việc thực hiện dịch vụ có
  6. 6. Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 6 thể có hoặc không liên quan đến hàng hóa dưới dạng vật chất; Dịch vụ là những kết quả tạo nên để đáp ứng nhu cầu của khách hàng bằng các hoạt động tiếp xúc trực tiếp hoặc gián tiếp như cử đại diện, hay dùng phương tiện… giữa người cung cấp và khách hàng bằng các hoạt động nội bộ của bên cung cấp… Trong thực tế còn nhiều khái niệm về dịch vụ, trên đây chỉ là một số khái niệm tiêu biểu, điển hình đưa ra cách nhìn nhận về dịch vụ. Tất cả các dịch vụ được tạo ra không phải do chính nhà cung cấp muốn thế mà nó xuất phát từ chính nhu cầu của khách hàng. Điều đó có nghĩa là dịch vụ được tạo ra sau khi khách hàng nói hoặc bày tỏ thái độ “họ muốn gì”. Dịch vụ cung cấp cho khách hàng không chỉ về vật chất mà còn mang lại cho họ lợi ích tinh thần. Từ đó ta có thể thấy sản phẩm dịch vụ phải được xây dựng dựa trên những tiêu chuẩn nhất định đáp ứng sự trông đợi của khách hàng. Ví dụ khi ta vào một quán bar, ngoài chất lượng, số lượng đồ uống ra, chúng ta còn quan tâm đến không khí trong phòng, chất lượng nhân viên phục vụ, trang thiết bị hiện đại… Tất cả những thứ đó mới tạo nên khoản mục dịch vụ. Hiện nay, thật khó phân biệt giữa sản phẩm hàng hóa và sản phẩm dịch vụ vì khi bán một hàng hoá thường kèm theo dịch vụ hậu mãi (lắp đặt, sửa chữa, bảo dưỡng…) và một dịch vụ thường có bán kèm hàng hoá (nhà hàng ăn, đồ lưu niệm…). Nếu khi xây dựng nên một sản phẩm hàng hoá người ta cần chú ý đến: đặc tính kỹ thuật, hình dáng bên ngoài, dễ sửa chữa, bảo dưỡng, thay thế, độ tin cậy và an toàn. Thì khi thiết kế một dịch vụ phải chú ý đến 4 đặc tính sau: - Phương tiện thực hiện dịch vụ: là những cái có trước khi dịch vụ được cung cấp đến khách hàng, nói cách khác nó chính là những yếu tố trong quá trình sản xuất để tạo ra sản phẩm dịch vụ. Ví dụ: kiến trúc khách sạn có gây ấn tượng cho người tiêu dùng hay không? Trang trí nội thất có phù hợp với đặc điểm văn hoá của khách hàng mục tiêu không? Trang thiết bị có đầy đủ không và mức độ hiện đại đến đâu?... Nếu thực hiện được điều này thì một phần nhu cầu của khách hàng có thể được thỏa mãn, tạo cho họ sự tiện lợi cũng như cảm giác tự thể hiện mình cao nhất. - Hàng hóa bán kèm: là những hàng hóa được khách hàng tiêu thụ trong thời gian sử dụng dịch vụ của khách sạn. Những hàng hóa này có thể được cung cấp miễn phí để
  7. 7. Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 7 phục vụ cho việc sinh hoạt thường ngày của khách. Ví dụ: thức ăn, đồ uống, hàng lưu niệm… chất lượng có tốt không? Số lượng có đủ cung cấp không? Có đa dạng để dễ dàng lựa chọn không? - Dịch vụ hiện: là những yếu tố kích thích khách hàng tìm đến và sử dụng dịch vụ của khách sạn, thông qua tìm hiểu, trải nghiệm hay do kinh nghiệm từ người khác truyền lại. Ví dụ: thái độ phục vụ của nhân viên có tận tụy không? Các món ăn có ngon không? Có vệ sinh không?... Các yêu cầu này phụ thuộc vào việc đào tạo nhân sự về nghiệp vụ lẫn tinh thần trách nhiệm; về tính ổn định và sẵn sàng của dịch vụ. - Dịch vụ ẩn: những cảm nhận của khách hàng chỉ có thể có được sau khi đã tiêu dùng sản phẩm dịch vụ của khách sạn. Yếu tố này mang tính chủ quan, tùy vào sự cảm nhận và đánh giá của từng người. Ví dụ: mức độ an toàn, thời gian phục vụ, sự riêng tư, môi trường xung quanh... Từ các khái niệm về dịch vụ và 4 đặc tính cần chú ý khi thiết kế một dịch vụ ta có thể thấy được rằng sản phẩm dịch vụ là một tập hợp nhiều giá trị làm thỏa mãn khách hàng. Và khách hàng chính là một nhân tố quan trọng, tham gia trực tiếp vào quá trình tạo ra sản phẩm dịch vụ nhằm thỏa mãn nhu cầu của chính họ. Mỗi khách sạn đều có những thị trường mục tiêu riêng và mỗi khách hàng tại thị trường mục tiêu đó cần phải được coi là một người duy nhất, khó thay thế. Do đó việc tạo ra một sản phẩm dịch vụ đáp ứng nhu cầu và mong muốn của họ là rất quan trọng. Đồng thời mỗi khách sạn phải không ngừng điều chỉnh chất lượng sản phẩm, ngày càng dị biệt hoá sản phẩm của mình nhằm thu hút thêm khách, tăng cường lòng trung thành của họ đối với khách sạn. Trong khách sạn, sản phẩm dịch vụ được chia thành hai loại: dịch vụ cơ bản và dịch vụ bổ sung. Đây là hình thức phân loại phổ biến nhất vì nó đã nêu bật được loại hình dịch vụ mà khách sạn có thể phục vụ cho khách hàng. Dịch vụ cơ bản trong khách sạn là dịch vụ lưu trú, dịch vụ ăn uống, phục vụ những nhu cầu cơ bản của khách. Dịch vụ bổ sung là những dịch vụ làm tăng thêm giá trị cho dịch vụ cơ bản. Dịch vụ bổ sung có hai dạng: không bắt buộc và bắt buộc. Dịch vụ bổ sung không bắt buộc
  8. 8. Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 8 là các dịch vụ làm cho sự nghỉ ngơi của khách thêm phong phú, hấp dẫn như uốn tóc, giặt là, gửi đồ, massage, bể bơi, các trương trình văn nghệ, đồ lưu niệm,… Ngoài ra một số khách sạn có quy mô lớn còn có dịch vụ hướng dẫn viên du lịch. Dịch vụ bổ sung bắt buộc hoàn thiện hơn cho dịch vụ chính. Chẳng hạn như trước khi quyết định ở khách sạn nào, khách cần có dịch vụ thông tin về khách sạn, dịch vụ đặt chỗ trước, dịch vụ đón tiếp, mang hành lý,... Giữa dịch vụ cơ bản và dịch vụ bổ sung có mối quan hệ chặt chẽ với nhau, dịch vụ bổ sung ngày càng giữ vai trò quan trọng bởi nhu cầu của khách trọ không ngừng tăng lên, đòi hỏi sự đáp ứng của nhiều dịch vụ. Không những thế dịch vụ cơ bản rất dễ bắt chước, do đó nếu các khách sạn chỉ chú tâm vào các dịch vụ chính thì kết quả là các khách sạn sẽ hầu hết giống nhau hoặc xích lại gần nhau. Trong khi đó, cuộc chiến giữa các khách sạn ngày càng trở nên khốc liệt hơn, mỗi doanh nghiệp phải tự xây dựng cho mình hướng đi riêng, do đó chiến lược dị biệt hoá sản phẩm đã và đang được các khách sạn khai thác và tận dụng triệt để. Sự phân biệt được đánh giá ở chất lượng phục vụ, hình thức cung cấp dịch vụ bổ sung. Điều này dẫn đến một thực tế là dịch vụ bổ sung giữ vai trò quan trọng đối với sự quyết định đi hay ở của khách. 1.1.2. Đặc điểm của sản phẩm dịch vụ trong khách sạn Để làm rõ bản chất dịch vụ trong khách sạn, chúng ta tiếp tục tìm hiểu về đặc điểm của sản phẩm dịch vụ. 1.1.2.1. Dịch vụ là những sản phẩm mang tính vô hình Đây chính là một đặc tính riêng của sản phẩm dịch vụ. Ví dụ khi một sản phẩm mới ra đời, thông tin tới được khách hàng có thể nói lên một vài lợi ích của nó. Tuy nhiên, lợi ích thực sự mà thể thấy sản phẩm đó mang lại chỉ có thể nhận biết được sau khi đã trải qua việc sử dụng. Chất lượng của hàng hoá, ví dụ như xà phòng, người sử dụng có được thông qua việc giặt quần áo bẩn. Còn đối với sản phẩm dịch vụ, chất lượng của nó rất khó đo lường một cách chính xác vì nó phụ thuộc vào sự cảm nhận của khách hàng. Và bởi vì khách hàng không giống nhau nên cách cảm nhận của họ cũng khác nhau. Do đó việc xây dựng một sản phẩm dịch vụ phù hợp là rất khó khăn. Các khách sạn đã hạn chế bớt
  9. 9. Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 9 nhược điểm do đặc điểm này mang lại bằng cách chỉ chuyên phục vụ những khách hàng đến từ thị trường mục tiêu (khách hàng mục tiêu). 1.1.2.2. Việc cung cấp và tiêu dùng dịch vụ xảy ra đồng thời tại cùng địa điểm Sản phẩm hàng hoá được sản xuất trước khi bán, còn sản phẩm dịch vụ chỉ được tạo ra khi có sự tham gia của khách hàng. Một ví dụ đơn cử như khi khách hàng vào nhà hàng, chỉ sau khi họ yêu cầu, sự phục vụ của nhân viên mới được thực hiện và chính họ sẽ tiêu dùng dịch vụ ngay tại đó. Đối với các dịch vụ khác cũng vậy. Điều đó chứng tỏ việc sản xuất và tiêu dùng dịch vụ xảy ra đồng thời. 1.1.2.3. Không có sự chuẩn mực trong việc tiêu dùng của khách Mỗi khách hàng có sở thích, thói quen không giống nhau do sự khác nhau về khu vực địa lý, sự ảnh hưởng của các nền văn hoá khác nhau tới lối sống, sự khác nhau về tâm sinh lý, kinh nghiệm trải qua việc sử dụng nhiều lần… nên họ có những yêu cầu, đánh giá về chất lượng dịch vụ khác nhau. Từ đó ta có thể thấy được rằng thật khó có thể đưa ra tiêu chuẩn chung cho một sản phẩm dịch vụ (dịch vụ thường bị cá nhân hoá). Điều này buộc người làm dịch vụ phải đưa ra cách phục vụ thích hợp với từng đối tượng khách nhằm đáp ứng một cách cao nhất nhu cầu của khách hàng. 1.1.2.4. Sản phẩm dịch vụ không đảm bảo đƣợc việc lƣu kho hay làm lại Trong các dịch vụ khách sạn, dịch vụ phòng bao giờ cũng đem lại lợi ích cao nhất, giá phòng thường được tính dựa trên hao mòn vật chất và hao phí sức lao động của nhân viên phục vụ. Phòng không được sử dụng ngày nào vẫn phải trả chi phí cho ngày đó nên khách sạn xây dựng các chiến lược phát triển nhằm thu hút khách và giữ khách ở lại lâu dài, tránh lãng phí. Do sản phẩm dịch vụ được tạo ra và tiêu dùng đồng thời nên bất kỳ dịch vụ nào trong khách sạn đều không thể cất giữ hay làm lại, làm thử, sai sót trong quá trình tạo ra sản phẩm dịch vụ có thể dẫn đến hậu quả nghiêm trọng là làm cho khách hàng mất lòng tin vào hệ thống dịch vụ trong khách sạn. Điều này đòi hỏi khách sạn phải cung cấp nhiều sản phẩm cao hơn sự mong chờ của khách, việc thiết kế tạo ra các sản phẩm phải tuân theo yêu cầu của khách, đáp ứng yêu cầu đó một cách tốt nhất. Việc ế của sản phẩm được tính cho mỗi đơn vị thời gian sử dụng, do đó
  10. 10. Giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ tại khách sạn Ngọc Lan – Đà Lạt GVHD: Th.S Trần Phi Hoàng 10 phải luôn luôn cập nhật thông tin hàng ngày để đánh giá tình hình kinh doanh, từ đó có sự điều chỉnh cho phù hợp. 1.1.2.5. Trong quá trình tạo ra sản phẩm dịch vụ luôn có sự tham gia của khách hàng Trên thực tế, khách hàng có vai trò quyết định đối với việc sản xuất ra các sản phẩm dịch vụ. Cụ thể như, khi nhà cung cấp bán hàng tức cho thuê dịch vụ phòng, dịch vụ ăn uống… cho khách hàng, khách hàng sử dụng chúng, lúc đó sản phẩm dịch vụ mới được tạo ra. Biết sử dụng những lợi thế của mình để khai thác và phục vụ một cách tốt nhất những nhu cầu của khách, nhà cung ứng sẽ thành công. 1.1.2.6. Sản phẩm dịch vụ thƣờng đƣợc dùng ở một nơi nhất định, không di chuyển đƣợc Khách sạn được xây dựng ở xa nơi cư trú thường xuyên của du khách, nên nếu muốn sử dụng dịch vụ khách phải đến tận nơi có. Điều này gây khó khăn rất lớn cho các nhà quản lý khi muốn khách hàng hiểu rõ về sản phẩm của khách sạn mình, một hệ thống thông tin, hệ thống phân phối qua các khâu trung gian là rất cần thiết. 1.1.2.7. Kiểm tra chất lƣợng sản phẩm dịch vụ Đây là một công việc hết sức khó khăn do sản phẩm dịch vụ mang tính vô hình, được xây dựng chủ yếu dựa trên quá trình giao tiếp giữa nhân viên và khách hàng. Nhà cung cấp không thể sử dụng bất kỳ một hình thức nào để đánh giá chất lượng trừ khi dựa vào độ thỏa mãn của khách hàng. Tuy nhiên mức độ thỏa mãn của mỗi người cũng rất khác nhau (tính không đồng nhất của dịch vụ) gây khó khăn cho việc đánh giá chất lượng. 1.1.2.8. Quyền sở hữu các dịch vụ Khác với hàng hóa, khi mua hàng khách hàng được sở hữu hàng hoá đã mua tức là có sự chuyển giao quyền sở hữu. Nhưng đối với dịch vụ, khi mua sản phẩm, khách chỉ có thể sử dụng nó mà thôi (được chuyển quyền sử dụng). 1.1.2.9. Bảo hành dịch vụ Khi sản xuất ra các sản phẩm hàng hóa, các doanh nghiệp thường kèm theo thời hạn bảo hành nhất định nhằm tăng uy tín và chất lượng sản phẩm. Nhưng trong lĩnh
