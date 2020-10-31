Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh về tôn giáo và công tác tôn giáo. sự vận dụng của Đảng Cộng Sản Việt Nam trong sự nghiệp đổi mới hiện...
2 dựng từ sự kế thừa tinh hoa truyền thống văn hoá tôn giáo của dân tộc và nhân loại, từ sự vận dụng sáng tạo quan điểm về...
3 chiến để đưa giống nòi ra khỏi cái khổ ải nô lệ”5. Đến với đồng bào theo đạo Công giáo, Người nói: “Chúa Cơ đốc sinh ra ...
4 tôn giáo ra khỏi đời sống chính trị. Theo Hồ Chí Minh: Tổ quốc độc lập, tổ quốc được giải phóng thì tôn giáo mới tự do. ...
5 làm sai chủ trương, chính sách tôn giáo của Đảng và Chính phủ, ở cả giáo chức, tín đồ và cán bộ, đảng viên. Mê tín dị đo...
6 hoá của tôn giáo như: đình, chùa, miếu, nhà thờ, bảo vệ quyền tự do tín ngưỡng của nhân dân; giáo dục tư tưởng cho cán b...
7 về tôn giáo thì có tới 60% Bác nói về công giáo, nói tới đồng bào theo đạo thiên chúa. Trong bài phát biểu với đoàn đại ...
8 cùng làm với đồng bào, phải có tính tổ chức, tính kỷ luật và lòng kiên trì trong công tác vận động đồng bào theo đạo. Tấ...
9 DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 54252 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: tailieumau.vn Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

de tai tu tuong ho chi kinh ve ton giao va cong tac ton giao

10 views

Published on

Download báo cáo tiểu luận môn học với đề tài: Tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh về tôn giáo và công tác tôn giáo, sự vận dụng của Đảng Cộng Sản Việt Nam trong sự nghiệp đổi mới hiện nay

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

de tai tu tuong ho chi kinh ve ton giao va cong tac ton giao

  1. 1. Tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh về tôn giáo và công tác tôn giáo. sự vận dụng của Đảng Cộng Sản Việt Nam trong sự nghiệp đổi mới hiện nay MỞ ĐẦU Xu thế toàn cầu hóa, quốc tế hóa hiện nay đang tạo ra những cơ hội thuận lợi cho sự phát triển đất nước, đời sống đa phần nhân dân được cải thiện, trong đó có các tín đồ tôn giáo; bên cạnh đó cũng tạo môi trường khách quan, thuận lợi cho sự phát triển tín ngưỡng tôn giáo và tàng trữ trong lòng nó những yếu tố tiêu cực. Cùng với những vấn đề “dân tộc”, “dân chủ”, “nhân quyền”, vấn đề tôn giáo hiện nay đang là một vấn đề nhạy cảm và có nhiều diễn biến phức tạp. Các thế lực thù địch đang lợi dụng vấn đề “tôn giáo” để tác động, can thiệp vào công việc nội bộ của nước ta, phục vụ các ý đồ chính trị phản động của chúng. Tình trạng lợi dụng tôn giáo để chống phá, vu khống đường lối lãnh đạo của Đảng, phá hoại khối đại đoàn kết dân tộc đang có xu hướng tăng lên. Một số lực lượng trong các tôn giáo đang có ý định liên kết với nhau, thực hiện “liên tôn” chống cộng. Tình hình đó đòi hỏi chúng ta phải nghiên cứu sâu sắc tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh về tôn giáo và công tác tôn giáo, nghiên cứu sự vận dụng của Đảng ta trong sự nghiệp đổi mới hiện nay, làm sáng tỏ hơn giá trị của tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh về tôn giáo và công tác tôn giáo đối với cách mạng Việt Nam, đồng thời vận dụng linh hoạt phương pháp Hồ Chí Minh để giải quyết vấn đề tôn giáo hiện nay. Dựa trên thế giới quan, phương pháp luận duy vật biện chứng và những kiến thức lý luận đã được trang bị về chủ nghĩa vô thần khoa học, tác giả lựa chọn vấn đề “Tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh về tôn giáo và công tác tôn giáo. Sự vận dụng của Đảng Cộng sản Việt Nam trong sự nghiệp đổi mới hiện nay” để làm chủ đề của tiểu luận. NỘI DUNG 1. Những tư tưởng cơ bản của Hồ Chí Minh về tôn giáo và công tác tôn giáo. Trong hoạt động lý luận của mình, Hồ Chí Minh luôn kế thừa và phát triển sáng tạo những quan điểm của các nhà kinh điển của chủ nghĩa Mác-Lênin về tín ngưỡng, tôn giáo vào điều kiện cụ thể của Việt nam. Người viết: “Mác đã xây dựng học thuyết của mình trên một triết lý nhất định của lịch sử, nhưng lịch sử nào? Lịch sử châu Âu. Mà châu Âu là gì? Đó chưa phải là toàn thể nhân loại”1, vì thế, cần bổ sung và phát triển học thuyết đó bằng thực tiễn của các dân tộc phương Đông và Việt Nam. Theo Người, vấn đề tín ngưỡng, tôn giáo ở Việt nam có những đặc điểm khác với phương Tây. Cần phải nghiên cứu tôn giáo ở Việt Nam để tập hợp lực lượng tiến hành cách mạng vô sản, đồng thời trang bị cho những người cộng sản quan điểm, thái độ đúng đối với vấn đề tôn giáo. Một trong những di sản to lớn mà Hồ Chí Minh để lại cho Đảng ta đó là hệ thống những tư tưởng cách mạng và khoa học về tôn giáo và công tác tôn giáo. Những tư tưởng này được xây 1 Hồ Chí Minh, Toàn tập, tập 1, Nxb Chính trị Quốc gia, Hà Nội, 1995, tr.465.
  2. 2. 2 dựng từ sự kế thừa tinh hoa truyền thống văn hoá tôn giáo của dân tộc và nhân loại, từ sự vận dụng sáng tạo quan điểm về vấn đề tôn giáo của chủ nghĩa Mác - Lê nin vào điều kiện cụ thể Việt Nam, và từ chính từ đạo đức, nhân cách, tài năng của Người. 1.1. Tư tưởng cơ bản của Hồ Chí Minh về tôn giáo ở Việt Nam Trước hết, theo Hồ Chí Minh: cơ sở triết học của tôn giáo là chủ nghĩa duy tâm. Người khẳng định: “tôn giáo là duy tâm, cộng sản là duy vật”2. Người tiếp cận tôn giáo dưới nhiều góc độ mang tính toàn diện với tính cách là triết học, văn hoá. Đặc biệt, Hồ Chí Minh đã đi vào khai thác mặt tích cực đạo đức của tôn giáo. Trong bài viết “đạo đức của Mỹ” đăng trên báo Nhân dân, số 12 ngày 14/6/1951, Người đã chỉ rõ: “Chúa Giêxu dạy: đạo đức là bác ái. Phật thích ca dạy: đạo đức là từ bi. Khổng Tử dạy: đạo đức là nhân nghĩa”3. Rõ ràng, theo Hồ Chí Minh, tôn giáo cũng có mặt tích cực của nó, chứ tôn giáo không phải là thứ hoàn toàn “độc hại”, xấu xa, tiêu cực... Về mặt tích cực của tôn giáo: Theo quan niệm của Hồ Chí Minh, đối với người có tín ngưỡng, đức tin tôn giáovà lòng yêu nước không mâu thuẫn nhau, mà ngược lại luôn thống nhất với nhau. Vì thế, Hồ Chí Minh không bao giờ xúc phạm đến đức tin tôn giáo, Người lên án khía cạnh chính trị của tôn giáo, nhưng lại rất trân trọng những những giá trị văn hoá, yếu tố tích cực về đạo đức và những khía cạnh nhân văn, niềm tin vào con người của tôn giáo. Người nói: “vì lẽ sinh tồn cũng như mục đích của cuộc sống, loài người mới sáng tạo và phát minh ra ngôn ngữ, chữ viết, đạo đức, pháp luật, khoa học, tôn giáo, văn học, nghệ thuật, những công cụ cho sinh hoạt hàng ngày về mặc, ăn, ở và các phương thức sử dụng. Toàn bộ những sáng tạo và phát minh đó tức là văn hoá”4. Theo Người, ưu điểm của tôn giáo là có tính hướng thiện. Người chỉ ra các ưu điểm cụ thể của các tôn giáonhư: Đạo Khổng có ưu điểm là sự tu dưỡng đạo đức cá nhân;đạothiên chúa có lòng nhân ái cao cả; đạo phật có lòng từ bi hỷ xả…đó chính là những giá trị nhân văn của nhân loại cần được bảo vệ, giữ gìn và phát triển. Từ quan niệm đúng đắn về tín ngưỡng, tôn giáo, Hồ chí Minh đã nhìn thấy sự tương đồng, sự phù hợp giữa mục đích của tôn giáo với sự nghiệp giải phóng dân tộc và xây dựng xã hội mới ở nước ta. Người đã nhiều lần nói với đồng bào có tín ngưỡng rằng, mụctiêu của Đức Chúa, Đức Phật… không khác gì mục tiêu của những người cách mạng. Đến với đồng bào theo Phật giáo, Người nói: “Đức Phật đại từ, đại bi, cứu khổ cứu nạn, muốn cứu chúng sinh ra khỏi khổ nạn, Người phải đấu tranh diệt lũ ác ma. Nay đồng bào ta đại đoàn kết hy sinh của cải xương máu, kháng chiến đến cùng để đánh tan thực dân phản động, để cứu dân ra khỏi khổ nạn, để giữ quyền thống nhất và độc lập cho Tổ quốc. Thế là chúng ta làm theo lòng đại từ đại bi của Đức Phật Thích Ca, kháng 2 Hå ChÝ Minh, Toµn tËp, S®d, tËp 7, tr.115. 3 Hồ Chí Minh, Toàn tập, Sđd, tập 6, tr.225. 4 Hồ Chí Minh. Toàn tập, Sđd, tËp 3, tr.431.
  3. 3. 3 chiến để đưa giống nòi ra khỏi cái khổ ải nô lệ”5. Đến với đồng bào theo đạo Công giáo, Người nói: “Chúa Cơ đốc sinh ra làm gương mọi giống phúc đức như: hy sinh vì nước, vì dân, làm gương lao động…. Tin thờ chúa bằng tinh thần. Chúng ta kháng chiến cứu nước, thi đua tăng gia sản xuất và tiết kiệm, cải cách ruộng đất làm cho người cày có ruộng, tín ngưỡng tự do. Như thế là việc làm của chính phủ và nhân dân ta đều hợp với tinh thần Phúc âm”6. Hồ Chí Minh có quan điểm lịch sử cụ thể sâu sắc về tôn giáo. Theo Người, ở Việt Nam không có tôn giáo như ở phương Tây. Việc thờ cúng tổ tiên của con người Việt Nam như một việc làm phổ biến, không có một uy quyền tuyệt đối như một linh mục. Người phát hiện ra tính nhân văn cao cả của việc thờ cúng tổ tiên của con người Việt Nam, đó chính là chủ nghĩa bình đẳng trong việc thờ cúng, tất cả mọi người khi chết đều được thờ cúng và đều có thể trở thành “thần”. Quan điểm lịch sử cụ thể sâu sắc về tôn giáo của Hồ Chí Minh còn được thể hiện ở việc Hồ Chí Minh đã đánh giá vai trò của các tín đồ, chức sắc trong tôn giáo là rất khác nhau và rất biện chứng. Một mặt, Người đề cập đến mặt tốt của tôn giáo. Theo Hồ Chí Minh: nhân dân ta dù lương hay giáo đều tốt cả, phần lớn đồng bào tôn giáo đều yêu nước, kháng chiến, nhưng một phần bị địch lợi dụng như ngụy quân, cao đài, hoà hảo, công giáo ở Ninh Bình, dẫn đến hoài nghi chính sách của Đảng. Người cũng tố cáo mạnh mẽ sâu sắc tội ác của giáo hội đối với nhân dân và dân tộc Việt Nam, Người vạch rõ: “người nông dân An Nam bị hành hình vừa bằng lưỡi lê của nền văn minh tư bản chủ nghĩa, vừa bằng cây thánh giá của Hội Thánh đĩ bợm”7, bọn giáo sĩ như bọn gian phi vào hôi của khi nhà cháy; nhà chung đã mua chuộc lừa đảo cưỡng bức nhân dân, họ thực hiện ăn cắp giấy chứng nhận ruộng đất, họ cho vay nặng lãi, hoặc bằng thủ đoạn đê hèn khác; do thám đưa đường làm tay sai cho thực dân Pháp, phản bội lại lợi ích của dân tộc, trực tiếp tham gia cướp, phá của cải của nhân dân, khiêu khích chia sẻ hận thù dân tộc… Bên cạnh đó, Hồ Chí Minh cũng kịp thời biểu dương những gương tốt, việc tốt của đồng bào theo đạo, theo Hồ Chí Minh: đồng bào lương, giáo đều tốt. Đồng thời, Người còn trực tiếp khen ngợi những linh mục thực sự sống tốt đời, đẹp đạo, như linh mục Lê Văn Liêm, khen ngợi đồng bào theo đạo Hoà Hảo đã quay súng về với Tổ quốc chống xâm lược. Người hết sức tôn trọng sự hy sinh cao cả của những ngườisáng lập ra tôn giáo. Người viết: “Chúa cơ đốc hy sinh để cứu loài người khỏi ách nô lệ và đưa loài người về hạnh phúc, bình đẳng, bác ái, tự do”8, hoặc Phật, Khổng Tử, Chúa trời là những vị chí tôn... Quan điểm của Hồ Chí Minh về tôn giáo còn được thể hiện ở sự nhận thức đúng và giải quyết đúng giữa tôn giáo và chính trị, giữa đạo và đời, giữa đời sống vật chất và đời sống tinh thần. Đặc biệt là tư tưởng về mối quan hệ giữa tôn giáo và chính trị: Tôn giáo không thể tách ra khỏi đời sống chính trị, Người đã phê phán kịch liệt quan điểm của linh mục Nguyễn Văn Lý đòi tách 5 Hồ Chí Minh. Toàn tập, Sđd, tập 5, tr.197. 6 Hồ Chí Minh. Toàn tập, Sđd, tập 7, tr.197. 7 Hå ChÝ Minh, Toµn tËp, S®d, tËp 1, tr.229. 8 Hå ChÝ Minh, Toµn tËp, S®d, tËp 7, tr.197.
  4. 4. 4 tôn giáo ra khỏi đời sống chính trị. Theo Hồ Chí Minh: Tổ quốc độc lập, tổ quốc được giải phóng thì tôn giáo mới tự do. Đồng bào ta no ấm phần xác, thong dong phần hồn, cha chỉ lo phần hồn còn phần đời là của chính phủ... Những quan điểm trên đã thể hiện đầy đủ tính cách mạng và khoa học của Hồ Chí Minh trong quá trình vận dụng quan điểm của Mác - Lê nin về tôn giáo vào điều kiện cụ thể của nước ta. Đồng thời, thể hiện rõ tính đặc sắc tư tưởng tôn giáo của Người. Tư tưởng về tôn giáo của Người mãi mãi còn giữ nguyên giá trị, là cơ sở để Đảng, Nhà nước ta hoạch định chính sách tôn giáo trong các giai đoạn cách mạng. 1.2. Tư tưởng cơ bản của Hồ Chí Minh về công tác tôn giáo ở Việt Nam. Hồ Chí Minh không chỉ có tầm nhìn sắc sảo, khách quan, khoa học về tôn giáo mà Người còn có những đóng góp lớn mang tính đặc sắc riêng có của mình về công tác tôn giáo. Hay nói cách khác, Hồ Chí Minh đã phát triển tư tưởng của chủ nghĩa Mác - Lê nin về công tác tôn giáo lên một trình độ mới, thể hiện ở những nội dung cơ bản sau: Một là, Hồ Chí Minh thật sự tôn trọng tự do, tín ngưỡng của nhân dân. Kể cả trước, trong và sau cách mạng tháng 8 năm 1945 cũng như xuyên suốt cuộc đời hoạt động cách mạng của mình. Hồ Chí Minh luôn luôn là tấm gương sáng trong cả nhận thức và hành động về sự tôn trọng tự do, tín ngưỡng của nhân dân. Ngay từ năm 1941, trong 10 chính sách của Việt Minh, Người đã đề cập đến vấn đề tự do, tín ngưỡng của nhân dân. Người chỉ rõ: Chính phủ Việt Minh ban bố quyền tự do, tín ngưỡng và không phân biệt tôn giáo. Đặc biệt, ngay sau khi cách mạng tháng 8 thành công, trong bài viết: “Những nhiệm vụ cấp bách của nhà nước Việt nam dân chủ cộng hoà” ngày 3/9/1945, một trong sáu nhiệm vụ mà Hồ Chí Minh đề cập đến là vấn đề tôn giáo. Người chỉ rõ: “thực dân và phong kiến thi hành chính sách chia rẽ đồng bào Giáo và đồng bào Lương, để dễ thống trị. Tôi đề nghị chính phủ ta tuyên bố: TÍN NGƯỠNG TỰ DO và Lương Giáo đoàn kết”9 Hồ Chí Minh phê phán các hành động, việc làm vi phạm đến tự do, tín ngưỡng của nhân dân. Người vạch rõ: “Không nên xúc phạm tín ngưỡng phong tục của dân (như nằm trước bàn thờ, giơ chân lên bếp, đánh đàn trong nhà, v.v…”10. Đặc biệt, sự tôn trọng tự do, tín ngưỡng của nhân dân còn được thể hiện chính bằng hành động cao cả của Người. Người đã đíchthân dự những buổi lễ cầu hồn khi đồng bào công giáo bị giặc Pháp giết hại, hoặc tự tay vẽ ảnh phật cho đồng bào theo đạo phật. Một mặt, Hồ Chí Minh giáo dục cho mọi người cần tôn trọng tư do tín ngưỡng; mặt khác, Người cũng nghiêm khắc phê phán những phần tử lợi dụng tín ngưỡng, tôn giáo, những kẻ hành nghề mê tín dị đoan, phê phán những việc 9 Hồ Chí Minh, Toàn tập, Sđd, tập 4, tr.9. 10 Hồ Chí Minh, Toàn tập, Sđd, tập 5, tr.409.
  5. 5. 5 làm sai chủ trương, chính sách tôn giáo của Đảng và Chính phủ, ở cả giáo chức, tín đồ và cán bộ, đảng viên. Mê tín dị đoan là những hành vi lợi dụng niềm tin mê muội, không phù hợp với tiến bộ chung, trái với lợi ích xã hội, gây thiệt hại trực tiếp cho chính người tin theo. Mê tín dị đoan là vấn đề phức tạp, việc khắc phục nó không đơn giản, vì thế Hồ Chí Minh, luôn khuyên cán bộ phải kiên trì giáo dục quần chúng, phải dạy cho đồng bào: 1. Thường thức vệ sinh để cho dân bớt đau ốm. 2. Thường thức khoa học để bớt mê tín nhảm. Đồng thời, Hồ ChíMinh đã tố cáo mạnh mẽ sự vi phạm tự do tín ngưỡng của địch: “Bọn đế quốc phản động do Mỹ cầm đầu thường vẫn tuyên bố là kính trọng tôn giáo. Chúng lại mở mồm vu cáo Liên Xô, các nước dân chủ nhân dân, các đảng cộng sản và công nhân không tôn trọng tôn giáo.... - và Hồ Chí Minh khẳng định: Bọn đế quốc phản động không có chút gì kính trọng tôn giáo, và những lời chúng nói toàn là để lừa bịp những người tôn giáo”11. Hai là, theo quan điểm của Hồ Chí Minh: mọi công tác tôn giáo đều hướng tới xây dựng khối đại đoàn kết toàn dân, xây dựng khối đoàn kết giữa đồng bào theo đạo và không theo đạo, giữa đồng bào lương và đồng bào theo đạo thiên chúa. Đồng thời, Hồ Chí Minh luôn luôn xác định đúng trọng tâm, trọng điểm công tác tôn giáo - đó là công tác công giáo. Đoàn kết không phân biệt lương, giáo và đoàn kết giữa những người có tín ngưỡng, tôn giáo với những người không theo tín ngưỡng, tôn giáo, giữa những người theo tôn giáo khác nhau là một bộ phận trong tư tưởng “Đoàn kết, đoàn kết, đại đoàn kết; Thành công, thành công, đại thành công” của Người. Tư tưởng của Chủ tịch Hồ Chí Minh về đoàn kết lương - giáo được thể hiện trên những nội dung cơ bản đó là: Hồ Chí Minh đã chỉ rõ cơ sở khách quan vững chắc của khối đoàn kết là lợi ích chung của mọi người Việt nam giáo cũng như lương - đó là quyền được sống trong độc lập, tự do, hạnh phúc. Đây chính là mẫu số chung, điểm đại đồng để gắn kết mọi người thành một khối đoàn kết vững chắc. Từ bao đời nay, nhân dân ta hết sức coi trọng “tình làng, nghĩa xóm”, “ người chung một nước…” đó là một trong những yếu tố tạo nên sức mạnh Việt nam trong dựng nước và giữ nước. Hồ Chí Minh còn mở rộng đối tượng cần đoàn kết đến “tất cả những ai vẫn còn thừa nhận mình là con dân nước Việt nam”, nhờ thế mà gạt đi được những đối kháng về quyền lợi bộ phận trong những hoàn cảnh nhất định để tập trung phục vụ lợi ích chung của toàn dân tộc. Hồ Chí Minh kiên quyết phê phán nhữnghànhvi lợi dụng tín ngưỡng, tôn giáo, lợi dụng tự do tín ngưỡng để kích động hoạt động chống phá sự nghiệp cách mạng của nhân dân,chia rẽ đoàn kết lương - giáo, xâm phạm lợi ích chung của đất nước, của toàn dân tộc. Theo Người, bọn đội lốt tôn giáo để chống phá cách mạng là bọn “Việt gian đồng thời cũng là giáo gian”. Người đã đưa ra nhiều biện pháp để chống lại sự lợi dụng đó của kẻ thù. Trong đó có những giải pháp hết sức quan trọng đó là: Ra sắc lệnh về việc bảo tồn, bảo vệ các di sản văn 11 Hồ Chí Minh, Toàn tập, Sđd, Tập 6, tr.582.
  6. 6. 6 hoá của tôn giáo như: đình, chùa, miếu, nhà thờ, bảo vệ quyền tự do tín ngưỡng của nhân dân; giáo dục tư tưởng cho cán bộ của Chính phủ quán triệt tinh thần ấy để một mặt thực hiện tốt chính sách tôn giáo đối với đồng bào có đạo, mặt khác phải kiên quyết đấu tranh, vạch trần những kẻ lợi dụng tôn giáo để chống nhân dân, chống chế độ; quan tâm thực sự đến đời sống vật chất cũng như tinh thần của đồng bào các tôn giáo.v.v. Hồ Chí Minh đã chỉ ra những giải pháp cơ bản để xây dựng khối đại đoàn kết toàn dân. Trước hết để chăm lo khối đại đoàn kết toàn dân, cần phải giáo dục mục đích của đoàn kết là kháng chiến kiến quốc chống thực dân Pháp và đế quốc Mỹ xâm lược, bảo vệ nền độc lập dân tộc. Trong thư gửi đồng bào nhân ngày lễ thiên chúa giáng sinh: Người chỉ rõ: “Toàn thể đồng bào ta, không chia lương giáo, đoàn kết chặt chẽ, quyết lòng kháng chiến, để giữ gìn non sông tổ quốc, mà cũng để giữ gìn quyền tôn giáo tự do”12. Trên cương vị là người đứng ở vị trí cao nhất của Đảng, Nhà nước, Người đã đưa ra chính sách và các việc làm cụ thể để xây dựng khối đại đoàn kết tôn giáo. Chẳng hạn, thông qua các vị chức sắc trong tôn giáo để xây dựng khối đoàn kết đồng bào giáo dân. Trong “Thư gửi giám mục Lê Hữu Từ”. Người viết: “Thưa Cụ, chính phủ dự bị phái đại biểu vào miền Nam Trung bộ để uý lạo đồng bào trong đó. Vì ở miền đó cũng có nhiều đồng bào công giáo, nên tôi muốn nhờ cụ chọn cho một vị linh mục thân tín của cụ cùng đi với các đại biểu của chính phủ vào thăm đồng bào ta”13. Hơn nữa, ở đâu? nơi nào? kẻ thù hoặc những kẻ đội lốt tôn giáo phá hoại khối đại đoàn kết tôn giáo thì Người đã trực tiếp chỉ đạo hoặc cử cán bộ tin cậy vào giải quyết. Chẳng hạn khi Bác cử đồng chí Vũ Đình Huỳnh đến phát hiện nơi đang có biến cố về tôn giáo, Bác đã căn dặn: Nhiệm vụ của chú ở đó là giàn xếp mối quan hệ giữa cụ Từ và chính quyền địa phương để xây dựng khối đại đoàn kết..., bất kì thế nào chú phải đi gặp cụ Từ để giải thích cho hết sự hiểu lầm đó... Quan điểm của Hồ Chí Minh về công tác tôn giáo còn nhằm vào mục đích của sự đoàn kết toàn dân, đoàn kết lương giáo để cứu nước, cứu dân là vô cùng cần thiết, đồng thời, Người cũng bảo vệ nền độc lập tự do của dân tộc. Trong “Thư gửi đồng bào công giáo toàn quốc nhân dịp lễ đức chúa giáng sinh”, Người chỉ rõ: “Nhân dịp lễ Đức Chúa giáng sinh, tôi thân ái gửi đồng bào lời chúc phúc. Trong khi bọn thực dân Pháp và can thiệp Mỹ tìm mọi cách chia rẽ lương giáo, hòng cướp nước ta, thì việc đoàn kết toàn dân, đoàn kết lương giáo để cứu nước, cứu dân là vô cùng cần thiết. Tôi thành thật khen ngợi những đồng bào công giáo đang hăng hái tham gia kháng chiến cứu nước. Tôi mong tất cả đồng bào công giáo chúng ta đoàn kết chặt chẽ với đồng bào toàn quốc, kháng chiến mạnh hơn để tiêu diệt bọn xâm lược và bè lũ việt gian bán nước, giải phóng cho Tổ quốc”14. Sự sáng tạo đặc sắc trong tư tưởng tôn giáo của Hồ Chí Minh còn thể hiện: Hồ ChíMinh luôn luôn xác định đúng trọng tâm, trọng điểm công tác tôn giáo - đó là công tác công giáo. Theo thống kê, trong các bài phát biểu của Bác 12 Hồ Chí Minh, Toàn tập, Sđd, Tập 4, tr.490. 13 Hồ Chí Minh, Toàn tập, Sđd, Tập 4, tr.211. 14 Hồ Chí Minh, Toàn tập, Sđd, Tập 6, tr.589.
  7. 7. 7 về tôn giáo thì có tới 60% Bác nói về công giáo, nói tới đồng bào theo đạo thiên chúa. Trong bài phát biểu với đoàn đại biểu Công an Cu Ba, Bác đã đề cập: ở Việt Nam vấn đề tôn giáo chính là vấn đề công giáo. Theo quan điểm của Người: Công tác vận động quần chúng là nói đến công tác vận động đồng bào tôn giáo. Trong thực tiễn cáchmạng, thời kì nào vấn đề tôn giáo có sự “bức xúc” thì Người đều giành nhiều tâm huyết, thời gian vào việc đó. Cụ thể thời kì 1945 - 1946, 1954 - 1956 là hai thời kì có rất nhiều bài viết, bài nói của Người về tôn giáo đặc biệt là vấn đề công giáo. Ba là, Hồ Chí Minh luôn luôn sáng tạo hình thức, phương pháp mới trong công tác tôn giáo. Trong công tác tôn giáo, Hồ Chí Minh không cứng nhắc hình thức và phương pháp tiến hành mà Người luôn luôn có sự sáng tạo về hình thức và phương pháp mới cho phù hợp với yêu cầu đòi hỏi của thực tiễn. Chính những cái không thành công trong công tác tôn giáo vừa chứng minh sự cao cả vĩ đại của Hồ Chí Minh, vừa minh chứng cho sự sáng tạo hình thức, phương pháp mới về công tác tôn giáo. Hồ Chí Minh định chủ trương xây dựng giáo hội việc làm theo tam đồng: tự sinh, tự dưỡng và tự lập không dính dáng đến toà thánh Vaticăng nhưng không được. Hay sau năm 1956, Người có ý định thành lập tổ chức tin lành yêu nước, Người gọi mục sư Lê Văn Thái để thuyết phục nhưng không thành vì mục sư Lê Văn Thái cho rằng: tôn giáo của chúng tôi không phải là tôn giáo nhập thế..., mong cụ thứ lỗi cho.. đơn cử những việc làm của Hồ Chí Minh như vậy chúng ta càng tự hào về Bác. Mặt khác, sự sáng tạo vận dụng nhiều hình thức, phương pháp mới của Hồ Chí Minh về công tác tôn giáo còn được thể hiện ở việc: Hồ Chí Minh tìm kiếm sự đồng thuận giữa mục tiêu của cách mạng với mục đích của những người sáng tạo ra tôn giáo. Dĩ nhiên là mục tiêu cách mạng đồng thuận với mục đích của tôn giáo nguyên thủy chứ không phải thứ tôn giáo bị lợi dụng hoặc trong quá trình vận động, nó có thể bị biến chất, bị tha hoá. Hồ Chí Minh tiến hành công tác tôn giáo với tư tưởng của những người đồng cảm với suy nghĩ, tình cảm, niềm tin của những người đồng thuận vì lợi ích của dân tộc, tổ quốc. Ngay trong cách sử dụng ngôn ngữ, văn phong của mình cũng rất gần gũi và gây được sự đồng cảm với đồng bào tôn giáo, Người chưa bao giờ gọi công giáo là “thiên chúa giáo”, mà Người thừa nhận tên gọi của họ, Người rất thiên tài trong sử dụng ngôn từ, nắm chắc nội dung của các giáo lý, giáo luật để thu phục đồng bào theo đạo. Đồng thời, bằng thủ pháp vạch rõ âm mưu chia rẽ của bọn thực dân đế quốc như một mặt đối lập để làm công tác tôn giáo. Người viết: “bọn thực dân Pháp và can thiệp Mỹ mưu cướp nước ta, bọn Việt gian bù nhìn mưu bán nước ta. Chúng muốn bắt dân ta làm nô lệ. Chúng phạm nhiều tội ác, như đốt phá tượng thánh, nhà thờ, giết hại nhân dân lương và giáo. Chúng đã bạo ngược làm trái hẳn với lời chúa”15. Trong công tác tôn giáo, Hồ Chí Minh chỉ ra phương pháp, phương châm để tiến hành vận động đồng bào công giáo là phải 3 cùng: cùng ăn, cùng ở, 15 Hồ Chí Minh, Toàn tập, Sđd, Tập 7, tr.197.
  8. 8. 8 cùng làm với đồng bào, phải có tính tổ chức, tính kỷ luật và lòng kiên trì trong công tác vận động đồng bào theo đạo. Tất cả những vấn đề trên cho chúng ta thấy tư tưởng cơ bản của Hồ Chí Minh về tôn giáo và công tác tôn giáo thể hiện tính nhân văn cao cả của Người, phản ánh tính đặc sắc của Hồ Chí Minh trong việc vận dụng nguyên lý của chủ nghĩa Mác - Lê nin về công tác tôn giáo vào điều kiện cụ thể ở nước ta. Hồ Chí Minh là hiện thân mẫu mực về thái độ ứng xử đối với tôn giáo, trong những hoàn cảnh lịch sử ngặt nghèo của sự nghiệp giải phóng dân tộc, khi các thế lực phản cách mạng luôn tìm cách lợi dụng tôn giáo vì mục tiêu chính trị, chia rẽ và phá hoại khối đoàn kết dân tộc thì Hồ Chí Minh vẫn luôn tỉnh táo, sáng suốt để nhìn nhận, đánh giá và có thái độ ứng xử đúng mực đối với tôn giáo và công tác tôn giáo. Cố Thủ tướng Phạm Văn Đồng đã viết: “Hình ảnh Hồ Chí Minh đã hoàn chỉnh đức khôn ngoan của phật, lòng bác ái của chúa, triết học của Mác, thiên tài của Lênin và tình cảm của người chủ gia tộc, tất cả bao bọc trong một dáng dấp rất tự nhiên”16 2. Sự vận dụng của Đảng ta về tôn giáo và công tác tôn giáo theo tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh trong sự nghiệp đổi mới hiện nay 2.1. Vài nét về tình hình tôn giáovà sự lợi dụng tôn giáocủa các thế lực thù địch chống phá cách mạng nước ta hiện nay Hiện nay, ở Việt Nam có 14 tôn giáo với 39 tổ chức tôn giáo được Nhà nước công nhận, cấp đăng ký hoạt động. Ngoài các tôn giáo lớn du nhập từ nước ngoài, như Phật giáo, Công giáo, Tin Lành, Hồi giáo, Bà-la-môn,... còn có các tôn giáo nội sinh, như Cao Đài, Phật giáo Hòa Hảo, Bửu Sơn Kỳ Hương, Tứ Ân Hiếu Nghĩa, Tịnh độ Cư sĩ Phật hội Việt Nam,... Các tôn giáo ở nước ta, mặc dù độc lập về nghi lễ nhưng gắn bó với nhau trong khối đại đoàn kết toàn dân tộc, vì mục tiêu dân giàu, nước mạnh, dân chủ, công bằng, văn minh. Bên cạnh đó, còn có nhiều tín ngưỡng dân gian với các nghi lễ đặc sắc, phong phú, được đông đảo người dân sùng kính, như tín ngưỡng thờ Mẫu, thờ Vua Hùng, thờ Đức thánh Trần,... Theo thống kê, ở nước ta hiện có khoảng 25 triệu tín đồ tôn giáo, chiếm khoảng 27% dân số cả nước. Trong đó, chủ yếu là tín đồ Phật giáo (hơn 11 triệu người), Công giáo (gần 7 triệu người), Tin Lành (hơn 1 triệu người), Cao Đài (2,4 triệu người), Phật giáo Hòa Hảo (1,5 triệu người), Tịnh độ Cư sĩ Phật hội Việt Nam (hơn 1 triệu người); còn lại là tín đồ các tôn giáo khác, chiếm gần nửa triệu người. Số lượng chức sắc, nhà tu hành khá đông, khoảng 83 nghìn người; ngoài ra còn có 250 nghìn chức việc trông coi việc đạo ở khoảng 28 nghìn cơ sở thờ tự. * Một số vấn đề phức tạp trong tín ngưỡng, tôn giáo ở Việt Nam hiện nay Tình hình tín ngưỡng, tôn giáo ở Việt Nam hiện nay, về cơ bản là ổn định, do nhận thức ngày càng rõ của đại bộ phận tín đồ, chức sắc tôn giáo về đường lối, chính sách tự do tín ngưỡng, tôn giáo của Đảng và Nhà nước ta. Hệ thống 16 Phạm Văn Đồng, “1 con người, 1dân tộc, 1 sự nghiệp”,Nxb Sù thËt, Hà Nội, 1990, tr. 19.
  9. 9. 9 DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 54252 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: tailieumau.vn Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

×