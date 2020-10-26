Successfully reported this slideshow.
BỘ GIÁO DỤC-ĐÀO TẠO BỘ CÔNG THƯƠNG TRỪƠNG ĐẠI HỌC CÔNG NGHIỆP TP.HCM KHOA TÀI CHÍNH – NGÂN HÀNG ****** BÁO CÁO THỰC TẬP TỐ...
LỜI CẢM ƠN Qua thời gian học tập và rèn luyện tại trường Đại học Đại học Công Nghiệp TPHCM, được sự chỉ bảo và giảng dạy n...
NHẬN XÉT CỦA CƠ QUAN THỰC TẬP ...............................................................................................
NHẬN XÉT CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN Giảng viên hướng dẫn: .....................................................................
MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU...........................................................................................................
2.1.2.Cơ cấu tổ chức và chức năng từng bộ phận..............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2.1.Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức .......
2.3.Nhận xét ...........................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.1.Thành tựu đạt đ...
DANH MỤC SƠ ĐỒ - BẢNG BIỂU Sơ đồ 2.1: Cơ cấu bộ máy tổ chức của Ngân hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng - CN TP.HCM .............
8 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Ngân hàng là một trung gian tài chính, là kênh dẫn vốn quan trọng cho toàn bộ nền kinh tế. Trong môi trường c...
9 Chương 2: Thực trạng hoạt động cho vay tiêu dùng tại Ngân hàng TMCP Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng - CN TP.HCM Chương 3: Đánh giá ...
10 CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ HIỆU QUẢ CHO VAY TIÊU DÙNG CỦA NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI 1.1. Ngân hàng thương mại 1.1.1. Khái niệm v...
11 hàng bắt đầu hoạt động, nghiệp vụ đầu tiên là mở các tài khoản tiền gửi để giữ hộ và thanh toán hộ cho khách hàng, bằng...
12 - Cho vay: là việc ngân hàng đưa tiền cho khách hàng với cam kết khách hàng phải hoàn trả cả gốc và lãi trong khoảng th...
13 lại ngân hàng sẽ được sở hữu một thương phiếu chưa hết hạn ( hoặc một giấy nợ). khi thương phiếu hết hạn thì ngân hàng ...
14 ngày càng tốt hơn. CVTD được các ngân hàng triển khai khá sớm, và cho đến nay cũng đạt được những thành tựu nhất định c...
15 đình đồng thời đáp ứng các kế hoạch chi tiêu trên cơ sở kỳ vọng các khoản thu nhập trong tương lai. Vì vậy số lượng khá...
16 NHTM là tổ chức tài chính trung gian thực hiện hoạt động là huy động vốn trong dân cư và của các tổ chức xã hội để thực...
17 của khách hàng và mức cho vay tối đa của ngân hàng. Trước khi thực hiện hợp đồng cho vay ngân hàng phải cần khách hàng ...
18 Cho vay gián tiếp: là loại cho vay trong đó ngân hàng thực hiện việc cấp vốn cho khách hàng thông qua trung gian là các...
19 Bước 3: Tập hợp hồ sơ quy trình ban tín dụng phê duyệt Sau khi tiến hành thẩm định đầy đủ theo các nội dung hướng dẫn t...
