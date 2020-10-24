Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC LÂM NGHIỆP – PHÂN HIỆU ĐỒNG NAI KHOA KINH TẾ KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP NGHIÊN CỨU CÔNG TÁC QUẢN TRỊ NGUỒN NHÂN L...
i LỜI CẢM ƠN Lời đầu tiên cho em gửi lời cảm ơn tới Ban Giám Hiệu Trường Đại Học Lâm Nghiệp Phân Hiệu Miền Nam, cùng các Q...
ii DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT AQL Average quality level : Quy cách lấy mẫu đảm bảo chất lượng BHTN Bảo hiểm thất nghiệp BHXH Bảo...
iii MỤC LỤC Trang LỜI CẢM ƠN.................................................................................................
iv 2.1. Tình hình đặc điểm của Công ty TNHH Ansell VinaError! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1. Quá trình hình thành và phát tr...
v 3.1.2. Đánh giá thực trạng phân loại lao động của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.3. Đánh giá về chất lượng lao ...
vi MỘT SỐ Ý KIẾN ĐỀ XUẤT NHẰM GÓP PHẦN HOÀN THIỆN CÔNG TÁC QUẢN TRỊ NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH ANSELL VINA .............
vii 4.3.2. Giải pháp hoàn thiện công tác đào tạo và phát triển nguồn nhân lực ...............................................
viii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Trang Bảng 2.1 Tình hình cơ sở vật chất của Công ty.........Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.2 T...
ix DANH MỤC CÁC SƠ ĐỒ, BIỂU ĐỒ Trang Sơ đồ 2.1 Cơ cấu tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. Biểu ...
LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Bất kỳ một doanh nghiệp nào khi tiến hành các hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh cũng đều phải ...
2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu 2.1. Mục tiêu chung Nghiên cứu thực trạng công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell ...
- Một số ý kiến đề xuất nhằm góp phần hoàn thiện công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina. 5. Phương ...
6. Kết cấu của đề tài Kết cấu khóa luận tốt nghiệp bao gồm 4 chương: Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận về công tác quản trị nguồn nh...
Chương 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CÔNG TÁC QUẢN TRỊ NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC 1.1. Khái niệm cơ bản về quản trị nguồn nhân lực 1.1.1. Khái ni...
của tổ chức. Vai trò của bộ phận nhân lực bao gồm: - Xây dựng chính sách nhân sự cho toàn cơ quan, tổ chức. - Cố vấn cho q...
+ Chức năng kích thích, động viên: Nhằm khuyến khích, động viên nhân viên
Đề tài: Nghiên cứu công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại công ty May Nsell Vina

Download luận văn đồ án tốt nghiệp ngành quản trị kinh doanh với đề tài: Nghiên cứu công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại công ty May Nsell Vina, cho các bạn tham khảo

Published in: Education
Đề tài: Nghiên cứu công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại công ty May Nsell Vina

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC LÂM NGHIỆP – PHÂN HIỆU ĐỒNG NAI KHOA KINH TẾ KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP NGHIÊN CỨU CÔNG TÁC QUẢN TRỊ NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC TẠI CÔNG TY MAY NSELL VINA NGÀNH: QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH MÃ SỐ: 7340101 Giáo viên hướng dẫn: Ths. Nguyễn Văn Châu Sinh viên thực hiện: Lớp: K59C – Quản trị kinh doanh Khóa học: 2014 – 2018 Đồng Nai, 2018
  2. 2. i LỜI CẢM ƠN Lời đầu tiên cho em gửi lời cảm ơn tới Ban Giám Hiệu Trường Đại Học Lâm Nghiệp Phân Hiệu Miền Nam, cùng các Quý thầy cô Khoa Quản trị kinh doanh đã tạo điều kiện thuận lợi và trang bị cho em những kiến thức bổ ích trong suốt những năm học vừa qua. Em xin bày tỏ lòng biết ơn sâu sắc đến Thầy Nguyễn Văn Châu, người đã trực tiếp chỉ dạy em trong quá trình làm Khóa luận tốt nghiệp. Thầy đã tận tình hướng dẫn, giúp đỡ, bổ sung nhiều kiến thức hữu ích để em có thể hoàn thành tốt bài Khóa luận tốt nghiệp này. Em cũng xin chân thành gửi lời cảm ơn đến Ban Giám Đốc cùng các anh chị phòng Nhân sự của Công ty Trách nhiệm hữu hạn Ansell Vina, Huyện Long Thành, Tỉnh Đồng Nai đã quan tâm hướng dẫn, giúp đỡ em rất nhiệt tình, hỗ trợ, góp ý, cung cấp cho em số liệu giúp em hoàn thành Khóa luận tốt nghiệp này. Và cuối cùng, em xin kính chúc Quý thầy cô của Trường Đại Học Lâm Nghiệp Phân Hiệu Miền Nam thật nhiều sức khỏe. Chúc các anh chị phòng Nhân sự của Công ty Trách nhiệm hữu hạn Ansell Vina công tác tốt, thành công trong công việc. Kính chúc Quý Công ty làm ăn phát đạt, mở rộng quy mô và ngày càng phát triển. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn! Đồng Nai, ngày tháng năm Sinh viên thực hiện
  3. 3. ii DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT AQL Average quality level : Quy cách lấy mẫu đảm bảo chất lượng BHTN Bảo hiểm thất nghiệp BHXH Bảo hiểm xã hội BHYT Bảo hiểm y tế DMF Dung môi Dimethylformamide DN Doanh nghiệp ĐVT Đơn vị tính GTCL Giá trị còn lại HĐSXKD Hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh ISO International Organization for Standardization: Tổ chức tiêu chuẩn hóa Quốc tế IT Information Technology: Công nghệ thông tin Kaizen Không ngừng cải tiến NG Nguyên giá PTBQ Phát triển bình quân PTLH Phát triển liên hoàn PU Chất phủ Polyurethane QTNL Quản trị nhân lực QTNS Quản trị nhân sự SXKD Sản xuất kinh doanh STT Số thứ tự TNHH Trách nhiệm hữu hạn TNDN Thu nhập doanh nghiệp TSCĐ Tài sản cố định XHCN Xã hội chủ nghĩa 5S Seisou: Sạch sẽ Seiri: Sàng lọc Seiton: Sắp xếp Seiketsu: Săn sóc Shitsuke: Sẵn sàng
  4. 4. iii MỤC LỤC Trang LỜI CẢM ƠN..................................................................................................................... i DANH MỤC TỪ VIẾT TẮT .........................................................................................ii MỤC LỤC ........................................................................................................................ iii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG ............................................................................................vii DANH MỤC CÁC SƠ ĐỒ, BIỂU ĐỒ ..................................................................... viii LỜI MỞ ĐẦU.....................................................................................................................1 Chương 1 .............................................................................................................................5 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CÔNG TÁC QUẢN TRỊ NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC ..............5 1.1. Khái niệm cơ bản về quản trị nguồn nhân lực....................................................5 1.1.1. Khái niệm ...............................................................................................................5 1.1.2. Vai trò của quản trị nguồn nhân lực.................................................................5 1.1.3. Chức năng cơ bản của quản trị nhân lực.........................................................6 1.1.4. Tầm quan trọng của quản trị nhân lực.......... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2. Những nội dung chính của công tác quản trị nhân lựcError! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.1. Hoạch định nguồn nhân lực............................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2. Tuyển dụng nhân lực ........................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.1. Tuyển mộ.......................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.2. Tuyển chọn....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.3. Đào tạo và phát triển nguồn nhân lực ........... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.3.1. Mục đích của việc đào tạo và phát triển năng lực nguồn nhân lực.Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.3.2. Vai trò của đào tạo và phát triển nguồn nhân lựcError! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.4. Đánh giá thành tích........................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. Chương 2 ........................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. GIỚI THIỆU ĐẶC ĐIỂM VÀ KẾT QUẢ HOẠT ĐỘNG SẢN XUẤT KINH DOANH TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH ANSELL VINA... Error! Bookmark not defined.
  5. 5. iv 2.1. Tình hình đặc điểm của Công ty TNHH Ansell VinaError! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển của Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1.1.Thông tin chung của Công ty TNHH Ansell VinaError! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1.2. Quá trình phát triển của Công ty TNHH Ansell VinaError! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2. Chức năng, nhiệm vụ và quyền hạn cơ bản của Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina ................................................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2.1. Chức năng.....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2.2. Nhiệm vụ .......................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2.3. Quyền hạn.....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2. Cơ cấu tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của Công ty ..... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1. Chức năng, nhiệm vụ của Ban lãnh đạo....... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2. Chức năng, nhiệm vụ của các phòng ban ..... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3. Tình hình cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật của Công ty . Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4. Tình hình lao động của Công ty ........................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5. Quy trình công nghệ................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6. Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina qua 3 năm 2015 - 2017.................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7. Đánh giá ảnh hưởng của các nguồn lực đến kết quả sản xuất kinh doanh của công ty......................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7.1 Thuận lợi .............................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7.2. Khó khăn ............................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. Chương 3 ........................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. THỰC TRẠNG CÔNG TÁC QUẢN TRỊ NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH ANSELL VINA ........................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1. Thực trạng sử dụng lao động của Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina.............. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.1. Tình hình lao động của Công ty...................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
  6. 6. v 3.1.2. Đánh giá thực trạng phân loại lao động của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.3. Đánh giá về chất lượng lao động thể hiện qua trình độ của Công ty.Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.4. Thực trạng lao động của Công ty theo giới tínhError! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.5. Thực trạng lao động của Công ty theo độ tuổiError! Bookmark not defined. 3.2. Công tác hoạch định nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina.............. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1. Phân tích công việc............................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.2. Hoạch định nguồn nhân lực............................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.3. Chế độ đãi ngộ nguồn lao động....................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3. Công tác tuyển dụng nhân lực .............................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.1. Xác định nhu cầu tuyển dụng.......................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.2. Quy trình tuyển dụng ........................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.3. Nội dung tuyển dụng ......................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.4. Bố trí và sử dụng lao động ..................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.4.1. Điều kiện lao động............................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.4.2. Đánh giá mức độ hoàn thành công việc........ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.5. Công tác đào tạo và phát triển.............................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.5.1. Xác định nhu cầu đào tạo................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.5.2. Quy trình đào tạo ............................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.5.3. Xác định mục tiêu đào tạo................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.5.4. Xác định đối tượng đào tạo của Công ty........ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.5.5. Chính sách đào tạo và phát triển nguồn nhân lựcError! Bookmark not defined. 3.6. Đánh giá hiệu quả sử dụng nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina .............................................................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. Chương 4 ........................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
  7. 7. vi MỘT SỐ Ý KIẾN ĐỀ XUẤT NHẰM GÓP PHẦN HOÀN THIỆN CÔNG TÁC QUẢN TRỊ NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH ANSELL VINA .............................................................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1. Đánh giá chung về thực trạng công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina...................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1.1. Đánh giá chung về thực trạng công tác tuyển dụngError! Bookmark not defined. 4.1.1.1. Kết quả đạt được trong công tác tuyển dụng của công ty.................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1.1.2. Hạn chế trong công tác tuyển dụng của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. 4.1.2. Đánh giá về công tác đào tạo và phát triển nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina ....................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1.2.1. Kết quả đạt được trong công tác đào tạo và phát triển của Công ty ......................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1.2.2. Hạn chế trong công tác đào tạo và phát triển của Công ty ..............Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.2. Mục tiêu và định hướng của Công ty về chính sách nhân sự.................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.2.1. Mục tiêu ............................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.2.2. Định hướng phát triển nguồn nhân lực của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. 4.3. Một số giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện công tác tuyển dụng và đào tạo tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina...................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3.1. Giải pháp hoàn thiện công tác tuyển dụng.... Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3.1.1. Đa dạng hóa nguồn tuyển dụng.................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3.1.2. Tiến hành đánh giá hiệu quả công tác tuyển dụngError! Bookmark not defined. 4.3.1.3. Cải thiện quy trình, tiêu chuẩn tuyển dụngError! Bookmark not defined. 4.3.1.4. Đa dạng hóa phương pháp tuyển dụng.....Error! Bookmark not defined.
  8. 8. vii 4.3.2. Giải pháp hoàn thiện công tác đào tạo và phát triển nguồn nhân lực .......................................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3.2.1. Hoàn thiện quy chế đào tạo........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3.2.2. Đa dạng hóa các hình thức và phương pháp đào tạo nguồn nhân lực ......................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3.2.3. Phương pháp đánh giá hiệu quả công tác đào tạo và phát triển nguồn nhân lực.......................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3.2.4. Xây dựng tốt chương trình đào tạo............Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3.2.5. Nâng cao chất lượng cơ sở vật chất trang thiết bị học tập...............Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3.2.6. Giải pháp sử dụng lao động sau đào tạo..Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3.2.7. Một số biện pháp khác................................Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN ....................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. DANH MỤC TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO .................... Error! Bookmark not defined. PHỤ LỤC .......................................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
  9. 9. viii DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Trang Bảng 2.1 Tình hình cơ sở vật chất của Công ty.........Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.2 Tình hình sử dụng lao động của Công ty...Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.3 Kết quả sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina bằng chỉ tiêu giá trị........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.1 Phân loại lao động theo trình độ học vấn của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.2 Thực trạng phân loại lao động của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.3 Cơ cấu lao động của Công ty ......................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.4 Phân loại lao động theo giới tính của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.5 Phân loại lao động theo độ tuổi của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.6 Bảng phân tích công việc của Công ty.......Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.7 Hoạch định nguồn nhân lực của Công ty...Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.8 Bảng nhu cầu tuyển dụng của Công ty.......Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.9 Đánh giá mức độ hoàn thiện công việc của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.10 Nhu cầu đào tạo của Công ty ....................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.11 Mục tiêu đào tạo của Công ty ...................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.12 Đối tượng đào tạo của Công ty .................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.13 Chỉ tiêu hiệu quả sử dụng lao động của Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina trong 3 năm 2015 – 2017..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  10. 10. ix DANH MỤC CÁC SƠ ĐỒ, BIỂU ĐỒ Trang Sơ đồ 2.1 Cơ cấu tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. Biểu đồ 2.2 Tình hình sử dụng lao động của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. Sơ đồ 2.3 Quy trình công nghệ của Công ty ..............Error! Bookmark not defined. Biểu đồ 3.1 Phân loại lao động theo trình độ học vấn của Công ty ....................Error! Bookmark not defined. Biểu đồ 3.2 Cơ cấu lao động của Công ty..................Error! Bookmark not defined. Biểu đồ 3.3 Phân loại lao động theo giới tính của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. Biểu đồ 3.4 Phân loại lao động theo độ tuổi của Công tyError! Bookmark not defined. Sơ đồ 3.5 Sơ đồ quy trình phân tích công việc..........Error! Bookmark not defined. Sơ đồ 3.6 Sơ đồ quy trình tuyển dụng ........................Error! Bookmark not defined. Sơ đồ 3.7 Sơ đồ quy trình đào tạo ...............................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  11. 11. LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Bất kỳ một doanh nghiệp nào khi tiến hành các hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh cũng đều phải hội đủ hai yếu tố, đó là nhân lực và vật lực. Trong đó, nhân lực đóng vai trò cực kỳ quan trọng, có tính quyết định tới sự tồn tại và phát triển của doanh nghiệp. Chính vì vậy công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực phải được các nhà quản trị, các chủ doanh nghiệp đặt lên hàng đầu. Bởi sự cạnh tranh ngày càng gay gắt trên thị trường nên các doanh nghiệp muốn tồn tại và phát triển buộc phải cải tiến tổ chức của mình theo hướng tinh giảm gọn nhẹ, năng động, trong đó yếu tố con người mang tính quyết định. Nghiên cứu quản trị nguồn nhân lực giúp cho nhà quản trị đạt được mục đích, kết quả thông qua người khác. Một quản trị gia có thể lập kế hoạch hoàn chỉnh, xây dựng sơ đồ tổ chức rõ ràng, có hệ thống kiểm tra hiện đại chính xác, v.v…nhưng nhà quản trị đó vẫn có thể thất bại nếu không biết tuyển đúng người cho đúng việc, hoặc không biết cách khuyến khích nhân viên làm việc. Để quản trị có hiệu quả, nhà quản trị cần biết cách làm việc và hòa hợp với người khác, biết cách lôi kéo người khác làm cho mình. Nghiên cứu quản trị nguồn nhân lực giúp cho các nhà quản trị học được cách giao dịch với người khác, biết tìm ra ngôn ngữ chung, biết cách đánh giá nhân viên chính xác, biết lôi kéo nhân viên say mê với công việc, tránh được các sai lầm trong tuyển chọn, sử dụng nhân viên, biết cách phối hợp thực hiện mục tiêu của tổ chức và mục tiêu của các cá nhân, nâng cao hiệu quả của tổ chức và dần dần có thể đưa chiến lược con người trở thành một chiến lược kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp, góp phần nâng cao chất lượng và hiệu quả công tác của tổ chức. Tóm lại, quản trị nguồn nhân lực đóng vai trò trung tâm trong quá trình điều hành hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh nói chung của các doanh nghiệp, giúp doanh nghiệp có thể tồn tại, phát triển và đi lên trong cạnh tranh. Nhận thức được tầm quan trọng của vấn đề này, qua đợt thực tập tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina cùng với những kiến thức có được qua quá trình học tập tại Khoa Kinh tế - Trường Đại Học Lâm Nghiệp Phân Hiệu Miền Nam, em đã chọn Khóa luận tốt nghiệp: “Nghiên cứu công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại công ty May Nsell Vina”.
  12. 12. 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu 2.1. Mục tiêu chung Nghiên cứu thực trạng công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina. 2.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể - Hệ thống hóa cơ sở lý luận về công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực trong doanh nghiệp. - Nghiên cứu một số đặc điểm cơ bản, kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina qua 3 năm 2015 – 2017. - Đánh giá thực trạng về công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina. - Đề xuất một số giải pháp góp phần hoàn thiện công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu 3.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu Tập trung vào những vấn đề liên quan đến các hoạt động quản trị nguồn nhân lực như: hoạch định, tuyển dụng, bố trí, sử dụng, đào tạo và phát triển nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina trong giai đoạn từ năm 2015 đến năm 2017. 3.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu - Phạm vi về thời gian: Nghiên cứu công tác tuyển dụng và đào tạo nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina từ năm 2015 đến năm 2017. - Phạm vi về không gian: Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina – Đường số 7 – Khu Công Nghiệp Long Thành – Huyện Long Thành – Tỉnh Đồng Nai. - Phạm vi về nội dung: Nghiên cứu công tác tuyển dụng và đào tạo nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina. 4. Nội dung nghiên cứu - Cơ sở lý luận về công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực trong doanh nghiệp. - Giới thiệu đặc điểm, kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina qua 3 năm (2015 – 2017) - Thực trạng công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina qua 3 năm (2015 – 2017)
  13. 13. - Một số ý kiến đề xuất nhằm góp phần hoàn thiện công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina. 5. Phương pháp nghiên cứu 5.1. Phương pháp thu thập số liệu - Phương pháp thống kê: Thu thập, tổng hợp số liệu đã có liên quan đến lĩnh vực nhân sự, tham khảo các tài liệu của Công ty, các sách báo liên quan đến lĩnh vực nhân sự; thu thập thông tin, các ý kiến đóng góp của các anh chị trong Công ty. - Phương pháp tham khảo, kế thừa tài liệu sẵn có: Tài liệu về các báo cáo tài chính qua các năm, các văn bản, chứng từ của Công ty, các tài liệu có sẵn thông qua sổ sách của Công ty, giáo trình, trên internet,… - Phương pháp khảo sát, điều tra thực tế, thu thập số liệu trực tiếp tại Công ty. - Phương pháp quan sát: + Khảo sát hệ thống tổ chức các phòng ban tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina. + Khảo sát các yếu tố ảnh hưởng đến công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina. + Khảo sát thực trạng công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty, tiếp xúc thực tiễn công việc thông qua đó thu thập thông tin cần thiết. - Phương pháp chuyên gia gồm: + Tham khảo ý kiến của giáo viên hướng dẫn. + Tham khảo ý kiến của Ban lãnh đạo Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina, nhân viên các phòng ban của Công ty và những người trực tiếp sản xuất. 5.2. Phương pháp xử lý số liệu - Phương pháp so sánh: Dùng để so sánh sự biến động của các chỉ tiêu năm sau so với năm trước của Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina. + So sánh tương đối + So sánh tuyệt đối - Phương pháp phân tích: Dùng để phân tích sự biến động của lao động, các báo cáo liên quan đến tình hình hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina. - Phương pháp tổng hợp: Dùng để sắp xếp, tổng hợp lại các tài liệu, chứng từ, số liệu sau khi thu thập được từ Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina.
  14. 14. 6. Kết cấu của đề tài Kết cấu khóa luận tốt nghiệp bao gồm 4 chương: Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận về công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực. Chương 2: Giới thiệu đặc điểm và kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina – Tỉnh Đồng Nai. Chương 3: Thực trạng công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina – Tỉnh Đồng Nai. Chương 4: Một số ý kiến đề xuất nhằm góp phần hoàn thiện công tác quản trị nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Ansell Vina – Tỉnh Đồng Nai.
  15. 15. Chương 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CÔNG TÁC QUẢN TRỊ NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC 1.1. Khái niệm cơ bản về quản trị nguồn nhân lực 1.1.1. Khái niệm Nhân lực là một trong các nguồn lực quan trọng quyết định đến sự tồn tại và phát triển của bất kỳ một DN nào. Vì vậy vấn đề về nhân lực luôn được quan tâm hàng đầu. Khái niệm QTNL: “QTNL là lĩnh vực theo dõi, hướng dẫn, điều chỉnh, kiểm tra sự trao đổi chất (năng lượng, thần kinh, bắp thịt) giữa con người với các yếu tố vật chất của tự nhiên (công cụ lao động, đối tượng lao động, năng lượng...) trong quá trình tạo ra của cải vật chất và tinh thần để thoả mãn nhu cầu của con người và xã hội nhằm duy trì, bảo vệ và phát triển tiềm năng của con người”. QTNL có thể được hiểu là một trong các chức năng cơ bản của quá trình quản trị, giải quyết tất cả các vấn đề liên quan tới con người gắn với công việc của họ trong bất cứ tổ chức nào. Tóm lại, QTNL bao gồm các việc từ hoạch định, tổ chức, chỉ huy, phối hợp và kiểm soát các hoạt động liên quan đến việc thu hút, sử dụng và phát triển người lao động trong các tổ chức. [Quangbinhuni.edu.vn] 1.1.2. Vai trò của quản trị nguồn nhân lực QTNL đóng vai trò trung tâm trong việc thành lập, giúp cho các tổ chức tồn tại và phát triển trên thị trường. Tầm quan trọng của QTNL xuất phát từ vai trò quan trọng của con người. Con người là yếu tố cấu thành nên tổ chức, vận hành và quyết định sự thành bại của tổ chức. Nguồn nhân lực là một trong những nguồn lực không thể thiếu nên QTNL chính là một lĩnh vực quan trọng của quản lý trong mọi tổ chức. QTNL nhằm cũng cố và duy trì đầy đủ số lượng và chất lượng lao động cần thiết cho tổ chức để đạt được mục tiêu đề ra. Bên cạnh đó, QTNL giúp tìm kiếm và phát triển những hình thức, những phương pháp tốt nhất để người lao động có thể đóng góp nhiều sức lực cho việc đạt mục tiêu. Đồng thời kết nối những cố gắng chung tạo nên sức mạnh tập thể, quyết định hiệu quả và hoàn thành các mục tiêu
  16. 16. của tổ chức. Vai trò của bộ phận nhân lực bao gồm: - Xây dựng chính sách nhân sự cho toàn cơ quan, tổ chức. - Cố vấn cho quản trị cấp cao và các quản trị phòng ban khác về chiến lược nhân sự. - Cung cấp dịch vụ như: tuyển dụng, đào tạo và phúc lợi; giải quyết tranh chấp mâu thuẩn lao động giữa các thành viên trong các phòng ban. - Kiểm tra đánh giá chính sách (bảng lương, bảng đánh giá thành tích, thủ tục đánh giá nhân sự) của các phòng ban. Tổng hợp bản tường trình cuối cùng gửi đến quản trị cấp cao và các trưởng phòng ban. Ngày nay, vai trò của công tác QTNL ngày càng quan trọng bởi sự cạnh tranh diễn ra ngày càng gay gắt và nguồn nhân lực là yếu tố chiến lược tạo lên lợi thế cạnh tranh cho các DN. Hơn nữa, với sự phát triển của khoa học kỹ thuật đã tạo ra những nhân viên có trình độ tay nghề cao. Chất xám, tri thức, kinh nghiệm của đội ngũ này là yếu tố quyết định cho sự cạnh tranh của DN. Tuy nhiên, đó cũng là một thách thức với DN khi DN cần có đủ khả năng quản lý, môi trường cho đội ngũ này phát triển để họ cống hiến cho DN một cách lâu dài nhất. [Quantri.vn] 1.1.3. Chức năng cơ bản của quản trị nhân lực Hoạt động QTNL là hoạt động nhằm tăng cường những đóng góp có hiệu quả của lực lượng lao động vào mục tiêu của tổ chức. Đồng thời cố gắng đạt được những mục tiêu xã hội và mục tiêu cá nhân. Trên cơ sở đó hoạt động chủ yếu của QTNL có thể chia làm 3 nhóm chức năng: - Chức năng thu hút, tuyển chọn và bố trí nhân sự: Sử dụng các chính sách và biện pháp nhất định để thu hút nguồn nhân lực. Chủ yếu là giới thiệu phân tích chức vụ biên chế, lập kế hoạch cung cầu nguồn nhân lực cho DN, tuyển người, khảo sát, thông báo tuyển, lựa chọn, thu nhận và bố trí công việc. Nhóm chức năng này chú trọng vấn đề đảm bảo đủ số nhân viên với các phẩm chất phù hợp cho công việc của DN, để có thể tuyển đúng người cho đúng việc. - Chức năng duy trì và sử dụng nguồn nhân lực: Nhóm chức năng này chú trọng đến việc duy trì và sử dụng nguồn nhân lực có hiệu quả trong DN. Bao gồm:
  17. 17. + Chức năng kích thích, động viên: Nhằm khuyến khích, động viên nhân viên DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 53640 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: tailieumau.vn Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

