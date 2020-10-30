de tai nang cao chat luong hoat dong cua hoi nong dan xa

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRƯỜNG ĐÀO TẠO CÁN BỘ LÊ HỒNG PHONG THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI ---------- TIỂU LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP Trung cấp lý luận chính trị K14B...
Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo2 MỤC LỤC Mở đầu ……………………………………………………………………….. 1. Lý D...
Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo3 3.1.2 Một số mục tiêu chủ yếu…………………………………………………… 3....
Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo4 Ký hiệu chữ viết tắt HND : Hội nông dân CNH – HĐH : ...
Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo5 LỜI NÓI ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Hội nông dân Việt N...
Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo6 giữ vững ổn định chính trị, đảm bảo an ninh, quốc ph...
Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo7 - Là chủ tịch hội nông dân cơ sở, qua quá trình công...
Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo8 5. Kết cấu của tiểu luận : Ngoài phần mở dầu, kết lu...
Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo9 CHƯƠNG 1 : CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ NÔNG DÂN VÀ CÔNG TÁC VẬN...
Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo10 “phải làm cho các đoàn thể thợ thuyền và dây cày ( ...
Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo11 giảm mà phong trào cách mạng cũng khó khăn. Bác Hồ ...
Download luận văn đồ án tốt nghiệp với đề tài: Nâng Cao Chất Lượng Hoạt Động Của Hội Nông Dân Xã Chương Dương trong giai đoạn hiên nay, Thực Trạng Và Giải Pháp

  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐÀO TẠO CÁN BỘ LÊ HỒNG PHONG THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI ---------- TIỂU LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP Trung cấp lý luận chính trị K14B09 huyện Thường Tín Đề tài:“Nâng Cao Chất Lượng Hoạt Động Của Hội Nông Dân Xã Chương Dương trong giai đoạn hiên nay, Thực Trạng Và Giải Pháp” Người thực hiện : Lê Văn Thảo Chủ Tịch Hội Nông Dân Xã Người hướng dẫn : GVC : Bùi Duy Tứ Phó trưởng khoa dân vận Thường Tín, tháng 9 năm 2011
  2. 2. Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo2 MỤC LỤC Mở đầu ……………………………………………………………………….. 1. Lý Do Chọn Đề Tài…………………………………………………………... 2. Mục tiêu nhiệm vụ của đề tài………………………………………………….. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu…………………………………………….. 4. Cơ sở lý luận và phương pháp nghiên cứu…………………………………… 5. Kết cấu của tiểu luận…………………………………………………………. Chương 1 : Cơ sở lý luận về nông dân và công tác vận động nông dân…….. 1.1 Khái niệm về nông dân………………………………………………………. 1.2 Tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh và quan điểm của Đảng về nông dân và công tác vận động nông dân…………………………………………………………... 1.3 Yêu cầu nâng cao chất lượng hoạt động của hội nông dân xã Chương Dương, thực trạng, nguyên nhân và kinh nghiệm…………………………… Chương 2 : Công Tác Vận Động Nông Dân Và Hoạt Động Của Hội Nông Dân Xã Chương Dương, Thực Trạng, Nguyên Nhân Và Kinh Nghiệm……. 2.1 Đặc điểm tình hình xã Chương Dương………………………………………. 2.1.1 Điều kiện tự nhiên, kinh tế xã hội………………………………………….. 2.1.2 Tình hình tổ chức bộ máy cán bộ hội nông dân xã Chương Dương………. 2.2 Thực trạng công tác vận động nông dân xã và hoạt động của hội nông dân xã Chương Dương……………………………………………………………….. 2.2.1 Những kết quả đạtđược và nguyên nhân………………………………….. 2.2.2 Những tồn tại hạn chế và nguyên nhân……………………………………. 2.3 Một số kinh nghiệm rút ra…………………………………………………… Chương 3: Phương Hướng Và Giải Pháp Nhằm Nâng Cao Chất Lượng Hoạt Động Của Hội Nông Dân Xã Chương Dương Trong Những Năm Tới. 3.1 Phương hướng và mục tiêu chủ yếu…………………………………………. 3.1.1 Phương hướngchung………………………………………………………. Trang 5 5 7 7 7 8 9 9 9 12 15 15 15 16 17 19 22 23 25 25 25
  3. 3. Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo3 3.1.2 Một số mục tiêu chủ yếu…………………………………………………… 3.2 Một số giải pháp chính………………………………………………………. 3.2.1 Đổi mới và tăng cường sự lãnh đạo của cấp ủy Đảng…………………….. 3.2.2 Đẩymạnh công tác tuyên truyền giáo dục nâng cao trình độ cho hội viên và nông dân……………………………………………………………………… 3.2.3 Đổi mới nội dung và phương thức hoạt động của hội nông dân xã……….. 3.2.4 Tiếp tục kiện toàn tổ chức bộ máy nâng cao chất lượng đọi ngũ cán bộ hội 3.2.5 Xây dựng và thực hiện tốt quy chế phối hợp hoạt động với chính quyền, mặt trận, và các đoàn thể nhân dân khác………………………………………... Kết luận 26 27 27 28 28 29 29 31
  4. 4. Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo4 Ký hiệu chữ viết tắt HND : Hội nông dân CNH – HĐH : Công nghiệp hóa – hiện đại hóa BCH : Ban chấp hành NQ/W : Nghị quyết trung ương TC/TW : Chỉ thị trung ương KL/TW : Kết luận trung ương XHCN : Xã hội chủ nghĩa
  5. 5. Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo5 LỜI NÓI ĐẦU 1. Lý do chọn đề tài Hội nông dân Việt Nam là tổ chức chính trị xã hội của giai cấp nông dân Việt Nam, là thành viên của mặt trận tổ quốc Việt Nam. Nhìn lại 81 năm xây dựng và phát triển Hội nông dân luôn coi trọng công tác vận động nông dân sớm xây dựng khối liên minh Công - Nông. Khối liên minh công nông ngày càng được củng cố vững chắc, tạo thành đội quân hùng hậu của Cách Mạng, là một trong những nhân tố quyết định tạo nên những thắng lợi vĩ đại trong Cách Mạng tháng Tám ( 1945 ). Trong hai cuộc kháng chiến chống thực dân Pháp và đế quốc Mỹ, trong sự nghiệp xây dựng và bảo vệ tổ quốc Việt Nam XHCN và trong công cuộc đổi mới đất nước. Nhờ có liên minh với giai cấp công nhân, giai cấp nông dân đã phát huy tinh thần Cách mạng và khả năng tiềm tàng đóng gớp phần to lớn vào những thắng lợi của Cách mạng, qua đó giai cấp nông dân cũng có nhiều biến đổi, trưởng thành : từ địa vị nô lệ, bị áp bức bóc lột đã trở thành người làm chủ đất nước, làm chủ nông thôn, là lực lượng hùng hậu nhất trong khối liên minh Công – Nông – Trí thức, là nền tảng của nhà nước Cộng Hòa Xã Hội Chủ Nghĩa Việt Nam. Công cuộc đổi mới đất nước, sự phát triển của nền kinh tế hàng hóa nhiều thành phần theo định hướng Xã hội chủ nghĩa. Những diễn biến phức tạp của tình hình thế giới trong những nặm qua đã tác động sâu sắc đến tình hình nông dân nước ta. Cương lĩnh xây dựng đất nước trong thời kỳ quá độ lên Chủ Nghĩa Xã Hội của Đảng đã đề ra mục tiêu vận động nông dân là: " Xây dựng giai cấp Nông dân về mọi mặtđể xứng đáng là một lực lượng cơ bản trong việc xây dựng nông thôn mới , góp phần đắclực vào sự nghiệp công nghiệp hóa”. “Nghị quyết số 26/NQ/TW của Ban chấp hành trung ương Đảng tại kỳ hợp thứ 7 khoá 10 về nông nghiệp, nông dân, nông thôn đã đề ra quan điểm mục tiêu " Nông nghiệp, nông dân, nông thôn có vị trí chiến lược trong sự nghiệp công nghiệp hóa hiện đạihóa, xây dựng và bảo vệ tổ quốc, là cơ sở và lực lượng quan trọng để pháttriển kinh tế - xã hội bền vững,
  6. 6. Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo6 giữ vững ổn định chính trị, đảm bảo an ninh, quốc phòng, giữ gìn phát huy bản chất văn hóa dân tộc và bảo vệ môi trường sinh thái của đất nước”.... xây dựng giai cấp nông dân, củng cố liên minh Công nhân – Nông dân – Trí thức vững mạnh tạo nền tảng kinh tế - xã hội và chính trị vững chắc cho sự nghiệp công nghiệp hóa hiện đại hóa, xây dựng và bảo vệ tổ quốc Việt Nam xã hội chủ nghĩa. Nghị quyết đại hội đại biểu lần thứ XV của Đảng bộ Thành phố Hà Nội nhiệm kỳ 2010 – 2015 đã nêu " tập trung củng cố kiện toàn xây dựng tổ chức nâng cao chất lượng nghiệp vụ công tác, đổi mới mạnh mẽ phương thức hoạt động sát với đời sống nông dân thủ đô để hội thực sự trở thành người bạn tin cậy, là chỗ dựa tinh thần của nông dân. Làm tốt công tác tuyên truyền, giáo dục nâng cao trình độ mọi mặt cho nông dân thủ đô, phản ánh tâm tư nguyện vọng của nông dân với Đảng, chính quyền đề xuất tham gia xây dựng các chủ trương chính sách của thành phố về nông nghiệp, nông dân và nông thôn, chăm lo bảo vệ lợi ích chính đáng và xây dựng nông thôn mới " - Từ thực tế ở cơ sở đặt ra công tác vận động nông dân trong giai đoạn hiện nay để từng bước CNH-HĐH nông thôn và xây dựng nông thôn mới , quá trình chuyển đổi cơ chế quản lý trong nông nghiệp, theo nghị quyết 10 của bộ chính trị đã giải phóng sức sản suất ở nông thôn, phát huy tinh thần làm chủ, tiềm năng to lớn của nông dân, góp phần to lớn đưa đất nước ra khỏi khủng hoảng kinh tế xã hội, giữ vững ổn định chính trị. Song, nhìn chung trình độ văn hóa, kỹ thuật còn thấp, năng suât lao động chưa cao, hiện nay còn nhiều vấn đề gây băn khoan cho nông dân như : giá cả thị trường tiêu thụ, chế biến sản phẩm và cung ứng vật tư. Hoạt động của HND ngày càng được củng cố về cả chính trị, tư tưởng và tổ chức, thực sự là chỗ dựa tinh thần bảo vệ và chăm lo mọi quyên lợi cho nông dân, là nòng cốt cho việc xây dựng nông thôn mới để từng bước CNH-HĐH nông nghiệp nông thôn. Nhưng cũng còn nhiều mặt hạn chế như tỷ lệ tập hợp hội viên, nội dung, hình thức tổ chức sinh hoạt hội, kinh phí để tổ chức các phong trào, chế độ chính sách đối với cán bộ hội.
  7. 7. Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo7 - Là chủ tịch hội nông dân cơ sở, qua quá trình công tác của bản thân nên tôi chọn đề tài nâng cao chất lượng hoạt động của HND xã Chương Dương trong giai đoạn hiện nay, thực trạng và giải pháp. Làm tiểu luận tốt nghiệp lớp trung cấp lý luận của mình. 2. Mục tiêu và nhiệm vụ của đề tài.  Mục tiêu: Trên cơ sở đánh giá thực trạng của HND xã Chương Dương, làm rõ những kết quả , tồn tại hạn chế, nguyên nhân và rút ra kinh nghiệm từ đó đề xuất giải pháp đẩy mạnh và nâng cao chất lượng hoạt động của HND xã Chương Dương trong những năm tới.  Nhiệm vụ: - Làm rõ tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh và quan điểm của Đảng ta về nông dân và công tác vận động nông dân. - Làm rõ đặc điểm tình hình và thực trạng công tác vận động của hội nông dân xã những năm qua. - Đưa ra một số giải pháp nhằm nâng cao chất lượng của HND xã trong những năm tới. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu . - Đối tượng nghiên cứu : công tác vận động nông dân và hoạt động của hội nông dân - Phạm vi nghiên cứu : Công tác vận động nông dân và hoạt động của hội nông dân xã Chương Dương từ năm 2007 đến nay, phương hướng đến năm 2017. 4. Cơ sở lý luận và phương pháp nghiên cứu - Cơ sở lý luận : Tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh và quan điểm của Đảng ta về nông dân và công tác vận động nông dân. - Phương pháp nghiên cứu : Đề tài sử dụng phương pháp chung của chủ nghĩa Mác – Lênin là phương pháp vận dụng biện chứng và phương pháp duy vật lịch sử trong đó coi trọng phương pháp cụ thể : logic, lịch sử, so sánh, tập hợp...
  8. 8. Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo8 5. Kết cấu của tiểu luận : Ngoài phần mở dầu, kết luận, danh mục, tài liệu tham khảo, nội dung đề tài gồm 3 chương : Chương 1 : Cơ sở lý luận về nông dân và công tác vận động nông dân. Chương 2 : Công tác vận động nông dân và hoạt động của hội nông dân xã Chương Dương, thực trạng, nguyên nhân và kinh nghiệm. Chương 3 : Phương hướng và giải pháp nhằm nâng cáo chất lượng hoạt động của hội nông dân xã Chương Dương trong những năm tới. Kết luận.
  9. 9. Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo9 CHƯƠNG 1 : CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ NÔNG DÂN VÀ CÔNG TÁC VẬN ĐỘNG NÔNG DÂN. 1.1, Khái Niệm Về Nông Dân Nông dân ở nước ta là những người lao động sống ở nông thôn nghề nghiệp chính là sản xuất nông nghiệp và nguồn sống chủ yếu dựa vào các sản phẩm từ nông nghiệp Hội nông dân Việt Nam là tổ chức chính trị của giai cấp nông dân Việt Nam, là thành viên Mặt trận tổ quốc Việt Nam. 1.2, Tư Tưởng Hồ Chí Minhvà quan điểm của Đảng về nông dân và công tác vận động nông dân.  Tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh về nông dân và công tác vận động nông dân. Bác Hồ đã sớm nhận thấy cần tập hợp nông dân vào một tổ chức. Hồ Chí Minh khẳng định " nông dân là một lực lượng rất to lớn của dân tộc, một đồng minh rất trung thành của giai cấp công nhân "1 . Tổng kết quá trình lãnh đạo Cách mạng, Hồ Chí Minh đã khẳng định : " trải qua các thời kỳ Đảng đã nắm vững và giải quyết đúng đắn vấn đề nông dân, củng cố được liên minh Công – Nông. Đảng ta đã đấu tranh chống những xu hướng hữu khuynh và " tả " khuynh, đánh giá thấp vai trò của nông dân là quân chủ lực Cách mạng, là đồng minh chủ yếu và tin cậy nhất của giai cấp công nhân, là lực lượng cơ bản cùng với giai cấp công nhân xây dựng Chủ nghĩa xã hội "2  Quan điểm của Đảng về nông dân và công tác vận động nông dân Ngay từ khi ra đời Đảng ta đã đặt ra vấn đề xây dựng ngay tổ chức của giai cấp nông dân để tập hợp nông dân. Trong sách lược vắn tắt của Đảng đã ghi “Đảng phải thu phục cho được đại bộ phận dân cày và phải dựa vào hạng dân cày nghèo” 1 : Hồ Chí Minh toàn tập,NXB chính trị quốc gia năm 1995 2 : Hồ Chí Minh toàn tập, NXB chính trị quốc gia năm 1995
  10. 10. Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo10 “phải làm cho các đoàn thể thợ thuyền và dây cày ( Công hội Hợp tác xã ) khỏi ở dưới quyền lực và ảnh hưởng của bọn tư bản quốc gia” . 3 Trong chương trình tóm tắt của Đảng cũng đề ra nhiệm vụ " Đảng phải tập hợp đa số quần chúng nông dân, chuẩn bị cách mạng thổ địa và lật đổ bọn địa chủ và phong kiến" Đảng ta và Hồ Chí Minh đã nhìn nhận đánh giá đúng bản chất cách mạng của giai cấp nông dân Việt Nam và vai trò của giai cấp nông dân trong cách mạng Đảng, Bác Hồ khẳng định vai trò to lớn của nông dân trong kháng chiến nông dân là lực lượng chủ lưc. Trong xây dựng nông dân là cơ bản, ngày nay nông dân là trung tâm nòng cốt trong xây dựng nông thôn mới. Đảng, Bác Hồ luôn coi trọng công tác vận động nông dân và xây dựng khối liên minh Công – Nông - Trí thức. Ngay từ khi mới thành lập ,Đảng đã đề ra đường lối cách mạng đúng đắn với mục tiêu đầu tiên của cách mạng là " Độc lập dân tộc,người cày có ruộng ", đáp ứng đúng yêu cầu nguyện vọng tha thiết của nông dân,nên đã dấy lên cao trào cách mạng của công nhân ,nông dân. Suốt quá trình cách mạng ,đường lối chính trị các chủ trương chính sách của Đảng đã đáp ứng được yêu cầu nguyện vọng và lợi ích trước mắt, lợi ích lâu dài của giai cấp nông dân nên họ đã một lòng một dạ tin theo Đảng, liên minh chặt chẽ với giai cấp công nhân, đấu tranh cách mạng kiên cường dũng cảm. Thực tiễn lãnh đạo cách mạng chỉ ra rằng khi nào đường lối chủ trương của Đảng đáp ứng yêu cầu, nguyện vọng, lợi ích thiết thân của nông dân thì khi đó phong trào nông dân phát triển mạnh mẽ, cách mạng giành được nhiều thắng lợi chẳng hạn như chủ trương : " Phá kho thóc của Nhật để cứu đói " , giảm tô giảm tức, cải cách ruộng đất, chuyển đổi cơ chế quản lý nông nghiệp theo nghị quyết X của Đảng....Ngược lại chủ trương nào, nơi nào , lúc nào lợi ích nguyện vọng của nông dân không được giải quyết tốt thì nơi đó , lúc đó không những tinh thần cách mạng của nông dân bị
  11. 11. Trường đào tạo cán bộ Lê Hồng Phong Tiểu luận tốt nghiệp Lê Văn Thảo11 giảm mà phong trào cách mạng cũng khó khăn. Bác Hồ đã tổng kết : "kinh nghiệm của Đảng ta trong quá trình cách mạng đã chỉ rõ là nơi nào, lúc nào cán bộ ta giải quyết tốt lợi ích thiết thân của nông dân, nắm vững nguyên tắc liên minh công nông thì nơi đó, lúc đó cách mạng đều tiến mạnh.4 Trong công cuộc đổi mới, thực hiện CNH-HĐH đất nước, Đảng ta đã xác định trước hết là phải CNH-HĐH nông nghiệp nông thôn. Xuất phát từ đường lối phát triển kinh tế xã hội của đất nước trong thời kỳ mới và yêu cầu nhiệm vụ của công cuộc CNH-HĐH nông nghiệp nông thôn. Mục tiêu của công tác vận động nông dân là : Xây dựng giai cấp nông dân có trình độ nhất định về văn hóa, khoa học kỹ thuật phù hợp với nền sản xuất hàng hóa theo hướng CNH-HĐH thực hiện công nhân hóa, trí thức hóa nông dân, mọi người nông dân đều có việc làm với năng suất chất lượng hiệu quả ngày càng cao, có đời sống vật chất và tinh thần đáp ứng yêu cầu phát triển về thể lực và trí lực với lối sống văn minh tiến bộ, hạnh phúc gia đình gắn liền với tình làng nghĩa xóm, quyền lợi đi đôi với trách nhiệm nghĩa vụ, dân chủ đi đôi với kỷ cương phép nước, có ý thức xây dựng Đảng Cộng sản Việt Nam trong sạch vững mạnh, Xây dựng Nhà nước Cộng hòa xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam của dân, do dân và vì dân, có tinh thần đoàn kết dân tộc và đoàn kết quốc tế, xứng đáng là lực lượng cơ bản đẻ thực hiện CNH-HĐH nông nghiệp nông thôn, xây dựng nông thôn mới và góp phần đắc lực vào sự nghiệp CNH-HĐH đất nước. Nghị quyết số 26 hội nghị trung ương VII khóa X về “nông nghiệp nông dân nông thôn” đã nêu bốn quan điểm - Nông nghiệp, nông dân, nông thôn có vị trí chiến lược trong sự nghiệp CNH-HĐH, xây dựng và bảo vệ tổ quốc là cơ cở và lực lượng quan trọng để phát triển kinh tế xã hội bền vững, giữ vững ổn định chính trị, quốc phòng; giữ gìn phát huy bản sắc dân tộc và bỏa vệ môi trường sinh thái của đất nước. 4 : Hồ Chí Minh toàn tập, NXB chính trị quốc gia năm 1996
