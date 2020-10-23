Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC PHÚ YÊN KHOA KINH TẾ BÁO CÁO CHUYÊN ĐỀ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP Đề tài: MỘT SỐ GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN QUY TRÌNH CÔ...
MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU...........................................................................................................
2.1.1 Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của công ty: Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2 Địa vị pháp lý và nhiệm vụ kinh doa...
3.2.Một số giải pháp cải thiện công tác tuyển dụng nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng đến năm 2021.E...
DANH MỤC SƠ ĐỒ - BIỂU ĐỒ Sơ đồ 1.1: Quy trình tuyển dụng nhân sự trong doanh nghiệp..........................................
DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 2.1. Quy mô, cơ cấu lao động của công ty theo giới tính ...Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.2. ...
LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1.1 Lý do chọn đề tài Việt Nam đang chuyển mình với những bước tiến mới, những thành tựu mới cả về văn hóa, kin...
3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu 3.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu Tập trung vào những vấn đề liên quan đến các hoạt động tuyển ...
CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN CƠ BẢN VỀ TUYỂN DỤNG NHÂN SỰ TRONG DOANH NGHIỆP 1.1. Khái niệm, vai trò và ý nghĩa tuyển dụng nhân...
1.1.3.1. Đối với doanh nghiệp Tuyển dụng nhân sự có tầm quan trọng rất lớn đối với doanh nghiệp, đây là quá trình “đãi cát...
nghiệp cần phải lập các loại hồ sơ khác nhau như hồ sơ nhân sự, hồ sơ phát triển nhân sự và hồ sơ sắp xếp lại nhân lực. Để...
dẫn, giúp đỡ để người lao động có điều kiện ứng dụng kiến thức đã học, bổ sung những điều cần thiết và phát triển trở thàn...
Khi thị trường lao động phát triển càng có nhiều tổ chức chuyên trách việc tuyển dụng nhân sự cho các doanh nghiệp. Ở nước...
  1. 1. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC PHÚ YÊN KHOA KINH TẾ BÁO CÁO CHUYÊN ĐỀ THỰC TẬP TỐT NGHIỆP Đề tài: MỘT SỐ GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN QUY TRÌNH CÔNG TÁC TUYỂN DỤNG NHÂN SỰ TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN XÂY DỰNG HÀ THẮNG GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN : VÕ THỊ TÂM SINH VIÊN THỰC HIỆN : ....................................... LỚP : ....................................... Phú Yên, tháng … năm 2018
  2. 2. MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU...........................................................................................................................1 CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN CƠ BẢN VỀ TUYỂN DỤNG NHÂN SỰ TRONG DOANH NGHIỆP....................................................................................................................3 1.1. Khái niệm, vai trò và ý nghĩa tuyển dụng nhân sự ...................................................3 1.1.1.Khái niệm về tuyển dụng........................................................................................3 1.1.2.Vai trò về tuyển dụng..............................................................................................3 1.1.3. Tầm quan trọng của tuyển dụng nhân sự ............................................................3 1.1.3.1. Đối với doanh nghiệp .....................................................................................4 1.1.3.2. Đối với lao động..............................................................................................4 1.1.3.3. Đối với xã hội ..................................................................................................4 1.2 Nội dung của công tác tuyển dụng...............................................................................4 1.2.1. Các nguồn tuyển dụng nhân sự trong doanh nghiệp..........................................4 1.2.1.1. Nguồn ứng viên từ nội bộ doanh nghiệp......................................................4 1.2.1.2. Nguồn ứng viên từ bên ngoài doanh nghiệp................................................5 1.2.2 Quy trình tuyển dụng nhân sự trong doanh nghiệp.Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.1. Chuẩn bị tuyển dụng.................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.2. Thông báo tuyển dụng..............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.3. Thu nhận và xử lý hồ sơ ...........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.4. Phỏng vấn sơ bộ ............................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.5. Kiểm tra, trắc nghiệm. ..............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.6. Phỏng vấn lần hai.......................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.7. Xác minh, điều tra......................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.8. Ra quyết định tuyển dụng ........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.9. Khám sức khỏe..........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.2.10. Bố trí công việc........................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.3.Xác định chi phí tuyển dụng...................................Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC QUY TRÌNH CÔNG TÁC TUYỂN DỤNG NHÂN SỰ TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN XÂY DỰNG HÀ THẮNG.............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.Giới thiệu về công ty TNHH tư vấn xây dựng Hà Thắng...Error! Bookmark not defined.
  3. 3. 2.1.1 Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của công ty: Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2 Địa vị pháp lý và nhiệm vụ kinh doanh: ........ Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2.1.Địa vị pháp lý: ............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2.2.Nhiệm vụ kinh doanh: ...............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3 Các nguồn lực chủ yếu: .................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3.1. Tài chính:....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.3.2 Nguồn nhân lực tại công ty :......................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.4 Cơ cấu tổ chức và nhiệm vụ: ........................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.4.1 Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức:.................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.4.2.Nhiệm vụ và chức năng của các phòng ban............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.5 Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp trong 3 năm (2016 – 2018)Error! Book 2.2.Thực trạng quy trình tuyển dụng nguồn nhân lực tại công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng...............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1.Quy trình tuyển dụng đối với công nhân:...Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2.Quy trình tuyển dụng đối với nhân viên văn phòng:.Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.3. Thực trạng công tác tuyển dụng:.................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.3.1 Xác định nhu cầu tuyển dụng: ..................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.3.2 Lập kế hoạch nguồn tuyển dụng: .............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.3.3 Thông báo tuyển dụng:..............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3 Nhận xét:...................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.1 Ưu điểm:............................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.2 Nhược điểm:....................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 3 ........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. MỘT SỐ GIẢI PHÁP CẢI THIỆN CÔNG TÁC TUYỂN DỤNG....Error! Bookmark not defined. NGUỒN NHÂN LỰC TẠI CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN XÂY DỰNG HÀ THẮNG ĐẾN NĂM 2021.................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1 Phương hướng, mục tiêu tuyển dụng nguồn nhân lực của công ty trong thời gian tới......................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  4. 4. 3.2.Một số giải pháp cải thiện công tác tuyển dụng nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng đến năm 2021.Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1.Đa dạng hóa các hình thức thông báo tuyển dụngError! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.2.Đa dạng hóa phương pháp tuyển dụng........... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.3.Khai thác hiệu quả nguồn tuyển dụng nội bộ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.4.Nâng cao chất lượng tuyển dụng..................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.5. Một vài giải pháp khác .................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. Đánh giá sau mỗi đợt tuyển dụng:.................Error! Bookmark not defined. Hoàn thiện bản tiêu chuẩn công việc và bản mô tả công việc:..............Error! Bookmark not defined. Nâng cao năng lực đội ngũ chuyên trách về công tác tuyển dụng........Error! Bookmark not defined. Xây dựng chính sách dự phòng nhân sự.......Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.3.Một số đề xuất, kiến nghị:.......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN.........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. DANH MỤC TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO ........................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  5. 5. DANH MỤC SƠ ĐỒ - BIỂU ĐỒ Sơ đồ 1.1: Quy trình tuyển dụng nhân sự trong doanh nghiệp...........................................8 Biểu đồ 2.1. Quy mô, cơ cấu lao động của công ty theo giới tính......Error! Bookmark not defined. Biểu đồ 2.2. Cơ cấu lao động của công ty theo độ tuổi.Error! Bookmark not defined. Biểu đồ 2.3. Cơ cấu lao động của công ty theo độ tuổi.Error! Bookmark not defined. Sơ đồ 2.1. Sơ đồ cơ cấu tổ chức của công ty ..................Error! Bookmark not defined. Biểu đồ 2.4. Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty 3 năm gần nhất ..............................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. Hình 2.1 Quy trình công tác tuyển dụng công nhân ......Error! Bookmark not defined. Hình 2.2. Quy trình tuyển dụng ứng viên văn phòng ....Error! Bookmark not defined.
  6. 6. DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 2.1. Quy mô, cơ cấu lao động của công ty theo giới tính ...Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.2. Cơ cấu lao động của công ty theo độ tuổi .....Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.3. Quy mô, cơ cấu lao động công ty theo tính chất công việcError! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.4: Kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty 3 năm gần nhất...Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.5. Bảng kết quả tuyển dụng của Công ty năm 2016-2018......Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.7. Nhu cầu tuyển dụng giai đoạn 2016- 2018...Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.8 So sánh nhu cầu tuyển dụng và thực tế tuyển dụng ......Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 3.1. Mục tiêu tuyển dụng thêm của Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng năm 2019-2021...................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  7. 7. LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1.1 Lý do chọn đề tài Việt Nam đang chuyển mình với những bước tiến mới, những thành tựu mới cả về văn hóa, kinh tế, chính trị, xã hội. Hòa mình vào sự phát triển của nền kinh tế, các doanh nghiệp muốn tồn tại và phát triển nhất định phải xây dựng cho mình các yếu tố tiềm lực vững vàng như vốn, công nghệ, tài nguyên, đặc biệt là con người. Nguồn nhân lực trong mọi tổ chức đóng vai trò đặc biệt quan trọng, là yếu tố quyết định sự thành công hay thất bại của một tổ chức. Một nhà quản trị giỏi là một nhà quản trị biết cách dùng người, biết cách lựa chọn đúng người làm đúng việc và đúng vị trí. Vì vậy công tác quản trị nhân sự nói chung và công tác tuyển dụng nói riêng giữ một vị trí rất quan trọng trong sự thành công của mỗi doanh nghiệp. Chất lượng nguồn nhân lực đầu vào cao sẽ nâng cao được chất lượng nguồn nhân lực trong tương lai và hiệu quả quản lý nhân sự của mỗi tổ chức. Tuy nhiên không phải doanh nghiệp nào, lãnh đạo nào cũng thấy được tầm quan trọng và biết cách thực hiện tốt công tác đó. Vì vậy tôi chọn đề tài nghiên cứu: “Một số giải pháp hoàn thiện quy trình công tác tuyển dụng nhân sự tại công ty TNHH tư vấn xây dựng Hà Thắng”. Qua nghiên cứu, tôi thấy được sự giống và khác nhau giữa lý thuyết đã được học và nghiệp vụ tuyển dụng thực tế cũng như những điểm mạnh và những điểm yếu còn tồn tại, từ đó đưa ra một số giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện hơn quy trình tuyển dụng này. 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu 2.1. Mục tiêu chung Nghiên cứu thực trạng công tác tuyển dụng nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng. 2.2. Mục tiêu cụ thể - Hệ thống hóa cơ sở lý luận về công tác tuyển dụng nguồn nhân lực trong doanh nghiệp. - Nghiên cứu một số đặc điểm cơ bản, kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng qua 3 năm 2016 – 2018. - Đánh giá thực trạng về công tác tuyển dụng nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng - Đề xuất một số giải pháp góp phần hoàn thiện công tác tuyển dụng nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng
  8. 8. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu 3.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu Tập trung vào những vấn đề liên quan đến các hoạt động tuyển dụng nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng trong giai đoạn từ năm 2016 đến năm 2018. 3.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu - Phạm vi về thời gian: Nghiên cứu công tác tuyển dụng và đào tạo nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng từ năm 2016 đến năm 2018. - Phạm vi về không gian: Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng - Phạm vi về nội dung: Nghiên cứu công tác tuyển dụng và đào tạo nguồn nhân lực tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng. 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu 4.1. Phương pháp thu thập số liệu - Phương pháp thống kê: Thu thập, tổng hợp số liệu đã có liên quan đến lĩnh vực nhân sự, tham khảo các tài liệu của Công ty, các sách báo liên quan đến lĩnh vực nhân sự; thu thập thông tin, các ý kiến đóng góp của các anh chị trong Công ty. - Phương pháp tham khảo, kế thừa tài liệu sẵn có: Tài liệu về các báo cáo tài chính qua các năm, các văn bản, chứng từ của Công ty, các tài liệu có sẵn thông qua sổ sách của Công ty, giáo trình, trên internet,… - Phương pháp khảo sát, điều tra thực tế, thu thập số liệu trực tiếp tại Công ty. + Khảo sát hệ thống tổ chức các phòng ban tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng. 5 Kết cấu đề tài Đề tài gồm có 03 chương: Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận cơ bản về tuyển dụng nhân sự trong doanh nghiệp Chương 2: Thực trạng quy trình tuyển dụng nhân sự tại công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng Chương 3: Giải pháp hoàn thiện quy trình tuyển dụng tại công ty TNHH Tư Vấn Xây Dựng Hà Thắng
  9. 9. CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN CƠ BẢN VỀ TUYỂN DỤNG NHÂN SỰ TRONG DOANH NGHIỆP 1.1. Khái niệm, vai trò và ý nghĩa tuyển dụng nhân sự 1.1.1.Khái niệm về tuyển dụng Tuyển dụng là quá trình tìm kiếm, thu hút ứng cử viên từ các nguồn khác nhau đến nộp đơn đăng ký xin việc. Quá trình tuyển dụng kết thúc khi người tuyển dụng đã có trong tay những hồ sơ của người xin việc. (Nguyễn Thanh Hội , năm 2007) Tuyển dụng là quá trình sàng lọc trong những số những ứng cử viên và lựa chọn trong số họ những ứng cử viên tốt nhất theo đạt được yêu cầu đề ra. Có thể đồng thời cả tuyển dụng và tuyển chọn. (Trần Kim Dung, năm 2005) 1.1.2.Vai trò về tuyển dụng Tuyển dụng giúp tổ chức có đủ nguồn nhân lực cả về số lượng và chất lượng nhằm thực hiện kế hoạch hoạt động của tổ chức. Tuyển dụng tốt giúp cho tổ chức có một đội ngũ nhân lực chất lượng tăng khả năng cạnh tranh với các tổ chức khác trên cùng lĩnh vực. Tuyển dụng tốt cũng góp phần hạn chế những rủi ro trong công việc kinh doanh. Nhân lực chất lượng cao đem lại hiệu quả kinh doanh cho các tổ chức từ đó làm cho tổ chức có thể hoạt động sản xuất tốt và ngày càng phát triển. Đặc biệt trong thời đại ngày nay thì nhân lực chất lượng cao luôn rất hiếm do vậy công tác tuyển dụng cần làm tốt để thu hút nhân tài phục vụ cho tổ chức. Tuyển dụng tốt giúp cho hoạt động quản lý nhân sự trở lên dễ dàng hơn, hiệu quả hơn, ít tốn kém hơn, tiết kiệm thời gian, chi phí cho tổ chức. Khi tuyển dụng được những người có năng lực và có khả năng đáp ứng yêu cầu công việc mà tổ chức đòi đỏi thì tổ chức sẽ không mất thời gian và chi phí để đào tạo lại nhân viên hay tuyển nhân viên khác… (Nguyễn Thanh Hội , năm 2007) 1.1.3. Tầm quan trọng của tuyển dụng nhân sự Công tác tuyển dụng nhân sự trong doanh nghiệp có một ý nghĩa cực kỳ to lớn, có tính chất quyết định đến sự thành bại của mỗi doanh nghiệp. Tuyển dụng nhân sự có tác động trực tiếp đến doanh nghiệp, đến người lao động và xa hơn còn tác động đến sự phát triển kinh tế - xã hội của đất nước. (Trần Kim Dung, năm 2005)
  10. 10. 1.1.3.1. Đối với doanh nghiệp Tuyển dụng nhân sự có tầm quan trọng rất lớn đối với doanh nghiệp, đây là quá trình “đãi cát tìm vàng”, nếu một doanh nghiệp tuyển dụng nhân viên không đủ năng lực cần thiết để đáp ứng theo đúng yêu cầu công việc thì chắc chắn sẽ ảnh hưởng xấu và trực tiếp đến hiệu quả hoạt động quản trị và hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Từ đó dẫn đến tình trạng không ổn định về mặt tổ chức, thậm chí gây mất đoàn kết, chia rẽ nội bộ, gây xáo trộn trong doanh nghiệp, lãng phí chi phí kinh doanh,…Tuyển dụng nhân viên không phù hợp sau đó lại sa thải họ không những gây tốn kém cho doanh nghiệp mà còn gây tâm lý bất an cho các nhân viên khác. (Nguyễn Thanh Hội , năm 2007) 1.1.3.2. Đối với lao động Tuyển dụng nhân sự giúp cho người lao động trong doanh nghiệp hiểu rõ thêm về triết lý, quan điểm của các nhà quản trị, từ đó sẽ định hướng cho họ theo những quan điểm đó. (Nguyễn Thanh Hội , năm 2007) Tuyển dụng nhân sự tạo ra không khí thi đua, tinh thần cạnh tranh trong nội bộ những người lao động của doanh nghiệp, từ đó nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh. (Nguyễn Thanh Hội , năm 2007) 1.1.3.3. Đối với xã hội Việc tuyển dụng nhân sự của doanh nghiệp giúp cho việc thực hiện các mục tiêu kinh tế - xã hội: người lao động có việc làm, có thu nhập, giảm bớt gánh nặng xã hội như thất nghiệp và các tệ nạn xã hội khác. Đồng thời việc tuyển dụng nhân sự của doanh nghiệp còn giúp cho việc sử dụng nguồn lực của xã hội một cách hữu ích nhất. Tóm lại tuyển dụng nhân sự là một công việc rất quan trọng, nhà quản trị giỏi phải trực tiếp theo dõi và thực hiện những công đoạn quan trọng trong quy trình tuyển dụng nhân sự. (Nguyễn Thanh Hội , năm 2007) 1.2 Nội dung của công tác tuyển dụng 1.2.1. Các nguồn tuyển dụng nhân sự trong doanh nghiệp. 1.2.1.1. Nguồn ứng viên từ nội bộ doanh nghiệp Nguồn bên trong được giới hạn ở những người lao động đang làm việc trong doanh nghiệp nhưng lại có nhu cầu thuyên chuyển đến công việc khác mà doanh nghiệp đang có nhu cầu tuyển dụng. Để nắm được nguồn này các nhà quản trị doanh
  11. 11. nghiệp cần phải lập các loại hồ sơ khác nhau như hồ sơ nhân sự, hồ sơ phát triển nhân sự và hồ sơ sắp xếp lại nhân lực. Để tìm ra những nhân viên của doanh nghiệp có đủ khả năng đảm nhiệm những chức danh còn trống, ban lãnh đạo công ty thường sử dụng phương pháp: niêm yết chỗ làm hay công việc đang cần tuyển người gọi tắt là niêm yết công việc còn trống. Bản niêm yết này được dán ngay chỗ công khai để mọi người đều biết. Đó là thủ tục thông báo cho công nhân viên trong toàn công ty biết rằng hiện đang cần tuyển người cho một số công việc nào đó. Trong bản niêm yết này thường người ta ghi rõ chỗ làm còn trống, các thủ tục cần thiết phải làm khi đăng ký, các điều kiện tiêu chuẩn cụ thể, kể cả tuổi tác, sức khoẻ, lương bổng và các quyền lợi. Trong bản niêm yết này nhà quản trị khuyến khích mọi người hội đủ điều kiện đăng ký tham gia, kỹ thuật này gọi là thuật đăng ký chỗ làm còn trống. (Trần Kim Dung, năm 2005) 1.2.1.2. Nguồn ứng viên từ bên ngoài doanh nghiệp Là tuyển dụng nhân viên từ thị trường lao động. Một doanh nghiệp thu hút lao động tham gia tuyển dụng từ nguồn bên ngoài cần quan tâm đến các yếu tố như thị trường sức lao động, công việc cần tuyển người, vị thế của doanh nghiệp, chính sách nhân sự của doanh nghiệp và của chính quyền địa phương nơi doanh nghiệp hoạt động kinh doanh, khả năng tài chính của doanh nghiệp. Nguồn tuyển dụng lao động từ bên ngoài sẽ giúp doanh nghiệp bổ sung cả về số lượng và chất lượng lao động cho quá trình thực hiện các mục tiêu đã đề ra. Xuất phát từ đối tượng tuyển dụng, nguồn tuyển bên ngoài doanh nghiệp có thể được xem xét từ các loại lao động sau: Những lao động đã được đào tạo, những lao động chưa tham gia đào tạo, những lao động hiện không có việc làm. Đối với những lao động này, phương thức tìm kiếm, tuyển chọn, mục đích tuyển chọn có sự khác nhau.  Người lao động đã được đào tạo Chuyên môn của người lao động phù hợp với yêu cầu công việc. Đây là yêu cầu không chỉ cho người sử dụng lao động mà là tạo thuận lợi cho người lao động phát huy được kiến thức đã đào tạo một cách hữu ích nhất. Người lao động đã được đào tạo chuyên môn nhưng làm việc ở doanh nghiệp là tiếp tục đào tạo “ tay nghề chuyên sâu”. Vì vậy người sử dụng lao động phải hướng
  12. 12. dẫn, giúp đỡ để người lao động có điều kiện ứng dụng kiến thức đã học, bổ sung những điều cần thiết và phát triển trở thành lao động giỏi. Tìm kiếm và sử dụng nguồn nhân lực chất lượng cao là một hướng phát triển quan trọng đối với các doanh nghiệp. Hiện nay nguồn nhân lực chất lượng cao khá phong phú vào đa dạng nhưng thường hội tụ ở những nơi có trình độ kinh tế - xã hội phát triển do tại đó họ có thể nhận được mức lương cao, đời sống dễ chịu. Bởi vậy các doanh nghiệp muốn tuyển dụng được nhân tài cần phải bỏ công tìm kiếm, thu hút cũng như sử dụng và đãi ngộ thỏa đáng những nhân tài hiện có.  Người chưa được đào tạo Việc tuyển dụng những người chưa được đào tạo đòi hỏi doanh nghiệp phải có kế hoạch đào tạo nghề và sử dụng phù hợp vì toàn bộ công việc này đòi hỏi chi phí không nhỏ đối với mỗi doanh nghiệp. Thị trường lao động rất dồi dào. Khi tuyển nhân viên các doanh nghiệp thường tuyển người trẻ tuổi sau đó tiến hành dạy nghề cho họ đạt trình độ tinh thông. Nhất là đối với các công việc nghiệp vụ kỹ thuật, những người trẻ tuổi làm quen với kỹ thuật nhanh và chính họ sẽ phát triển để trở thành những người có kinh nghiệm. Những người chưa được đào tạo thường không được tuyển cho các chức danh nhân viên hành chính, thương mại hoặc các chuyên viên làm công tác nghiên cứu khác.  Người hiện không có việc làm Một số người lao động do các điều kiện khác nhau mà tạm thời hoặc vĩnh viễn mất việc làm. Họ là những người lao động đã có kinh nghiệm và rất muốn có việc làm. Vì vậy doanh nghiệp xem xét tuyển dụng những lao động này vào các công việc phù hợp sẽ tốn ít thời gian và chi phí cho việc đào tạo. Tuy nhiên tuyển dụng những lao động này cần nghiên cứu kỹ các thông tin về khả năng thực hiện công việc, năng lực, sở trường, thậm chí cả tính cách cá nhân để có chính sách nhân sự phù hợp giúp cho việc khai thác tốt mặt mạnh của nhân sự cho công việc của doanh nghiệp, đồng thời cũng tạo điều kiện cho nhân sự có cơ hội thể hiện bản thân. Nguồn tuyển bên ngoài doanh nghiệp còn có thể từ hệ thống các cơ sở đào tạo, các cơ quan tuyển dụng, sự giới thiệu của nhân viên và các ứng viên tự nộp đơn xin việc, hội chợ việc làm.  Các cơ quan tuyển dụng
  13. 13. Khi thị trường lao động phát triển càng có nhiều tổ chức chuyên trách việc tuyển dụng nhân sự cho các doanh nghiệp. Ở nước ta hiện nay các tổ chức này thường hoạt động dưới dạng các doanh nghiệp hay các trung tâm tư vấn và giới thiệu việc làm. Tùy theo cách thức hoạt động mà những trung tâm hay doanh nghiệp này đảm nhận các khâu tìm kiếm và tuyển chọn hay chỉ cung cấp các ứng viên cho các doanh nghiệp khách hàng.  Sự giới thiệu của nhân viên Một số doanh nghiệp khi tìm người vào những chức vụ quan trọng hay đòi hỏi những kỹ năng đặc biệt thường tham khảo ý kiến của người quen, bạn bè hay nhân viên đang làm trong doanh nghiệp. Thậm chí có những doanh nghiệp coi sự giới thiệu của nhân viên là một điều kiện bắt buộc. Một số doanh nghiệp Việt Nam cũng áp dụng theo cách này, chẳng hạn như: công ty FPT mỗi ứng viên tham gia dự tuyển phải có hai nhân viên của công ty bảo lãnh…Đây là phương pháp tuyển dụng khá hữu hiệu.  Các ứng viên tự nộp đơn xin việc Nhiều trường hợp do biết được nhu cầu tuyển dụng của doanh nghiệp mà các ứng viên tự viết đơn xin vào làm việc. Đây là một nguồn ứng viên đáng kể về số lượng nhưng không phải lúc nào họ cũng là ứng viên mà doanh nghiệp cần tìm. Khi các ứng viên nộp đơn xin việc ở doanh nghiệp, doanh nghiệp có thể chọn ra từ nguồn này những người có đủ điều kiện đối với yêu cầu của công việc đang cần tuyển dụng và tuyển dụng họ vào làm việc cho doanh nghiệp.  Hội chợ việc làm Phương pháp thu hút ứng viên thông qua các hội chợ việc làm là phương pháp mới đang được nhiều tổ chức áp dụng, phương pháp này cho phép các ứng viên được tiếp xúc trực tiếp với nhiều nhà tuyển dụng, mở ra khả năng lựa chọn rộng hơn với quy mô lớn hơn. Trên thị trường lao động hiện nay, số lượng lao động còn ứ đọng nhiều, chất lượng đào tạo chưa được chú trọng, nạn thất nghiệp còn phổ biến. Do vậy để tìm một nhân viên có đầy đủ phẩm chất và năng lực để giao phó công việc thì không hề đơn giản. Những người có tài thường rất khó chiêu mộ, nhiều khi họ có những đòi hỏi rất cao, vì vậy việc tìm kiếm và thu hút nhân tài luôn là vấn đề nan giải đối với các nhà quản trị. (Trần Kim Dung, năm 2005)
