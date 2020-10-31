Successfully reported this slideshow.
BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH KHOA LUẬT NGUYỄN ĐỨC LONG CÔNG TÁC QUẢN LÝ NHÀ NƯỚC VỀ ĐĂNG ...
BỘ GIÁO DỤC VÀ ĐÀO TẠO TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH KHOA LUẬT NGUYỄN ĐỨC LONG CÔNG TÁC QUẢN LÝ NHÀ NƯỚC VỀ ĐĂNG ...
LỜI CÁM ƠN  Tôi xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành và sự tri ân sâu sắc đến TS. Trần Vân Long, giảng viên khoa Luật trường Đạ...
LỜI CAM ĐOAN  “Tôi xin cam đoan khóa luận này là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi. Các số liệu và kết quả nghiên cứu ...
BẢNG QUY ĐỊNH VIẾT TẮT  Từ viết tắt Nghĩa của từ viết tắt CQNN Cơ quan nhà nước CQHCNN Cơ quan hành chính nhà nước QLNN ...
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ THÀNH PHỒ HỒ CHÍ MINH KHOA LUẬT ---   --- PHIẾU ĐÁNH GIÁ CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN Sinh viên thự...
3 Thực hiện kế hoạch làm việc do GVHD quy định Nộp khóa luận về khoa C Nhận xét đánh giá về hình thức và nội dung khóa luậ...
TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ THÀNH PHỒ HỒ CHÍ MINH KHOA LUẬT ---   --- PHIẾU ĐÁNH GIÁ CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN CHẤM KHÓA LUẬN Sinh viê...
C Điểm nội dung khóa luận 4 Tên đề tài - lý do chọn đề tài – Tình hình nghiên cứu 0,5 5 Mục tiêu và câu hỏi nghiên cứu – k...
MỤC LỤC PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU .........................................................................................................
PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Khai sinh là hoạt động đóng vai trò quan trọng trong việc xác định nhân than của ...
Tuy nhiên, việc đăng ký khai sinh cho trẻ em vẫn còn nhiều điểm chưa rõ ràng, thiếu những văn bản giải thích, hướng dẫn th...
Nghiên cứu đề tài “Công tác quản lý nhà nước về đăng ký khai sinh- Thực tiễn tại Uỷ ban nhân dân phường 11, quận Phú Nhuận...
Tác giả đã sử dụng phương pháp luận duy vật biện chứng của chủ nghĩa Mác – Lênin làm nền tảng và kết hợp với các phương ph...
CHƯƠNG 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ PHÁP LÝ VỀ QUẢN LÝ NHÀ NƯỚC VỀ LĨNH VỰC ĐĂNG KÝ KHAI SINH 1.1. Quản lý nhà nước về hộ tịch 1.1.1...
1.1.2. Nội dung Quản lý nhà nước về Hộ tịch Nội dung QLNN về hộ tịch gồm có 9 nội dung như sau: Thứ nhất, ban hành, hướng ...
Download luận văn đồ án tốt nghiệp với đề tài: Công tác quản lý nhà nước về đăng ký khai sinh- Thực tiễn tại Uỷ ban nhân dân phường 11, quận Phú Nhuận

  3. 3. LỜI CÁM ƠN  Tôi xin gửi lời cảm ơn chân thành và sự tri ân sâu sắc đến TS. Trần Vân Long, giảng viên khoa Luật trường Đại học Kinh tế TP.HCM đã tận tình truyền đạt, hướng dẫn và giúp đỡ tôi để hoàn thành khóa luận một cách tốt nhất. Tôi cũng xin chân thành cảm ơn các thầy cô khoa Luật trường Đại học Kinh tế TP.HCM đã nhiệt tình giảng dạy và tạo mọi điều kiện để giúp đỡ tôi trong suốt quá trình học tập, nghiên cứu. Bên cạnhđó, tôi xin gửi lời cám ơn đến Ủy ban nhân dân phường 11 quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM– nơi tôi thực tập. Cám ơn sự quan tâm của quý lãnh đạo đãtạo điều kiện đểtôi hoànthành bài khóa luận này. Đặc biệt các là các cán bộ Tư pháp – Hộ tịch của phường 11, quận Phú Nhuận đã tận tình hướng dẫn tôi trong suốt quá trình thực tập tại Phường. Xin chân thànhcảm ơn!
  4. 4. LỜI CAM ĐOAN  “Tôi xin cam đoan khóa luận này là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi. Các số liệu và kết quả nghiên cứu trong khóa luận là trung thực và chưa từng được ai công bố trong bất kỳ công trình nào khác. Tôi cũng xin cam đoan rằng mọi sự giúp đỡ cho việc thực hiện khóa luận này đã được cảm ơn và các thông tin trích dẫn trong khóa luận đã được chỉ rõ nguồn gốc” Tác giả khóa luận (Ký và ghi rõ họ tên người cam đoan)
  5. 5. BẢNG QUY ĐỊNH VIẾT TẮT  Từ viết tắt Nghĩa của từ viết tắt CQNN Cơ quan nhà nước CQHCNN Cơ quan hành chính nhà nước QLNN Quản lý nhà nước QLHCNN Quản lý hành chính nhà nước TP.HCM Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh UBND Ủy ban nhân dân
  6. 6. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ THÀNH PHỒ HỒ CHÍ MINH KHOA LUẬT ---   --- PHIẾU ĐÁNH GIÁ CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN HƯỚNG DẪN Sinh viên thực tập: NGUYỄN ĐỨC LONG MSSV: HCAVB232016064 Lớp: Luật Quản trị và Địa phương Khóa: K2016/HVCB3 Hệ: VLVH-VB2 Đơn vị thực tập: UBND PHƯỜNG 11, QUẬN PHÚ NHUẬN, TP.HCM Đề tài nghiên cứu: CÔNG TÁC QUẢN LÝ NHÀ NƯỚC VỀ ĐĂNG KÝ KHAI SINH TẠI UỶ BAN NHÂN DÂN PHƯỜNG 11, QUẬN PHÚ NHUẬN PHẦN NHẬN XÉT ĐÁNH GIÁ & KẾT LUẬN Tiêu chí đánh giá Nhận xét Đánh giá (Đạt/không đạt) A Ghi nhận kết quả thực tập tốt nghiệp 1 Điềm thực tập …….…/100 B Nhận xét đánh giá về quá trình viết khóa luận 2 Tinh thần thái độ
  7. 7. 3 Thực hiện kế hoạch làm việc do GVHD quy định Nộp khóa luận về khoa C Nhận xét đánh giá về hình thức và nội dung khóa luận 4 Hình thức khóa luận đã thực hiện 5 Nội dung khóa luận đã thực hiện Kết luận của GVHD (Cho phép/Không cho phép chấm KL) Tp.HCM, ngày …… tháng ….. năm…… Người hướng dẫn viết khóa luận Ghi họ tên người hướng dẫn viết khóa luận với học hàm học vị
  8. 8. TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC KINH TẾ THÀNH PHỒ HỒ CHÍ MINH KHOA LUẬT ---   --- PHIẾU ĐÁNH GIÁ CỦA GIẢNG VIÊN CHẤM KHÓA LUẬN Sinh viên thực tập: NGUYỄN ĐỨC LONG MSSV: HCAVB232016064 Lớp: Luật Quản trị và Địa phương Khóa: K2016/HVCB3 Hệ: VLVH-VB2 Đơn vị thực tập: UBND PHƯỜNG 11, QUẬN PHÚ NHUẬN, TP.HCM Đề tài nghiên cứu: CÔNG TÁC QUẢN LÝ NHÀ NƯỚC VỀ ĐĂNG KÝ KHAI SINH TẠI UỶ BAN NHÂN DÂN PHƯỜNG 11, QUẬN PHÚ NHUẬN PHẦN ĐÁNH GIÁ KHÓA LUẬN Tiêu chí đánh giá Điểm (Tối đa) Điểm chấm (1) Điểm chấm (2) A Điểm quá trình 1 Quá trình (GVHD) 2 2 2 B Điểm hình thức khóa luận và tài liệu tham khảo 2 Hình thức khóa luận 0,5 3 Tài liệu tham khảo 0,5
  9. 9. C Điểm nội dung khóa luận 4 Tên đề tài - lý do chọn đề tài – Tình hình nghiên cứu 0,5 5 Mục tiêu và câu hỏi nghiên cứu – kết cấu khóa luận 0,5 6 Phương pháp và phạm vi nghiên cứu 0,5 7 Cơ sở lý luận và lý thuyết nghiên cứu 1 8 Thực trạng pháp luật 1 9 Thực trạng và thực tiễn thực hiện pháp luật 2 10 Nhận xét – Đánh giá – Đề xuất 1 11 Phần kết luận 0,5 Tổng điểm 10 ĐIỂM KHÓA LUẬN (Trung bình cộng điểm 1 & 2) .HCM, ngày…… tháng…..năm….…. Người chấm phản biện 1. ……………………………… 2. …………………………………..
  10. 10. MỤC LỤC PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU .................................................................................................................1 CHƯƠNG 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ PHÁP LÝ VỀ QUẢN LÝ NHÀ NƯỚC VỀ LĨNH VỰC ĐĂNG KÝ KHAI SINH...............................................................................5 1.1. Quản lý nhà nước về hộ tịch ...................................................................................5 1.1.1. Khái niệm quản lý nhà nước về hộ tịch ................................................................5 1.1.2. Nội dung Quản lý nhà nước về Hộ tịch................................................................6 1.2. Quản lý nhà nước về khai sinh...................................................................................6 1.2.1. Khái niệm..................................................................................................................6 1.2.2. Đặc điểm quản lý nhà nước về khai sinh........Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.3. Cơ sở pháp lý của quản lý nhà nước về khai sinhError! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.4. Chủ thể quản lý nhà nước về đăng ký khai sinhError! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.5. Thẩm quyền quản lý, đăng ký khai sinh .........Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2.6. Thủ tục đăng ký khai sinh.................................Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TIỄN THỰC HIỆN PHÁP LUẬT QUẢN LÝ NHÀ NƯỚC VỀ LĨNH VỰC ĐĂNG KÝ KHAI SINH TẠI UBND PHƯỜNG 11, QUẬN PHÚ NHUẬN, TP.HCM VÀ GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN.Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.Tổng quan về Phường 11, quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCMError! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.Thực tiễn thực hiện quản lý nhà nước về đăng ký khai sinh tại phường 11, quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM ....................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.Đánh giá về việc thực hiện đăng ký khai sinh tại UBND phường 11, quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.Các giải pháp hoàn thiện pháp luật và nâng cao hiệu quả thực hiện quản lý nhà nước về đăng ký khai sinh............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN ....................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  11. 11. PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Khai sinh là hoạt động đóng vai trò quan trọng trong việc xác định nhân than của một cá nhân, làm phát sinh quan hệ xã hội giữa cá nhân với nhà nước, tổ chức trong xã hội tố. Khai sinh là việc khai báo và được CQNN có thẩm quyền xác nhận một cá nhân được sinh ra.. Mọi cá nhân khi sinh ra đều có quyền được khai sinh. Theo quy định tại Điều 13 Luật Trẻ em: “Trẻ em có quyền được khai sinh, khai tử, có họ, tên, có quốc tịch; được xác định cha, mẹ, dân tộc, giới tính theo quy định của pháp luật.” Nếu không vì một lý một lý do nào đó bất khả kháng dẫn tới việc không thể khai sinh thì mọi trẻ em ngay sau khi sinh ra phải được khai sinh theo quy định của pháp luật. Khai sinh là quyền cơ bản của trẻ em không chỉ được ghi nhận trong hệ thống pháp luật Việt Nam mà còn được ghi nhận trong các Công ước quốc tế về quyền trẻ em và được đa số quốc gia trên thế giới ghi nhận quyền này. Chính vì thế chế định khai sinh, đăng ký khai sinh có ý nghĩa rất quan trọng góp phần bảo về quyền, lợi ích của cá nhân, công dân. Trong sự nghiệp đổi mới và dân chủ hóa mọi mặt đời sống xã hội, việc đăng ký khai sinh đã trở thành một nhu cầu không thể thiếu trong đời sống xã hội cũng như trong hoạt động QLHCNN về hộ tịch. Hoạt động khai sinh không chỉ ảnh hưởng đến hoạt động của cá nhân được khai sinh mà còn ảnh hưởng đến cả hoạt động của các cá nhân, cơ quan khác trong xã hội, góp phần thúc đẩy sự dân chủ, tiến bộ của xã hội, hoàn thiện và bảo vệ nền pháp chế xã hội chủ nghĩa. Các quy định về việc khai sinh đã được quy định và ngày một hoàn thiện. Các quy định trong Luật Hộ tịch 2014 và các văn bản hướng dẫn thi hành Luật Hộ tịch đã đảm bảo quyền được khai sinh, quyền có quốc tịch của trẻ em, của công dân theo đúng tinh thần của Công ước của Liên hợp quốc về quyền trẻ em mà Việt Nam là thành viên.
  12. 12. Tuy nhiên, việc đăng ký khai sinh cho trẻ em vẫn còn nhiều điểm chưa rõ ràng, thiếu những văn bản giải thích, hướng dẫn thi hành. Điều này dẫn đến thực tiễn giải quyết các trường hợp khai sinh cho trẻ hiện nay vẫn còn nhiều bất cập như về trình tự, thủ tục, các trường hợp không thể đăng ký khai sinh cho trẻ vẫn còn,… Mặt khác, các công trình nghiên cứu về hoạt động đăng ký khai sinh tại UNBD cấp xã còn hạn chế, cần thiết phải nghiên cứu một cách đầy đủ hơn về chế định đăng ký khai sinh cho trẻ. Vì vậy, tác giả đã chọn đề tài “Công tác quản lý nhà nước về đăng ký khai sinh- Thực tiễn tại Uỷ ban nhân dân phường 11, quận Phú Nhuận” để nghiên cứu. 2. Tình hình nghiên cứu Theo sự tìm hiểu của tác giả, các công trình nghiên cứu về công tác quản lý đăng ký khai sinh, khai sinh không nhiều, có thể kể đến như: Bài “Đánh giá thực trạng pháp luật về hộ tịch và giải pháp hoàn thiện”, tác giả Lương Thị Lanh, Tạp chí Dân chủ và Pháp luật (số chuyên đề pháp luật về hộ tịch năm 2013); Tác giả đã nêu lên những kết quả đã đạt được và những hạn chế trong công tác hộ tịch, từ đó tác giả đã đưa ra một số giải pháp nhằm đẩy mạnh hiệu quả công tác đăng ký và quản lý đăng ký khai sinh. Bài viết “Thực trạng và giải pháp nâng cao năng lực quản lý nhà nước trong lĩnh vực đăng ký khai sinh trên địa bàn tỉnh Quảng Ngãi”, http://www.quangngai.gov.vn/vi/sokhcn/Pages/qnp-thuctrangvagiaiphapnang- qnpnd-557-qnpnc-23-qnpsite-1.html, Trang thông tin điện tử Sở Khoa học và Công nghệ tỉnh Quảng Ngãi, 05/11/2015. Hiện nay, số lượng công trình khoa học nghiên cứu trực tiếp, toàn diện về lĩnh vực quản lý, đăng ký khai sinh ở cấp phường không nhiều. Và đây là một trong những lý do để tác giả tiến hành thực hiện nghiên cứu đề tài này. 3. Mục tiêu của đề tài
  13. 13. Nghiên cứu đề tài “Công tác quản lý nhà nước về đăng ký khai sinh- Thực tiễn tại Uỷ ban nhân dân phường 11, quận Phú Nhuận” nhằm hướng đến những mục tiêu chủ yếu sau: - Phân tích và làm rõ những vấn đề lý luận của việc đăng ký khai sinh trong công tác QLHCNN về hộ tịch trên địa bàn cả nước nói chung và Phường 11, quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM nói riêng. - Phân tích, đánh giá những ưu điểm cũng như chỉ ra những mặt hạn chế của của pháp luật hộ tịch và đưa ra một số kiến nghị, giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện pháp luật. 4. Đối tượng nghiên cứu và phạm vi nghiên cứu 4.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu - Các vấn đề lý luận thực tiễn của quản lý nhà nước về lĩnh vực khai sinh. 4.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu 4.2.1. Thời gian Tác giả chỉ nghiên cứu đề tài dựa trên các văn bản pháp luật có hiệu lực hiện hành và các tài liệu hướng dẫn, tài liệu tham khảo đối với các văn bản pháp luật đó như Hiến pháp 2013, Luật Hôn nhân và Gia đình 2014, Luật Hộ tịch 2014, Bộ Luật dân sự 2015, Nghị định 123/2015/NĐ-CP,… 4.2.2. Không gian Tác giả tập trung nghiên cứu các quy định của pháp luật Việt Nam hiện hành về việc đăng ký khai sinh trong công tác QLNN về hộ tịch, đồng thời tìm hiểu và phân tích việc áp dụng pháp luật trên thực tiễn, cụ thể tại UBND phường 11, quận Phú Nhuận, TP,HCM. 5. Phương pháp nghiên cứu
  14. 14. Tác giả đã sử dụng phương pháp luận duy vật biện chứng của chủ nghĩa Mác – Lênin làm nền tảng và kết hợp với các phương pháp nghiên cứu khoa học sau: - Phương pháp phân tích - tổng hợp và hệ thống hóa kiến thức: nghiên cứu, phân tích các vấn đề lý luận và pháp luật quan trọng về việc đăng ký khai sinh trong công tác QLNN về hộ tịch; nghiên cứu các tài liệu. - Phương pháp thống kê số liệu: tìm hiểu những số liệu trên thực tế để nâng cao tính thiết thực của đề tài. 6. Bố cục khóa luận Nội dung của Luận văn gồm 02 chương: Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận và pháp lý về quản lý nhà nước về lĩnh vực khai sinh. Chương 2: Thực tiễn thực hiện pháp luật quản lý nhà nước về lĩnh vực đăng ký khai sinh tại UBND phường 11, quận Phú Nhuận, TP.HCM và giải pháp hoàn thiện.
  15. 15. CHƯƠNG 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VÀ PHÁP LÝ VỀ QUẢN LÝ NHÀ NƯỚC VỀ LĨNH VỰC ĐĂNG KÝ KHAI SINH 1.1. Quản lý nhà nước về hộ tịch 1.1.1. Khái niệm quản lý nhà nước về hộ tịch “Hộ tịch” là “những sự kiện cơ bản xác định tình trạng nhân thân của một người từ khi sinh ra đến khi chết đi”1, bao gồm: khai sinh; kết hôn; khai tử; nuôi con nuôi; giám hộ; nhận cha, mẹ, con; thay đổi họ tên, chữ đệm; cải chính họ tên, ngày tháng năm sinh; xác định dân tộc;…Theo Khoản 2, Điều 2, Luật Hộ tịch năm 2014 quy định về khái niệm Đăng ký khai sinh như sau: “Đăng ký khai sinh là việc cơ quan nhà nước có thẩm quyền xác nhận hoặc ghi vào Sổ hộ tịch các sự kiện hộ tịch của cá nhân, tạo cơ sở pháp lý để Nhà nước bảo hộ quyền, lợi ích hợp pháp của cá nhân, thực hiện quản lý về dân cư.” Cũng giống như các hoạt động QLNN khác QLNN về hộ tịch là một hình thức hoạt động của nhà nước được thực hiện trước hết và chủ yếu bởi các CQHCNN, có nội dung cơ bản là bảo đảm sự chấp hành pháp luật của nhà nước trong lĩnh vực hộ tịch và nhằm đảm bảo cho các hoạt động về hộ tịch được diễn ra đúng nguyên tắc, phục vụ cho công cuộc xây dựng kinh tế, văn hóa - xã hội và hành chính - chính trị của đất nước. QLNN về hộ tịch là hoạt động mang tính quyền lực nhà nước; là sự tác động có tổ chức và điều chỉnh của các cơ quan hành chính nhà nước, cá nhân có thẩm quyền lên các hoạt động có liên quan đến tình trạng nhân thân của con người nhằm đảm bảo các hoạt động này diễn ra đúng theo quy định pháp luật, đáp ứng các yêu cầu và nguyện vọng chính đáng của người dân 1 Nghị định số 123/2015/NĐ-CP ngày 15/11/2015 của Chính phủ Quy định chi tiết một số điều và biện pháp thi hành Luật Hộ tịch.
  16. 16. 1.1.2. Nội dung Quản lý nhà nước về Hộ tịch Nội dung QLNN về hộ tịch gồm có 9 nội dung như sau: Thứ nhất, ban hành, hướng dẫn và tổ chức thực hiện các văn bản quy phạm pháp luật về hộ tịch. Thứ hai, xây dựng và tổ chức thực hiện chính sách, kế hoạch, định hướng về hoạt động quản lý đăng ký khai sinh. Thứ ba, tổ chức tuyên truyền, phổ biến pháp luật về hộ tịch. Thứ tư, quản lý hệ thống tổ chức và hoạt động của các cơ quan, tổ chức trong hoạt động hộ tịch. Thứ năm, đào tạo, bồi dưỡng, hướng dẫn nghiệp vụ về hộ tịch. Thứ sáu, thanh tra, kiểm tra, giám sát việc thực hiện đăng ký khai sinh tại cơ sở, xử lý các vi phạm về công tác hộ tịch. Thứ bảy, giải quyết khiếu nại – tố cáo về hộ tịch. Thứ tám, hợp tác quốc tế về hộ tịch. Thứ chín, tổng kết hoạt động hộ tịch; báo cáo cơ quan nhà nước cấp trên về hoạt động hộ tịch. 1.2. Quản lý nhà nước về khai sinh 1.2.1. Khái niệm Hoạt động quản lý nhà nước là một công việc quan trọng trong quá trình vận động của một Nhà nước của mỗi một quốc gia nói riêng. Khi tìm hiểu về QLNN, trước tiên cần bàn về khái niệm QLNN. Khái niệm QLNN được coi là một trong các khái niệm cơ bản và quan trọng của pháp luật Việt Nam. Để nghiên cứu khái niệm quản lý nhà nước, trước hết cần làm rõ khái niệm “quản lý”. Với ý nghĩa thông thường, phổ biến thì quản lý có thể hiểu là hoạt động tác động một cách có tổ chức và định hướng của chủ thể quản lý tới những đối tượng quản lý để điều chỉnh chúng vận động và phát triển theo những mục tiêu nhất định đã đề ra. Dưới góc độ nghiên cứu của các nhà khoa học
  17. 17. DOWNLOAD ĐỂ XEM ĐẦY ĐỦ NỘI DUNG MÃ TÀI LIỆU: 54232 DOWNLOAD: + Link tải: tailieumau.vn Hoặc : + ZALO: 0932091562

