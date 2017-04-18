Copyright©2017 Shopkio.com 9 Types Of Sarees Every Indian Woman Must Have In Her Wardrobe
9 types of sarees

  9 Types Of Sarees Every Indian Woman Must Have In Her Wardrobe
  No other garment can make a woman look so sophisticated, poised and versatile. And when it comes to sarees, India has the widest choice to offer. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Gujarat to Manipur, sarees are what makes a woman look beautiful. Each and every state has its own signature sarees and each of them is oh so beautiful! Overview
  Made in Varanasi, these silks are the finest and one of the most precious sarees of India. Fine silk woven with gold and silver brocade or zari, these sarees are characterized by intricate Moghul inspired designs of floral or foliate motifs, flowers, leaves, etc. Depending on the complication of designs, a saree can take 15 days to 6 months to weave They originated in the 17th century when silk weavers from Gujrat migrated to Varanasi. Though excellency was achieved in 19th century by the Mughals. 4 varieties of Banarasi Sarree fabric wise - Pure Silk, Organza with zari and silk, Georgette and Shattir. Jangla, Tanchoi, Vaskat, Butidar, Cutwork and Tissue as per design Banarasi Silk
  Made in Kota, Rajasthan, these sarees are lightweight and ideal for the summer. The threads are woven on a traditional pit loom in a manner which produces square check patterns on the fabric. These checks are commonly known as 'Khats'. The fabric is made by mixing onion juice and rice paste to the yarn. Kota Sarees
  Crepes are woven with a hard twist with specific techniques which add to its drape and sheen. Their wrinkle free characteristic makes them the primary choice for office wear. Due to the nature of the fabric, the fall of crepe sarees is excellent. The best part is, due to the nature of the fabric, it makes you look thinner. Pure Crepes
  Georgettes  Georgettes are types of crepes, but with a dull finish.  These are made from Silk with twisted yarns having crinkly surface made by alternating S & Z twist yarns  They are named after the famous French dressmaker of the early 20th century Georgette de la Plante.
  Originating in the small town of Bhagalpur beside the river Ganga, Bhagalpuri silk sarees are made with a special dying style.  Bhagalpur was home to hundreds of silk craftsmen about 200 years ago. Today Bhagalpur has over 35000 weavers with more than 25000 looms.  The Bhagalpuri silks are extremely famous in foreign countries, especially in the UK.  These silks are available in various designs from block patterns to temples to embroideries. Bhagalpuri Silk
  Tapeta were originally woven in Italy, France and Japan. Today, India is one of the largest producers of Tapeta in the world. Currently most of the production is happening through powerlooms and production happens mainly in Bangalore. Apart from India, China is a large producer of Tapeta followed by various countries in South East Asia. The richness of texture coupled with the intricate weaving work makes each saree stand out from the other. You can find a large variety of these sarees today - from traditional zaree boarders to embroideries with beads and crystals. Tapeta Silk
  Kanchipuram silks are a type of rich silk sarees made in Kanchipuram. The sarees are weaved with pure mulberry silk threads which is produced in South India.  The zari on the silks comes from Gujarat. Three different kinds of shuttles are used for weaving each Kanchipuram saree. The weaver works on the right side while his aide works on the left side.  When the pallu needs to be woven in a different colour, the pallu is woven differently and then the same is attached to the rest of the saree.  Kanchipuram sarees often have woven pallus with paintings from Ramayana, Mahabharata or even Ravi Verma. They have contrasting borders. Kanchipuram Silk
  Velvet Sarees  Velvet is a type of woven fabric where threads are evenly distributed through a short dense pile giving it a soft luscious feel. The fabric is made either from synthetic or natural fibre.  The history of velvet dates back to 1399 when King Richard II of England indicated that his body should be covered with velvet after his death.  It is woven on a special loom with two thicknesses of the material at the same time. Then the two pieces are cut apart to create the piling effect and the two fabrics are wound on separate rolls.
  Tussar Silk  The silk is cool and is porous, which makes it wearable in summer although it is silk.. Depending on the material, tussar silks are found in various forms Katia, Ghhichha, Thigh reeled and machine reeled. With further permutation and combination, two different varieties of silk are found - Tussar Ghicha and Mulberry Ghicha.  Currently, Bhagalpur produces the maximum number of tussar silk in India. A single tussar silk saree takes around 3 days to complete.  Tussar silk is produced from the larvae of various species of silkworms, which live in trees within wild forests. This is why, Tussar silks are often called Wild silk.
  12. 12. Copyright©2017 Shopkio.com THANK YOU !!!

