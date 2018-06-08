Synnopsis :

Alfred Music Publishing is the world-s largest educational music publisher. Alfred produces educational, reference, pop, and performance materials for teachers, students, professionals, and hobbyists spanning every musical instrument, style, and difficulty level. The Recital Books congratulate students for a job well done by providing correlated repertoire to their Lesson Books that are based on concepts they ve already learned. As a result, the pieces are quickly mastered. Included in Recital 1B are the folk tunes "Camptown Races" and "For He s A Jolly Good Fellow," and imaginative originals like "The Elephant and the Flea" and "March of the Extra-Terrestrials."



Author : Willard A. Palmer

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Willard A. Palmer ( 4✮ )

