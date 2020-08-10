Netiquette Wiki Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Netiquette
What is Netiquette? "Netiquette" is network etiquette, specifically how you should and should not interact when you are on...
Function Netiquette functions as a general set of guidelines that can keep Internet communication useful and civil. For ex...
Benefits Netiquette helps users initiate and continue formal and informal relationships. Additionally it helps keep conver...
Synchronous Netiquette
Written Netiquette
Core Rules of Netiquette Rule 1: Remember the Human Rule 2: Adhere to the same standards of behavior online that you follo...
Rules (cont.) ● Rule 6: Share expert knowledge ● Rule 7: Help keep flame wars under control ● Rule 8: Respect other people...
https://coursedesign.colostate.edu/obj/coreru lesnet.html
Resources for Online Teaching and Learning

  1. 1. Netiquette
  2. 2. What is Netiquette? "Netiquette" is network etiquette, specifically how you should and should not interact when you are online. Netiquette covers both the formal general courtesy and the informal established practices of cyberspace. The internet has its own culture. The standard conventions of online communication between users are the rules of netiquette. They are defined by sharing information, the data shared, who it is shared with, and how it is shared. Internet etiquette focuses on data and its use. The types of data are text, audio, graphic, and video.
  3. 3. Function Netiquette functions as a general set of guidelines that can keep Internet communication useful and civil. For example, sending dozens of email chain letters to friends may seem like a fun diversion, but it can be not very pleasant to the person receiving them. Sending large volumes of impersonal email or other messages to another person is known as "spam" and is often frowned upon. Specific general rules, such as sending "spam," are generally considered bad etiquette across the internet, but specific online communities may have their own cultures and netiquette standards.
  4. 4. Benefits Netiquette helps users initiate and continue formal and informal relationships. Additionally it helps keep conversations productive and positive. All communication online that can be traced to you through a search engine is part of what's known as your "online footprint." Adhering to the standards of netiquette ensures that your online footprint reflects well on you. Netiquette can also be beneficial because it may discourage people from sending needless communications that can waste other people's time. It can also deter people from posting inappropriate or unsightly content on the internet.
  5. 5. Synchronous Netiquette
  6. 6. Written Netiquette
  7. 7. Core Rules of Netiquette Rule 1: Remember the Human Rule 2: Adhere to the same standards of behavior online that you follow in real life Rule 3: Know where you are in cyberspace Rule 4: Respect other people's time and bandwidth Rule 5: Make yourself look good online
  8. 8. Rules (cont.) ● Rule 6: Share expert knowledge ● Rule 7: Help keep flame wars under control ● Rule 8: Respect other people's privacy ● Rule 9: Don't abuse your power ● Rule 10: Be forgiving of other people's mistakes
