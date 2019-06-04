Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5 Benefits of a Degree in Travel & Tourism
A degree in Travel & Tourism is the best way to unveil a sea of options. It falls under the banner of Hospitality and this...
Travelling: Many people take off to travel but not those who already work in this field. Travel becomes their work and the...
International opportunities: Being under the head of Hospitality, travel and tourism has a lot to offer. Since this indust...
Flexibility: The best part about Travel & Tourism degree is that it will provide the jobs which will be flexible. The jobs...
Multiple openings: With the rise in the travelling craze among the masses, this industry has experienced great escalation....
ForMoreInformation • Kindlyvisit OurWebsite • https://www.cgc.edu.in • • Chandigarh Group Of Colleges • Sector 112, Landra...
ThankYou
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5 Benefits of a Degree in Travel & Tourism

23 views

Published on

Check out 5 Benefits of a Degree in Travel & Tourism.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

5 Benefits of a Degree in Travel & Tourism

  1. 1. 5 Benefits of a Degree in Travel & Tourism
  2. 2. A degree in Travel & Tourism is the best way to unveil a sea of options. It falls under the banner of Hospitality and this way provides leeway to the pursuer. After this degree, one is free to do some many things which he/she would not have been while in other sectors. So, let’s take a look at those five benefits of choosing this degree.
  3. 3. Travelling: Many people take off to travel but not those who already work in this field. Travel becomes their work and they get paid for that. Money: Initially, the packages are not much but with more experience and time, money starts flowing in. Another best thing about travel and tourism is that provides a promising scope.
  4. 4. International opportunities: Being under the head of Hospitality, travel and tourism has a lot to offer. Since this industry is growing worldwide, the candidates can get a job in any field across nations. This way it adds one more benefit to the degree.
  5. 5. Flexibility: The best part about Travel & Tourism degree is that it will provide the jobs which will be flexible. The jobs after this degree are not the stagnant 9-5 jobs. So, this way it is beneficial for those looking for more fun job.
  6. 6. Multiple openings: With the rise in the travelling craze among the masses, this industry has experienced great escalation. In the same way, the degree has numerous jobs appended to it. In these five amazing ways, this Travel & Tourism degree becomes quite interesting and beneficial.
  7. 7. ForMoreInformation • Kindlyvisit OurWebsite • https://www.cgc.edu.in • • Chandigarh Group Of Colleges • Sector 112, Landran Greater Mohali, Punjab – 140307 ( INDIA)
  8. 8. ThankYou

×