Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[PDF] Full ROS Robotics Projects For Online
Book Details Author : Lentin Joseph Pages : 452 Binding : Paperback Brand : ISBN : 1783554711
Description Build a variety of awesome robots that can see, sense, move, and do a lot more using the powerful Robot Operat...
In Detail Robot Operating System is one of the most widely used software frameworks for robotic research and for companies...
If you want to download this book, click link in the next page
Download or read ROS Robotics Projects by click link below Download or read ROS Robotics Projects OR
Thank You For Visiting
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[PDF] Full ROS Robotics Projects For Online

2 views

Published on

Read ebook Ebook download ROS Robotics Projects For Android Download file Download now : https://dealsebooknew.blogspot.com/?book=1783554711

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[PDF] Full ROS Robotics Projects For Online

  1. 1. [PDF] Full ROS Robotics Projects For Online
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Lentin Joseph Pages : 452 Binding : Paperback Brand : ISBN : 1783554711
  3. 3. Description Build a variety of awesome robots that can see, sense, move, and do a lot more using the powerful Robot Operating System About This Book Create and program cool robotic projects using powerful ROS libraries Work through concrete examples that will help you build your own robotic systems of varying complexity levels This book provides relevant and fun-filled examples so you can make your own robots that can run and work Who This Book Is For This book is for robotic enthusiasts and researchers who would like to build robot applications using ROS. If you are looking to explore advanced ROS features in your projects, then this book is for you. Basic knowledge of ROS, GNU/Linux, and programming concepts is assumed. What You Will Learn Create your own self-driving car using ROS Build an intelligent robotic application using deep learning and ROS Master 3D object recognition Control a robot using virtual reality and ROS Build your own AI chatter-bot using ROS Get to know all about the autonomous navigation of robots using ROS Understand face detection and tracking using ROS Get to grips with teleoperating robots using hand gestures Build ROS-based applications using Matlab and Android Build interactive applications using TurtleBot
  4. 4. In Detail Robot Operating System is one of the most widely used software frameworks for robotic research and for companies to model, simulate, and prototype robots. Applying your knowledge of ROS to actual robotics is much more difficult than people realize,
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the next page
  6. 6. Download or read ROS Robotics Projects by click link below Download or read ROS Robotics Projects OR
  7. 7. Thank You For Visiting

×