Sports
28 views
Jun. 23, 2021

Athelets

CLASS 11TH PPT (POWERPOINT PRESENTATION) OF PHYSICAL EDUCATION PROJECTS

Athelets

  1. 1. ATHELETICS BY SHIVAM VERMA CLASS XI B SESSION – (2021-22) SCHOOL- BAL BHARATI PUBLIC SCHOOL
  2. 2. CONTENTS 1. INTRODUCTION OF ATHELETICS 2. WHO INVENTED ATHELETICS 3. WHEN WAS ATHLETICS ESTABLISHED 4. Athletics History Key Facts and Timeline 5. LIST OF EVENTS IN ATHELETIS
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION OF ATHELETICS • Athletics is a term encompassing the human competitive sports and games requiring physical skill, and the systems of training that prepare athletes for competition Athletic sports or contests are competitions which are primarily based on human physical competition, demanding the qualities of stamina, fitness, and skill. Athletic sports form the bulk of popular sporting activities, with other major forms including motorsports, precision sports, extreme sports and animal sports. • Athletic contests, as one of the earliest types of sport, are prehistoric and comprised a significant part of the Ancient Olympic Games, along with equestrian events. The word "athletic" is derived from the Ancient Greek meaning "contest." Athletic sports became organized in the late 19th century with the formation of organizations such as the Amateur Athletic Union in the United States and the Union des Sociétés Françaises de Sports Athlétiques in France. • Athletics has gained significant importance at educational institutions; talented athletes may gain entry into higher education through athletic scholarships and represent their institutions in athletic conferences. Since the Industrial Revolution, people in the developed world have adopted an increasingly sedentary lifestyle. As a result, athletics now plays a significant part in providing routine physical exercise. Athletic clubs worldwide offer athletic training facilities for multitudes of sports and games.
  4. 4. WHO INVENTED ATHLETICS • The inventor of athletics is not specifically known, but we do know the first person to ever win an athletics event was Korobios. Koroibos was a Greek cook that was from the city of Elis, who won the stadium race which was a foot race that was 600 feet long. This is believed by some historians to be the only athletic event at the first 13 Olympics in Ancient Greece. So while there wasn't one person to invent the sport of athletics Korobios was the first winner. However, many other people have contributed to the sport of athletics especially over the last few centuries as athletics has become popular again.
  5. 5. WHEN WAS ATHLETICS ESTABLISHED • Athletics for 11 centuries from 776 B.C. to 394 A.D. was an extremely popular event in the Greek Olympics. But, in 394 A.D. the Roman emperor Theodosius banned the Olympic Games, and so athletics essentially died out for roughly 1,500 years. Then during the 19th century in England track and field as a modern sport came back and started developing. In 1866 the first English Championships were held for athletics by the newly created Amateur Athletic Club whose rules still serve as the basis for athletics today. The Amateur Athletic Club eventually turned into the Amateur Athletic Association in 1880, which has been the organization to hold the annual national championships since then. Moreover, in 1896 the first modern olympics were held with athletics making a resurgence, and by 1913 the International Amateur Athletic Federation was formed. Still today the International Amateur Athletic Federation continues keeping up the rules, approving world records, and ensuring the amateur code is adhered to for athletics. The return of the olympics has put athletics back into the limelight with some of the greatest stars like jesse owens and usain bolt making
  6. 6. ATHLETICS HISTORY KEY FACTS AND TIMELINE • Korobios a Greek cook wins the first ever Olympic Games in Olympia, Greece competing in the 600ft stadium race which he won. • From 776 B.C. to 394 A.D. The Olympics were held in Olympia, Greece every four years and by fifth century B.C. they had added so many events that the games lasted 5 days. • In 394 A.D. the Roman emperor Theodosius I, banned the games as the Roman empire owned Greece • The 19th century is when athletics actually began to make a comeback as in both England and the USA amateur competitions began to be held and athletic governing bodies were formed in both countries. • In 1896 the first modern olympics was held and because of that athletics finally began to have widespread popularity again • In 1913 the International Amateur Athletic Federation was formed which is still the governing body for Athletics today.
  7. 7. THANK YOU

