PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT GWALIOR (M.P) By = Shivam Sharma MBA ( int. )
Introduction of process costing Features of process of costing Advantage & limitations of process costing Purpose of proce...
Introduction of process costing • Process costing is a method of costing used to find out the cost of the product in each ...
Features of process costing • The production is continuous. • The product is homogeneous. • The product is standardized. •...
Advantages & limitations of process costing • Periodical determination of cost • Simple and cheap • Managerial control • S...
Purpose of process costing • To control the process • To know cumulative cost • To calculate the value of inventory of raw...
Cost Accounting , Process Costing

  1. 1. PRESTIGE INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT GWALIOR (M.P) By = Shivam Sharma MBA ( int. )
  2. 2. Introduction of process costing Features of process of costing Advantage & limitations of process costing Purpose of process costing
  3. 3. Introduction of process costing • Process costing is a method of costing used to find out the cost of the product in each process. • It is used to calculate cost per unit of product is ascertained at each stage of production. • It is a form of operations costing. • Process costing is used in industries like chemicals, textiles, steel, rubber, sugar, shoes, petrol, etc.
  4. 4. Features of process costing • The production is continuous. • The product is homogeneous. • The product is standardized. • Output of one process become raw material of another process. • Costs are collected process-wise. • The total cost of each process is divided by the normal output of that process to find out cost per unit of that process.
  5. 5. Advantages & limitations of process costing • Periodical determination of cost • Simple and cheap • Managerial control • Standard processes and products • No detailed analysis • Historical costs • Estimates • Difficult to calculate average cost where more than one type of products is manufactured. ADVANTAGES LIMITATIONS
  6. 6. Purpose of process costing • To control the process • To know cumulative cost • To calculate the value of inventory of raw material, work-in-progress and finished goods at the end of the period. • It is also used to assign price of the products.

