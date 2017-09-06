GST AT GLANCE • GST is one indirect tax for the whole nation, which will make India one unified common market. • Came into...
COMPONENTS OF GST SGST CGST IGST
BENEFITS OF GST • DECREASE IN INFLATION Reduction in “CASCADING OF taxes” Overall reduction in prices • EASE OF DOING BU...
BENEFITS OF GST • DECREASE IN “BLACK TRANSACTIONS” Self-Regulating Tax System Non-Intrusive Electronic Tax System • MAKE...
DISADVANTAGES OF GST • SERVICE TENDS TO BECOME MORE EXPENSIVE • LOSS OF REVENUE FOR MANUFACTURING STATE • BUSINESSES WOULD...
GST(GOODS AND SERVICES TAX): AN OVERVIEW
GST(GOODS AND SERVICES TAX): AN OVERVIEW
GST(GOODS AND SERVICES TAX): AN OVERVIEW
GST(GOODS AND SERVICES TAX): AN OVERVIEW
GST(GOODS AND SERVICES TAX): AN OVERVIEW
GST(GOODS AND SERVICES TAX): AN OVERVIEW
GST(GOODS AND SERVICES TAX): AN OVERVIEW
GST(GOODS AND SERVICES TAX): AN OVERVIEW
GST(GOODS AND SERVICES TAX): AN OVERVIEW
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

GST(GOODS AND SERVICES TAX): AN OVERVIEW

35 views

Published on

This ppt contains an overview of GST.It's pros, cons, components and tax rates are covered in the slide.

Published in: Law
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
35
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

GST(GOODS AND SERVICES TAX): AN OVERVIEW

  1. 1. GST AT GLANCE • GST is one indirect tax for the whole nation, which will make India one unified common market. • Came into effect in India on 1 July 2017. • Governed by GST council. • GST rates range between 0% and 28%.
  2. 2. COMPONENTS OF GST SGST CGST IGST
  3. 3. BENEFITS OF GST • DECREASE IN INFLATION Reduction in “CASCADING OF taxes” Overall reduction in prices • EASE OF DOING BUSINESS COMMON NATIONAL MARKET BENEFITS TO SMALL TAX PAYERS
  4. 4. BENEFITS OF GST • DECREASE IN “BLACK TRANSACTIONS” Self-Regulating Tax System Non-Intrusive Electronic Tax System • MAKE IN INDIA Exports to be Zero Rated Protection of Domestic Industry(IGST)
  5. 5. DISADVANTAGES OF GST • SERVICE TENDS TO BECOME MORE EXPENSIVE • LOSS OF REVENUE FOR MANUFACTURING STATE • BUSINESSES WOULD HAVE TO CHANGE THEIR STRATEGIES

×