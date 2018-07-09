Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROBLEM MANAGEMENT
TYPES OF MANAGEMENT PROBLEMS
Problem solving techniques
STEPS OF SLOVING PROBLEM 1. First, you must define the problem. What is its cause? What are the signs there's a problem at...
Creative Problem Solving Techniques • Separate ideation from evaluation. When you brainstorm creative ideas, have a separa...
Problem Solving Tips From Psychology • Take it from Experience : In 1911, the American psychologist Edward Thorndike obser...
What's interesting about Gestalt psychology is how they view barriers to problem solving. Here are two such barriers: 1. A...
More Problem Solving Tools
Use Hurson's Productive Thinking Model Ask, "What is going on?" Define the problem and its impact on your company, then c...
Use Analogies to Get to a Solution o Another tool you can use is analogies. Analogical thinking uses information from one ...
• Don't start by trying to solve the problem. First, aim to understand the root of the problem. • Use questions to generat...
This presentation explains problem solving techniques

Problem management

  3. 3. Employees need to know what the stakes are, what the game is and how it’s played This is often difficult for a new mid-level manager who has never quite understood herself. As a new manager or with a new manager reporting to you, remember that your company can support managers by having a clear vision and communicating it well and often. The CEO should be able to tell a great story about how the company came to be, what it stands for, where it wants to go, and what it honestly values. HR should help new employees understand why this company exists and what it strives for. Does everyone in your organization understand the company business goals, it’s unique selling position, brand promise(s), operating environment, and marketplace realities?
  4. 4. Employees need to understand how they can make the biggest contribution to the vision All employees do not need to agree with the vision, but they should be able to align their work with the institution’s goals. Performance evaluations should be conducted with an eye towards contributing to those goals. As a manager, you may have to bring the vision down from thirty-thousand feet to a more targeted level. Let your staff know how their work fits into the larger picture for your organization and for your consumer, client, or other audience.
  5. 5. Employees need a reason to care about contributing A paycheck is not a reason to care. People do have a need to belong and to feel like they matter. Does your employee’s contribution matter? Do you care about his contribution? Do you understand how he wants to be rewarded or what will make him feel productive? Are you as a manager engaged in your work? How good are your communication skills in terms of inspiring and thanking?
  6. 6. Managers need to create a positive environment Managers need to create a positive environment that fosters the traits you want employees to display. You may need to experiment a bit here. Some teams will have different needs. For example a team that is largely C’s will feel rewarded by challenges, but not necessarily personal recognition while an S team may value a structure that supports work-life balance.
  7. 7. Employees don’t want to feel set up for failure Do you know what feels like failure to your employees? Do they have the resources they need to fully contribute? Are you second-guessing them or getting in their way? Do the rules of the game change so often that an employee might be playing by old rules? How do you as a manager deal with failure? Do employees know what your reaction to their failure will be? Will you punish or help them learn?
  8. 8. Employees see bad behavior and poor performance going unnoticed or unchallenged Nothing demotivates like watching a team member goof off while others strive for excellence. Do employees say or think “What are they going to do? Fire me?” because no one has witnessed a reprimand, let alone a dismissal? Is there a clear understanding of what constitutes appropriate behavior and excellent performance? Are you as a manager modeling both?
  9. 9. Employees feel ignored and/or unappreciated Do you understand what type of attention is beneficial to offer each of your employees or teams? Do you understand what each employee needs to feel appreciated or is she basing her behaviors on her own preferences? If you’re a manager, how well do you do? Have you gone through a 360 review? If you train managers, how are you measuring your success? If you’re a leader, how are you providing your managers with a clear understanding of your vision so they can align their resources with it and execute the appropriate tactics?
  10. 10. Problem solving techniques
  11. 11. STEPS OF SLOVING PROBLEM 1. First, you must define the problem. What is its cause? What are the signs there's a problem at all? 2. Next, you identify various options for solutions. What are some good ideas to solve this? 3. Then, evaluate your options and choose from among them. What is the best option to solve the problem? What's the easiest option? How should you prioritize? 4. Finally, implement the chosen solution. Does it solve the problem? Is there another option you need to try?
  12. 12. Creative Problem Solving Techniques • Separate ideation from evaluation. When you brainstorm creative ideas, have a separate time for listing it all down. Focus on generating lots of ideas. Don't prioritize or evaluate them until everything is captured. • Judging will shut it down. Nothing stops the flow of creative ideas faster than judging them on the spot. Wait until the brainstorming is over before you evaluate. • Restate problems as questions. It's easier to entice a group into thinking of creative ideas when challenges are stated as open-ended questions. • Use "Yes and" to expand ideas. Here's one of the basic tenets of improv comedy. It's way too easy to shut down and negate ideas by using the word "but." (i.e. "But I think this is better...") Avoid this at all costs. Instead, expand on what was previously introduced by saying "Yes, and..." to keep ideas flowing and evolving.
  13. 13. Problem Solving Tips From Psychology • Take it from Experience : In 1911, the American psychologist Edward Thorndike observed cats figuring out how to escape from the cage he placed them in. From this, Thorndike developed his law of effect, which is basically: if you succeed via trial-and-error, you're more likely to use those same actions and ideas that led to your previous success when you face the problem again. • Barriers to Reproductive Thinking : And then there were the Gestalt psychologists who built from Thorndike's ideas when they proposed that problem solving can happen via reproductive thinking, which is not about sex, but rather solving a problem by using past experience and reproducing that experience to solve the current problem.
  14. 14. What's interesting about Gestalt psychology is how they view barriers to problem solving. Here are two such barriers: 1. Are you entrenched? Look up mental set or entrenchment. This is when you're so fixated on a solution that used to work well in the past but has no bearing to your current problem. Are you so entrenched with a method or idea that you use it even when it doesn't work? As Queen Elsa sang, "Let it go!" 2. Are you thinking of alternative uses? There is a cognitive bias called functional fixedness which could thwart any of your critical thinking techniques by having you only see an object's conventional function. For example: if you need to cut a piece of paper in half but only have a ruler, functional fixedness would lead you to think the ruler is only good for measuring things. (You could also use the ruler to crease the paper, making it easier to tear it in half.)
  15. 15. More Problem Solving Tools
  16. 16. Use Hurson's Productive Thinking Model Ask, "What is going on?" Define the problem and its impact on your company, then clarify your vision for the future. Ask, "What is success?" Define what the solution must do, what resources it needs, its scope, and the values it must uphold. Ask, "What is the question?" Generate a long list of questions that, when answered, will solve the problem. Generate answers. Answer the questions from step Forge the solution. Evaluate the ideas with potential based on the criteria from step 2. Pick a solution. Align resources. Identify people and resources to execute the solution.
  17. 17. Use Analogies to Get to a Solution o Another tool you can use is analogies. Analogical thinking uses information from one area to help with a problem in a different area. In short, solving a different problem can lead you to find a solution to the actual problem. Watch out though! Analogies are difficult for beginners and take some getting used to. o An example: in the Radiation Problem, a doctor has a patient with a tumor that cannot be operated on. The doctor can use rays to destroy the tumor but it also destroys healthy tissue. o Two researchers, Gick and Holyoak noted that people solved the radiation problem much more easily after being asked to read a story about an invading general who must capture the fortress of a king but must be careful to avoid landmines that will detonate if large forces traverse the streets. The general then sends small forces of men down different streets so the army can converge at the fortress at the same time and can capture it at full force.
  18. 18. • Don't start by trying to solve the problem. First, aim to understand the root of the problem. • Use questions to generate ideas for solving the problem. • Look to previous problems to find the answers to new ones. • Clear your preconceived ideas and past experiences before attempting to tackle the problem. 4 different takeaways to use the next time a problem gets you tangled up

