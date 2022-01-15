Pulsar summit asia 2021: Designing Pulsar for Isolation

In this slide deck, we will go over the configurations knobs and all the virtual isolation features to run multiple clients in their assigned resource space without interfering with one another.

At nutanix we run a single physical pulsar cluster shared by multiple use cases and applications. The biggest challenge in such a setup is an unintended denial of service for all client just because one of the clients breached their quotas and exceeded load expectations.

In traditional distributed apps, one would do that with multiple physical clusters which is easier on day 1 but the operational complexity on day 2 or 3 can very quickly overwhelm a small team. Adding to its multi-tenant architecture, Pulsar provides a lot of features to restrict usage from different clients ranging from quotas, ttls, retention with simple configurations to more advanced features in namespace isolation, failure domains, anti affinity for namespaces, bookie groups and affinity between those etc.