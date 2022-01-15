Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pulsar summit asia 2021: Designing Pulsar for Isolation

Jan. 15, 2022
In this slide deck, we will go over the configurations knobs and all the virtual isolation features to run multiple clients in their assigned resource space without interfering with one another.
At nutanix we run a single physical pulsar cluster shared by multiple use cases and applications. The biggest challenge in such a setup is an unintended denial of service for all client just because one of the clients breached their quotas and exceeded load expectations.
In traditional distributed apps, one would do that with multiple physical clusters which is easier on day 1 but the operational complexity on day 2 or 3 can very quickly overwhelm a small team. Adding to its multi-tenant architecture, Pulsar provides a lot of features to restrict usage from different clients ranging from quotas, ttls, retention with simple configurations to more advanced features in namespace isolation, failure domains, anti affinity for namespaces, bookie groups and affinity between those etc.

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. Who are We? ● Leading Cloud data Platform Team ● Loves distributed Systems, open Source ● Data geek (data stores, stream, analytics etc) ● Pulsar & MySql contributor ● Developer by passion ● Love Distributed Systems, Streaming Platform ● Pulsar Enthusiast Shivji Jha SME for Pulsar, Nutanix Sourabh Agrawal Pulsar Ninja, Nutanix 2
  3. 3. Catalogue ● Quick Intro: Apache Pulsar ● Pulsar Isolation ○ What ○ Why ○ How ● Isolating by clusters ● Isolating brokers ● Isolating bookies ● Demo 3
  4. 4. About Pulsar Apache Pulsar is a cloud-native, distributed, open-source pub-sub messaging and streaming platform. Originally developed by Yahoo and contributed to the Apache Software Foundation in 2016 Provides : ● Stateless Brokers ● Horizontally Scalable ● Isolate Read and Writes ● Multi-tenant System ● Geo-Replication ● Active Community Support 4
  5. 5. Multi-tenancy 5
  6. 6. What is Pulsar Isolation ? ● Scale storage and Serving layer independently. ● Can separate resources (brokers & bookies) for speciﬁc use cases. ● Scale up/down resources as per need for speciﬁc namespaces by keeping rest of the cluster untouched. ● Localized resource allocation 6
  7. 7. Why Pulsar Isolation ? ● Avoid Sharing resources within teams ○ Prevent unexpected consequences. ● Dedicated resources for a namespace. ● Allocate Localized resource in multi-region setup. ● Scale up/down nodes as per load on a namespace. ● More Secure (Permissions managed at namespace level) ● Easy setup 7
  8. 8. Isolation Categories ● Hard Isolation ○ Different physical Pulsar clusters (or nodes) for your isolation units ■ Failure Domains ■ Anti aﬃnity Groups ■ Broker Isolation using Namespace Isolation Policy ■ Bookie Isolation using Aﬃnity Groups ● Soft Isolation ○ Same Physical clusters but restrictions on tenants / namespaces by conﬁguration ■ Disk Quotas ■ Throttling 8
  9. 9. Isolating by Conﬁguration 9
  10. 10. Soft isolation ● Limit by conﬁgurations ○ Namespace: ● encryptionRequired ● Auth_policies ● Backlog_quota ● retention ■ Topic: ● maxProducersPerTopic ● maxConsumersPerTopic ● maxSubscriptionsPerTopic ● Limits by resources (capped per broker): ■ loadBalancerBrokerMaxTopics ■ loadBalancerBrokerOverloadedThresholdPercentage 10
  11. 11. Isolating by Cluster 11
  12. 12. Geo Replication eu-west-2 eu-west-3 Geo Replication On 12 New Hotel company starts operating in London Expand business to Paris Enable HA
  13. 13. Isolating Brokers 13
  14. 14. 14 https://github.com/apache/pulsar/wiki/PIP-7:-Pulsar-Failure-domain-and-Anti-aﬃnity-namespaces ● Failure Domain ○ Group brokers into failure domains ○ Reduces blast radius ○ Example ■ Fix a bug / patch ■ Upgrade brokers by failure domain ■ Anti aﬃnity of namespaces Failure Domains
  15. 15. 15 https://github.com/apache/pulsar/wiki/PIP-7:-Pulsar-Failure-domain-and-Anti-aﬃnity-namespaces ● Anti aﬃnity Group ○ Group of namespaces that should stay far. ○ Best effort ■ Prefer different failure domain ■ Prefer different broker Anti aﬃnity Groups
  16. 16. 16 What is “Namespace Isolation Policy”?
  17. 17. Namespace Isolation Policy: Internals min_availability=1 Primary = Broker 1,2 17
  18. 18. Namespace Isolation Policy: Internals min_availability=1 Primary = Broker 1,2 18
  19. 19. Namespace Isolation Policy: Internals min_availability=1 Primary = Broker 1,2 19
  20. 20. Namespace Isolation Policy: Internals min_availability=1 Secondary = Broker 5 Primary = Broker 1,2 20
  21. 21. Namespace Isolation Policy: Setup Conﬁgure Isolation Policy Unload the namespace to take effect for existing topics in namespaces or restart brokers. ./pulsar-admin ns-isolation-policy set --auto-failover-policy-type min_available --auto-failover-policy-params min_limit=?,usage_threshold=80 --namespaces <tenant/namespace> --primary broker-node-1,broker-node2 my-cluster <policy-name> --secondary broker-node-5 ./pulsar-admin namespaces unload <tenant/namespace> ./pulsar-admin topics lookup <tenant/namespace/topic> 21
  22. 22. Isolating Bookies 22
  23. 23. Bookie Aﬃnity Groups 23 ● Isolate storage at namespace ● Leverage data durability conﬁgs in isolated bookies ● Leverage ZkIsolatedBookieEnsemblePlacement Policy ● Scale bookies for namespace https://streamnative.io/uploads/images/blogs/isolation-3.png
  24. 24. Bookie Isolation using Aﬃnity Group Setup Bookie Rack Bookie Aﬃnity Group ./pulsar-admin bookies set-bookie-rack --bookie 127.0.0.1:3181 --hostname 127.0.0.1:3181 --group group1 --rack rack1 ./pulsar-admin namespaces set-bookie-affinity-group <tenant/namespace> --primary-group <anti-affinity-group-name> --secondary-group <anti-affinity-group-name> ./pulsar-admin namespaces set-bookie-affinity-group public/default --primary-group group1 24 Conﬁgure Bookie Group Conﬁgure Bookie Group with secondary
  25. 25. Scaling Up/Down Broker ● When scaling up brokers, change the isolation groups and add newly added broker as primary or secondary broker for required namespaces. ● When scaling down, make sure existing isolation groups have enough brokers. Bookie ● When scaling up bookies, change the bookie aﬃnity group and add newly added bookies as primary or secondary group for required namespaces. ● When scaling down, make sure existing aﬃnity groups have enough bookies. 25
  26. 26. Demo : Namespace Isolation Policy 26
  27. 27. References Namespace Isolation: https://pulsar.apache.org/docs/en/administration-isolation/#broker-isolation RackAware Ensemble Policy: https://bookkeeper.apache.org/docs/latest/api/javadoc/org/apache/bookkeeper/client/EnsemblePl acementPolicy.html Bookie Afﬁnity Group: https://pulsar.apache.org/docs/en/administration-isolation/#bookie-isolation, https://github.com/apache/pulsar/pull/3933 Crash course on pulsar : https://jack-vanlightly.com/blog/2018/10/2/understanding-how-apache-pulsar-works Soft Isolation: https://streamnative.io/en/blog/tech/2021-03-02-taking-an-in-depth-look-at-how-to-achieve-isolat ion-in-pulsar/ 27
  28. 28. Questions? Pulsar Slack https://apache-pulsar.slack.com/ Pulsar Mail Group: users@pulsar.apache.org dev@pulsar.apache.org LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/sourabhaggrawal/ https://www.linkedin.com/in/shivjijha/ 28

