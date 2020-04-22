The letter to_god_ppt[1]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Money order
Cottage at the crest of mountain
Farmer in the corn field
Hailstones
Corn field destroyed by hailstones
Letter Box & Indian Post Office
Post received by postmaster
Post Master opened the letter
Delivery of post by the Post Master
Prepared by- Shipra Agarwal (T.G.T English)
  1. 1.  Meaning of some difficult WordsCrest –Peak  Dotted- Spotted  Shower -Mild Rain  Supper- The Last meal of the day.  Draped –Covered, Wrapped  Hailstone –The frozen mass of ice.  Plague –Disease  Solitary- Lonely  An Ox of a man- Hard working man  Amiable- Friendly  Correspondence -The Exchange of letters  Resolution –Firm decision  Wrinkling –Folds of skin  Affixed Glued  Bunch of Crooks -Group of dishonest people
  Prepared by- Shipra Agarwal (T.G.T English)

