プロジェクトの概要 h-SUPPORTER | 日新ビジネス開発株式会社 | 的場清志
日新ビジネス開発株式会社 1977年創業。 主として金融（銀行、証券、損保、生保、クレジット等）を中心に コンサルティング業、SES事業などを展開。 近年は、予備校運営など教育部門などにも力を入れている。
プロジェクト推進者  弊社代表取締役社長 渡 辺 信 一 一橋大学法学部法律学科卒。 安田火災海上保険（株）、ジャーディン・フレミング証券 東京支店（現JPモルガン・チェース銀行 東京支店）債券部、住友信託銀行（株）（現三井住友信託銀行（株）...
プロジェクト実行部  的場 清志 高知大学理学部数理情報化学科卒。 講師やウェブクリエイター、大手広告代理店でのリサーチマネジメントなど様々な経験を経て、 現在、日新ビジネス開発株式会社にて新規プロジェクト開発マネジメントを担当。
プロジェクトの目標  「生物学的年齢」の認知度を高める。  「生物学的年齢」の活用を広める。  「生物学的年齢」をビジネスと結びつける。 「生物学的年齢」とは？
今までの予想と どう違うんだろう 私はあとどれぐらい 元気に過ごせるのかしら？ 君の年齢と 会社で受けた健康診断の結果で すぐにわかるよ！ それが 「生物学的年齢」だ！ これまでのものより 医学的根拠に基づいた 最も信頼できる年齢なんだ
生物学的年齢とは？ 年齢 健康診断 の結果 生物学 的年齢 ロンドン大学キングスコレッジの研究 チームが明らかにした体の加齢の程度を 計る方法 ⇓ ⇓ ⇓ ⇓ ⇓ 人の寿命を予測したり、老人性痴ほう症 になる確率を把握できるようになる。 この新...
 年齢と健康診断の結果を入力するだけで、最新の遺伝子学に基づいた 生物学的年齢を算出することができる。  これまでの統計と医療費をあてにした算出とは全く違ったロジカルで、より 科学的根拠に基づいた信頼性の高いものである。  健康のための指...
背景トレンド ２０１９年２月、一般社団法人 生命保険協会は 「健康増進に関する 生命保険業界の取り組み事例集」を公表。 課題 “いかに健康寿命を延伸するか“ 同年度より「健康増進サポートプロジェクト」を開始。 Ex．) 日本生命は同年、健康寿命...
MUFJが２０１７年に行った「健康関連サービスの動向整理」
背景トレンド  MUFJが２０１７年に行った「健康関連サービスの動向整理」
ビジネスモデル User 年齢 健康診断データ h-SUPPORTER 生物学的年齢 （エピジェネティック） Panasonic BUSINESS カラーOCRライブラリー Excel 生命保険会社 健診 医療機関 健康増進推奨 企業 特典 申...
ビジネスの２つのセールスポイント 健康診断の書式は各医療機関によっ て様々。 ⇓ スマホで診断書を撮影。 ⇓ Excelデータに変換。 （Panasonic BUISNESS) ⇓ データを一元化。 一元化されたデータから必要項目の数 値を抽出...
競合他社 一般社団法人 日本医療データセンターが提供する 「健康年齢」。 ～「健康年齢」と「h-SUPPORTER」の違い～ 先発の「健康年齢」は、すでに保険会社の査定などに利用されているが、 健康診断結果と医療費の統計から算出される「健康年齢...
獲得を目指す市場 生命保険や金融機関 （査定や審査で活用） 健診医療機関 （健康診断に付随する サービスとして活用） 健康増進推進企業 （社員の健康管理に活用） 個人 （自身の健康管理に活用） h-SUPPORTER 先述の通り、健康に関する市...
スケジュール 2020年（フェーズ1） h-SUPPORTERの 実証実験 ・NTTデータ（許諾済） ・保険会社（2社まで） ⇓ 参加できる数を限定し 付加価値をつける。 2021年（フェーズ2） h-SUPPORTERの 開発 ・NTTデータ...
スケジュール  NTTデータと協力し、2020~21年にかけて、実証実験・開発を行う。  実証実験・開発中は獲得目標市場でテストとして無料で提供。  2022年以降は製品としてリリース。  2020～21年内にOCRと生物学的年齢を十二...
今ビジネスを始めるメリット  OCRシステムの認知度が高まってきている時期であり、作業効率化に関 する類似商品が並ぶ前に、参入に適したデバイスをリリースできるのが今の 時期である。  今後、日本でも生物学的年齢が注目される。 特許を持つ弊社...
販売・営業戦略（参照） 現在「健康年齢」を採用している保険会社 →「健康年齢」の上位互換であることを説明し、実証実験時から協 力を仰ぐ。 アフラック生命保険株式会社 住友生命保険相互会社（OCRを使った読込をすでに行っている） 第一生命保険株式...
アプリによる展開（参照） 既存のアプリで血液検査の結果を管理できるアプリの数は少ない。 （実際に検索しても1～2つ見つかるくらい） ⇒ユーザーの満足度（レビュー）は軒並み高評価。 ⇒需要に対して供給が少ないため固定ユーザーの獲得が見込まれる。 ...
そのほか、h-SUPPORTERを提案できる企業（参照）  広告代理店（電通・博報堂 etc.）  大手テレビ局（ntv、EX、tbs、CX、TX）  大手新聞社（朝日、毎日、読売、日経、産経） いずれも労働環境に世間の注目が高い企業であ...
開発終了後の営業展開について 生命保険会社の2019年の業績ランキング（All About マネー）によれば最も新規契約を結んだの は日本生命で4679千件。日本生命は昨年、健康年齢を使った保険「ジャスト」を発売し、1年で 100万件突破と発表...
必要経費 OCR：パナソニックビジネスが提供しているカラーOCRライブラリーからスマホ向けOCRが各OS向 け550,000円で提供。iOS・Android両端末に合わせた開発費が1,100,000円。 開発後の保守価格が12カ月250,000...
弊社が求めているもの  人材（営業・販売・経営のプロ。起業をサポートできる人）  市場調査：保険市場の市場  「健康年齢」のマーケット推測  OCRのマーケット調査  健康診断の医療機関の市場調査 etc.
