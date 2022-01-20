Structure of-all-4-parts-of-the-us-cpa-exam

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The US CPA Exam is structured to test the candidate in the professional competence of auditing, business law, taxation, and, more importantly in accounting. For more information on the CPA course and its required skills, please feel free to Contact Simandhar Education @ +91 7780273388 or mail us at info@simandhareducation.com.