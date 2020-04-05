Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
新型コロナ 蔓延対策 (概論と提案) 2019-04-25 (土) 下野寿之 昨日作り始めた草稿の段階です。 ここに書いたすぐ考え方を変えるかもしれません。 4月5日の朝の草稿
初めに • 未知の現象への対処の方法論が問われています。 • 合理的かつ手際良い対策が、今は必要です。 • 下記は避けましょう。 • 短絡的思考 — 例. 原因と結果を逆に考える • 希望的観測 — 例. いろんな可能性の存在を忘れる • 時間...
直感に反する理屈を知ること 1. 患者数と死者数は、指数関数的に増えます。 2. 潜伏期間があります。(中央値約5日,最長14日) 3. 「蔓延」対策と「感染」対策は違います。 4. 問題は「再生産する感染者数が多い人」です。 5. 既存のルー...
未知の現象への対処方法 • 科学的な態度と知識が必要です。 • 実験/実践して得られる知見も必要です。 • 先頭に立つ人は信用維持も大事です。 • 時代が変わります。 • 戦乱と秩序再構成と似たことが、ありえます。 • 孫子の兵法や有職故実など...
算法の節 4月5日の朝の草稿
べき乗で知るべき数 指数関数的な増大時に、暗算に使える数 • 常用対数 : • log 10 2 ≒ 0.30102 ; log 10 3 ≒ 0.4771 ; log 10 7 ≒ 0.8451 • 「9乗」は覚えてしまいましょう。 • 29...
基本再生算数 R0 と集団免疫 • 免疫を持つ人口が1 - R0 -1あれば、流行阻止可能。 • ただし一様性を仮定している。cf. super spreader • 新型コロナは、肺に永久的なダメージを与えうる。4月5日の朝の草稿
いくつか提案 4月5日の朝の草稿
電車の乗り方の提案 1. 上記の色の塗り分けは、両端が同じ車両の数 で、どの3色も車両数はできるだけ近い数。 2. 家側を青、会社/学校側を桃色とする。どの 色に乗るかを各人が決める。 3. 同じ色の中の人(数十人から数百人)は、電車 の進む向...
武谷三男の三段階論 • 武谷三男(1911-2000) , 素粒子論の物理学者 • 量子力学に対して (1) 現象論的段階 — 単に測定結果の記述 (2) 実態論的段階 — 粒子, 模型などの概念の発生 (3) 本質論的段階 — さらに方程式で...
新たな数理モデリング • 世帯単位で考える。 • 乳幼児 o1 + 就学者 o2 + 有職者 o3 + 無職 o4 の 4個の数で各世帯を分類する • 数学的には(o1, o2, o3, o4)の組合せは無限。 • 計算機上 (o1, o2, ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Scratch1

41 views

Published on

Draft. Not yet my serious idea so far.
草稿です。私はタイトルも含めすぐ考えを変えるかもしれません。

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Scratch1

  1. 1. 新型コロナ 蔓延対策 (概論と提案) 2019-04-25 (土) 下野寿之 昨日作り始めた草稿の段階です。 ここに書いたすぐ考え方を変えるかもしれません。 4月5日の朝の草稿
  2. 2. 初めに • 未知の現象への対処の方法論が問われています。 • 合理的かつ手際良い対策が、今は必要です。 • 下記は避けましょう。 • 短絡的思考 — 例. 原因と結果を逆に考える • 希望的観測 — 例. いろんな可能性の存在を忘れる • 時間の浪費 — 例. ひとつの目標だけに縛られる • 利己主義 — 例. 他の人へのリソースを奪ってしまう 4月5日の朝の草稿
  3. 3. 直感に反する理屈を知ること 1. 患者数と死者数は、指数関数的に増えます。 2. 潜伏期間があります。(中央値約5日,最長14日) 3. 「蔓延」対策と「感染」対策は違います。 4. 問題は「再生産する感染者数が多い人」です。 5. 既存のルールを守るだけでは機能しません。 6. 病院が人口の1%弱を収容すると破綻します。 7. 今の社会は、(たぶん永遠に)元に戻りません。 8. 政策の遂行とバグ取りは1個ずつ(検証のため)。 4月5日の朝の草稿
  4. 4. 未知の現象への対処方法 • 科学的な態度と知識が必要です。 • 実験/実践して得られる知見も必要です。 • 先頭に立つ人は信用維持も大事です。 • 時代が変わります。 • 戦乱と秩序再構成と似たことが、ありえます。 • 孫子の兵法や有職故実などを読むと良いでしょう。 4月5日の朝の草稿
  5. 5. 算法の節 4月5日の朝の草稿
  6. 6. べき乗で知るべき数 指数関数的な増大時に、暗算に使える数 • 常用対数 : • log 10 2 ≒ 0.30102 ; log 10 3 ≒ 0.4771 ; log 10 7 ≒ 0.8451 • 「9乗」は覚えてしまいましょう。 • 29 ≒ 500 +2.5% • 39 ≒ 2万 -1.5% • 79 ≒ 4000万 + 0.9% • 139 ≒ 100億 + 6% • ネイピア数 e (自然対数の底)のべき乗 : • e3 = 20 + 0.4% • e8 = 3000 - 0.6% 4月5日の朝の草稿
  7. 7. 基本再生算数 R0 と集団免疫 • 免疫を持つ人口が1 - R0 -1あれば、流行阻止可能。 • ただし一様性を仮定している。cf. super spreader • 新型コロナは、肺に永久的なダメージを与えうる。4月5日の朝の草稿
  8. 8. いくつか提案 4月5日の朝の草稿
  9. 9. 電車の乗り方の提案 1. 上記の色の塗り分けは、両端が同じ車両の数 で、どの3色も車両数はできるだけ近い数。 2. 家側を青、会社/学校側を桃色とする。どの 色に乗るかを各人が決める。 3. 同じ色の中の人(数十人から数百人)は、電車 の進む向きに対して、身長順に並ぶ。 電車の進行方向は 左右両方ありうる。 家 会社/学校 4月5日の朝の草稿
  10. 10. 武谷三男の三段階論 • 武谷三男(1911-2000) , 素粒子論の物理学者 • 量子力学に対して (1) 現象論的段階 — 単に測定結果の記述 (2) 実態論的段階 — 粒子, 模型などの概念の発生 (3) 本質論的段階 — さらに方程式で記述 • 放射線被曝について確定的影響でなく確率的影響 の考え方により単なる許容量の考え方を超えた考 えが放射線防護体系(ICRP国際勧告)としてまとめ られた。 4月5日の朝の草稿
  11. 11. 新たな数理モデリング • 世帯単位で考える。 • 乳幼児 o1 + 就学者 o2 + 有職者 o3 + 無職 o4 の 4個の数で各世帯を分類する • 数学的には(o1, o2, o3, o4)の組合せは無限。 • 計算機上 (o1, o2, o3, o4)の組合せは有限しかない。 • 地域ごとに、(o1, o2, o3, o4)ごとに感染者有無 の件数の推移をシミュレートする。 4月5日の朝の草稿

×