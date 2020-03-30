Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DR SHAILA PARVEEN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR DEPT OF SOCIAL WORK M.G.KASHI VIDYAPITH VARANASI drshaila@mgkvp.ac.in
Diagnosis like treatment begins with the first glance between the help giver and help seeker. Social diagnosis is the atte...
Diagnosis is, therefore, concerned with understanding both psychological or personality factors which bear a casual relati...
The content of the case work diagnosis falls into the triangular pattern. It consists of 1. The nature of the problem brou...
A diagnosis has been broken up into a number of stages: gathering the data, the diagnostic study, the diagnosis itself or ...
The study attempt to identify the problem areas which are important forsocial case work involvement. Diagnosis or Evaluati...
ii.Psychological – The assessment is made of the quality of libidinal relationship, dependency, narcissistic tendencies, s...
1. Income level – High, low, consistent, uncertain, effect on the present problem. 2. Housing – Loan taken, rented, adjust...
After identification of the problem areas and the factors relating to them, the attempts are made towards possible solutio...
Social Intelligence Capacity – Perceptivity, attention, communication, self- management technology, management of situatio...
Perlman has described three types of diagnosis that is carried on insocial case work process. These are : dynamic diagnosi...
2.Clinical Diagnosis Under clinical diagnosis, the case worker attempts to classify the client by the nature of his sickne...
3.Etiological Diagnos Etiological diagnosis is concerned with the explanation of the beginnings and life-history of proble...
Data for Diagnosis The data for diagnosis can be collected by at lease three primary means: 1.InterviewsInterview guides a...
.Checklists and Inventories The following inventories may be used: The Fear Survey Schedule (of Wolpe) questionnaire on cl...
Steps in Diagnosis The following steps are taken while diagnosing a problem: 1. The worker begins to focus on problematic ...
2. He /she specifies the target behaviors. This involves an attempt of breaking down complex behaviors into their componen...
Social diagnosis
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Social diagnosis

29 views

Published on

social diagnosis

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Social diagnosis

  1. 1. DR SHAILA PARVEEN ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR DEPT OF SOCIAL WORK M.G.KASHI VIDYAPITH VARANASI drshaila@mgkvp.ac.in
  2. 2. Diagnosis like treatment begins with the first glance between the help giver and help seeker. Social diagnosis is the attempt to arrive at an exact definition as possible of the social situation and personality of a given client. It is a search for the causes of the problem which brings the client to the worker for help. Diagnosis is (i) an explanation formulated in the light of known facts ( both tangible fact items and psychological fact items); (ii) an explanation made in the knowledge of the other possible explanations; and (iii) subject to change or revision whenever subsequent material warrants a different explanation.
  3. 3. Diagnosis is, therefore, concerned with understanding both psychological or personality factors which bear a casual relation to the client’s difficulty and the social or environmental factors which tend to sustain it. The diagnostic process consists of a critical scrutiny of a client – situation complex and the trouble concerning which help is sought or needed for the purpose of understanding the nature of the difficulty with increasing detail and accuracy.
  4. 4. The content of the case work diagnosis falls into the triangular pattern. It consists of 1. The nature of the problem brought and the goals sought by the client, in their relationship to; 2. The nature of the person who bears the problem (his social and psychological situation and functioning) and who seeks (or needs) help with his problem, in relation to ; 3. The nature and purpose of the agency and the kind of help it can offer and / or make available.
  5. 5. A diagnosis has been broken up into a number of stages: gathering the data, the diagnostic study, the diagnosis itself or the evaluation, and the diagnostic product. Gathering Data Data are gathered of the interview of the client, reports agency’s records reports, from other members of the team, other agencies, schools, relatives. Home visit is also an important source of data collection. The accuracy of data depends on worker’s skill of interviewing, individualization, acceptance ,communication and involvement.
  6. 6. The study attempt to identify the problem areas which are important forsocial case work involvement. Diagnosis or Evaluation This means finding the nature of the problem, its organization and extent and who is going to be affected. Factors responsible for the problem may be one or more than one of the following: i. Physical – Physical illness or disability, how the sufferer feels, how his family and others feel. Effect of physical illness – dependent, tired,irritable, depressed, self image lowering, distort relationship, disrupt communication.
  7. 7. ii.Psychological – The assessment is made of the quality of libidinal relationship, dependency, narcissistic tendencies, sexual of aggressiveness, channelization of aggressiveness, native of super ego, consistency of ego and super ego, reality perception, self analysis, self-criticism, judgment, defense used, degree used, degree of discomfort the problem causes him, the nature of desire to change it, the effect that change may have upon other members. iii. Social – The following facets of social environment generally come within the diagnosis:
  8. 8. 1. Income level – High, low, consistent, uncertain, effect on the present problem. 2. Housing – Loan taken, rented, adjustment with landlord/tenant, overcrowding, basic facilities lacking/sufficient. 3. Neighbourhood – Tolerant/intolerant/supportive/conflict, views toward clientetc. 4. Employment – Job availability, prospects, remuneration, level, security, status, condition of work, job satisfaction. 5. Religion – Beliefs in values, offering support – consolation, expressive outlets, sublimation, reinforcing problems – guilt, tension .6. Availability/quality/attitude and attitudes (client) to social organization and services : medical facilities, courts, credit organization, legal advice centres, Post – Office, social security. 7. Prejudice, tension etc.8. Educational problems.
  9. 9. After identification of the problem areas and the factors relating to them, the attempts are made towards possible solution. But before determining solution we need to think about the potential contribution to solutions of the client,others, the agency and the worker. The client’s work ability (capacity and motivation) is the base for further determining the treatment techniques and procedures. Perlman discuses this capacity under three headings  EmotionalAbility to relate others  ability to feel  experiencing, contacting, etc.
  10. 10. Social Intelligence Capacity – Perceptivity, attention, communication, self- management technology, management of situations . Physical capacity – How much the client has left over work on problem solving.
  11. 11. Perlman has described three types of diagnosis that is carried on insocial case work process. These are : dynamic diagnosis, clinical diagnosis and etiological diagnosis. 1.Dynamic Diagnosis Dynamic diagnosis gives an understanding of the current problem of the client and the forces currently operating within the client, within social environment and between him/his environment. It gives the answers of the question – what is the trouble?, What psychological, physical and social factors are contributing to it?, What solution is sought? What are the means available within the client, his environment? What are organized services and resources by which the problem may be affected? The nature of such diagnosis is changeable because it is the beginning phase of social case work practice.
  12. 12. 2.Clinical Diagnosis Under clinical diagnosis, the case worker attempts to classify the client by the nature of his sickness/problem. He identifies certain forms and qualities of client’s personality maladaptation and malfunctioning in his behaviour. The clinical diagnosis describes both the nature of the problem and its relation to the client and the helping means and goals. Such type of diagnosis is useful only when it becomes apparent that a disorder of personality accompanies the social disorder, creating and complicating it.
  13. 13. 3.Etiological Diagnos Etiological diagnosis is concerned with the explanation of the beginnings and life-history of problem of the client, basically that problem that lies in the client’s personality make up or functioning. The history of his development as a problem encountering, problem-solving human being may provide the caseworker with an understanding of what his client suffers from and what the extend of his coping ability is like to be. Etiological diagnosis is more useful in explaining or rigid reactions. When in spite of the fact that the client’s present problems are in the centre of attention, the clients responses are not in accordance with, the past history and its appraisal in the light of client’s current capacities goals and problems are used for the treatment. This type of diagnosiscontributes to understanding the nature of the problem to be dealt with, the person who has the problem, and the ways and means can be anticipated ashelpful.
  14. 14. Data for Diagnosis The data for diagnosis can be collected by at lease three primary means: 1.InterviewsInterview guides are used for collecting information. There are a number of standard guides prepared by psychologists but most recent guide is of Goldfried and Davison having the categories of information: Client’s behaviour during the interview and physical description; presenting problem(s)(nature of problems, historical setting, events, current situation determinants,relevant organizmic variables, dimensions of the problem, consequences of the problem): targets for modification; recommended treatment(s), motivation for treatment; prognosis; priority for treatment; client expectations; otherinformation, comments, or observations.
  15. 15. .Checklists and Inventories The following inventories may be used: The Fear Survey Schedule (of Wolpe) questionnaire on client’s perception of himself (Goldstein) familyfunctioning (Stuart and Stourt) marital functioning (Knox), sexual functioning(Annon) and instruments for assessing environments (Moos). 3.Direct Observation Observation in those situation in which the behavior actually occurs, e.g. ,home or place of work makes the work of diagnosing very easy.
  16. 16. Steps in Diagnosis The following steps are taken while diagnosing a problem: 1. The worker begins to focus on problematic behaviors. He/she begins with the survey of both functional and dysfunctional behaviors in his environment. He/she classifies the various complaints and problems in terms of excesses and deficits. He/she evaluates client’s personal strength as well as of his environment.
  17. 17. 2. He /she specifies the target behaviors. This involves an attempt of breaking down complex behaviors into their component parts, being as clear and precise as possible about them. 3. Baseline date are collected to specify those events that appear to becurrently controlling the problematic behaviors. 4. The collected information is summarized in an attempt to anticipate anyand major problem in treatment and as a way of beginning to establish objectives for treatment 5. Selecting priorities for treatment as the final step of the diagnosis .Concentration on one problem at one time makes treatment process more manageable and allows both client and worker to channel their energies into one area. It is the best of handling and proper use of available resources.

×