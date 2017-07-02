Ensayo del Populismo “Historia, Geografía y ciencias sociales” Nombre: Shigri Tapia Fredes. Curso: 3° Medio B. ¿Qué es el ...
El Populismo (del latín populus “pueblo”) como tal fue usado por primera vez hacia fines del siglo XlX para describir un t...
R.Dornbusch dijo en 1991, que el populismo es “un modelo centrado en el crecimiento económico y la redistribución de la re...
  1. 1. Ensayo del Populismo “Historia, Geografía y ciencias sociales” Nombre: Shigri Tapia Fredes. Curso: 3° Medio B. ¿Qué es el populismo? ¿Cuáles son sus aspectos positivos y negativos? ¿De qué manera afecta el populismo en la democracia?
  2. 2. El Populismo (del latín populus “pueblo”) como tal fue usado por primera vez hacia fines del siglo XlX para describir un tipo de movimientos políticos, aunque este no es un término que forma parte de la Real Academia Española (RAE) pero que, sin embargo, se utiliza muy frecuentemente en el ámbito cotidiano y en los discursos de opinión. Apareció inicialmente en Rusia en 1878 como “Narodnichestvo”, traducido como “populismo” para nombrar una fase del desarrollo de los movimientos socialistas vernáculos, que estaba a favor de los obreros pero con la idea de evitar el capitalismo en el país no lográndolo ya que solo eran ideas que nunca se concretaron. El Populismo en la actualidad se define como un término que puede representarse de diferentes maneras pero que tiene como finalidad sostener la reivindicación del rol del Estado, para defender los intereses de la generalidad de una población con el propósito de lograr justicia social y el estado de bienestar. La justicia social significa que quieren lograr la igualdad social, la igualdad de oportunidades, el estado de bienestar (lograr el cumplimiento de los derechos sociales a la totalidad de los habitantes de un país), lograr la cuestión de la pobreza, la distribución de la renta, los derechos laborales y sindicales, entre otras. El Especialista en el departamento de sociología Edward Shils dice que el populismo no se refería a un tipo de movimiento en particular sino “A una ideología de resentimiento contra el orden social impuesto por alguna clase de dirigente de antigua data, de la que supone que posee de monopolio del poder, la propiedad, el abolengo o la cultura”. El populismo en palabras más simples es un concepto político que permite hacer referencia a los movimientos que rechazan a los partidos políticos tradicionales y que se muestran ya sea en la práctica afectiva o en los discursos combativos frente a clases dominantes. Este apela al pueblo para construir su poder, entendiendo al pueblo como las clases sociales bajas y sin privilegios económicos o políticos. Se suele basar su estructura en la denuncia de los privilegios que encarnan las clases altas, por lo tanto, los líderes populistas se tienden a presentar como redentores de los “humildes” para así crear una aceptación en el pueblo. Por eso el populismo en si hace referencia a medidas políticas que no buscan el bienestar o ayudar al proceso de un país, si no que trata de conseguir la aceptación de los votantes. En el lado positivo del populismo hace que el pueblo sea escuchado por el Estado haciendo cumplir sus derechos buscando favorecer a los agricultores, campesinos, pequeños empresarios, médicos, profesores, ingenieros, entre otros y con esto dar menos poder para las elites políticas y económicas corporativas y caudillistas. También en sus aspectos favorables puede causar la perdida de la centralización, generar mayor participación de los movimientos, surgimiento de nuevos líderes que tienen un espacio nuevo para desarrollarse y producir mayores organizaciones de la sociedad civil. Cuando la noción de populismo se utiliza de manera positiva, se califica a estos movimientos como propuestas que buscan construir el poder a partir de la participación popular y de la inclusión social. Esteban Hernandez señala que el populismo se definiría como “Una alternativa a la aristocracia, mucho más probable que el comunismo, y que esa razón fue denostado por los sectores conservadores” Pero en el lado negativo del populismo puede generar falsas expectativas para un favorecimiento individual de la persona que quiere hacerse cargo en el liderazgo, dando discursos que no cumplirá ya que solo hará creer que saciara las necesidades que desea el pueblo (manipulación), esto es más conocido como populismo de derecha neopopulismo, uno de los casos de políticos manipuladores serian Donald Trump en Estados Unidos, Marine Le Pen en Francia y Mauricio Lacri, entre otros. En algunos casos los movimientos populistas plantean evitar transformar las relaciones sociales, económicas y políticas debido a que quieren preservar el poder y la hegemonía política a través de la popularidad en masas. Otro de los lados negativos de este es que el populismo es que es una combinación de ofertas desproporcionadas, por parte de los políticos y gobiernos, de incrementos del gasto público, nacionalizaciones del empresas privadas, proteccionismos, lucha contra el imperialismo, indigenismo, política de sustitución de importaciones, impago de una parte de la deuda eterna y control gubernamental de los recursos naturales del país y su explotación, Los gobiernos populistas suelen romper las reglas establecidas e imponen una constitución a la medida de sus deseos. El economista
  3. 3. R.Dornbusch dijo en 1991, que el populismo es “un modelo centrado en el crecimiento económico y la redistribución de la renta que presta menos atención a la estabilidad de precios, el equilibrio de las cuentas públicas y la inversión extranjera”. Las consecuencias del populismo son devastadoras para la democracia ya que trae consigo un futuro de fracaso si es consolidado en un país, ya que él los populistas se sienten autorizados para cumplir sus propósitos por lo cual se consideran legitimados para ignorar el marco jurídico e institucional, usualmente “hecho contra el pueblo” para así lograr los superiores propósitos de la nación. El populismo ataca a las finanzas públicas ya que siempre requiere insuficientes recursos públicos para atender las necesidades populares, y como su discurso se basa en ayudar a las personas con menos recursos nadie puede estar contra ello, si no, es muy probablemente considerado neoliberal de derecha. Esto afecta la transferencia de la gestión pública, especialmente su manejo financiero ya que cualquier intento de publicidad será expuesto como un ataque al proyecto social. Y cuando el populismo da sus frutos lógicos de déficit fiscal, violación recurrente del Estado de derecho, limitación de derechos, concentración del poder político y económico en ciertos grupos privilegiados, aparecen la desconfianza, la frustración, el desencanto y la deslegitimación democrática. Y con eso no sólo la democracia y el estado de derecho se han visto seriamente afectados, sino además la Economía, generando un clima de descontento, protesta e incluso violencia social, que parecen a veces muy difíciles de revertir. Y así, entonces, aparece el espíritu autoritario que se esconde detrás del populismo, llegando a atacar al pueblo que decía defender y el pueblo defendiéndose de quien le ofreció protección y prosperidad. Cuando el pueblo se da cuenta que los beneficios prometidos por el populismo no llegan en general, o solo llega para algunos cercanos al poder y se aleja de las mayorías, se genera un creciente descontento popular, que presiona a la política populista. La cual, en primer lugar, en lugar de corregirse, más bien se radicaliza. Ofrece aún más de lo que sabe no se puede lograr. Encuentra cada vez más puntuales enemigos externos (tanto fuera de su grupo de apoyo como a nivel internacional), crea teorías de la conspiración bajo el argumento de la defensa de la “soberanía nacional”, exige más recursos públicos por medio de nuevos impuestos porque antes “se los robaron” ya que siempre serán insuficientes, y violenta cada vez más el Estado de derecho, limitando cada vez más derechos y libertades (acceso a divisas, a mercados externos, al crédito, y hasta a sus propios fondos por medio de “corralitos”). Cuando estas nuevas políticas radicales “de sacrificio popular” para cumplir el propósito populista de “bienestar general” fracasan como consecuencia lógica, la insatisfacción general es aún mayor, ya que se evidencia el deterioro de los indicadores económicos y sociales, así como las consecuencias ya muy directas como el desempleo, inflación, escasez de bienes y en general, una afectación primero a la actividad económica y luego a la economía familiar creando así pensamientos como el de el filosofo Fernando Savater que dice que “El populismo es la democracia de los Ignorantes” Como conclusión el populismo es de mucha ayuda ya que con ello trae bastantes cosas favorables para el pueblo como el favorecimiento a los obreros, pero también trae malas debido a que este populismo puede que sea usado para manipular a las personas y hacerles creer que se harán todas las cosas que el pueblo pide pero es solo para un beneficio individual de la persona. También el populismo si fuera de manera sensata no podría facturar todos los recursos que necesita el pueblo debido a la falta de recursos para costear tales recursos y además se subirían los costos para poder financiar las necesidades ya que no todos se verían beneficiados con esto. No podría decir que estoy a favor del populismo o en contra, ya que el populismo está directamente relacionado con hacer cumplir derechos del pueblo teniendo una mayor movilidad social pero también por otro lado puede ser bastante insensato y poco transparente ya que los discursos los populistas no son totalmente cumplidos creando enojo y frustración social. Bibliografía:
×