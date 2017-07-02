La democracia En Chile y en el Mundo “Historia, Geografía y Ciencias sociales” Nombre: Shigri Almendra Tapia Fredes. Curso...
” ¿Cuál es realmente el significado de democracia? ¿Cuál fue el recorrido para llegar a una democracia en Chile? ¿Estamos ...
el plebiscito no fue así y ahora como consecuencia estamos en un país democrático. ¿Pero realmente estamos en un país plen...
desinterés de la política Chilena por el pensamiento “Todos los políticos son mentirosos”, esto equivale a que no se infor...
La democracia en el mundo y chile

Democracia

  1. 1. La democracia En Chile y en el Mundo “Historia, Geografía y Ciencias sociales” Nombre: Shigri Almendra Tapia Fredes. Curso: 4°Medio B.
  2. 2. ” ¿Cuál es realmente el significado de democracia? ¿Cuál fue el recorrido para llegar a una democracia en Chile? ¿Estamos en un país democrático? ¿En otros países existe la democracia como tal? ” La palabra democracia proviene directamente del griego, y significa gobierno (kratos) del pueblo (demos), etimológicamente esta palabra significa Gobierno del pueblo o Gobierno Popular, esta fue instaurada con el pensamiento de que un poder legitimo no puede fundarse ni operar sin incorporar la voluntad popular ya que tiene como límite los derechos de los ciudadanos. La democracia generalmente la relacionamos por el derecho a voto y la libertad de elegir a un representante, pero esta también está compuesta por la igualdad de derechos individuales, independencia de etnias, sexo, religión, entre otros. El mecanismo fundamental de esta es la participación de la ciudadanía dependiendo del sufragio universal, libre, igualitario, directo y secreto, a través del cual elige a sus dirigentes para representarlos en un período determinado. Las votaciones se llevan a cabo por sistemas de mayoría o representación proporcional, o también combinaciones de ambos tanto nacional como internacionalmente. Teniendo esto en claro debemos recordar que la democracia en Chile ha sido tema, pero primero tendremos que dar a conocer cuál fue su camino en sus aspectos más importantes. Introduciéndome en el tema, esta da sus primeros pasos en 1810 promulgando el primer reglamento electoral que restringe el voto a la elite política, dando curso a las primeras elecciones en Chile con el objetivo de elegir representantes para el congreso en 1811. Ya en 1874 se promulga una nueva ley electoral, que amplía el derecho a sufragio y socavar el control estatal sobre el proceso electoral. En 1891 se da lugar al parlamentarismo en Chile por el triunfo del congreso sobre el presidente Balmaceda en la Guerra civil que en 1915 establece un patrón electoral renovable cada 9 años. En 1920 se abren las elecciones dando como ganador a Arturo Alessandri que da por terminado en 1925 el parlamentarismo promulgando una constitución política presidencialista. Ya con otras reformas y pasados unos años en 1934 se otorga el derecho a las mujeres de votar en las elecciones municipales y en 1949 finalmente el poder de votar en las elecciones parlamentarias y presidenciales. Este proceso que ya tomaba forma haciendo más evidente la participación del pueblo en las elecciones y haciendo valer más los derechos de los ciudadanos, en 1973 se ve crudamente interrumpida por el Golpe de estado de Augusto Pinochet que comienza una dictadura por 17 años conllevando a la violación de los derechos humanos por la represión que se dio en la época con un estado autoritario que detenía, torturaba y exiliaba a todo aquel que fuera una amenaza para el nuevo orden establecido, dando también lugar a la inexistencia de las elecciones democráticas pero, gracias a las manifestaciones que se dieron en el país se convoco a un plebiscito el 11 de marzo de 1988 que establecía la continuidad del mandato o al retorno de un sistema democrático donde la junta de gobierno presentaría a un único candidato que sería Patricio Aylwin, candidato de la Concertación de Partidos por la Democracia, que en caso de ganar debería asumir la jefatura de la nación el 11 de marzo del siguiente año, este suceso como resultado obtiene la victoria de Patricio Aylwin dando por finalizada la dictadura militar provocando un proceso en Chile para volver a ser un país democrático y sancionar el quebrantamiento de las leyes sufridas por tantos años.“De las más de tres mil víctimas de violaciones de los derechos humanos declaradas con convicción por el Estado, sin considerar más de un millón de exiliados, miles de torturados y presos políticos, en no más de una veintena de ellas se ha logrado que sus procesos culminen en sentencias condenatorias para los responsables de estos crímenes”1. Dando como finalizado la historia devuelta a la democracia de 1990 debemos destacar lo duro que fue para Chile retornar a ser un país que respete los derechos de los ciudadanos ya que el tiempo que estuvo Augusto Pinochet, el país estuvo sometido a un régimen que creían que duraría mucho más teniendo como vencedor a este ex presidente, pero que finalmente gracias a las protestas y 1 JuliaUrquieta,presidentade laAsambleaNacional porlosDerechosHumanos; El Siglo,26de enerode 2001. Edicióndigital:http://www.elsiglo.cl
  3. 3. el plebiscito no fue así y ahora como consecuencia estamos en un país democrático. ¿Pero realmente estamos en un país plenamente democrático? Esta pregunta después de lo destacado anteriormente se podría manifestar como contradictoria, pero no, dentro de todos estos acontecimientos y según lo investigado Chile no sería uno de los países con plena democracia, este tendría carencias debido a la falta de participación democrática y ausencia de cultura política, “Casi la mitad de los países del mundo tienen gobiernos que pueden calificarse de democráticos, pero las "democracias plenas" son sólo 28”2 el estudio de la Unidad de Inteligencia del grupo británico The Economist clasifica a los países en 4 tipos de regímenes que serian: democracia plena, democracia defectuosa, régimen híbrido y régimen autoritario, teniendo como requisito cumplir los siguientes factores: proceso electoral y pluralismo; libertades civiles; funcionamiento del gobierno; participación política, y cultura política. Siendo Uruguay el que encabezaría esta democracia plena obteniendo el título del único país que cumple totalmente con un estado plenamente democrático, donde los otros países que lo seguirían con esta clasificación serian los escandinavos o del norte de Europa, como Suecia, Islandia, Noruega, Dinamarca, Finlandia, entre otros. Chile como tal encabezaría la democracia defectuosa junto a Sudáfrica y siguiéndolos dentro de este grupo se encuentran otros países latinoamericanos y del Caribe, como Brasil, Panamá, Jamaica, México, etc. Teniendo en cuenta este estudio, se destaca que Chile comparado con otros países no obtiene el titulo de un país plenamente democrático donde este muestra una clara falencia en su participación política y cultura en este mismo ámbito, esto se debe a la falta de confianza que los ciudadanos que tienen hacia el Gobierno, generándose un bajo interés por conocer más información de la política del país, "Creo que los bajos niveles de participación civil y bajos niveles de confianza de que el Gobierno puede responder (...) reflejan la falta de poder participar en un nivel efectivo en la vida política del país"3. Siguiendo con el listado seguirían los países con regímenes híbridos que aparecen los países como Turquía, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Venezuela, Rusia, etc. Esto significa que los países nombrados viven en un país que adopta la forma de democracia popular, pero con instituciones políticas que realmente tienen una dominación autoritaria. “En las «pseudodemocracias», la existencia de instituciones formalmente democráticas, como la competición electoral multipartidista, enmascara —y a menudo legitima— la realidad de la dominación autoritaria”4. La última clasificación se trataría sobre los regímenes autoritarios que mayoritariamente serian países islámicos, como Paquistán, Jordania, Marruecos, Egipto, y también incluyo un país latinoamericano que sería Cuba. Siguiendo con este mismo listado el país que se situó en el lugar como el más autoritario seria Corea del norte. “Los regímenes autoritarios son sistemas políticos con un pluralismo político limitado y no responsable; Sin una ideología elaborada y propulsiva”5. En conclusión la democracia como tal si existe, si Uruguay con su gobierno es una democracia plena, es porque ha conseguido grandes avances tanto como país y como ciudadanía ya que tiene un pueblo informado, sin carencias de cultura política y con participación activa de su país en el gobierno. Chile como tal es considerado como democracia con falencias dentro de su gobierno debido a que los ciudadanos no se mantienen informados y no tienen interés en la política ¿Pero es problema de nosotros o del gobierno? En mi opinión ambas partes tienen una gota de arena que aporta a esto debido a los diversos conflictos que se ha involucrado a los mismos participantes de nuestra república teniendo como consecuencia la falta de confianza de parte de las personas obteniendo el 2 "El Mundo en2007", informe especial de larevistainglesa TheEconomist. 3 Director de Política de la Sociedad de las Américas Christopher Sabatini . 4 Revista de Estudios Políticos (nueva época),Núm. 147,Madrid,enero-marzo (2010), págs.103-135. 5 Juan Linz, Profesor de ciencia políticaen la Universidad deYale.
  4. 4. desinterés de la política Chilena por el pensamiento “Todos los políticos son mentirosos”, esto equivale a que no se informan, no participan activamente y aportan a que el país no sea completamente democrático. Si Chile tuviera más cultura respecto a estos temas ayudaría a ser un país mejor y tal vez hasta alcanzaría a estar en la categoría de Democracia plena, pero mientras el gobierno y la ciudadanía no aporten, esto no ocurrirá como ha sucedido en países desarrollados. Aporte de Jorge Andrés PizarroArredondo:  Linkografia:  http://dle.rae.es/srv/fetch?id=C9NX1Wr  http://www.educarchile.cl/ech/pro/app/detalle?id=188867&es=189000  http://www.ugr.es/~pfg/001Tema1.pdf  http://www.memoriachilena.cl/602/w3-article-3382.html#cronologia  http://www.memoriachilena.cl/602/w3-article-92415.html  http://www.rebelion.org/docs/55782.pdf  http://www.facso.uchile.cl/publicaciones/sociologia/articulos/24/2408- DelaFuente.pdf  http://www.desaparecidos.org/nuncamas/web/investig/lamemolv/memolv04. htm  http://www.lanacion.com.ar/861039-solo-28-paises-tienen-una-democracia- plena  http://www.infobae.com/america/america-latina/2017/03/07/cuba-es-el- unico-pais-autoritario-del-hemisferio-segun-the-economist/  http://www.cooperativa.cl/noticias/pais/politica/chile-es-uno-de-los-paises- con-menor-nivel-de-participacion-ciudadana-segun-sondeo/2012-06- 01/195544.html  file:///C:/Users/jorge/Downloads/Inmaculada.Szmolka.Vida.REP147.pdf

