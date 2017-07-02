Elinfierno en latierra ¿Quiénesel animal ahora? Por Shigri Almendra Tapia Fredes
  1. 1. Elinfierno en latierra ¿Quiénesel animal ahora? Por Shigri Almendra Tapia Fredes
  2. 2. 4to medio B. En nuestra vida diaria consumimos alimentos procesados por grandes industrias y puede ser completamente normal que en un fin de semana ir con nuestra familia o amigos a los locales de comida rápida para disfrutar la compañía, el bajo costo de los alimentos y su sabor. Pero, ¿Sabemos cómo llegan a nuestras mesas realmente nuestros alimentos? ¿Te has cuestionado, como fueron tratados estos animales que ahora estas disfrutando? ¿Tienen alguna fiscalización pertinente? Empecemos a cuestionarnos, a pensar y analizar las cosas a nuestro alrededor y las preguntas expuestas anteriormente serán unas de las que tendrás en tu mente instantáneamente debido a que no es algo que te enseñen en el colegio o en tu casa, esto es un tema tabú en nuestra sociedad y nos tapan los ojos para no poder ver la realidad, no solamente en este tema, sino que, en diferentes aspectos de nuestra vida diaria. Si investigamos sobre la comida procesada o los grandes locales de comida rápida como lo es Doggis o alguna industria alimenticia, saldrán imágenes muy bonitas de animales o la exposición de alimentos agradables a la vista, pero no la información que pedimos, si indagamos un poco más y buscamos tal vez en otra gran industria de comida como es McDonald’s se verá en la búsqueda fugazmente la realidad a la que queremos llegar, ¿Y cuál es esta realidad? Es la exposición de imágenes y hasta videos de maltrato animal, encerrados, matados a golpes, mayoritariamente viviendo en sus propios excrementos, claramente sin la atención medica que deberían tener ya que se ven sus heridas y extremidades contagiadas con algún tipo de enfermedad o hinchazón por el mal mantenimiento de estas y muchas cosas más que daremos a conocer. Uno de los ejemplos sobre lo hablado anteriormente más difundidos de este maltrato, serían las granjas de McDonald’s, donde expondremos específicamente la “selección” de sus gallinas para la realización de sus alimentos. En un video se ven las condiciones y maltratos en el que son sometidas, para ser más específicos, con un palo y un clavo se ve claramente como son golpeadas para luego con ese mismo palo introducir a la gallina dentro de un balde (aún viva) para luego ser llevada al siguiente proceso. Si esto fuera poco, en este mismo video que fue filtrado, se ven a estos animales muertos en el mismo lugar donde están todas las gallinas que serán seleccionadas, a otras con serias heridas ya que fueron víctimas de un golpe de este palo,con deformaciones, contagio de enfermedades por la mala higiene del lugar considerando que están todas juntas pisando donde tienen sus excrementos, se alimentan y caen muertas por los maltratos. El siguiente paso para estas gallinas puestas en el balde, seria tomarlas y estrellarlas contra las jaulas para llevarlas al matadero estando en un espacio muy reducido donde no tienen movilidad, sumándole las heridas hechas por el clavo utilizado, el estrellamiento contra la jaula y su desesperación por poder moverse. ¿Cómo una persona, hipotéticamente pensante, con razonamiento, superior a los “animales”, puede tratar a un ser vivo que siente dolor y sufre por los maltratos, de esta forma sin sentir ni siquiera una gota de culpa? uno no tiene la necesidad de ver el video para poder imaginarse que otras cosas pueden hacerles a estas gallinas, pero lo que causa más inquietud es que no solo son ellas las que
  3. 3. se ven sometidas a esto, si no que miles de animales como vacas, cerdos, caballos, gansos, entre otros, tienen este tipo de trato en diferentes industrias sin que nadie denuncie o tenga una mínima compasión por ellos, ya que mínimo “Debemos consideración moral a los animales no humanos, y de que ésta compete al ámbito de la justicia social.”1. Ahora se puede comprender porque esto no es enseñado en nuestra vida, ya que, francamente si uno le muestra estos videos o le habla a los niños que la vaca a la que le saco leche tan tiernamente en una granja y que posteriormente él se toma una cajita de leche que absurdamente sale una vaca bien cuidada, libre en una granja con pasto verde y lindo, realmente está colgada de su pecho o amarrada de sus patas, con tubos en sus mamas donde le succionan hasta que salga sangre del pobre animal, esto haría que este niño no tomara leche nunca más, ya que como todo niño tiene la capacidad de pensar que le están haciendo daño a un animal que siente dolor al igual que él, evitando que en su desarrollo cometiera el error de ser uno de esos seres que no merecen ser llamados humanos ya como dice la definición de Rae (Real Academia Española) este es “Comprensivo, sensible a los infortunios ajenos”2 y visiblemente es lo que menos tienen estas personas, demostrando la falta de humanidad que estamos teniendo en este mundo por animales que no pueden defenderse ante industrias tan grandes, como lo son Nestlé, McDonald, las granjas de Foie Gras y muchas empresas que están repartidas por el mundo aportando un granito de arena a lo que se le llama deshumanización por los actos cometidos sin carga de conciencia. Investigando nos encontramos con la Ley Num.20.380 llamada “sobre protección animal” donde en su primer artículo la resume diciendo que “Esta ley establece normas destinadas a conocer, proteger y respetar a los animales, como seres vivos y parte de la naturaleza, con el fin de darles un trato adecuado y evitarles sufrimientos innecesarios.”3 Recordando en estos momentos el video narrado, evidentemente ellos si obtienen sufrimientos injustificados debido a que los tratan con brutalidad inexcusable solo por ser animales, dando como ejemplo el tipo selección que tienen las gallinas, donde las arrojaban dentro de un balde mientras sufren del golpe proporcionado (también infundado) por los empleados a cargo de llevar a los animales al matadero. También en esta misma Ley en su artículo N°3 dice que “La libertad de movimiento de los animales silvestres no debe ser restringida de manera innecesaria, especialmente si ello les ocasionare sufrimiento y alteración de su normal desarrollo.” Mencionado esto daré a conocer otro de los maltratos sufridos por un animal que no es considerado eventualmente por las personas al momento de pensar sobre el bienestar ganadero, pero que no quiere decir que sean un caso exento de esto. Para entender este relato uno debe tener en claro primero que es el Foie Gras, este es un plato de comida que se sirve en restaurantes gourmetque es hecho a base de hígado de ganso, por ahora esto es completamente normal, un alimento hecho de una parte de un animal como la mayoría de lo que consumimos, pero el problema está en cómo es producido el alimento. 1 Sara Martín Blanco. Máster en Filosofía Contemporánea: Tendencias y Debates, Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona/ Pag 65.http://www.ub.edu/fildt/revista/pdf/RByD25_Animal.pdf 2Real Academia Española © http://dle.rae.es/srv/search?w=humanos 3Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional deChile - www.leychile.cl- documento generado el 26-Jun-2017
  4. 4. Este video que narrare es sobre la industria Euralis que comercializa con otras marcas como “Rougie” que son conocidas internacionalmente por sus participaciones en grandes festivales gastronómicos comercializando sus productos. Para comenzar, en la filtración de estas imágenes se ve que los gansos son llevados a jaulas donde no podrán moverse libremente (ya que son 4 en cada jaula), en el cual se nota claramente la falta de higiene y supervisión de un veterinario ya que muchos de ellos no pueden mantenerse en pie, tienen dificultades respiratorias, heridas y caen muertos debido a la alta explotación que se ven sometidos ya que son alimentados con un método artificial muy particular, el cual consiste en tomar a este ganso de su cabeza para introducir un tubo que llega hasta su garganta sometiéndolo a una alimentación forzada que hace que este coma mucho más de lo que el consumiría de forma natural, donde al ser sacado del animal este tubo la mayoría de las veces sale con sangre debido a la inflación y dolor que causa este proceso de engorde demostrando que el famoso plato en realidad es un hígado enfermo que es rellenado de forma anti- natural y cruel para el ganso. Esto nos lleva a una gran pregunta, ¿Hay una fiscalización para hacer cumplir las leyes de protección animal? Uno por lógica cree que si, que hay una gran fiscalización de por medio debido a que se pueden producir grandes contagios de enfermedades solo por el maltrato que tienen estos animales, ya que como se dio a conocer, llegan a tener deformidades en sus extremidades por estas condiciones, también uno piensa que por la existencia de leyes que acreditan la obligación de buenos tratos para los animales las inspecciones serán constantes y rigurosas, pero la respuesta es otra “Una evaluación de los sistemas de inocuidad de alimentos de la región realizado por la Organización Panamericana de la Salud (OPS) y la OMS en el año 2003 concluyó que 29 de 33 países mostraban entre 45% y 59% de desarrollo en cuanto a su legislación alimentaria, reflejando una debilidad en el sistema jurídico en el área de control de los alimentos (FAO-OMS, 2005).”4 Esto demuestra una clara falencia en el sistema de fiscalización del área alimenticio, evidenciando que estos maltratos son “ocultados” con tan solo una manta que necesita un leve viento para mostrar las atrocidades cometidas. “La autoridad sanitaria aún no es capaz de garantizar un proceso de fiscalización totalmente confiable; de la información existente se infiere que se debe agilizar la implementación de medidas de autocontrol de las empresas alimentarias (como el HACCP) y comprobar que este sea realizado con altos estándares técnicos y en forma permanente, aumentando el recurso humano para lograr una mayor frecuencia en los controles de los alimentos.”5 Esto quiere decir que no solo en la producción de los alimentos que consumimos hay una mala fiscalización, sino que, en la elaboración, preservación y envasado de los alimentos no exististe una inspección permanente, dando como resultado que pueda ocurrir un daño a nuestra salud sin ser detectado y que estos maltratos nunca sean revelados a las autoridades correspondientes para ser sancionados. Esto nos lleva a un importante cuestionamiento social, ya que uno con tan solo buscar en la web encuentra todo esto sin necesidad de tener grandes conocimientos sobre el trato animal, sus derechos como seres vivos o ser expertos en informática, haciendo que cualquier persona desde la 4Mercado, Carmen E. (2007). Los ámbitos normativos,la gestión de la calidad y la inocuidad alimentaria: una visión integral. Agroalimentaria, 12(24), 119-131. Recuperado en 25 de junio de 2017, de http://www.scielo.org.ve/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1316-03542007000100009&lng=es&tlng=es 5RAIMANN T, XIMENA. (2008)¿Cómo se realiza la fiscalización de alimentos en Chile? Revista chilena de pediatría, 79(5),459-461.Citado2017 Junio 26; 79(5):459-461.Disponible: http://www.scielo.cl/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0370-41062008000500002&lng=es
  5. 5. comodidad de su casa pueda tener esta información y tratar de cambiar esto denunciándolo, haciendo manifestaciones, campañas contra estas industrias, exigiendo más recursos para las fiscalizaciones, mostrando los videos o imágenes que circulan para que se hagan conocidos y crear conciencia, pero no sucede, sigue año tras año este maltrato a los animales para que nosotros podamos disfrutar de sus proteínas, calcio y todo eso que nos aportan a nuestro organismo siendo que ni siquiera tenemos una pequeña gota de compasión para por lo menos hacer que sus vidas antes de matarlos sean dignas, sin dolor, sufrimiento o por lo menos que tengan una muerte rápida. Como es posible que esto suceda, que seamos tan insensibles al sufrimiento de un ser vivo inocente e indefenso, esto es tan intolerable que uno llega a pensar ¿Quién es el animal ahora? Pero claramente ellos en este caso no lo son. Linkografia  http://www.scielo.cl/  https://www.seamosmasanimales.com/camara-escondida-revela-el-oscuro- secreto-de-macdonald-s-y-sus-nuggets-de-pollo-video/  http://www.scielo.org.ar/pdf/cts/v4n10/v4n10a12.pdf  http://www.scielo.org.ve/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1315- 52162010000400009  http://www.scielo.org.co/pdf/rccp/v25n1/v25n1a14.pdf  http://www.scielo.org.ve/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1316- 03542007000100009  http://granjasdefoiegras.org/index.php  http://www.igualdadanimal.org/noticias/7215/maltrato-en-granja-que-suministra- al-mayor-productor-de-foie-del-mundo  http://www.ub.edu/fildt/revista/pdf/RByD25_Animal.pdf  http://www.bcn.cl/  http://www.leychile.cl/Navegar?idNorma=1006858  http://www.scielo.cl/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0370- 41062008000500002

